Art Events





Finding Zen

Carol Brown, Japanese woodblock printmaker, is artist-in-residence at the Viking Gallery at Tallac Historic Site in South Lake Tahoe from June 30 to July 9. Brown found her Zen when she discovered Japanese woodblock printing. She carves images into woodblocks and prints on Japanese papers. The process is hands-on from beginning to end. An artist’s reception will be held on July 8 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Light refreshments will be served. | valhallatahoe.showare.com

Catch some fresh images

Truckee

Michelle Courier will be at Art Truckee from June 30 to July 2. She will be having a meet and greet at Bluestone Jewelry & Wine from July 6 to 9. Courier, a Michigan-based artist, goes on trips every year in her trusted van, “Bessie.” She sets off with about 40 paintings and a camera ready to capture the beautiful western United States landscape and later paint in her studio back home.

“I want to catch these images while they are fresh in my mind, to get the color correct, to relive the Merced River or feel Lake Tahoe for awhile,” Courier says. | westwardgallery.com

Are birds Sopranos?

Truckee

Atelier presents “Bird Mafia” by artist Emily Brown, who draws inspiration from the great outdoors, wildlife and her adventures. She shows her view of the world through meticulously cut lines and textures in her hand-cut paper art. She is best known for her layered cut paper shadow boxes series’ and animal cuts. Each bird mafia design begins as a paper cut. Her work is in shows from Seattle to Los Angeles. She is based in Portland. Ore. The exhibit will run until June 30. | ateliertruckee.com

Make fused glass pendants

Tahoe City

North Tahoe Arts offers Fused Glass Pendants with Catherine Strand and Toni Rockwell on June 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Corison Loft. Participants learn to make fused-glass pendants. NTA fused-glass artists Strand and Rockwell will teach basic glass properties and how to cut, shape and place layers of glass to make various pendants. All glass and tools are provided, as well as something to hang the pendants on. All pendants will be fired after class and can be picked up at North Tahoe Arts after July 7. The fee for the class is $45. Participants must be age 18 or older. | northttahoearts.com

Burning Man focus of exhibits

Reno, Nev.

The Nevada Museum of Art presents two exhibits from July 1 to Jan. 7, 2018, focusing on Burning Man. “City of Dust: The Evolution of Burning Man” explores the remarkable story of how the legendary Nevada gathering known as Burning Man evolved through collaborative ritual from humble countercultural roots on San Francisco’s Baker Beach into the world-famous desert convergence it is today. Never-before-seen photographs, artifacts, journals, sketches and notebooks reveal how this temporary experimental desert city came to be—and how it continues to evolve.

Also on display is “View from the Playa: Photographs by Eleanor Preger.” Highlights of this Incline Village-based photographer’s work will be on view in the Nightingale Sky Room. | nevadaart.org

Narrow focus

Truckee

Truckee Public Arts Commission presents “The Pinhole Project: a Collaborative Photographic Project From Burning Man” at Truckee Community Recreation Center. This photographic retrospective of the events, art and people of Burning Man since 1999 was captured by the 100-year-old technology of the pinhole camera. Twelve pinhole cameras were created out of 50-gallon cardboard barrels. This size is uniquely suited for capturing the incredible scale and immense diversity of art and culture at Black Rock City. The subjects look familiar and at the same time completely foreign because the pinhole can extract an essential stillness through a primitive apparatus of reflected sunlight passed through a minute opening. The show will run through October. | tdrpd.org



Therapeutic exhibit

Truckee

“Image Nation,” an art installation featuring Nevada County veterans, is on display at the Truckee Community Recreation Center until June 30. “Image Nation” is an initiative of the Nevada County Arts Council in partnership with Welcome Home Vets, funded in part by the California Arts Council and local contributions. The photographs, self-portraits and pictures of veterans’ hands are the result of a therapeutic workshop with veteran and master photographer Michael Llewellyn.

“Image Nation” helps veterans express themselves and connect with each other and society, a key element in treating post-traumatic stress disorder. Llewellyn, a veteran himself, has been working in photography since 1988. | tdprd.org

Cobalt like the lake

Incline Village, Nev.

Cobalt Artist Studio presents Liz Paganelli and Jackson Lain until June 30. Paganelli has lived and worked in the Lake Tahoe area for 20 years. She has taught drawing and printmaking at Sierra Nevada College and Truckee Meadows Community College.

From the fishing towns and seascapes of Alaska, to the mountains of Utah and the deserts of California, Lain looks to each region with a unique appreciation. Painting landscapes is a way to capture the extraordinary mood and atmosphere that each of these climates evokes for him.

| cobaltartiststudio.com

Fantasy for the first time

Reno, Nev.

Nevada Fine Arts Gallery presents its first Artown show, “A Touch of Fantasy in Reno,” featuring the works of Paul Manktelow, Jerry Stinson, Kate O’Hara, Artown’s 2017 poster artist, and Cheryl Tangen. Each has a fantasy edge to their work, a distinctive style and creates amazing works of art. Paul Manktelow will give a talk on July 1 at 5:30 p.m. about his murals, techniques and past and future. The show runs until July 31. | (775) 768-1128

Gathering of Artists

Tahoe City

Gathering of Artists is every first and third Wednesday of the month at North Tahoe Arts Center. Artists are welcome to drop in and share studio space from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | northtahoearts.com

Pics at the Brick

Carson City, Nev.

The Capital City Arts Initiative announces its exhibition, “High School Pic [ks] 2,” at the Community Development Building [the Brick]. More than 40 artists from Carson, Dayton, Douglas and Pioneer high schools have work in the exhibit, which includes a variety of art media including ceramics, collage, drawing, painting and photography. The exhibit runs until June 30. | arts-initiative.org

Altered Landscape

Reno, Nev.

“The Altered Landscape: Selections from the Carol Franc Buck Altered Landscape Photography Collection” will be on display at the Nevada Museum of Art until July 5. In 1931, a group of civic-minded citizens led by humanities professor and climate scientist Dr. James Church and local art collector Charles Cutts established what is today known as the Nevada Museum of Art. Sixty years later, in 1993, a major endowment gift from the Carol Franc Buck Foundation established this collection that is one of the institution’s largest focused collecting areas with approximately 2,000 photographs.

Regional mindfulness

Minden, Nev.

Carson Valley Arts Council presents Nancy Florence, who will be displaying her photography at the Copeland Cultural Arts Center in Minden through July 1. Florence says she hopes her photographs will inspire viewers to explore and appreciate regional beauty; most of her photographs were captured within 50 miles of her home in Carson City. | (775) 782-8207

Earthly paints

Carson City, Nev.

The Capital City Arts Initiative presents “Smaller Works” by artist Gil Martin at the Community Center’s Sierra Room until July 6. For more than 20 years, Martin has made his own paint from natural earth pigments that he digs up from various sources in the western United States. He uses a starch paste made from corn meal as a binder and adds water to create a more or less viscous paint. | arts-initiative.org



Artown happens all July

Area venues

In July, the streets of Reno, Sparks and Carson City, Nev., come alive with color, culture and music. There are a number of daily offerings from art workshops to family events to children’s drama and adult comedy, to classical music and rap — whatever moves you. Pick and chose in a town devoted entirely to art this month.

On July 1, Sierra Watercolor Society presents Summer Bounty at South Valleys Library from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Go on the Downtown Mural and Burning Man Art Tour at Reno City Plaza at 10 a.m. Steampunk Art and Lamp Show is at Micano Home and Garden Décor with wine, refreshments and 10 to 15 percent discounts from 1 to 5 p.m.

Carson City Downtown Art Project offers an art show and a bourbon tasting at Jimmy G’s Cigar Bar from 1 to 5 p.m. Deon Reynolds, a photographer based in Eureka, Nev., will discuss his work, “On Harnessing the Wind,” at Nevada Museum of Art at 2 p.m. Explore the Arts at Resi*he(ART) open house from 4 to 8 p.m. Arlington Bridge Art Faire Outdoor exhibit are in Wingfield Park, which is also the site of the Opening Night Jubilee from 5 to 11 p.m. Workshops today include Artist Trading Card and Stamp Stand workshops at Reno Art Works, American Impressionist Painting workshop at Blue Lemon Art Studio and a Youth Drawing Class at Studio 2035.

On July 2, Hanging in the Halls is on the six floors of the Riverside Artists Lofts from noon to 5 p.m. An opening reception for “The Western Landscape” is at Buenos Grill from 4 to 6 p.m., featuring the photographic works of Martin Gollery and Janis Knight. Workshops today include Your Writing Story Begins Here at Rancho San Rafael May Museum and Stamp Stand Workshop at Reno Art Works.

On July 3, in Bicentennial Park in Reno, meet the local artists of the new sculpture garden. There will be live demonstrations every Monday at 5:30 p.m. on July 3, 10, 17 and 24. Workshops today include American Impressionistic Painting workshop at Blue Lemon Art Studio and Beginner Pottery Wheel Class at The Wedge Ceramics Studio.

On July 5, Sierra Arts Gallery presents a discussion on survival with Haitian songstress Emeline Michel from noon to 1 p.m. Workshops today include Fun Four Color Challenge at The Clay Canvas and Drink & Draw at Reno Art Works. | renoisartown.com



Looking for a select few

Tahoe City

North Tahoe Arts announces a call to artists to select a few exceptionally talented local artists to become members of its ARTisan Shop. The ARTisan Shop currently features the original work of 25 artists that include handmade pottery, glassware, fine art, fiber arts, jewelry and more. | northtahoearts.org

Mini show open to all

Gardnerville, Nev.

East Fork Gallery is hosting its sixth annual Miniature Show from July 11 to Aug. 19. This judged competition, with the top four ribbons awarded cash prizes, is open to all local artists. The show will not include photography, computer-generated art or prints. The entry fee is $10 for one or $20 for two to three. Entry forms may be picked up at the East Fork Gallery, Marv’s, Lone Tree Frame or Gadzooks in Gardnerville. The deadline to apply is July 11. | (775) 782-7629 or eastforkgallery.com

Art classes for all

Tahoe City

North Tahoe Arts offers workshops for a fee and art talks free of charge. Palette Knife Oil Painting with Monika Johnson is on July 16 from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Johnson will teach how to paint the gorgeous colors of the Tahoe water, mountains, trees and boulders. She will explain color mixing, determining values and how to apply paint with a palette knife. A supply list is provided at registration.

Connecting with the Art Community with Lisa Jefferson is on July 27 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Interfacing with other artists, art groups, galleries and competitions can help further an artist’s growth and career. Learn ways to balance networking, but still have time to work on art.

Elemental Magic: Combining Art and Feng Shui with Catherine Strand is on Aug. 25 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Artisan Shop. This talk is those interested in the magic of balance using the Five Elements and Feng Shui. Strand will explain this approach using art and optimizing its placement. | northttahoearts.com

Fabric as a medium

Reno, Nev.

Seven female artists from California will come together for the first time to exhibit a vibrant new exhibition of contemporary fiber, fabric and mixed media artwork at the Wilbur D. May Museum until July 23. The summer exhibition, “New Directions in Fiber and Mixed Media,” will include wall art and 3-D objects that explore the versatility of fiber and fabric as a medium. Each artist’s unique and meticulous style is represented in captivating works that are stitched, dyed, painted, printed, stamped, waxed, fused and embellished. The exhibiting artists are Lin Schiffner, Sandra Poteet, Kris Sazaki, Deb Cashatt, Martha Wolfe, Denise Oyama Miller and Linda Waddle. | (775) 785-5961

Local featured at Wolfdale’s

Tahoe City

Wolfdale’s Restaurant is featuring oil paintings by Andy Skaff through January 2018. Skaff’s love of the West provides the inspiration for his light-filled, vibrant landscapes and cityscapes. His work ranges from classic, impressionist paintings to abstract distillations of familiar subjects. His paintings have been exhibited at the Napa Valley Museum, the Oil Painters of America Western Regional exhibit in Santa Barbara and are part of the permanent collection of Martis Camp Lodge, the Ritz- Carlton Lake Tahoe and the Tahoe Forest Cancer Center. He is a member of the California Art Club and North Tahoe Arts. Locally, he is represented by Alpine Home and Pablo’s Gallery & Frame Shop in Tahoe City and Spirit Gallery in Truckee. | askaff.com

Preserved in rock art

Reno, Nev.

Nevada has many sites of ancient peoples’ signs and symbols on rocks and caves: petroglyphs and pictographs. The organization that preserves and documents these sacred places, the Nevada Rock Art Foundation, will share the proceeds of this 11th annual “Rockin’ Out: Nevada Rock Art Show” with Artists Co-Op Gallery. Many guest artists will participate with photographs, paintings, glass art, pottery, weavings, jewelry, clothing, gourds, basketry and more. The show ends July 31. | (775) 322-8896

Mexican Art featured at NMOA

The Nevada Museum of Art presents “Miradas: Ancient Roots in Modern and Contemporary Mexican Art, Works from the Bank of America Collection” celebrating a variety of cultural aspects that emerged in the years after the Mexican Revolution to the present day. The exhibit will remain on view through July 16.

“Miradas” consists of more than 100 paintings, prints and photographs created over the past 80 years by artists who have been attracted to and inspired by Mexico’s ancient civilizations and modern artistic theories. Highlights include works by some of the best-known Mexican artists including Diego Rivera, Rufino Tamayo and Gabriel Orozco, as well as Mexican-American artists such as Judithe Hernández, Roberto Juarez and Robert Graham. The exhibit will include several educational and entertaining offerings through July with details online. | nevadaart.org



New art around town

South Lake Tahoe

Tahoe Art League announces new art exhibits at several locations. A Cup of Cherries Café features wine and vineyards to celebrate the hosts’ expansion to an evening menu with wine. The art includes works by Rick Espinor, Nancy Lynch, Michael Schaer, Cheryl Lawson, Barb Gustafson and Donna Reid. Nancy Lynch’s works are now featured at Meyer’s Downtown Café. | talart.org

City Art Gallery opens

South Lake Tahoe

The City of South Lake Tahoe recently opened the new City Art Gallery, featuring the works of local artists. The Gallery marks the first initiative of the Arts Alliance in partnership with the City and the Tahoe Art League and features 40 works of arts by 18 local artists. | talart.org

Exhibit runs skin deep

Tahoe City

Tahoe Maritime Museum introduces “Ink & Ivory,” an exhibit featuring two nautical art forms on display until April 2018. Scrimshaw, attributed to American sailors, is the art of intricate carvings on bone ivory and other found objects. These works of art capture visuals of the past and tell the story of environmental impact, laws and regulations. “Ink & Ivory” will trace the nautical tradition of tattooing. Discover tattoos that were meant to bring sailors luck, see skin-deep evidence of their travels and feel the sense of longing behind sentimental tributes to wives and sweethearts back home. Best of all, “Ink & Ivory” will feature modern-day tattoos which are specific to nautical tradition or deep Tahoe connection. | tahoemaritimemuseum.org

Help local public art

Kindred Art and Folk Institute will be taking an interactive public art piece to Burning Man and structural materials and donations are needed. The piece, called “Transcendent Souls,” will be a 20-foot-tall structure of trees sprouting two hands holding a glowing heart with a porch swing mounted between the two main tree trunks. It will be made of steel, foam, copper, glass, wood and chain with solar spotlights. The piece tells the story of existence through seven stages of evolution and gives a visual representation to knowing enlightenment and unconditional love. | gofundme.com/transcendent-souls or kindredtruckee.org

Fresh air, friends, painting

Area venues

Tahoe Art League hosts a summer’s worth of Plein Air Painting. Painters meet from 9 a.m. to noon on Sundays at different locations until the end of August. Participants should bring a bag lunch for an informal noontime critique. Anyone may participate. A full schedule is online. | talart.org



Chalk it up to art

Reno, Nev.

Watch in awe as pastel chalk paintings come to life at the 2nd annual Reno Chalk Art Festival featuring amateur and professional juried artists on July 8 and 9. Professional chalk artist Madonnari will also create spectacular masterpieces. | atlantiscasino.com



Public print shop

Meyers

Tahoe Letterpress will provide a letterpress print facility and teach people how to use it. Vintage equipment includes platen presses dating to the 1800s, as well as sign presses. The centerpiece is a collection of handset type housed in four wooden type cabinets. The type comes from the Virginia City “Territorial Enterprise,” the voice of the West during the Comstock era.

Introduction to Letterpress workshops with Steve Robison are offered on July 22 and Aug. 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Participants will learn how to use a composing stick, set type and print their own cards or broadsides. The class includes materials and open studio hours at Tahoe Letterpress to work on projects. Workshop fee is $50.

An Open Print Studio is on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Those who want to work on linocuts or wood block prints and those who have taken a letterpress class are welcome. Assistance and some supplies are on site. | bonafidebooks.com



Burning for volunteers

Reno, Nev.

Peter Hazel Art Studio was awarded a large honorarium to build “Bloom” a 40-foot tall sculpture of steel and glass. The sculpture will be interactive and visitors will be able to climb inside the piece and hang out in the viewing platform 30 feet in the air. This sculpture will be heading to Burning Man 2017 in late August and is currently in production at ArTech in Reno. Volunteers are needed to help to make fused glass discs and ceramic jellyfish medallions. No experience is necessary. | (775) 384-6820 or peter@peterhazel.com

From the Bay

Reno, Nev.

Sierra Arts Gallery will exhibit “Strange Cousins from the West” featuring Joshua Coffy, Heather Robinson, Catherine E. Moore, Shane Izykowski and Maggie Hurley from July 1 to 31. This group exhibition is of contemporary, emerging artists from San Francisco. The guest curator is Joshua Coffy. An artists’ reception is on July 20 from 6 to 8 p.m. | sierraarts.org

Popular summer art workshops

Incline Village, Nev.

Registration is open for Sierra Nevada College’s 33rd annual Summer Visiting Artist Workshops, which will take place until the end of July. The variety of summer workshops are given by nationally known ceramists, glass artists, painters, sculptors, printmakers, digital artists, photographers, paper makers, jewelers and more. Participants can learn new techniques and expand their knowledge in the medium. The workshops are open to ages 16 and older.

On Tuesday night at 7 p.m. each week during the workshops, “Meet the Artist” lectures will be held in the Prim Library, followed by an informal reception in the Tahoe Gallery. They are free and open to the public. | sierranevada.edu

Acclaim is nationwide

South Lake Tahoe

Painter Kit Knight is artist-in-residence at Viking Gallery on Tallac Historic Site from July 14 to 23. Night received her bachelor’s degree in fine arts, is in collections across the country and has won awards from Maryland to California including the National Orange Show. Night’s work has received praise from art critic, essayist and Pulitzer Prize winner John Updike, jazz composer and pianist Marian McPartland and best-selling author Leonard Shlain. An artist’s reception will be on July 18 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Light refreshments will be served. | valhallatahoe.showare.com

Get ready, set, paint

Reno, Nev.

Competitors will have 24 hours to paint an original mural on a panel outside of Circus Circus casino from July 15 to 16. The paintings will be a permanent installation. Artists will compete for cash prizes. Virginia Street will be closed for the competition and spectators may enjoy live music and food. | circusreno.com

Cultures of the American West

Reno, Nev.

The paintings and rare drawings by Maynard Dixon, one of the premier artists working in the American West during the first half of the 20th Century, is on exhibit at the Nevada Museum of Art in “Maynard Dixon: The Paltenghi Collections” until July 16. Drawn from the private collections of Bruce C. Paltenghi and Dr. Richard Paltenghi, this exhibition offers an intimate look at Dixon’s life and creative process, providing insight into the passionate way he traversed and interpreted the world.

For more than five decades, Dixon documented the landscapes and cultures of the American West with unparalleled passion and authenticity. Nevada especially appealed to the artist; he spent significant time exploring the state’s desert and mountain landscapes during the 1920s and 1930s.

Inspired to begin collecting by their father, the California-based Paltenghi brothers have amassed a collection of more than 70 artworks that offer an intimate look at Dixon’s life in the American West between 1889 and 1944. Included are many never-before-seen drawings with subjects ranging from mountain and desert landscapes, to portraits and nude figure studies. | nevadaart.org



Summer art tour announced

South Lake Tahoe

Tahoe Art League’s Artist Studio Tour is scheduled from July 28 to 30 and from Aug. 4 to 6. The tour will feature 50 artists at more than 20 locations in South Lake Tahoe and Stateline and Zephyr Cove, Nev. Free maps and directions will be available online on July 1. | talart.org

Going big

Tahoe City

Sixteen local artists are “Going Big” at North Tahoe Arts through Aug. 1. The exhibition is of large aspect artwork in a variety of mediums including photography, printmaking, art glass and painting. Many of the works were inspired by the natural beauty of Lake Tahoe; all demonstrate the deep creativity of the local art community. | northtahoearts.com

Inspired art

South Lake Tahoe

Multi-talented Tahoe artist Donna Hughes’s work is being featured at the Lake Tahoe Community College Library through July 31. Hughes’ sculptures, gourd art, hand-woven pine needle baskets and horsehair Raku reflecting her Native American ancestry are featured in the glass cases within the library. | talart.org

Basque tree carvings

Sparks, Nev.

“Mountain Picassos: Basque Arborglyphs of the Great Basin” is at Sparks Museum and Cultural Center until Aug. 11. The Folklife Program of the Nevada Arts Council has collaborated with the Nevada Historical Society to present a traveling exhibition of the canvases of Basque tree carvings — or arborglyphs — from the collection of Jean and Phillip Earl, who have been documenting this folk art form of tree-trunk art for 40 years. | nevadahumanities.org

Boat names focus of exhibit

Tahoe City

Tahoe Maritime Museum announces an exhibition that explores the stories behind the names of familiar Tahoe places and beloved Tahoe boats. “What’s in A Name?” will be on display until April 2018. Choosing a name for a boat is a personal choice and not arbitrary. Many boat owners choose names that reflect a part of their life or family. Names are expressions of the owner’s personality and sense of humor. Other boat names pay homage to the tradition of the boat as a gendered object. Visitors can also expect to delve into the complex nautical history behind the female persona of ships and boats. | tahoemaritimemuseum.org

Volcanoes of color

Reno, Nev.

Arte Italia presents “Color Fusion,” an exhibition of works by California-based painter Dick Marconi that features eruptions of color on canvas. Marconi’s fascination with color began at age 12 when an accident left him blind and partially deaf in one ear. When he began to see again, colors were brighter, more vibrant and saturated than he recalled. Using his artistic passion and knowledge of chemistry, Marconi pioneered a technique that melds a variety of paints to make colors move, fuse, flow and retract. He refers to this abstract expressionist art form as “Color Fusion.” His work will be on display until July 30. | arteitaliausa.org

Two artists, two views

Carson City, Nev.

Nevada artists Scott Hinton and Paul Ford have been honored with Governor’s Arts Award commissions and their work is being shown at an exhibit titled “Environmental Perspectives” at the Nevada Arts Council’s OXS Gallery. Both artists share a common concern for the environment in unique and contrasting ways. Hinton, a photographer and educator, has spent the past 20 years documenting urban sprawl through the use of panoramic photographs. Ford has incorporated a lifelong interest in anthropology into his artwork. He mixes natural elements, such as sand and sticks along with some unnatural elements – plastic bottles and other man-made objects — into his art. The exhibit will be in place through Aug. 18. An artists’ reception and talk is on Aug. 8 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. | nvdtca.org/nevadaartscouncil

Developing art

Reno, Nev.

Sierra Arts Gallery presents a four-artist exhibit from Aug. 3 to 25. In January 2015, this group of artists spent 10 days in the desert at the Goldwell Open Air Museum in Rhyolite, Nev. This group, consisting of Jill Baker, Megan Berner, Nicole Donnelly and Jennifer Myers, used the time and space together to start new work and collaborate with each other, letting the work be influenced by the environment and conversation. Some individual pieces were completed during the residency, but a lot became starting points for larger ideas. An artists’ reception will be on Aug. 17 from 6 to 8 p.m. | sierraarts.org

Art that floats and tells

Tahoe venues

Tahoe Public Art will launch a multimedia, environmental, art installation, called “Lakalelup,” that will float on Lake Tahoe with data-driven storytelling about climate change and the Lake Tahoe Basin. From Aug. 4 to 13, it will be on Commons Beach in Tahoe City and from Aug. 22 to 31 it will be on Ski Run Marina & Beach in South Lake Tahoe. Lakalelup is a Washoe term meaning “coming together for a common purpose.” By day, Lake Tahoe waters play on the reflective facades of the art installation with a soundscape. By night, the installation transforms into a multimedia experience with scientific data-driven storytelling and a musical score. Audiences are encouraged to paddleboard or kayak out to the installation or just enjoy it from shore. | tahoepublicart.com

NTA looking forward

Tahoe City

North Tahoe Arts announces dates for 23rd annual ARTour are from Aug. 12 to 13. This popular annual event has been reinvented into a walking tour in downtown Tahoe City with artist vendors and art-related events throughout the weekend. Artists will be gathered in several locations throughout the city demonstrating their artistic processes and offering their work for sale. A colorful map will guide visitors to all the locations. In addition, work from some of the artists will be exhibited in Corison Loft from Aug. 2 through Sept. 12, with a reception on Aug. 4 from 5 to 7 p.m. In keeping with ARTour’s focus on local art, preference will be given to artists who reside within 50 miles of Tahoe City. There will be five locations with five artists each for a total of 25 artists. However, this may be expanded. | northttahoearts.com

Artists of Reno represent

Reno, Nev.

Reno Arts Fest! at City Park Plaza is from Aug. 19 to 20. It features artists presenting original work in all mediums of fine art, including paintings in acrylics, oils and watercolors, photography, etchings and sculptures in clay, glass, metal, stone and wood. Each artist will be present to meet with the public and discuss his or her work. There will also be a wine walk and a wine and beer garden during the festival. | cwbevents.com



Largely inspired

Reno, Nev.

Sierra Arts Gallery presents an exhibit by Rachel Stiff from Sept. 7 to 29. Stiff is a mixed-media painter with an addiction to physical labor and an obsession with process. Her large-scale paintings reflect the beauty found in growth and decay. She has recently relocated to the high desert from Montana. This is her first solo exhibition in Northern Nevada. An artist’s reception will be on Sept. 21 from 6 to 8 p.m. | sierraarts.org

Plein Air painters sought

Tahoe City

North Tahoe Arts presents The North Lake Tahoe Plein Air Open from Sept. 5 to 10. Artists of all levels from all over the country will gather in North Lake Tahoe to paint the breathtaking scenery of North Lake Tahoe in the open air. The week’s events include Farmer’s Market Quick Draw Competition on Sept. 7 and two morning paint-outs and painting demonstrations.

The Public Exhibit will be at Northstar California Resort during the Autumn Food &Wine Festival. Main competition prizes will be awarded at the opening of the festival on Sept. 9 at 11:30 a.m. This exhibit is free and open to the public. Viewers can vote for the “People’s Choice” award. | northtahoearts.com

We the artists

South Lake Tahoe

The Tahoe Activist Artists will be creating a multidisciplinary exhibition, “We the People: Tahoe Artists Visualize a World of Conversation and Connection,” in response of the political and social climate. The event is on Sept. 9 from 2 to 8 p.m. at Tahoe Mountain Lab. Admission is free. Donations to artist-selected causes are being accepted. An art auction will take place at 7 p.m. There will be hands-on projects for adults and children, letterpress, painting, photography, film, sculpture, installation art, writing, music and more. There will be food trucks, beverages, live music and ice cream. | Tahoe Activist Artists on Facebook



Sports equipment as art

Carson City, Nev.

Capital City Arts Initiative announces its exhibition, “Industrial Art: Sports Edition,” at the CCAI Courthouse Gallery until Sept. 28. The exhibit features the design work by five northern Nevada sports equipment designers and manufacturers: Aviso Surf/Solution Marine, Burns Machining/Dirt Tricks, Sports Attack, The Cable Connection and UCS Spirit. Each of these companies manufactures products with innovative design that apply to an array of sports equipment. CCAI presents these products as items to be admired for design, precision and beauty. Artist and writer Chris Lanier has written the exhibition essay for the exhibition. | arts-initiative.org

Art + Environment

Reno, Nev.

Nevada Museum of Art will present the Art + Environment Conference from Oct. 19 to 21. Guests will traverse time and space across the unsettled terrains, shifting frontiers and limitless horizons of the Greater West, the last part of the planet to be explored and settled. | nevadaart.org