Art Events

Going big

Tahoe City

Sixteen local artists are “Going Big” at North Tahoe Arts through July 31. The exhibition is of large aspect artwork in a variety of mediums including photography, printmaking, art glass and painting. Many of the works were inspired by the natural beauty of Lake Tahoe; all demonstrate the deep creativity of the local art community. | northtahoearts.com

City Hall art display

South Lake Tahoe

Tahoe Arts Alliance and the City of South Lake Tahoe invite all to an art gallery opening on June 12 in the City Hall lobby. Meet local artists, Tahoe Arts Alliance members, city council members and staff from 6 to 8 p.m. All displayed art will be available for purchase.

Cultures of the American West

Reno, Nev.

The paintings and rare drawings by Maynard Dixon, one of the premier artists working in the American West during the first half of the 20th Century, is on exhibit at the Nevada Museum of Art in “Maynard Dixon: The Paltenghi Collections” until July 16. Drawn from the private collections of Bruce C. Paltenghi and Dr. Richard Paltenghi, this exhibition offers an intimate look at Dixon’s life and creative process, providing insight into the passionate way he traversed and interpreted the world.

For more than five decades, Dixon documented the landscapes and cultures of the American West with unparalleled passion and authenticity. Nevada especially appealed to the artist; he spent significant time exploring the state’s desert and mountain landscapes during the 1920s and 1930s.

Inspired to begin collecting by their father, the California-based Paltenghi brothers have amassed a collection of more than 70 artworks that offer an intimate look at Dixon’s life in the American West between 1889 and 1944. Included are many never-before-seen drawings with subjects ranging from mountain and desert landscapes, to portraits and nude figure studies. | nevadaart.org



Mexican Art featured at NMOA

Reno, Nev.

The Nevada Museum of Art presents “Miradas: Ancient Roots in Modern and Contemporary Mexican Art, Works from the Bank of America Collection” celebrates and reveals a variety of cultural aspects that emerged in the years after the Mexican Revolution to the present day. The exhibit will remain on view through July 16.

“Miradas” consists of more than 100 paintings, prints and photographs created over the past 80 years by artists who have been attracted to and inspired by Mexico’s ancient civilizations and modern artistic theories. Highlights include works by some of the best-known Mexican artists, including Diego Rivera, Rufino Tamayo and Gabriel Orozco, as well as Mexican-American artists such as Judithe Hernández, Roberto Juarez and Robert Graham. The exhibit will include several educational and entertaining offerings through July with details online. | nevadaart.org

From symbol to art

Ethiopian artist and film student Eyob Mergia’s exhibit, “The Meskel Festival,” will be featured at the Nevada Arts Council’s Legislative exhibition Series at the Nevada State Legislative building in Carson City, Nev., through June 9. Mergia is the final of six Nevada artists whose work has been featured during the biennial session of the legislature. The Meskel Festival is a religious holiday in Ethiopia in which yellow daisies symbolize the rising of Christ from death. As a child attending the festival, Mergia drew insight and inspiration for his art. | arts4nevada.org

Artistic inspiration

South Lake Tahoe

Artist Erin Whitman will be at Lake Tahoe Community College on June 8 and 9. She will discuss her work and artistic inspirations on June 8 at 6 p.m. She will offer host a hands-on demonstration of her work on June 9 from 2 to 5 p.m. Both events are free.

Whitman teaches painting at Cuyamaca College in Rancho San Diego. Her more recent artistic work involves large-scale paintings that explore the American landscape. | ltcc.edu

Boat names focus of exhibit

Tahoe City

“What’s in a name?” Juliet famously pondered. Well, if you are a boat, the answer is: quite a lot. Tahoe Maritime Museum announces that the museum will feature an exhibition that explores the stories behind the names of familiar Tahoe places and beloved Tahoe boats.

Despite Shakespeare’s conceptualization of names as meaningless constructs, choosing a name for a boat is a personal choice and not arbitrary. Many boat owners choose names that reflect a part of their life or family. Names are expressions of the owner’s personality and sense of humor. Other boat names pay homage to the tradition of the boat as a gendered object. Visitors can also expect to delve into the complex nautical history behind the female persona of ships and boats. | tahoemaritimemuseum.org

Two for the library

South Lake Tahoe

Tahoe Art League two exhibits at Lake Tahoe Community Library. “Denali Patterns,” by Les and Jill Allert runs until June 9. These images were captured as the couple flew over Mount Denali in a turbo prop airplane. They depict the relationship of dark and light, rock and ice and images only found around the highest mountain on the North American continent. | talart.org

Cobalt like the lake

Incline Village, Nev.

Cobalt Artist Studio presents Liz Paganelli and Jackson starting on June 10. Paganelli has lived and worked in the Lake Tahoe area for 20 years. She has taught drawing and printmaking at Sierra Nevada College and Truckee Meadows Community College.

From the fishing towns and seascapes of Alaska, to the mountains of Utah and the deserts of California, Lain looks to each region with a unique appreciation. Painting landscapes is a way to capture the extraordinary mood and atmosphere that each of these climates evokes for him.

An artists’ reception will be at the studio from 4 to 6 p.m. on June 10. It is open to the public. | cobaltartiststudio.com



From bikes to photography

South Lake Tahoe

South Lake Tahoe Library is displaying a collection of landscape photography by Helmut Klementi, who took up photography after he retired from his career as a member of the internationally acclaimed “Klementis,” who entertained audiences for 35 years with their athletic bicycle stunt routines. Klementi’s photographs reveal his eye for the subtle beauty he values in nature. This show runs until June 10. | talart.org



Three days in paradise

Hope Valley

Tahoe Art League announces a three-day workshop, High Sierra Painting with Charles Muench, from June 12 to 14 in Hope Valley. Wildflowers, snow-capped mountains and the Carson River will be the subjects. There will be demonstrations, painting, critiques and group discussions. Accommodations can be found in Markleeville, Hope Valley and Woodsford. | Register (775) 265-4454 or charlesmuench.com

Popular summer art workshops

Incline Village, Nev.

Registration is open for Sierra Nevada College’s 33rd annual Summer Visiting Artist Workshops, which will take place from June 12 to the end of July. The variety of summer workshops are given by nationally known ceramists, glass artists, painters, sculptors, printmakers, digital artists, photographers, paper makers, jewelers and more. Participants can learn new techniques and expand their knowledge in the medium. The workshops are open to ages 16 and older.

On Tuesday night at 7 p.m. each week during the workshops, “Meet the Artist” lectures will be held in the Prim Library, followed by an informal reception in the Tahoe Gallery. They are free and open to the public. | sierranevada.edu



Gathering of Artists

Tahoe City

Gathering of Artists is every first and third Wednesday of the month at North Tahoe Arts Center. Artists are welcome to drop in and share studio space from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | northtahoearts.com



Fresh air, friends, painting

Tahoe Art League hosts a summer’s worth of Plein Air Painting. Painters meet from 9 a.m. to noon on Sundays at different locations until the end of August. Participants should bring a bag lunch for an informal noontime critique. Anyone may participate. A full schedule is online. | talart.org



Public print shop Meyers

Tahoe Letterpress will open its doors for a studio tour and reception on June 16 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Bona Fide Books. The print shop will offer hands-on demonstrations and free hand-printed souvenirs to take home. The event is free and open to the public.

The working print shop will provide a letterpress print facility and teach people how to use it. Vintage equipment includes platen presses dating to the 1800s, as well as sign presses. The centerpiece is a collection of handset type housed in four wooden type cabinets. The type comes from the Virginia City “Territorial Enterprise,” the voice of the West during the Comstock era.

An Open Print Studio is on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Those who want to work on linocuts or wood block prints and those who have taken a letterpress class are welcome. Assistance and some supplies are on site. | bonafidebooks.com

Burning for volunteers

Reno, Nev.

Peter Hazel Art Studio was awarded a large honorarium to build “Bloom” a 40-foot tall sculpture of steel and glass. The sculpture will be interactive and visitors will be able to climb inside the piece and hang out in the viewing platform 30 feet in the air. This sculpture will be heading to Burning Man 2017 in late August and is currently in production at ArTech in Reno. Volunteers are needed to help to make fused glass discs and ceramic jellyfish medallions. No experience is necessary. | (775) 384-6820 or peter@peterhazel.com



Rugged and unforgiving

Reno, Nev.

Metro Gallery in City Hall hosts photographer Robert Rollins until June 16. Rollins, following in the footsteps of famous photographers such as Ansel Adams, seeks to tell stories with his iconic imagery of the American West — and in this case, historic Fort Churchill. His careful and considerate landscape photographs are often moody and emotional. | reno.gov

Inspired by wildlife

Reno, Nev.

McKinley Arts & Culture Center hosts two artists until June 16. “Animalia” by Jennifer Wildermuth Reyes is at Gallery West. Wildermuth Reyes, who resides in the Santa Cruz Mountains, made a long series of wildlife paintings after years of studying other expressions of two-dimensional art. Her current pieces are placed against colorful geometric patterns, resulting in pieces that draw both on her current exposure to the natural world and her experience in urban living and artistic study.

“My Nevada in Black & White” by Will Barber is at Gallery East. As an environmental scientist, Barber has a way of seeing the “ordered chaos” of one’s natural surroundings and visually expresses this concept through focusing on single elements. | reno.gov



Great Basin, great art

Carson City, Nev.

The Carson City Visitors Bureau presents the Great Basin Native Artists exhibit until June 19. The artists featured include Ben Aleck, Topaz Jones, Jack Malotte, Melissa Melero-Moose and Topah Spoonhunter. The Great Basin Native Artists was established in 2014, a collective group of indigenous artists, emerging and professional, residing in or originally from the Great Basin areas of Nevada, California, Southern Oregon, Southern Idaho and Utah. | visitcarsoncity.com

Therapeutic exhibit

Truckee

Image Nation, a new art installation featuring Nevada County veterans, is on display at the Truckee Community Recreation Center until June 30. Image Nation is an initiative of the Nevada County Arts Council in partnership with Welcome Home Vets, funded in part by the California Arts Council and local contributions. The photographs, self-portraits and pictures of veterans’ hands are the result of a therapeutic workshop with veteran and master photographer Michael Llewellyn.

Image Nation helps veterans express themselves and connect with each other and society, a key element in treating post-traumatic stress disorder. Llewellyn, a veteran himself, has been working in photography since 1988.

“I have personal experience with the debilitating social isolation caused by episodes of trauma,” Llewellyn said in a press release. “The practice of photography offered me insight into understanding creative self expression, which contributed to the success of my career.” | tdprd.org



A humorous twist

South Lake Tahoe

Bay Area artist Kathy Aoki’s exhibit, “Beauty Essentials: Artifacts from the Museum of Historical Makeovers,” will be in Haldan Art Gallery at Lake Tahoe Community College until June 23. Aoki addresses gender and pop-culture issues through approachable visual formats with a twist of humor. Installations of her current body of work are presented in the context of an ersatz beauty history museum. | talart.org



Politics and art

Reno, Nev.

Sierra Arts Gallery presents “My Body Your Body” until June 22 featuring professional teaching artists from Sierra Nevada College, Truckee Meadows Community College and University of Nevada, Reno. This multimedia exhibition examines the current political climate and its effect on personal rights. Participating artists include Chris Lanier, Julia Schwadron, Rick Parsons, Sheri Leigh O’Connor and Mary Kenny from Sierra Nevada College; Candace Garlock, Dean Burton, Mahsan Ghazainzad, Bahareh Shahrabi Farahani and Erin Shearin from TMCC and Tamara Scronce and Paul Baker Prindle from UNR. An artists’ reception will be on June 15 from 6 to 8 p.m. | sierraarts.org



Wide range of subjects

Carson City, Nev.

Nevada Artists Association opens its annual “Landscape Show.” The exhibit features the paintings, photographs, sculptures and fine crafts of local and regional NAA member artists. Carson City photographer John Warden is presenting a special showing of his photography that covers a wide and diverse range of subjects. The exhibit runs through June 23. The NAA gallery is located at Brewery Arts Center. | nevadaartists.org



Pics at the Brick

Carson City, Nev.

The Capital City Arts Initiative announces its exhibition, “High School Pic [ks] 2,” at the Community Development Building [the Brick]. More than 40 artists from Carson, Dayton, Douglas and Pioneer high schools have work in the exhibit, which includes a wide variety of art media including ceramics, collage, drawing, painting and photography. The exhibit runs until June 30. | arts-initiative.org

Are birds Sopranos?

Truckee

Atelier presents “Bird Mafia” by artist Emily Brown, who draws inspiration from the great outdoors, wildlife and her adventures. She shows her view of the world through meticulously cut lines and textures in her hand-cut paper art. She is best known for her layered cut paper shadow boxes series’ and animal cuts. Each bird mafia design begins as a paper cut. Her work is in shows from Seattle to Los Angeles. She is based in Portland. Ore. The exhibit will run until June 30. | ateliertruckee.com

Art classes for all

Tahoe City

North Tahoe Arts offers workshops for a fee and art talks free of charge. Fused Glass Pendants with Catherine Strand and Toni Rockwell is on June 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Corison Loft. Participants learn to make fused-glass pendants. NTA fused-glass artists Strand and Rockwell will teach basic glass properties and how to cut, shape and place layers of glass to make various pendants. All glass and tools are provided, as well as something to hang the pendants on. All pendants will be fired after class and can be picked up at North Tahoe Arts after July 7. The fee for the class is $45. Participants must be age 18 or older.

Elemental Magic: Combining Art and Feng Shui with Catherine Strand is on Aug. 25 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Artisan Shop. This talk is those interested in the magic of balance using the Five Elements and Feng Shui. Strand will explain this approach using ART and optimizing its placement. | northttahoearts.com

Inspired art

South Lake Tahoe

Multi-talented Tahoe artist Donna Hughes’s work is being featured at the Lake Tahoe Community College Library through July 31. Hughes’ sculptures, gourd art, hand-woven pine needle baskets and horsehair Raku reflecting her Native American ancestry are featured in the glass cases within the library. | talart.org

Regional mindfulness

Minden, Nev.

Carson Valley Arts Council presents Nancy Florence who will be displaying her photography at the Copeland Cultural Arts Center in Minden through July 1. Florence says she hopes her photographs will inspire viewers to explore and appreciate regional beauty; most of her photographs were captured within 50 miles of her home in Carson City. | (775) 782-8207

From the Bay

Reno, Nev.

Sierra Arts Gallery will exhibit “Strange Cousins from the West,” featuring Joshua Coffy, Heather Robinson, Catherine E. Moore, Shane Izykowski and Maggie Hurley from July 1 to 31. This group exhibition is of contemporary, emerging artists from San Francisco. The guest curator is Joshua Coffy. An artists’ reception is on July 20 from 6 to 8 p.m. | sierraarts.org

What’s on tap at NMOA

Reno, Nev.

“The Altered Landscape: Selections from the Carol Franc Buck Altered Landscape Photography Collection” will be on display until July 5. In 1931, a group of civic-minded citizens led by humanities professor and climate scientist Dr. James Church and local art collector Charles Cutts established what is today known as the Nevada Museum of Art. Sixty years later, in 1993, a major endowment gift from the Carol Franc Buck Foundation established this collection that is one of the institution’s largest focused collecting areas with approximately 2,000 photographs.

Earthly paints

Carson City, Nev.

The Capital City Arts Initiative presents “Smaller Works” by artist Gil Martin at the Community Center’s Sierra Room until July 6. For more than 20 years, Martin has made his own paint from natural earth pigments that he digs up from various sources in the western United States. He uses a starch paste made from corn meal as a binder and adds water to create a more or less viscous paint. | arts-initiative.org

Summer art tour announced

South Lake Tahoe

Tahoe Art League’s Artist Studio Tour is scheduled from July 28 to 30 and from Aug. 4 to 6. The tour will feature 50 artists at more than 20 locations in South Lake Tahoe and Stateline and Zephyr Cove, Nev. Free maps and directions will be available online on July 1. | talart.org

Volcanoes of color

Reno, Nev.

Arte Italia presents “Color Fusion,” an exhibition of works by California-based painter Dick Marconi that features eruptions of color on canvas. Marconi’s fascination with color began at age 12 when an accident left him blind and partially deaf in one ear. When he began to see again, colors were brighter, more vibrant and saturated than he recalled. Using his artistic passion and knowledge of chemistry, Marconi pioneered a technique that melds a variety of paints to make colors move, fuse, flow and retract. He refers to this abstract expressionist art form as “Color Fusion.” His work will be on display until July 30. | arteitaliausa.org

Developing art

Reno, Nev.

Sierra Arts Gallery presents a four-artist exhibit from Aug. 3 to 25. In January 2015, this group of artists spent 10 days in the desert at the Goldwell Open Air Museum in Rhyolite, Nev. This group, consisting of Jill Baker, Megan Berner, Nicole Donnelly and Jennifer Myers, used the time and space together to start new work and collaborate with each other, letting the work be influenced by the environment and conversation. Some individual pieces were completed during the residency, but a lot became starting points for larger ideas. An artists’ reception will be on Aug. 17 from 6 to 8 p.m. | sierraarts.org

Art that floats and tells

Tahoe venues

Tahoe Public Art will launch a multimedia, environmental, art installation, called “Lakalelup,” that will float on Lake Tahoe with data-driven storytelling about climate change and the Lake Tahoe Basin. From Aug. 4 to 13, it will be on Commons Beach in Tahoe City and from Aug. 22 to 31 it will be on Ski Run Marina & Beach in South Lake Tahoe. Lakalelup is a Washoe term meaning “coming together for a common purpose.” By day, Lake Tahoe waters play on the reflective facades of the art installation with a soundscape. By night, the installation transforms into a multimedia experience with scientific data-driven storytelling and a musical score. Audiences are encouraged to paddleboard or kayak out to the installation or just enjoy it from shore. | tahoepublicart.com

NTA looking forward

Tahoe City

North Tahoe Arts announces dates for 23rd annual ARTour are from Aug. 12 to 13. This popular annual event has been reinvented into a walking tour in downtown Tahoe City with artist vendors and art-related events throughout the weekend. Artists will be gathered in several locations throughout the city demonstrating their artistic processes and offering their work for sale. A colorful map will guide visitors to all the locations. In addition, work from some of the artists will be exhibited in Corison Loft from Aug. 2 through Sept. 12, with a reception on Aug. 4. In keeping with ARTour’s focus on local art, preference will be given to artists who reside within 50 miles of Tahoe City. There will be five locations with five artists each for a total of 25 artists. However, this may be expanded. | northttahoearts.com

Largely inspired

Reno, Nev.

Sierra Arts Gallery presents an exhibit by Rachel Stiff from Sept. 7 to 29. Stiff is a mixed-media painter with an addiction to physical labor and an obsession with process. Her large-scale paintings reflect the beauty found in growth and decay. She has recently relocated to the high desert from Montana. This is her first solo exhibition in Northern Nevada. An artist’s reception will be on Sept. 21 from 6 to 8 p.m. | sierraarts.org

Plein Air painters sought

Tahoe City

North Tahoe Arts presents The North Lake Tahoe Plein Air Open from Sept. 5 to 10. Artists of all levels from all over the country will gather in North Lake Tahoe to paint the breathtaking scenery of North Lake Tahoe in the open air. The week’s events include Farmer’s Market Quick Draw Competition on Sept. 7 and two morning paint-outs and painting demonstrations.

The Public Exhibit will be at Northstar California Resort during the Autumn Food &Wine Festival. Main competition prizes will be awarded at the opening of the festival on Sept. 9 at 11:30 a.m. This exhibit is free and open to the public. Viewers can vote for the “People’s Choice” award. | northtahoearts.com

Art + Environment

Reno, Nev.

Nevada Museum of Art will present the Art + Environment Conference from Oct. 19 to 21. Guests will traverse time and space across the unsettled terrains, shifting frontiers and limitless horizons of the Greater West, the last part of the planet to be explored and settled. | nevadaart.org