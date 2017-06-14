Drink in the wild air at Mountain Festival

Human-powered adventures take center stage during the 5th Annual Alpenglow Mountain Festival at venues throughout North Lake Tahoe from June 17 to 25.

This year’s festival features more than 50 events from trailing running an

d tech talks, to clinics, lakeshore yoga to guided hikes, dog first aid and a pub run. The festival also features the Broken Arrow Skyrace and the Trails in Motion Film Festival. Many of the events are free, but space is limited. | Register alpenglowsports.com

June 17

The Broken Arrow Skyrace | 6 a.m.-11 p.m.

The two-day event consists of three iconic distances representing a unique style of European-inspired mountain running characterized by off-trail scrambling, steep terrain and massive amounts of vertical gain and loss. The Broken Arrow Skyrace features a 52K, 26K and Vertical K.

Lakeshore Yoga | 8-9 a.m.

Come salute the sun with Ellie during a wonderful lakeshore yoga class at Commons Beach in Tahoe City. All levels.

Women’s Desolation Wilderness Overnight Trip

Join Adventure Dining Guide’s Michelle Shea for an overnight backpacking trip accompanied by a four-course, back-country meal using trail-friendly ingredients on a JetBoil, along with instructions and demonstrations. This overnight trip requires strong physical fitness and the ability to walk for 3 to 5 hours at a medium pace, while ascending in elevation.

Beginner SUP | 9-11:30 a.m.

Join an entry-level SUP clinic and short tour at Sugar Pine Point State Park. The clinic will focus on how to correctly launch a SUP, how to stand-up and find the correct stance, tips on how to use the paddle for momentum, and how to distribute one’s body weight while using the paddle for balance.

Wilderness First Aid for Your Dog | 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Learn fundamental skills to address critical emergencies that one could encounter in the back country with Dr. Amanda Stuart, DVM. Learn the appropriate level of first aid care to stabilize and transport a dog to a clinic.

Desolation Wilderness hike | 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Join photographer Mike Mullen, author of the book “Lakes of Desolation,” for a scenic hike into northern Desolation Wilderness. The beginner, 6-mile jaunt will ascend 600 to 1,000 feet. ​

​

Trails in Motion Film Festival | 6-8 p.m.

The Trails In Motion Film Festival at Plaza Bar at Squaw Valley is an international film tour that brings a collection of the finest trail- and ultra-running films to passionate audiences around the world. $10 advance, $12 at the door.

​

The Broken Arrow Skyrace After Party | 8 p.m.-midnight

Join runners from the Broken Arrow Skyrace to celebrate his or her physical feats with an after-party headlined by Afrolicious at Bar One in Squaw Valley. $15 advance, $18 at the door.

June 18

Lakeshore Yoga | 8-9 a.m.

Join Hanni for a mellow spin on a juicy vinyasa yoga class at Commons Beach in Tahoe City. All levels.

Donner Party Mountain Runners Trail Run | 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

Join Julia Millon for a 15- to 20-mile jaunt on some of Lake Tahoe’s finest and most beautiful trails. The group will run together in a mellow and fun fashion on technical trails and celebrate as a group afterwards.

Rock Climbing: Gym To Crag | 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

Join a day of granite rock climbing on Donner Summit. This all-day course will take any gym enthusiast and turn them into a competent outdoor climber. Learn the basics including crag etiquette, a review of belay techniques and commands and study how technique varies when moving from indoor holds to real rock.

Beginner Trail Run | 9 a.m.-noon

Join Alpenglow staffer Paul Kronser for a mellow and unique trail run through wildflower-filled trail Page Meadows. Designed for beginners looking to learn more about trail running. Mellow 3- to 5-mile run on non-technical terrain with little vertical gain.

Father’s Day Beginner’s Hike | 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Join local guiding outfit Tahoe Adventure Company for a mellow and fun hike for beginners for 5 to 6 miles with negligible vertical gain.

Desolation Wilderness hike | 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Join photographer Mike Mullen for a scenic hike into northern Desolation Wilderness. The intermediate 8- to 10-mile jaunt will ascend about 1,500 to 2,000 feet.

​

Watershed Klean Up | 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Join an Olympic Valley watershed Klean Up. Easy walking and all ages welcome.

​Leave No Trace Hike | 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Tahoe Rim Trail Association is offering a Leave No Trace guided hike to Picnic Rock off Brockway Summit to learn how even little things can impact the natural environment. This section of trail demonstrates long- and short-term human impacts.

June 19

Lake Tahoe Swimrise | 6-7 a.m.

Join others for a dip in the lake (not a swim) with coffee on the dock with friends afterwards.

Lakeshore Yoga | 8-9 a.m.

Tahoe City’s Yoga Room will lead a sustainable flow and stability class with a focus on alignment at Commons Beach.

Women’s Beginner Trail Run | 9 a.m.-noon

Enjoy a women’s only wildflower-filled trail run through Page Meadows with Alice Baker for beginners of 3 to 5 miles on non-technical terrain with little vertical gain.

Tech Talk: Backcountry Travel Plan | 6:30-8:30 p.m.

The first of several informal, happy hour-style tech talks with Tahoe Nordic Search and Rescue. Join an interactive clinic about back-country trip planning and what to do when those best laid plans fall apart. Topics will include situational awareness, back-country medical advice and tech tools that can help or hurt you. All ages welcome.

June 20

Lakeshore Yoga: Yoga for Tight People | 8-9 a.m.

Join Tammy Graham through a fundamental practice of mindful movement leading to increased breath awareness as you strengthen your body and calm your mind at Commons Beach.

Beginner SUP | 9-10 a.m.

Join Tahoe City Kayak’s Andy Laughlin for a beginner SUP clinic. Participants will learn the basic skills needed to get started in this popular Lake Tahoe sport.

How to Trail Run | 9 a.m.-noon

Join a beginner’s how to guide to trail running followed by a free brunch at Basecamp Hotel. For beginners and seasoned runners.

Crag Clean Up | 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Join a Donner Summit crag clean up on Donner Summit To add to the fun, prAna athlete Nathaniel Coleman will be joining the cleanup to pick up trash and scrub graffiti.

Hoka One One Trail Shoe Demo | 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Come pick up free demo pair of Hoka One One shoes at Alpenglow Sports, take them to a favorite trailhead and try them for free.

Tech Talk: Sleeping Bags and How to Care for Them | 6:30-8 p.m.

Learn about choosing a sleeping bag, insulation options, the pros and cons of down versus synthetic bags, and help one sort through the range of fabrics and features.

June 21

Lakeshore Yoga: Align & Flow | 8-9 a.m.

Strengthen and lengthen the muscles with the support of the breath and mindful movement at Commons Beach in Tahoe City. All levels welcome.

prAna Bouldering Clinic | 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

prAna athlete Nathaniel Coleman will teach a morning of bouldering instruction. Spend the day on Tahoe boulders learning instructional pointers designed for beginners to intermediates and requires rock shoes and all personal equipment.

​Salomon Pub Run | 4-7 p.m.

Join Salomon athlete Ryan Sandes for a fun, mellow and social jaunt on the Tahoe Rim Trail followed by beers at River Grill. This beginner fun run has an elevation gain of 700 feet and travels along a beautiful ridge overlooking the Tahoe Basin and Truckee River Canyon for 4 to 6 miles.

Tech Talk: How To Poop In the Woods & Other Leave No Trace Practices | 6:30-8 p.m.

No one wants to talk about it, but everyone does it. The Tahoe Rim Trail Association will lead this evening clinic on how to poop in the woods, as well as other Leave No Trace practices to implement while in the back country. All ages welcome.

Summer Solstice Stargazing & Comet Chasing | 8-10 p.m.

Join Michelle Witte from Tahoe Institute for Natural Science for a fun night viewing celestial objects on the night of the summer solstice.

June 22

Lakeshore Yoga: Yin for Balance | 8-9 a.m.

A slow and gentle practice, yin yoga targets the connective tissues of the body allowing for greater health and joint mobility at Commons Beach. Beginners welcome.

Bird Walk | 8-11 a.m.

Join Dr. Will Richardson of the Tahoe Institute for Natural Science for a morning birdwatching hike in scenic Page Meadows. The walk will be easy in difficulty, last 2 to 3 hours and have negligible elevation gain.

Intro to European Trekking | 9-1 p.m.

Have you ever wondered what it would take to hike some of the legendary European Alpine treks such as the Classic Haute Route, the Tour du Mont Blanc or the Eiger Trek? This half-day tour is designed for all levels of hikers and will begin with a short talk about the different hut-to-hut options. The hike covers 5 to 6 miles of intermediate terrain.

Trail Running Clinic: Efficient Uphill Running | 9-11 a.m.

Join Hoka One One​ athletes Magda Boult and Devon Yanko for an uphill running clinic.

Hoka One One Trail Shoe Demo | 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Come pick up a pair of ultra-running shoes at Alpenglow Sports, take them to a favorite trailhead and try them for free.

Tech Talk: A Hands-On Multi-tool Class | 6:30-8 p.m.

Join Susan Dinesen, a technical field representative with Leatherman, for a hands-on clinic to use the various tools.

June 23

Lakeshore Yoga: Standing Strong | 8-9 a.m.

A stabilizing class that will focus on alignment in standing and warrior poses at Commons Beach in Tahoe City.

Sugar Bowl to Squaw Trail Run | 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

Join guides from Alpenglow Expeditions for an amazing day on the Sierra Crest.

The group will navigate the Pacific Crest Trail from Donner Summit and finish at iconic Squaw Valley. The run is geared for intermediates and above. The 14.7-mile point-to-point jaunt is challenging

Hoka One One Trail Shoe Demo | 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Come pick up a pair of ultra-running shoes at Alpenglow Sports, take them to a favorite trailhead and try them for free.

Women’s Beginner Trail Run | 9- 11 a.m.

Join Alpenglow staffer Janice Pilkington for a fun, women’s only adventure on the friendly trails of Tahoe Cross Country. The morning is designed for beginner runners for 3 to 5 miles with negligible elevation gain.

Wildflower Walk | 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Join Sarah Hockensmith of Tahoe Institute for Natural Science for a morning wildflower identification hike in scenic Meeks Bay for an easy, 4.5 miles stroll.

Beginner’s Day Hike | 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Join local guiding outfit Tahoe Adventure Company for a mellow and fun day hike for beginners for 6 to 8 miles with negligible vertical gain.

“Lakes of Desolation” book signing | 5-7 p.m.

Join “The Lakes of Desolation” author Mike Mullen for a book signing event and informal happy hour.

June 24

Lakeshore Yoga: Align & Flow | 8-9 a.m.

Strengthen and lengthen the muscles with the support of the breath and mindful movement at Commons Beach in Tahoe City. All levels welcome.

Overnight Guided Backpacking Trip

Join Alpenglow staffers Jeff Dostie and Jason Layh for a guided overnight backpacking trip carrying a pack at altitude for 3 to 5 hours.

Rock Climbing: Gym To Crag | 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

Join a day of granite rock climbing on Donner Summit. This all-day course will take any gym enthusiast and turn them into a competent outdoor climber. Learn the basics including crag etiquette, a review of belay techniques and commands and study how technique varies when moving from indoor holds to real rock.

BioBlitz & Naturalist Day | All day

Join the UC Berkeley Sagehen Creek Field Station’s second annual BioBlitz. Community partners, scientists, California naturalists and volunteers will work together to find and identify as many different species of flora and fauna as possible within Sagehen Creek Basin. Hunt for insects, cool birds, fish and an amazing diversity of plants.

Women’s Beginner Standup Paddleboard Clinic | 9-11 a.m.

Join ​Hannah Thornton for a​ women’s-specific​, entry-level SUP clinic. The clinic will focus on how to correctly launch a SUP, how to stand-up and find the correct stance, tips on how to use the paddle for momentum, and how to distribute one’s body weight while using to paddle for balance.

Beginner’s Trail Run | 9-11 a.m.

Join Alpenglow staffer Paul Kronser and Hoka One One for a mellow jaunt through scenic Page Meadows for 3 to 5 miles on nontechnical terrain with little vertical gain.

Mountain Festival After Party | 8 p.m.-midnight

After playing together and making new friends all week, celebrate with good vibes and music from One Grass Two Grass at Moe’s Original BBQ. $10 in advance, $12 at the door.

June 25

Lakeshore Yoga: Root Down to Rise Up Flow | 8-9 a.m.

This class will focus on strong standing postures that will connect one to earth to feel rooted, calm and collected at Commons Beach in Tahoe City. All levels.

Wildflower Walk | 9 a.m.-noon

Join Hannah Sullivan and Cliff Lambson, authors of the “Wildflowers of Tahoe” guide, for a fun, mellow and educational morning. The terrain will be moderate and the pace on the slow side.

Women’s Intermediate SUP Clinic & Tour | 9 a.m.-noon

Join ​Hannah Thornton for a​ women’s-specific​ intermediate SUP clinic and tour​ at Sand Harbor​.

​This event is reserved for intermediate paddlers with solid experience.

Shirley Canyon hike | 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

The group will hike, scramble and boulder hop up this 4.1-mile Tahoe classic. From Shirley Lake, head over to High Camp and take the tram back to the village.