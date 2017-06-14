Entertainment Calendar

Latin band Los Tigres Del Norte performs on June 16 at the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno, Nev.

JUNE | JULY | AUGUST



JUNE 15 | THURSDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Rock River The Beacon 1 p.m.

Aaron Oropeza Truckee Tavern 5 p.m.

Dylan Jakobsen Downtown Truckee 6:30 p.m.

Ben Martin & Angele Cottonwood 7 p.m.

Mescalito Divided Sky 7 p.m.

80’s music night Mellow Fellow Truckee 8 p.m.

Mic Smith McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

Travis Hayes Moody’s 8 p.m.

Rustler’s Moon Bar of America 8 p.m.

Bobby G Cabo Wabo 9:30 p.m.

Stan Charles Pastime Club 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

Roger That! The Loft 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Northwoods Clubhouse 6:30 p.m.

Open Mic Classic Cue 8 p.m.

Open Mic Alibi Ale Works 9 p.m.

Karaoke Fat Cat Bar 9 p.m.

Karaoke The Grid 9:30 p.m.

Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Magic Fusion The Loft 7 & 9 p.m.

John Henton w/Avi Liberman The Improv 9 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Not Quite Ready for Carnegie Hall Players Carson City Senior Center 10:30 a.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Jason King Band Boomtown 6 p.m.

Dave Leather Sassafras 6:30 p.m.

Moon Gravy Wild River Grille 6:30 p.m.

Terri, Craig & Mick Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Drinking with Clowns Peppermill 7 p.m.

Justin Lee Band Carson Valley Inn 7 p.m.

American Made Band Atlantis 8 p.m.

Mescalito Divided Sky 8 p.m.

Pseudo Studio on 4th 8 p.m.

Frank Perry Jazz Combo 3rd Street Bar 8 p.m.

Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

Boondoggle & Max Volume St. James Infirmary 9 p.m.

Atomik Rodeo Circus Circus 9 p.m.

Mike Reeves Eldorado 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s Nugget 5 p.m.

DJ Punktematrix Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

DJ Trivia Singer Social Club 8 p.m.

DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 8:30 p.m.

Country Music Night Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 8:30 p.m.

Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Cirque Le Noir Silver Legacy 7 p.m.

Jimmy Shubert Laugh Factory 7:30 p.m.

“Stupid F***ing Bird” Brüka Theatre 8 p.m.

Special Events

Reno Cattle Drive

Reno Rodeo Rodeo Grounds

JUNE 16 | FRIDAY

TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.

Trippin King Snakes The Beacon 1 p.m.

Rustler’s Moon Gar Woods 4 & 8 p.m.

Tyler Stafford Nakoma Resort 6 p.m.

Mozart in the Mountains South Lake Tahoe 7 p.m.

Lisa Marie Cottonwood 7 p.m.

Live music 968 Park Hotel Coffee Bar 7:30 p.m.

Tahoe Dance Band South Lake Senior Center 7:30 p.m.

Chris Costa Tahoe Biltmore 8 p.m.

Blues Monsters Bar of America 8 p.m.

Steve & Tom Gar Woods 8 p.m.

George Souza Band Moody’s 8:30 p.m.

Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.

Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.

Front Country Crystal Bay Club 10 p.m.

The Wizz Kid Cabo Wabo 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Punk Rock Karaoke Tourist Club 9 p.m.

MontBleu 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Magic Fusion The Loft 7 & 9 p.m.

Luma: Art in Darkness MontBleu 8 p.m.

John Henton w/Avi Liberman The Improv 9 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Jason King Band Eldorado 4th St. 3:30 p.m.

American Made Band Atlantis 4 p.m.

US Air Force Mobility Eldorado 3rd St. 4 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

The Starlighters Boomtown 5 p.m.

Maxx Cabello Jr. Eldorado 4th St. 5:30 p.m.

Shane Dwight Eldorado 3rd St. 6 p.m.

Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.

Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Alex Smith Wild River Grille 7 p.m.

Corky Bennett Reno Senior Center 7:30 p.m.

Tonic Eldorado 4th St. 7:30 p.m.

Road Daddy Max’s Casino 8 p.m.

Justin Lee Band Carson Valley Inn 8 p.m.

Murderdock Danse Macabre Studio on 4th 8 p.m.

Ray Renolds Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Drinking with Clowns Peppermill 8 p.m.

Mike Greg Red Dog Saloon 8 p.m.

Mr. Elevator Night Rooms and Applied Ethics The Saint 8 p.m.

Viva Revenge, Prince Robot, Slutzville Jub Jub’s 8 p.m.

Aaron Watson & Clare Dunn TJ’s Corral 8 p.m.

The Look Boomtown 9 p.m.

Los Tigres del Norte Grand Sierra 9 p.m.

Coverboy Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

Atomik Rodeo Circus Circus 9 p.m.

Blue Haven 3rd Street Bar 9 p.m.

Reckless Envy Atlantis 10 p.m.

Mike Reeves Eldorado 10 p.m.

Lights Out Jub Jub’s 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s Nugget 5 & 11 p.m.

DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.

DJ Roni V & DJ Bob Richards Eldorado 10 p.m.

DJ Romeo Reyes Lex GSR10 p.m.

Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Mo Funk Circus Circus 10 p.m.

Boggan and guest DJs 1 up 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.

Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Latin Dance Social Peppermill 7 p.m.

“Comedy of Errors” Lear Theatre 7:30 p.m.

Jimmy Shubert Laugh Factory 7:30 & 9:30 p.m.

Cirque Le Noir Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

“Stupid F***ing Bird” Brüka Theatre 8 p.m.

Patrick Garrity Pioneer Underground 9 p.m.

Special Events

Great Eldorado BBQ, Brews and Blues Festival Reno

Stewart Father’s Day PowWow Carson City

Reno Rodeo Rodeo Grounds

Food Truck Friday Idlewild Park 5 p.m.

JUNE 17 | SATURDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.

Gruve Nation The Beacon 1 p.m.

MagnaKlash Funraiser 2.0 Cornice Cantina 3 p.m.

Crow and the Canyon Squaw 3 p.m.

New Wave Crave Bar of America 8 p.m.

Chris Costa Tahoe Biltmore 8 p.m.

George Souza Band Moody’s 8:30 p.m.

Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.

Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.

The Spazmatics Hard Rock 9 p.m.

Achilles Wheel w/Mudrat Detector Crystal Bay Club 9 p.m.

Two Peace & Northern Lights Whiskey Dick’s 9 p.m.

The Wizz Kid Cabo Wabo 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.

Rookies 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

MontBleu 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Magic Fusion The Loft 7 & 9 p.m.

John Henton w/Avi Liberman The Improv 9 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Blue Haven Blues Band Eldorado 3rd St. 12 p.m.

9BelowZero Eldorado 4th St. 12:30 p.m.

Prey for Son Eldorado 3rd St. 2 p.m.

US Air Force Mobility Eldorado 4th St. 2:30 p.m.

American Made Band Atlantis 4 p.m.

Jason King Band Eldorado 3rd St. 4 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Shane Dwight Eldorado 4th St. 4:30 p.m.

The Starlighters Boomtown 5 p.m.

Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.

Collin Raye Boomtown 6 & 8 p.m.

Tommy Castro and the Painkillers Eldorado 3rd St. 6 p.m.

GHI Jazz Living the Good Life 6 p.m.

Corky Bennett Bavarian World 6 p.m.

The Socks Wild River Grille 6:30 p.m.

Five for Fighting Eldorado 4th St. 6:30 p.m.

Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Collin Raye Boomtown 7 p.m.

Road Daddy Max’s Casino 8 p.m.

Ray Renolds Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Justin Lee Band Carson Valley Inn 8 p.m.

Drinking with Clowns Peppermill 8 p.m.

MusicCole Red Dog Saloon 8 p.m.

DED Jub Jub’s 8 p.m.

The Look Boomtown 9 p.m.

Coverboy Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

Tony Ghiglieri 3rd Street Bar 9 p.m.

Atomik Rodeo Circus Circus 9 p.m.

The Watchers, Four Stroke Baron, Kanawha Jub Jub’s 9 p.m.

Jinco 1 Up 10 p.m.

Caroline D’Amore Lex GSR 10 p.m.

Reckless Envy Atlantis 10 p.m.

Mike Reeves Eldorado 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.

DJ Roni V Eldorado 9 p.m.

DJ R. Styles Living the Good Life 9 p.m.

Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Spryte Peppermill 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.

Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Cirque Le Noir Silver Legacy 5:30 & 8 p.m.

The Rat Pack Harrah’s 7:30 p.m.

Jimmy Shubert Laugh Factory 7:30 & 9:30 p.m.

“Comedy of Errors” Lear Theatre 7:30 p.m.

“Stupid F***ing Bird” Brüka Theatre 8 p.m.

Patrick Garrity Pioneer Underground 8:30 p.m.

Special Events

Great Eldorado BBQ, Brews and Blues Festival Reno

Stewart Father’s Day PowWow Carson City

Reno Rodeo Rodeo Grounds

US Open of Watercross Sparks Marina

Reno Wine Walk Riverwalk District

Carson City Ghost Walk



JUNE 18 | SUNDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.

Blues Monsters The Beacon 1 p.m.

Groove Foundry Commons Beach 3 p.m.

Unkle Funkle McP’s TapHouse 9 p.m.

The Irieites The Loft 9:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Pastime Club 9:30 p.m.

Karaoke w/Andrew The Grid 9:30 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Magic Fusion The Loft 4:30 & 7 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Live music chez louie 10 a.m.

Tristan Selzler Brasserie St. James 12 p.m.

Eric Paul Wild River Grille 2 p.m.

Mozart in the Mountains St. John Presbyterian Church Reno 4 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Deep Groove Red Dog Saloon 5:30 p.m.

Crush Boomtown 6 p.m.

Jack Danny Project Peppermill 6 p.m.

Justin Lee Band Carson Valley Inn 6 p.m.

Jack Danny Project Peppermill 6 p.m.

Memphis May Fire & Blessthefall Jub Jub’s 6 p.m.

Tristan Selzner Wild River Grille 6:30 p.m.

Reckless Envy Atlantis 8 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

Atomik Rodeo Circus Circus 9 p.m.

Mike Reeves Eldorado 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s 5 p.m.

DJ Kronik Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Premier Karaoke Show The Point 6:30 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Cirque Le Noir Silver Legacy 2 & 5:30 p.m.

“Comedy of Errors” Lear Theatre 7:30 p.m.

Jimmy Shubert Laugh Factory 7:30 p.m.

Special Events

Stewart Father’s Day PowWow Carson City

Reno Rodeo Rodeo Grounds

US Open of Watercross Sparks Marina

JUNE 19 | MONDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jesse Kalin Carson The Beacon 1 p.m.

Lee Jones Gunbarrel Tavern 3 p.m.

Paul Covarelli Manzanita Restaurant 5:30 p.m.

Mark Wilson McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

Dragapella The Loft 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Himmel Haus 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Magic Fusion The Loft 7 & 9 p.m.

Line dancing Nakoma Resort 7 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

CW & Mr. Spoons Comma Coffee 12 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Jack Danny Project Peppermill 6 p.m.

Tandymonium Boomtown 6 p.m.

Jack Danny Project Peppermill 6 p.m.

Moon Gravy Wild River Grille 6:30 p.m.

Cliff and Dave Carson Valley Inn 7 p.m.

Tintabulations Total Wine & More 7 p.m.

Joey Carmon Band Atlantis 8 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

Atomik Rodeo Circus Circus 9 p.m.

DJ Parties

Amp Ent DJ Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Java Jungle 7 p.m.

Gold Hill Hotel 7 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 9:30 p.m.

Open Mic w/Tany Jane Sidelines 8:30 p.m.

Blazing Mics! Jub Jub’s 9:30 p.m.

Live Band Karaoke Eldorado 10 p.m.

Special Events

Reno Rodeo Rodeo Grounds

Bob Feist Invitational Team Roping Livestock Events Center Reno

JUNE 20 | TUESDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jesse Kalin Carson The Beacon 1 p.m.

Dragondeer Village at Squaw 6 p.m.

Buddy Emmer Band Harrah’s 8 p.m.

Grey Mitchell McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

Dragapella The Loft 9 p.m.

AtYya & Goopsteppa, Sharu, Benjah Ninjah, Beatkarma MontBleu 9 p.m.

DJ Parties

Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.

DJ Keenan Whiskey Dicks 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic w/Ryan Taylor Mellow Fellow Truckee 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Magic Fusion The Loft 7 & 9 p.m.

Luma: Art in Darkness MontBleu 8 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Jack Danny Project Peppermill 6 p.m.

Cliff and Dave Carson Valley Inn 6 p.m.

Jonathan Barton Boomtown 6 p.m.

Jack Danny Project Peppermill 6 p.m.

Canyon White Living the Good Life 6:30 p.m.

Tyler Stafford Wild River Grille 6:30 p.m.

Open Jazz Jam Sparks Lounge 7 p.m.

Joey Carmon Band Atlantis 8 p.m.

DG Kicks Big Band 3rd Street Bar 8 p.m.

Black & Blues Jam Sidelines 8:30 p.m.

Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

Atomik Rodeo Circus Circus 9 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Chris English Eldorado 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Trey Valentine’s Backstage Karaoke Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Don Friesen Laugh Factory 7:30 p.m.

Special Events

Reno Rodeo Rodeo Grounds



JUNE 21 | WEDNESDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Lee Jones Gunbarrel Tavern 3 p.m.

Ike & Martin “M.S. Dixie” 5:30 p.m.

Joaquin Fioresi CB’s Pizza 6 p.m.

Jelly Bread Truckee Regional Park 6:30 p.m.

Dirty Cello Valhalla Boathouse Theater 7:30 p.m.

Dragapella The Loft 9 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Mellow Fellow Truckee 8:30 p.m.

Karaoke Classic Cue 9 p.m.

Auld Dubliner 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Magic Fusion The Loft 7 & 9 p.m.

Luma: Art in Darkness MontBleu 8 p.m.

Allan Havey The Improv 9 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Dave Leather Comma Coffee 12 p.m.

John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Jack Danny Project Peppermill 6 p.m.

Steve Lord Carson Valley Inn 6 p.m.

Jack Danny Project Peppermill 6 p.m.

Jason King Band Boomtown 6 p.m.

Eric Strangeland Wild River Grille 6:30 p.m.

Terri & Craig Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Rick Metz Blues Jam Sands Regency 7 p.m.

Live blues The Saint 8 p.m.

Joey Carmon Band Atlantis 8 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

Branded Circus Circus 9 p.m.

Left of Centre Eldorado 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s 6 p.m.

DJ Jamie G John Ascuaga’s 7 p.m.

Johnny Bailey Vinyl Club St. James Infirmary 8 p.m.

Bingo & Country Rock DJ Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Justincredible DJ Carson Station 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Red Dog Saloon 7 p.m.

Open Mic Firkin & Fox 7 P.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Cirque Le Noir Silver Legacy 7 p.m.

Don Friesen Laugh Factory 7:30 p.m.

Special Events

Reno Rodeo Rodeo Grounds

JUNE 22 | THURSDAY

TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Scott Pemberton Band Lakeview Commons 4:30 p.m.

Aaron Oropeza Truckee Tavern 5 p.m.

Jo Mama Downtown Truckee 6:30 p.m.

80’s music night Mellow Fellow Truckee 8 p.m.

Mic Smith McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

Rustler’s Moon Bar of America 8 p.m.

Chuck Hayes Trio Moody’s 8 p.m.

Dragapella The Loft 9 p.m.

Bobby G Cabo Wabo 9:30 p.m.

Stan Charles Pastime Club 10 p.m.

Gappy Ranks, Soul Medic, DubFyah & DJ IJV Hacienda Del Lago 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

Roger That! The Loft 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Classic Cue 8 p.m.

Open Mic Alibi Ale Works 9 p.m.

Karaoke Fat Cat Bar 9 p.m.

Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.

Karaoke The Grid 9:30 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Magic Fusion The Loft 7 & 9 p.m.

Luma: Art in Darkness MontBleu 8 p.m.

Allan Havey The Improv 9 p.m.

ElectroSwing Burlesque The Loft 10 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Not Quite Ready for Carnegie Hall Players Sierra Place 10:30 a.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Jason King Band Boomtown 6 p.m.

Dave Leather Sassafras 6:30 p.m.

Terri, Craig & Mick Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Jaime Rollins Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Frank Perry Jazz Combo 3rd Street Bar 8 p.m.

Joey Carmon Band Atlantis 8 p.m.

Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

Bazooka Zoo’s Groovy Good Time Bash St. James Infirmary 9 p.m.

Redfield Clipper/Bazooka Zac/The Lique The Saint 9 p.m.

Branded Circus Circus 9 p.m.

Left of Centre Eldorado 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s Nugget 5 p.m.

DJ Punktematrix Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

DJ Trivia Singer Social Club 8 p.m.

DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 8:30 p.m.

Country Music Night Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 8:30 p.m.

Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Don Friesen Laugh Factory 7:30 p.m.

Cirque Le Noir Silver Legacy 8 p.m.



Special Events

Reno Rodeo Rodeo Grounds

Rockabilly Riot Carson City

JUNE 23 | FRIDAY

TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.

Mel Wade & Gia Nakoma Resort 6 p.m.

Live music 968 Park Hotel Coffee Bar 7:30 p.m.

Tahoe Dance Band South Lake Senior Center 7:30 p.m.

Steve & Tom Gar Woods 8 p.m.

Chris Costa Tahoe Biltmore 8 p.m.

The Lique Moody’s 8:30 p.m.

Jeff and Kelly Lovecat’s Bar of America 9 p.m.

Dragapella The Loft 9 p.m.

Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.

Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.

Katdelic Crystal Bay Club 10 p.m.

Daze on the Green Cabo Wabo 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Punk Rock Karaoke Tourist Club 9 p.m.

MontBleu 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Magic Fusion The Loft 7 & 9 p.m.

The Magic of Rob Lake Harvey’s 8 p.m.

Allan Havey The Improv 9 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.

Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy Minnesota St. Stage Carson City 7 p.m.

P-Lo w/Rexx Life Jub Jub’s 7 p.m.

She Has a Fashion Vice Cargo 7 p.m.

Corky Bennett Reno Senior Center 7:30 p.m.

Atomik Rodeo Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Naked City Harrah’s 8 p.m.

Jake Houston & the Royal Flush Red Dog Saloon 8 p.m.

The Corduroys Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

Branded Circus Circus 9 p.m.

Left of Centre Eldorado 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s Nugget 5 & 11 p.m.

DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.

DJ Roni V & DJ Bob Richards Eldorado 10 p.m.

DJ Mo Funk Circus Circus 10 p.m.

DJ Romeo Reyes Lex GSR10 p.m.

Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

Boggan and guest DJs 1 up 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.

Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Cirque Le Noir Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Latin Dance Social Peppermill 7 p.m.

“Comedy of Errors” Lear Theatre 7:30 p.m.

Don Friesen Laugh Factory 7:30 & 9:30 p.m.

Rex Meredith Pioneer Underground 9 p.m.

Special Events

Reno Rodeo Rodeo Grounds

Food Truck Friday Idlewild Park 5 p.m.

Run What-Cha-Brung Car Show Fuji Park

Ragecon 2017 Sands Regency

Rockabilly Riot Carson City



JUNE 24 | SATURDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.

Steve & Tom Gar Woods 8 p.m.

Taj Mahal & Keb’ Mo’ Band MontBleu 8 p.m.

Chris Costa Tahoe Biltmore 8 p.m.

One Grass Two Grass Bluegrass Band Moe’s BBQ 8 p.m.

The Lique Moody’s 8:30 p.m.

Jeff and Kelly Lovecat’s Bar of America 9 p.m.

Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.

Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.

Clear Conscience Whiskey Dick’s 9 p.m.

Miss Cooper & Derek Main Crystal Bay Club 10 p.m.

Daze on the Green Cabo Wabo 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.

Rookies 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

MontBleu 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“The Jungle Book” InnerRhythms 6:30 p.m.

Magic Fusion The Loft 7 & 9 p.m.

The Magic of Rob Lake Harvey’s 8 p.m.

Allan Havey The Improv 8:30 & 10:30 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Ricky D Red Dog Saloon 2 p.m.

P’Opera Governor’s Mansion Carson City 4 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.

GHI Jazz Living the Good Life 6 p.m.

Corky Bennett Bavarian World 6 p.m.

Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Naked City Harrah’s 8 p.m.

Ted Nugent Nugget Ballroom 8 p.m.

Atomik Rodeo Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Richard Marx Atlantis 8 p.m.

Rogue Rage Duo Red Dog Saloon 8 p.m.

The Corduroys Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

Branded Circus Circus 9 p.m.

Spag Heddy 1 Up 10 p.m.

Left of Centre Eldorado 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.

DJ Roni V Eldorado 9 p.m.

DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 9 p.m.

Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.

Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Cirque Le Noir Silver Legacy 5:30 & 8 p.m.

The Rat Pack Harrah’s 7:30 p.m.

“Comedy of Errors” Lear Theatre 7:30 p.m.

Don Friesen Laugh Factory 7:30 & 9:30 p.m.

Rex Meredith Pioneer Underground 8:30 p.m.

Special Events

Reno Rodeo Rodeo Grounds

Run What-Cha-Brung Car Show Fuji Park

Ragecon 2017 Sands Regency

Rockabilly Riot Carson City

Off Road Race Series Wild West Motorsports Park

JUNE 25 | SUNDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.

SambaDa Commons Beach 4 p.m.

Paul Simon Harvey’s Lake Tahoe 8 p.m.

Sam Ravenna w/Rapplesauce Moe’s BBQ 8 p.m.

Unkle Funkle McP’s TapHouse 9 p.m.

The Irieites The Loft 9:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Pastime Club 9:30 p.m.

Karaoke w/Andrew The Grid 9:30 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Magic Fusion The Loft 4:30 & 7 p.m.

“The Jungle Book” InnerRhythms 6:30 p.m.

The Magic of Rob Lake Harvey’s 8 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Live music chez louie 10 a.m.

Tristan Selzler Brasserie St. James 12 p.m.

Sunday Jazz Wild River Grille 2 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Deep Groove Red Dog Saloon 5:30 p.m.

Tintabulations First United Methodist Church Carson City 7 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

Left of Centre Eldorado 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s 5 p.m.

DJ Kronik Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Premier Karaoke Show The Point 6:30 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Cirque Le Noir Silver Legacy 2 & 5:30 p.m.

“Comedy of Errors” Lear Theatre 7:30 p.m.

Don Friesen Laugh Factory 7:30 p.m.

Special Events

Sierra Nevada Lavender & Honey Festival Victorian Square Sparks

Ragecon 2017 Sands Regency

Rockabilly Riot Carson City

Off Road Race Series Wild West Motorsports Park

JUNE 26 | MONDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jesse Kalin Carson The Beacon 1 p.m.

Lee Jones Gunbarrel Tavern 3 p.m.

Mark Wilson McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

Patrick Walsh Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.

DJ Parties

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Himmel Haus 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Line dancing Nakoma Resort 7 p.m.

Magic Fusion The Loft 7 & 9 p.m.

The Magic of Rob Lake Harvey’s 8 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

CW & Mr. Spoons Comma Coffee 12 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

Amp Ent DJ Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Java Jungle 7 p.m.

Gold Hill Hotel 7 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 9:30 p.m.

Open Mic w/Tany Jane Sidelines 8:30 p.m.

Blazing Mics! Jub Jub’s 9:30 p.m.

Live Band Karaoke Eldorado 10 p.m.

JUNE 27 | TUESDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Ike & Martin West shore café 12 p.m.

Jesse Kalin Carson The Beacon 1 p.m.

Roy Rogers & the Delta Kings Village at Squaw 6 p.m.

Kip Yager CB’s Pizza 6 p.m.

Buddy Emmer Band Harrah’s 8 p.m.

Grey Mitchell McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

Bread & Butter Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.

DJ Parties

Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.

DJ Keenan Whiskey Dicks 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic w/Ryan Taylor Mellow Fellow Truckee 8 p.m.

Open Mic w/Lucas Arizu Fat Cat Bar 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Magic Fusion The Loft 7 & 9 p.m.

Tahoe Improv Players Valhalla 7:30 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Canyon White Living the Good Life 6:30 p.m.

Open Jazz Jam Sparks Lounge 7 p.m.

Black & Blues Jam Sidelines 8:30 p.m.

Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DG Kicks Big Band 3rd Street Bar 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Chris English Eldorado 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Trey Valentine’s Backstage Karaoke Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

JUNE 28 | WEDNESDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Lee Jones Gunbarrel Tavern 3 p.m.

Ike & Martin Jake’s on the Lake 6 p.m.

Deckheads Truckee Regional Park 6:30 p.m.



DJ Parties

DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Mellow Fellow Truckee 8:30 p.m.

Karaoke Classic Cue 9 p.m.

Auld Dubliner 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Magic Fusion The Loft 7 & 9 p.m.

Luma: Art in Darkness MontBleu 8 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Dave Leather Comma Coffee 12 p.m.

John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Terri & Craig Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Rick Metz Blues Jam Sands Regency 7 p.m.

Live blues The Saint 8 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

Audioboxx Eldorado 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s 6 p.m.

DJ Jamie G John Ascuaga’s 7 p.m.

Johnny Bailey Vinyl Club St. James Infirmary 8 p.m.

Bingo & Country Rock DJ Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Justincredible DJ Carson Station 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Red Dog Saloon 7 p.m.

Open Mic Firkin & Fox 7 P.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Cirque Le Noir Silver Legacy 7 p.m.



JUNE 29 | THURSDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

High Sierra Music Festival Quincy

Stacy Jones Band Lakeview Commons 4:30 p.m.

Aaron Oropeza Truckee Tavern 5 p.m.

The Altons Downtown Truckee 6:30 p.m.

80’s music night Mellow Fellow Truckee 8 p.m.

Mic Smith McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

Rustler’s Moon Bar of America 8 p.m.

Missy Anderson Moody’s 8 p.m.

Bobby G Cabo Wabo 9:30 p.m.

Stan Charles Pastime Club 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

Roger That! The Loft 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Classic Cue 8 p.m.

Open Mic Alibi Ale Works 9 p.m.

Karaoke Fat Cat Bar 9 p.m.

Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.

Karaoke The Grid 9:30 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Magic Fusion The Loft 7 & 9 p.m.

The Magic of Rob Lake Harvey’s 8 p.m.

Luma: Art in Darkness MontBleu 8 p.m.

Justin Rivera Crystal Bay Casino 8:30 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Dave Leather Sassafras 6:30 p.m.

Terri, Craig & Mick Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Frank Perry Jazz Combo 3rd Street Bar 8 p.m.

Jaime Rollins Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

Bazooka Zoo’s Groovy Good Time Bash St. James Infirmary 9 p.m.

Platinum Circus Circus 9 p.m.

Audioboxx Eldorado 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s Nugget 5 p.m.

DJ Punktematrix Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

DJ Trivia Singer Social Club 8 p.m.

DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 8:30 p.m.

Country Music Night Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 8:30 p.m.

Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Cirque Le Noir Silver Legacy 7 p.m.



JUNE 30 | FRIDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

High Sierra Music Festival Quincy

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.

Paul Covarelli Resort at Squaw Creek 5 p.m.

Rebelution Harvey’s Outdoor Arena 5:30 p.m.

The Sextones Kings Beach State Rec Area 6 p.m.

Live music 968 Park Hotel Coffee Bar 7:30 p.m.

Tahoe Dance Band South Lake Senior Center 7:30 p.m.

Chris Costa Tahoe Biltmore 8 p.m.

Steve & Tom Gar Woods 8 p.m.

Missy Anderson Moody’s 8:30 p.m.

Ike & Martin Bar of America 9 p.m.

Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.

Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.

Andy Frasco & the UN Crystal Bay Club 10 p.m.

Warren G Hard Rock 10 p.m.

Island of Black & White Cabo Wabo 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Punk Rock Karaoke Tourist Club 9 p.m.

MontBleu 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Magic Fusion The Loft 7 & 9 p.m.

The Magic of Rob Lake Harvey’s 8 p.m.

Luma: Art in Darkness MontBleu 8 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

First Take Great Western Marketplace 5 p.m.

Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.

Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Phora Jub Jub’s 7 p.m.

Corky Bennett Reno Senior Center 7:30 p.m.

Miike Snow and Phantogram Grand Sierra 7:30 p.m.

Easy Rider Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Platinum Circus Circus 9 p.m.

Audioboxx Eldorado 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s Nugget 5 & 11 p.m.

DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.

DJ Roni V & DJ Bob Richards Eldorado 10 p.m.

DJ Mo Funk Circus Circus 10 p.m.

DJ Romeo Reyes Lex GSR10 p.m.

Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

Boggan and guest DJs 1 up 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.

Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Cirque Le Noir Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Justin Rivera Pioneer Underground 9:30 p.m.

Special Events

Food Truck Friday Idlewild Park 5 p.m.



JULY 1 | SATURDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

High Sierra Music Festival Quincy

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.

Grant Farm KT Base Bar 4 p.m.

Joel the Band & The Rising Tahoe Donner Driving Range 6 p.m.

Steve & Tom Gar Woods 8 p.m.

Chris Costa Tahoe Biltmore 8 p.m.

Funk Assassination Bar of America 9 p.m.

Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.

Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.

One Dollar Check Whiskey Dick’s 9 p.m.

Zepparella w/Cache & Tree Fitty Crystal Bay Club 9 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Chango High Camp Squaw 12 p.m.

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.

Rookies 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

MontBleu 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Magic Fusion The Loft 7 & 9 p.m.

The Magic of Rob Lake Harvey’s 8 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.

GHI Jazz Living the Good Life 6 p.m.

Corky Bennett Bavarian World 6 p.m.

Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Broadway Opera Pops Bartley Ranch Amphitheater 7 p.m.

The Novelists Minnesota St. Stage Carson City 7 p.m.

Four Divas Reno Ballroom 8 p.m.

Trent Harmon Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Martina McBride Grand Sierra 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.

DJ Roni V Eldorado 9 p.m.

DJ R. Styles Living the Good Life 9 p.m.

Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.

Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Cirque Le Noir Silver Legacy 5:30 & 8 p.m.

The Rat Pack Harrah’s 7:30 p.m.

Justin Rivera Pioneer Underground 8:30 p.m.

Special Events

Biggest Little City Wing Fest Silver Legacy

Star Spangled Sparks Victorian Square

Downtown Wine Walk Carson City

JULY 2 | SUNDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

High Sierra Music Festival Quincy

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.

Red Rose Valhalla Grand Lawn 1 p.m.

Dead Winter Carpenters Commons Beach 4 p.m.

Live music KT Base Bar 4 p.m.

Aja Vu & Wonder Bread Tahoe Donner Driving Range 6 p.m.

Broadway Opera Pops Village Green Incline 7 p.m.

BIG Something w/The Grain Moe’s BBQ 7 p.m.

Sammy Hagar & The Circle Harvey’s Lake Tahoe 7:30 p.m.

Unkle Funkle McP’s TapHouse 9 p.m.

The Irieites The Loft 9:30 p.m.

Butcher Brown Crystal Bay Club 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ All Good Funk Alliance High Camp Squaw 12 p.m.

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Pastime Club 9:30 p.m.

Karaoke w/Andrew The Grid 9:30 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Magic Fusion The Loft 4:30 & 7 p.m.

The Magic of Rob Lake Harvey’s 8 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Live music chez louie 10 a.m.

Tristan Selzler Brasserie St. James 12 p.m.

Sunday Jazz Wild River Grille 2 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Deep Groove Red Dog Saloon 5:30 p.m.

Matt Franco Peppermill 8 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

Craig Wayne Boyd Silver Legacy

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s 5 p.m.

DJ Kronik Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Premier Karaoke Show The Point 6:30 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Cirque Le Noir Silver Legacy 2 & 5:30 p.m.

Magician Matt Franco Peppermill 8 p.m.

Special Events

Biggest Little City Wing Fest Silver Legacy

JULY 3 | MONDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Lee Jones Gunbarrel Tavern 3 p.m.

Bonfire Dub w/Bridget law & Big Head Todd and the Monsters KT Base Bar 4 p.m.

Mark Wilson McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

Lil Smokies w/Freddy & Francine Moe’s BBQ 9 p.m.

New Wave Crave MontBleu 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ High Camp Squaw 12 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Himmel Haus 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Line dancing Nakoma Resort 7 p.m.

The Magic of Rob Lake Harvey’s 8 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

CW & Mr. Spoons Comma Coffee 12 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

Amp Ent DJ Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Java Jungle 7 p.m.

Gold Hill Hotel 7 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 9:30 p.m.

Open Mic w/Tany Jane Sidelines 8:30 p.m.

Blazing Mics! Jub Jub’s 9:30 p.m.

Live Band Karaoke Eldorado 10 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

JULY 4 | TUESDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Mimi and Jay of Fruition w/Freddie & Francine Moe’s BBQ 12 p.m.

Chris Cain Village at Squaw 6 p.m.

Broadway Opera Pops Squaw Valley Amphitheater 7 p.m.

Buddy Emmer Band Harrah’s 8 p.m.

Grey Mitchell McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ High Camp Squaw 12 p.m.

Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.

DJ Keenan Whiskey Dicks 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic w/Ryan Taylor Mellow Fellow Truckee 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

RENO & BEYOND

John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Genoa Americana Celebration Mormon State Park 4:30 p.m.

Canyon White Living the Good Life 6:30 p.m.

Reno Phil Orchestra and Chorus Wingfield Park 7:30 p.m.

Black & Blues Jam Sidelines 8:30 p.m.

Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DG Kicks Big Band 3rd Street Bar 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Chris English Eldorado 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Trey Valentine’s Backstage Karaoke Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

Genoa Americana Celebration



JULY 5 | WEDNESDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Lee Jones Gunbarrel Tavern 3 p.m.

Ike & Martin Jake’s on the Lake 6 p.m.

Bob Wood’s Swampbilly Valhalla Grand Lawn 5:30 p.m.

Mark Mackay Truckee Regional Park 6:30 p.m.



DJ Parties

DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Mellow Fellow Truckee 8:30 p.m.

Karaoke Classic Cue 9 p.m.

Auld Dubliner 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

The Magic of Rob Lake Harvey’s 8 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Dave Leather Comma Coffee 12 p.m.

John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Terri & Craig Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Rick Metz Blues Jam Sands Regency 7 p.m.

Brit Floyd Grand Sierra 9 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s 6 p.m.

DJ Jamie G John Ascuaga’s 7 p.m.

Johnny Bailey Vinyl Club St. James Infirmary 8 p.m.

Bingo & Country Rock DJ Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Justincredible DJ Carson Station 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Red Dog Saloon 7 p.m.

Open Mic Firkin & Fox 7 P.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

JULY 6 | THURSDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Diegos Umbrella Lakeview Commons 4:30 p.m.

Aaron Oropeza Truckee Tavern 5 p.m.

The Knitts Downtown Truckee 6:30 p.m.

80’s music night Mellow Fellow Truckee 8 p.m.

Mic Smith McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

Rustler’s Moon Bar of America 8 p.m.

Stan Charles Pastime Club 10 p.m.

Hellzapoppin Circus Sideshow Revue Crystal Bay Club 9 p.m.

DJ Parties

Roger That! The Loft 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Classic Cue 8 p.m.

Open Mic Alibi Ale Works 9 p.m.

Karaoke Fat Cat Bar 9 p.m.

Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.

Karaoke The Grid 9:30 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee Contest” Valhalla Tahoe

The Magic of Rob Lake Harvey’s 8 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Dave Leather Sassafras 6:30 p.m.

Terri, Craig & Mick Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Jaime Rollins Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

Bazooka Zoo’s Groovy Good Time Bash St. James Infirmary 9 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s Nugget 5 p.m.

DJ Punktematrix Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

DJ Trivia Singer Social Club 8 p.m.

DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 8:30 p.m.

Country Music Night Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 8:30 p.m.

Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Peter and the Starcatchers” Reno Little Theater 7:30 p.m.

JULY 7 | FRIDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.

Rustler’s Moon Gar Woods 4 & 8 p.m.

Sneaky Creatures Kings Beach State Rec Area 6 p.m.

Live music 968 Park Hotel Coffee Bar 7:30 p.m.

Tahoe Dance Band South Lake Senior Center 7:30 p.m.

Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.

Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.

Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe w/Naughty Professor Crystal Bay Club 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Punk Rock Karaoke Tourist Club 9 p.m.

MontBleu 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee Contest” Valhalla Tahoe

The Magic of Rob Lake Harvey’s 8 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.

Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Corky Bennett Reno Senior Center 7:30 p.m.

Chris Isaak Grand Sierra 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s Nugget 5 & 11 p.m.

DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.

DJ Roni V & DJ Bob Richards Eldorado 10 p.m.

DJ Romeo Reyes Lex GSR10 p.m.

Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

Boggan and guest DJs 1 up 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.

Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Peter and the Starcatchers” Reno Little Theater 7:30 p.m.

“Next to Normal” Brüka Theatre 8 p.m.

Special Events

Food Truck Friday Idlewild Park 5 p.m.

JULY 8 | SATURDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.

Elizabeth Busch Letourneau Events Plaza Squaw 11 a.m.

Milton Merlos Funitel Plaza Squaw 12 & 2 p.m.

Zona Nortena Events Plaza Squaw 12:15 p.m.

World Beatnix First St. Stage Squaw 1:45 & 3:15 p.m.

Candelaria Events Plaza Squaw 2:15 & 3:45 p.m.

Rustler’s Moon Gar Woods 8 p.m.

Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers MontBleu 8 p.m.

Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.

Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.

Matisyahu w/The Umpires Crystal Bay Club 9 p.m.

DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.

Rookies 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

MontBleu 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Love’s Labour’s Lost” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.

“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee Contest” Valhalla Tahoe

RENO & BEYOND

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Pops on the River Wingfield Park 5 p.m.

Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.

GHI Jazz Living the Good Life 6 p.m.

Corky Bennett Bavarian World 6 p.m.

Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Guitar Shorty Minnesota St. Stage Carson City 7 p.m.

The Spinners TJ’s Corral 8 p.m.

Nero & Protohype Cargo 8 p.m.



DJ Parties

DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.

DJ Roni V Eldorado 9 p.m.

DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 9 p.m.

Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.

Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Peter and the Starcatchers” Reno Little Theater 2 & 7:30 p.m.

“Next to Normal” Brüka Theatre 8 p.m.

Special Events

Carson City Ghost Walk



JULY 9 | SUNDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.

Elizabeth Busch Letourneau Events Plaza Squaw 11 a.m.

Milton Merlos Funitel Plaza Squaw 12 & 2 p.m.

DonGato Band Events Plaza Squaw 12:15 p.m.

World Beatnix First St. Stage Squaw 1:45 & 3:15 p.m.

Camino Events Plaza Squaw 2:15 & 3:45 p.m.

Alma Afrobeat Ensemble Commons Beach 4 p.m.

Train Harvey’s Outdoor Arena 6:30 p.m.

The Sam Chase Moe’s BBQ 7 p.m.

Unkle Funkle McP’s TapHouse 9 p.m.

The Irieites The Loft 9:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Pastime Club 9:30 p.m.

Karaoke w/Andrew The Grid 9:30 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Love’s Labour’s Lost” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Live music chez louie 10 a.m.

Tristan Selzler Brasserie St. James 12 p.m.

CeCe Gable & John Shipley Arrowcreek 12 p.m.

Sunday Jazz Wild River Grille 2 p.m.

Broadway Opera Pops Corpus Christi Catholic Church Carson City 3 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Deep Groove Red Dog Saloon 5:30 p.m.

Concert on the Village Green Caughlin Ranch 6 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s 5 p.m.

DJ Kronik Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Premier Karaoke Show The Point 6:30 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Peter and the Starcatchers” Reno Little Theater 2 p.m.

Special Events

JULY 10 | MONDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Lee Jones Gunbarrel Tavern 3 p.m.

Mark Wilson McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Himmel Haus 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Line dancing Nakoma Resort 7 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

CW & Mr. Spoons Comma Coffee 12 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

Amp Ent DJ Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Java Jungle 7 p.m.

Gold Hill Hotel 7 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 9:30 p.m.

Open Mic w/Tany Jane Sidelines 8:30 p.m.

Blazing Mics! Jub Jub’s 9:30 p.m.

Live Band Karaoke Eldorado 10 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

JULY 11 | TUESDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Grady Champion Village at Squaw 6 p.m.

Buddy Emmer Band Harrah’s 8 p.m.

Grey Mitchell McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.

DJ Keenan Whiskey Dicks 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic w/Ryan Taylor Mellow Fellow Truckee 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Tahoe Improv Players Valhalla 7:30 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Canyon White Living the Good Life 6:30 p.m.

Black & Blues Jam Sidelines 8:30 p.m.

Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DG Kicks Big Band 3rd Street Bar 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Chris English Eldorado 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Trey Valentine’s Backstage Karaoke Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

JULY 12 | WEDNESDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Lee Jones Gunbarrel Tavern 3 p.m.

Ike & Martin “M.S. Dixie” 5:30 p.m.

Drop Theory Truckee Regional Park 6:30 p.m.



DJ Parties

DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Mellow Fellow Truckee 8:30 p.m.

Karaoke Classic Cue 9 p.m.

Auld Dubliner 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

RENO & BEYOND

Dave Leather Comma Coffee 12 p.m.

John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

First Take Sands Regency 6 p.m.

Terri & Craig Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Rick Metz Blues Jam Sands Regency 7 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s 6 p.m.

DJ Jamie G John Ascuaga’s 7 p.m.

Johnny Bailey Vinyl Club St. James Infirmary 8 p.m.

Bingo & Country Rock DJ Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Justincredible DJ Carson Station 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Red Dog Saloon 7 p.m.

Open Mic Firkin & Fox 7 P.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

JULY 13 | THURSDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Afrolicious Lakeview Commons 4:30 p.m.

Aaron Oropeza Truckee Tavern 5 p.m.

The Novelists Downtown Truckee 6:30 p.m.

80’s music night Mellow Fellow Truckee 8 p.m.

Mic Smith McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

Rustler’s Moon Bar of America 8 p.m.

Stan Charles Pastime Club 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

Roger That! The Loft 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Classic Cue 8 p.m.

Open Mic Alibi Ale Works 9 p.m.

Karaoke Fat Cat Bar 9 p.m.

Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.

Karaoke The Grid 9:30 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee Contest” Valhalla Tahoe

Luma: Art in Darkness MontBleu 8 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Dave Leather Sassafras 6:30 p.m.

Terri, Craig & Mick Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Jaime Rollins Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

Bazooka Zoo’s Groovy Good Time Bash St. James Infirmary 9 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s Nugget 5 p.m.

DJ Ivan Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

DJ Trivia Singer Social Club 8 p.m.

DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 8:30 p.m.

Country Music Night Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 8:30 p.m.

Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Peter and the Starcatchers” Reno Little Theater 7:30 p.m.

“Next to Normal” Brüka Theatre 8 p.m.

JULY 14 | FRIDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.

Rustler’s Moon Gar Woods 4 & 8 p.m.

Calling Ophelia Kings Beach State Rec Area 6 p.m.

Live music 968 Park Hotel Coffee Bar 7:30 p.m.

Tahoe Dance Band South Lake Senior Center 7:30 p.m.

Lenny Kravitz Harvey’s Lake Tahoe 8 p.m.

Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.

Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.

Uncle Lucius Crystal Bay Club 10 p.m.

Jermaine Dupri MontBleu 11:45 p.m.

DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Punk Rock Karaoke Tourist Club 9 p.m.

MontBleu 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“The Hound of the Baskervilles” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.

Luma: Art in Darkness MontBleu 8 p.m.

“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee Contest” Valhalla Tahoe

RENO & BEYOND

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.

Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Corky Bennett Reno Senior Center 7:30 p.m.

America Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Cody Johnson w/Roger Creager Cargo 8 p.m.

Spose Jub Jub’s 8:30 p.m.

Donny and Marie Osmond Grand Sierra 9 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s Nugget 5 & 11 p.m.

DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.

DJ Roni V & DJ Bob Richards Eldorado 10 p.m.

DJ Romeo Reyes Lex GSR10 p.m.

Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

Boggan and guest DJs 1 up 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.

Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Peter and the Starcatchers” Reno Little Theater 7:30 p.m.

“Next to Normal” Brüka Theatre 8 p.m.

“Vortex” Robert Hawkins Amphitheater 8:30 p.m.

iCandy The Show Harrah’s 10 p.m.

Special Events

Food Truck Friday Idlewild Park 5 p.m.

JULY 15 | SATURDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.

Rustler’s Moon Gar Woods 8 p.m.

Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.

Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.

Melvin Seals & JGB Crystal Bay Club 9 p.m.

DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.

Rookies 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

MontBleu 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“The Hound of the Baskervilles” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.

Luma: Art in Darkness MontBleu 8 p.m.

“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee Contest” Valhalla Tahoe

RENO & BEYOND

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.

GHI Jazz Living the Good Life 6 p.m.

Corky Bennett Bavarian World 6 p.m.

Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Gene Evaro Jr. Minnesota St. Stage Carson City 7 p.m.

A Thousand Heroes Cargo 7 p.m.

38 Special Nugget Ballroom 8 p.m.

Rascal Flats Peppermill 8 p.m.

Ali Wong Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.

DJ Roni V Eldorado 9 p.m.

DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 9 p.m.

Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.

Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Ali Wong Silver Legacy 6:30 p.m.

“Peter and the Starcatchers” Reno Little Theater 7:30 p.m.

“Next to Normal” Brüka Theatre 8 p.m.

Brian Regan Grand Sierra 8 p.m.

“Vortex” Robert Hawkins Amphitheater 8:30 p.m.

iCandy The Show Harrah’s 10 p.m.

Special Events

24-Hour Mural Marathon Circus Circus

Reno Basque Festival Wingfield Park

JULY 16 | SUNDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.

Desert Rhythm Project Commons Beach 4 p.m.

Third Eye Blind Harvey’s Outdoor Arena 7:30 p.m.

Willy Tea Taylor w/Darren Senn Moe’s BBQ 8 p.m.

Unkle Funkle McP’s TapHouse 9 p.m.

The Irieites The Loft 9:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Pastime Club 9:30 p.m.

Karaoke w/Andrew The Grid 9:30 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“The Hound of the Baskervilles” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Live music chez louie 10 a.m.

Tristan Selzler Brasserie St. James 12 p.m.

Sunday Jazz Wild River Grille 2 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Deep Groove Red Dog Saloon 5:30 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s 5 p.m.

DJ Ivan Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Premier Karaoke Show The Point 6:30 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Next to Normal” Brüka Theatre 2 p.m.

“Peter and the Starcatchers” Reno Little Theater 2 p.m.

Special Events

24-Hour Mural Marathon Circus Circus

JULY 17 | MONDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Lee Jones Gunbarrel Tavern 3 p.m.

Reno Phil Rocks Tahoe Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.

Mark Wilson McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Himmel Haus 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Line dancing Nakoma Resort 7 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

CW & Mr. Spoons Comma Coffee 12 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

Amp Ent DJ Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Java Jungle 7 p.m.

Gold Hill Hotel 7 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 9:30 p.m.

Open Mic w/Tany Jane Sidelines 8:30 p.m.

Blazing Mics! Jub Jub’s 9:30 p.m.

Live Band Karaoke Eldorado 10 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

JULY 18 | TUESDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Hamish Anderson Village at Squaw 6 p.m.

Buddy Emmer Band Harrah’s 8 p.m.

Grey Mitchell McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

Dada Hard Rock 9:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.

DJ Keenan Whiskey Dicks 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic w/Ryan Taylor Mellow Fellow Truckee 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Love’s Labour’s Lost” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Canyon White Living the Good Life 6:30 p.m.

Black & Blues Jam Sidelines 8:30 p.m.

Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DG Kicks Big Band 3rd Street Bar 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Chris English Eldorado 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Trey Valentine’s Backstage Karaoke Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

JULY 19 | WEDNESDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Lee Jones Gunbarrel Tavern 3 p.m.

Ike & Martin Jake’s on the Lake 6 p.m.

Richard March Band Valhalla 5:30 p.m.

Truth Cartel Truckee Regional Park 6:30 p.m.



DJ Parties

DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Mellow Fellow Truckee 8:30 p.m.

Karaoke Classic Cue 9 p.m.

Auld Dubliner 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Love’s Labour’s Lost” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Dave Leather Comma Coffee 12 p.m.

John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Terri & Craig Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Rick Metz Blues Jam Sands Regency 7 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s 6 p.m.

DJ Jamie G John Ascuaga’s 7 p.m.

Johnny Bailey Vinyl Club St. James Infirmary 8 p.m.

Bingo & Country Rock DJ Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Justincredible DJ Carson Station 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Red Dog Saloon 7 p.m.

Open Mic Firkin & Fox 7 P.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Next to Normal” Brüka Theatre 8 p.m.

JULY 20 | THURSDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Wanderlust Squaw Valley

David Luning Band Lakeview Commons 4:30 p.m.

Aaron Oropeza Truckee Tavern 5 p.m.

The Sextones Downtown Truckee 6:30 p.m.

80’s music night Mellow Fellow Truckee 8 p.m.

Mic Smith McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

Rustler’s Moon Bar of America 8 p.m.

Stan Charles Pastime Club 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

Roger That! The Loft 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Northwoods Clubhouse 6:30 p.m.

Open Mic Classic Cue 8 p.m.

Open Mic Alibi Ale Works 9 p.m.

Karaoke Fat Cat Bar 9 p.m.

Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.

Karaoke The Grid 9:30 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“The Hound of the Baskervilles” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.

“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee Contest” Valhalla Tahoe

RENO & BEYOND

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Dave Leather Sassafras 6:30 p.m.

Terri, Craig & Mick Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Jaime Rollins Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

Bazooka Zoo’s Groovy Good Time Bash St. James Infirmary 9 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s Nugget 5 p.m.

DJ Ivan Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

DJ Trivia Singer Social Club 8 p.m.

DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 8:30 p.m.

Country Music Night Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 8:30 p.m.

Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Peter and the Starcatchers” Reno Little Theater 7:30 p.m.

Rex Navarrete Pioneer Underground 8 p.m.

“Next to Normal” Brüka Theatre 8 p.m.

Special Events

Sierra Nevada Guitar Festival & Competition Reno, Nev.

JULY 21 | FRIDAY

TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Wanderlust Squaw Valley

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.

Rustler’s Moon Gar Woods 4 & 8 p.m.

Lumanation Kings Beach State Rec Area 6 p.m.

Live music 968 Park Hotel Coffee Bar 7:30 p.m.

Tahoe Dance Band South Lake Senior Center 7:30 p.m.

Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.

Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.

Timesplitters Crystal Bay Club 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Punk Rock Karaoke Tourist Club 9 p.m.

MontBleu 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Love’s Labour’s Lost” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.

“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee Contest” Valhalla Tahoe

RENO & BEYOND

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.

Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Corky Bennett Reno Senior Center 7:30 p.m.

Paul Thorn Cargo 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s Nugget 5 & 11 p.m.

DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.

DJ Roni V & DJ Bob Richards Eldorado 10 p.m.

DJ Romeo Reyes Lex GSR10 p.m.

Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

Boggan and guest DJs 1 up 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.

Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Peter and the Starcatchers” Reno Little Theater 7:30 p.m.

Rex Navarrete Pioneer Underground 9 p.m.

“Next to Normal” Brüka Theatre 8 p.m.

iCandy The Show Harrah’s 10 p.m.

Special Events

Food Truck Friday Idlewild Park 5 p.m.

Sierra Nevada Guitar Festival & Competition Reno, Nev.



JULY 22 | SATURDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Wanderlust Squaw Valley

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.

Lydia Pense & Cold Blood Sierra Valley Farms 6 p.m.

Rustler’s Moon Gar Woods 8 p.m.

Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.

Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.

Tainted Love w/Sleeper Cell & ZoSo Crystal Bay Club 9 p.m.

DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.

Rookies 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

MontBleu 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Love’s Labour’s Lost” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.

“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee Contest” Valhalla Tahoe

Special Events

FMX Motorcross Event Hard Rock Resort & Casino

RENO & BEYOND

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.

GHI Jazz Living the Good Life 6 p.m.

Corky Bennett Bavarian World 6 p.m.

Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

La Misa Negra Minnesota St. Stage Carson City 7 p.m.

Hoodslam Cargo 8 p.m.

Diana Krall Grand Sierra 9 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.

DJ Roni V Eldorado 9 p.m.

DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 9 p.m.

Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.

Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Rex Navarrete Pioneer Underground 6:30 & 9:30 p.m.

“Peter and the Starcatchers” Reno Little Theater 7:30 p.m.

“Next to Normal” Brüka Theatre 8 p.m.

iCandy The Show Harrah’s 10 p.m.

Special Events

Carson City Ghost Walk

Northern Nevada Pride Arlington Park

A Taste of Downtown Carson City

JULY 23 | SUNDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Wanderlust Squaw Valley

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.

Barwick and Siegfried Valhalla 1 p.m.

Poor Man’s Whiskey Commons Beach 4 p.m.

Tracorum w/Hibbity Dibbity Moe’s BBQ 8 p.m.

Unkle Funkle McP’s TapHouse 9 p.m.

The Irieites The Loft 9:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Pastime Club 9:30 p.m.

Karaoke w/Andrew The Grid 9:30 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“The Hound of the Baskervilles” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.

“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee Contest” Valhalla Tahoe

RENO & BEYOND

Live music chez louie 10 a.m.

Tristan Selzler Brasserie St. James 12 p.m.

Sunday Jazz Wild River Grille 2 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Deep Groove Red Dog Saloon 5:30 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s 5 p.m.

DJ Ivan Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Premier Karaoke Show The Point 6:30 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Peter and the Starcatchers” Reno Little Theater 2 p.m.

Special Events

Off Road Race Series Wild West Motorsports Park

JULY 24 | MONDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Lee Jones Gunbarrel Tavern 3 p.m.

Mark Wilson McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Himmel Haus 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Line dancing Nakoma Resort 7 p.m.

Sierra Nevada Ballet Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

CW & Mr. Spoons Comma Coffee 12 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Beethoven Lives Upstairs Wingfield Park 7 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

Amp Ent DJ Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Java Jungle 7 p.m.

Gold Hill Hotel 7 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 9:30 p.m.

Open Mic w/Tany Jane Sidelines 8:30 p.m.

Blazing Mics! Jub Jub’s 9:30 p.m.

Live Band Karaoke Eldorado 10 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Love’s Labour’s Lost” for kids Good Luck Macbeth Theatre 7:30 p.m.

Special Events

Off Road Race Series Wild West Motorsports Park

JULY 25 | TUESDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jimmy Thackery & the Drivers Village at Squaw 6 p.m.

Buddy Emmer Band Harrah’s 8 p.m.

Grey Mitchell McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.

DJ Keenan Whiskey Dicks 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic w/Ryan Taylor Mellow Fellow Truckee 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Love’s Labour’s Lost” for kids Sand Harbor 10 a.m.

“The Hound of the Baskervilles” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.

Tahoe Improv Players Valhalla 7:30 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Canyon White Living the Good Life 6:30 p.m.

Black & Blues Jam Sidelines 8:30 p.m.

Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DG Kicks Big Band 3rd Street Bar 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Chris English Eldorado 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Trey Valentine’s Backstage Karaoke Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

JULY 26 | WEDNESDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Lee Jones Gunbarrel Tavern 3 p.m.

Ike & Martin “M.S. Dixie” 5:30 p.m.

Blues Monsters Truckee Regional Park 6:30 p.m.

The Novelists Valhalla Boathouse 7:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Mellow Fellow Truckee 8:30 p.m.

Karaoke Classic Cue 9 p.m.

Auld Dubliner 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Love’s Labour’s Lost” for kids Sand Harbor 10 a.m.

Lake Tahoe Dance Festival Gatekeeper’s Museum 5:30 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Dave Leather Comma Coffee 12 p.m.

John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Terri & Craig Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Rick Metz Blues Jam Sands Regency 7 p.m.

Matchbox Twenty and Counting Crows Grand Sierra 8 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s 6 p.m.

DJ Jamie G John Ascuaga’s 7 p.m.

Johnny Bailey Vinyl Club St. James Infirmary 8 p.m.

Bingo & Country Rock DJ Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Justincredible DJ Carson Station 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Red Dog Saloon 7 p.m.

Open Mic Firkin & Fox 7 P.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Love’s Labour’s Lost” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.

JULY 27 | THURSDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Element of Soul Lakeview Commons 4:30 p.m.

Aaron Oropeza Truckee Tavern 5 p.m.

Decoy Band Downtown Truckee 6:30 p.m.

80’s music night Mellow Fellow Truckee 8 p.m.

Mic Smith McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

Rustler’s Moon Bar of America 8 p.m.

Stan Charles Pastime Club 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

Roger That! The Loft 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Classic Cue 8 p.m.

Open Mic Alibi Ale Works 9 p.m.

Karaoke Fat Cat Bar 9 p.m.

Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.

Karaoke The Grid 9:30 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Love’s Labour’s Lost” for kids Sand Harbor 10 a.m.

Lake Tahoe Dance Festival Gatekeeper’s Museum 6 p.m.

“Love’s Labour’s Lost” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Dave Leather Sassafras 6:30 p.m.

Terri, Craig & Mick Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Jaime Rollins Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

Bazooka Zoo’s Groovy Good Time Bash St. James Infirmary 9 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s Nugget 5 p.m.

DJ Ivan Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

DJ Trivia Singer Social Club 8 p.m.

DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 8:30 p.m.

Country Music Night Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 8:30 p.m.

Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Peter and the Starcatchers” Reno Little Theater 7:30 p.m.

“Next to Normal” Brüka Theatre 8 p.m.

JULY 28 | FRIDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.

Rustler’s Moon Gar Woods 4 & 8 p.m.

Achilles Wheel Kings Beach State Rec Area 6 p.m.

Jack Johnson Harvey’s Outdoor Arena 7 p.m.

Classical Tahoe Incline Village Pavilion 7 p.m.

Live music 968 Park Hotel Coffee Bar 7:30 p.m.

Tahoe Dance Band South Lake Senior Center 7:30 p.m.

Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.

Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.

Deestrukt & StaxOfwax of the Thermites Crystal Bay Club 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Punk Rock Karaoke Tourist Club 9 p.m.

MontBleu 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Lake Tahoe Dance Festival Truckee Amphitheater 6 p.m.

“Love’s Labour’s Lost” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.

Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Marshall Tucker Band TJ’s Corral 7 p.m.

Corky Bennett Reno Senior Center 7:30 p.m.

Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals Grand Sierra 8 p.m.

Kenny Rogers Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s Nugget 5 & 11 p.m.

DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.

DJ Roni V & DJ Bob Richards Eldorado 10 p.m.

DJ Romeo Reyes Lex GSR10 p.m.

Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

Boggan and guest DJs 1 up 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.

Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Peter and the Starcatchers” Reno Little Theater 7:30 p.m.

“Next to Normal” Brüka Theatre 8 p.m.

iCandy The Show Harrah’s 10 p.m.

Special Events

Food Truck Friday Idlewild Park 5 p.m.

JULY 29 | SATURDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.

Jack Johnson Harvey’s Lake Tahoe 7 p.m.

Classical Tahoe Incline Village Pavilion 7 p.m.

Rustler’s Moon Gar Woods 8 p.m.

Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.

Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.



DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.

Rookies 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

MontBleu 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“The Hound of the Baskervilles” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.

GHI Jazz Living the Good Life 6 p.m.

Corky Bennett Bavarian World 6 p.m.

Jack Mack & the Heart Attack Boomtown 6 & 9 p.m.

Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Southern Drawl Band Minnesota St. Stage Carson City 7 p.m.

Boz Scaggs Grand Sierra 8 p.m.

Melissa Ethridge Nugget Ballroom 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.

DJ Roni V Eldorado 9 p.m.

DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 9 p.m.

Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.

Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Peter and the Starcatchers” Reno Little Theater 7:30 p.m.

“Next to Normal” Brüka Theatre 8 p.m.

iCandy The Show Harrah’s 10 p.m.

Special Events

Compression! Art & Fire Reno

The Reno Garlic Festival Pat Barker Park

JULY 30 | SUNDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.

Classical Tahoe Incline Village Pavilion 11 a.m.

Kuinka w/the Roemers Commons Beach 4 p.m.

Monophonics Moe’s BBQ 8 p.m.

Unkle Funkle McP’s TapHouse 9 p.m.

The Irieites The Loft 9:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Pastime Club 9:30 p.m.

Karaoke w/Andrew The Grid 9:30 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Love’s Labour’s Lost” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.

Special Events

Glenbrook Rodeo Shakespeare Ranch

RENO & BEYOND

Live music chez louie 10 a.m.

Tristan Selzler Brasserie St. James 12 p.m.

Sunday Jazz Wild River Grille 2 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Deep Groove Red Dog Saloon 5:30 p.m.

Blackberry Smoke w/Kenneth Brian Band Cargo 7 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s 5 p.m.

DJ Ivan Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Premier Karaoke Show The Point 6:30 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Next to Normal” Brüka Theatre 2 p.m.

“Peter and the Starcatchers” Reno Little Theater 2 p.m.

Special Events

Biggest Little City Wing Fest Reno

JULY 31 | MONDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Lee Jones Gunbarrel Tavern 3 p.m.

Reno Jazz Orchestra Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.

Mark Wilson McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Himmel Haus 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Line dancing Nakoma Resort 7 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

CW & Mr. Spoons Comma Coffee 12 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Turnpike Troubadours w/Charley Crockett Cargo 8 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

Amp Ent DJ Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Java Jungle 7 p.m.

Gold Hill Hotel 7 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 9:30 p.m.

Open Mic w/Tany Jane Sidelines 8:30 p.m.

Blazing Mics! Jub Jub’s 9:30 p.m.

Live Band Karaoke Eldorado 10 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Love’s Labour’s Lost” for kids CVIC Hall 10 a.m.

“Love’s Labour’s Lost” for kids Robert Hawkins Amphitheater 7:30 p.m.

Special Events

Biggest Little City Wing Fest Reno

AUG. 1 | TUESDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

John Nemeth Village at Squaw 6 p.m.

Classical Tahoe Incline Village Pavilion 7 p.m.

Buddy Emmer Band Harrah’s 8 p.m.

Grey Mitchell McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.

DJ Keenan Whiskey Dicks 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic w/Ryan Taylor Mellow Fellow Truckee 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Love’s Labour’s Lost” for kids Sand Harbor 10 a.m.

“Love’s Labour’s Lost” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.

Tahoe Improv Players Valhalla 7:30 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Canyon White Living the Good Life 6:30 p.m.

Black & Blues Jam Sidelines 8:30 p.m.

Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DG Kicks Big Band 3rd Street Bar 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Chris English Eldorado 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Trey Valentine’s Backstage Karaoke Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

Biggest Little City Wing Fest Reno

Reno Xtreme Barrel Race Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center

AUG. 2 | WEDNESDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Lee Jones Gunbarrel Tavern 3 p.m.

Ike & Martin Jake’s on the Lake 6 p.m.

MoonaliceTruckee Regional Park 6:30 p.m.

Mollie O’Brien & Rich Moore Valhalla Boathouse 7:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Mellow Fellow Truckee 8:30 p.m.

Karaoke Classic Cue 9 p.m.

Auld Dubliner 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Love’s Labour’s Lost” for kids Sand Harbor 10 a.m.

“Love’s Labour’s Lost” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Dave Leather Comma Coffee 12 p.m.

John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Terri & Craig Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Rick Metz Blues Jam Sands Regency 7 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s 6 p.m.

DJ Jamie G John Ascuaga’s 7 p.m.

Johnny Bailey Vinyl Club St. James Infirmary 8 p.m.

Bingo & Country Rock DJ Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Justincredible DJ Carson Station 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Red Dog Saloon 7 p.m.

Open Mic Firkin & Fox 7 P.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

Reno Xtreme Barrel Race Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center

AUG. 3 | THURSDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Mojo Green Lakeview Commons 4:30 p.m.

Aaron Oropeza Truckee Tavern 5 p.m.

Sam Revena Downtown Truckee 6:30 p.m.

80’s music night Mellow Fellow Truckee 8 p.m.

Mic Smith McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

Rustler’s Moon Bar of America 8 p.m.

Stan Charles Pastime Club 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

Roger That! The Loft 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Classic Cue 8 p.m.

Open Mic Alibi Ale Works 9 p.m.

Karaoke Fat Cat Bar 9 p.m.

Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.

Karaoke The Grid 9:30 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Love’s Labour’s Lost” for kids Sand Harbor 10 a.m.

“Love’s Labour’s Lost” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.

Luma: Art in Darkness MontBleu 8 p.m.

ElectroSwing Burlesque The Loft 10 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Dave Leather Sassafras 6:30 p.m.

Terri, Craig & Mick Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Jaime Rollins Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

Bazooka Zoo’s Groovy Good Time Bash St. James Infirmary 9 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s Nugget 5 p.m.

DJ Ivan Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

DJ Trivia Singer Social Club 8 p.m.

DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 8:30 p.m.

Country Music Night Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 8:30 p.m.

Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

Reno Xtreme Barrel Race Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center



AUG. 4 | FRIDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.

Rustler’s Moon Gar Woods 4 & 8 p.m.

Slightly Stoopid Harvey’s Outdoor Arena 5 p.m.

Mojo Green Kings Beach State Rec Area 6 p.m.

Classical Tahoe Incline Village Pavilion 7 p.m.

Live music 968 Park Hotel Coffee Bar 7:30 p.m.

Tahoe Dance Band South Lake Senior Center 7:30 p.m.

Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.

Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.

DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Punk Rock Karaoke Tourist Club 9 p.m.

MontBleu 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Love’s Labour’s Lost” for kids Valhalla Tahoe 12 p.m.

“The Hound of the Baskervilles” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.

Luma: Art in Darkness MontBleu 8 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Carson City Music and Art Festival

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.

Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Corky Bennett Reno Senior Center 7:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s Nugget 5 & 11 p.m.

DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.

DJ Roni V & DJ Bob Richards Eldorado 10 p.m.

DJ Romeo Reyes Lex GSR10 p.m.

Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

Boggan and guest DJs 1 up 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.

Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Ron White Silver Legacy 10 p.m.

iCandy The Show Harrah’s 10 p.m.

Special Events

Food Truck Friday Idlewild Park 5 p.m.

Reno Xtreme Barrel Race Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center

AUG. 5 | SATURDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.

Classical Tahoe Incline Village Pavilion 7 p.m.

Rustler’s Moon Gar Woods 8 p.m.

Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.

Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.



DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.

Rookies 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

MontBleu 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Love’s Labour’s Lost” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.

Luma: Art in Darkness MontBleu 8 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Carson City Music and Art Festival

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.

GHI Jazz Living the Good Life 6 p.m.

Corky Bennett Bavarian World 6 p.m.

Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Thee Commons Minnesota St. Stage Carson City 7 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.

DJ Roni V Eldorado 9 p.m.

DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 9 p.m.

Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.

Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

iCandy The Show Harrah’s 10 p.m.

Special Events

Carson City Ghost Walk

Downtown Wine Walk Carson City

Reno Xtreme Barrel Race Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center

AUG. 6 | SUNDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.

Lebo & Friends Commons Beach 4 p.m.

Unkle Funkle McP’s TapHouse 9 p.m.

The Irieites The Loft 9:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Pastime Club 9:30 p.m.

Karaoke w/Andrew The Grid 9:30 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“The Hound of the Baskervilles” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.

Luma: Art in Darkness MontBleu 8 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Carson City Music and Art Festival

Classical Tahoe Nevada Museum of Art 10:30 a.m.

Tristan Selzler Brasserie St. James 12 p.m.

Sunday Jazz Wild River Grille 2 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Deep Groove Red Dog Saloon 5:30 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s 5 p.m.

DJ Ivan Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Premier Karaoke Show The Point 6:30 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

Reno Xtreme Barrel Race Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center

AUG. 7 | MONDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Lee Jones Gunbarrel Tavern 3 p.m.

Reno Philharmonic Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.

Mark Wilson McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Himmel Haus 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Line dancing Nakoma Resort 7 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Carson City Music and Art Festival

CW & Mr. Spoons Comma Coffee 12 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

Amp Ent DJ Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Java Jungle 7 p.m.

Gold Hill Hotel 7 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 9:30 p.m.

Open Mic w/Tany Jane Sidelines 8:30 p.m.

Blazing Mics! Jub Jub’s 9:30 p.m.

Live Band Karaoke Eldorado 10 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

AUG. 8 | TUESDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Anthony Gomes Village at Squaw 6 p.m.

Classical Tahoe Incline Village Pavilion 7 p.m.

Buddy Emmer Band Harrah’s 8 p.m.

Grey Mitchell McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.

DJ Keenan Whiskey Dicks 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic w/Ryan Taylor Mellow Fellow Truckee 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“The Hound of the Baskervilles” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Carson City Music and Art Festival

John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Canyon White Living the Good Life 6:30 p.m.

Black & Blues Jam Sidelines 8:30 p.m.

Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DG Kicks Big Band 3rd Street Bar 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Chris English Eldorado 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Trey Valentine’s Backstage Karaoke Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

Hot August Nights



AUG. 9 | WEDNESDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Lee Jones Gunbarrel Tavern 3 p.m.

Ike & Martin “M.S. Dixie” 5:30 p.m.

Jo Mama Truckee Regional Park 6:30 p.m.



DJ Parties

DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Mellow Fellow Truckee 8:30 p.m.

Karaoke Classic Cue 9 p.m.

Auld Dubliner 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“The Hound of the Baskervilles” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Carson City Music and Art Festival

Dave Leather Comma Coffee 12 p.m.

John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Terri & Craig Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Rick Metz Blues Jam Sands Regency 7 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s 6 p.m.

DJ Jamie G John Ascuaga’s 7 p.m.

Johnny Bailey Vinyl Club St. James Infirmary 8 p.m.

Bingo & Country Rock DJ Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Justincredible DJ Carson Station 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Red Dog Saloon 7 p.m.

Open Mic Firkin & Fox 7 P.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

Hot August Nights



AUG. 10 | THURSDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Sam Chase & The Untraditional Lakeview Commons 4:30 p.m.

Aaron Oropeza Truckee Tavern 5 p.m.

Paul David & the Drivers Downtown Truckee 6:30 p.m.

80’s music night Mellow Fellow Truckee 8 p.m.

Mic Smith McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

Rustler’s Moon Bar of America 8 p.m.

Stan Charles Pastime Club 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

Roger That! The Loft 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Classic Cue 8 p.m.

Open Mic Alibi Ale Works 9 p.m.

Karaoke Fat Cat Bar 9 p.m.

Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.

Karaoke The Grid 9:30 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Love’s Labour’s Lost” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.

Luma: Art in Darkness MontBleu 8 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Carson City Music and Art Festival

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Dave Leather Sassafras 6:30 p.m.

Terri, Craig & Mick Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Jaime Rollins Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

Bazooka Zoo’s Groovy Good Time Bash St. James Infirmary 9 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s Nugget 5 p.m.

DJ Ivan Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

DJ Trivia Singer Social Club 8 p.m.

DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 8:30 p.m.

Country Music Night Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 8:30 p.m.

Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

Hot August Nights

AUG. 11 | FRIDAY

TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.

Rustler’s Moon Gar Woods 4 & 8 p.m.

Live music Kings Beach State Rec Area 6 p.m.

Classical Tahoe Incline Village Pavilion 7 p.m.

Pop Up Concert Art Truckee 7 p.m.

Live music 968 Park Hotel Coffee Bar 7:30 p.m.

Tahoe Dance Band South Lake Senior Center 7:30 p.m.

Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.

Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.

DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Punk Rock Karaoke Tourist Club 9 p.m.

MontBleu 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Love’s Labour’s Lost” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.

Luma: Art in Darkness MontBleu 8 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Carson City Music and Art Festival

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.

Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Corky Bennett Reno Senior Center 7:30 p.m.

Jerry Lee Lewis Nugget Ballroom 8 p.m.

The Fab Four Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Jerry Lee Lewis Nugget Sparks 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s Nugget 5 & 11 p.m.

DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.

DJ Roni V & DJ Bob Richards Eldorado 10 p.m.

DJ Romeo Reyes Lex GSR10 p.m.

Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

Boggan and guest DJs 1 up 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.

Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“The Sound of Music” Robert Z. Hawkins Amphitheater 7:30 p.m.

Special Events

Food Truck Friday Idlewild Park 5 p.m.

Hot August Nights



AUG. 12 | SATURDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.

Brews, Jazz and Funk Fest Village at Squaw 2 p.m.

Classical Tahoe Incline Village Pavilion 7 p.m.

Rustler’s Moon Gar Woods 8 p.m.

Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.

Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.



DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.

Rookies 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

MontBleu 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“The Hound of the Baskervilles” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.

Luma: Art in Darkness MontBleu 8 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Carson City Music and Art Festival

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.

GHI Jazz Living the Good Life 6 p.m.

Corky Bennett Bavarian World 6 p.m.

Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Marla Brown Minnesota St. Stage Carson City 7 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.

DJ Roni V Eldorado 9 p.m.

DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 9 p.m.

Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.

Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“The Sound of Music” Robert Z. Hawkins Amphitheater 7:30 p.m.

Dancing with the Stars Live Grand Sierra 9 p.m.

Special Events

Hot August Nights



AUG. 13 | SUNDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.

Brews, Jazz and Funk Fest Village at Squaw 2 p.m.

Wheeland Brothers Commons Beach 4 p.m.

Unkle Funkle McP’s TapHouse 9 p.m.

The Irieites The Loft 9:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Pastime Club 9:30 p.m.

Karaoke w/Andrew The Grid 9:30 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Love’s Labour’s Lost” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.

Luma: Art in Darkness MontBleu 8 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Carson City Music and Art Festival

Live music chez louie 10 a.m.

Tristan Selzler Brasserie St. James 12 p.m.

Sunday Jazz Wild River Grille 2 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Deep Groove Red Dog Saloon 5:30 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s 5 p.m.

DJ Ivan Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Premier Karaoke Show The Point 6:30 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“The Sound of Music” Robert Z. Hawkins Amphitheater 7:30 p.m.

Special Events

Hot August Nights



AUG. 14 | MONDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Lee Jones Gunbarrel Tavern 3 p.m.

Mark Wilson McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Himmel Haus 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Line dancing Nakoma Resort 7 p.m.

Alexander Hamilton Chautauqua Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Carson City Music and Art Festival

CW & Mr. Spoons Comma Coffee 12 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

Amp Ent DJ Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Java Jungle 7 p.m.

Gold Hill Hotel 7 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 9:30 p.m.

Open Mic w/Tany Jane Sidelines 8:30 p.m.

Blazing Mics! Jub Jub’s 9:30 p.m.

Live Band Karaoke Eldorado 10 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

24-Hour Mural Marathon Competition Circus Circus

AUG. 15 | TUESDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Coco Montoya Village at Squaw 6 p.m.

LTMF Academy Orchestra Sugar Pine Point State Park 6 p.m.

Buddy Emmer Band Harrah’s 8 p.m.

Grey Mitchell McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.

DJ Keenan Whiskey Dicks 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic w/Ryan Taylor Mellow Fellow Truckee 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Love’s Labour’s Lost” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Carson City Music and Art Festival

John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Canyon White Living the Good Life 6:30 p.m.

Black & Blues Jam Sidelines 8:30 p.m.

Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DG Kicks Big Band 3rd Street Bar 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Chris English Eldorado 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Trey Valentine’s Backstage Karaoke Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

24-Hour Mural Marathon Competition Circus Circus

AUG. 16 | WEDNESDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Lee Jones Gunbarrel Tavern 3 p.m.

Ike & Martin Jake’s on the Lake 6 p.m.

LTMF Academy Orchestra Tahoe Maritime Museum 6 p.m.

Groove Foundry Truckee Regional Park 6:30 p.m.

The Who Harvey’s Outdoor Arena 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Mellow Fellow Truckee 8:30 p.m.

Karaoke Classic Cue 9 p.m.

Auld Dubliner 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“The Hound of the Baskervilles” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Carson City Music and Art Festival

Dave Leather Comma Coffee 12 p.m.

John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Terri & Craig Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Rick Metz Blues Jam Sands Regency 7 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s 6 p.m.

DJ Jamie G John Ascuaga’s 7 p.m.

Johnny Bailey Vinyl Club St. James Infirmary 8 p.m.

Bingo & Country Rock DJ Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Justincredible DJ Carson Station 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Red Dog Saloon 7 p.m.

Open Mic Firkin & Fox 7 P.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

AUG. 17 | THURSDAY

TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Sol Pellegro Lakeview Commons 4:30 p.m.

Aaron Oropeza Truckee Tavern 5 p.m.

Monkey Ska Downtown Truckee 6:30 p.m.

LTMF Academy Orchestra West Shore cafe 6 p.m.

Primus w/Clutch Hard Rock 6:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Northwoods Clubhouse 6:30 p.m.

Open Mic Mellow Fellow Truckee 8:30 p.m.

Karaoke Fat Cat Bar 9 p.m.

Karaoke Classic Cue 9 p.m.

Auld Dubliner 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“The Sound of Music” Robert Z. Hawkins Amphitheater 7:30 p.m.

“The Hound of the Baskervilles” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.

ElectroSwing Burlesque The Loft 10 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Music Festival for Deputy Carl Howell Battle Born Harley-Davidson

Carson City Music and Art Festival

Dave Leather Comma Coffee 12 p.m.

John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Terri & Craig Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Rick Metz Blues Jam Sands Regency 7 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s 6 p.m.

DJ Jamie G John Ascuaga’s 7 p.m.

Johnny Bailey Vinyl Club St. James Infirmary 8 p.m.

Bingo & Country Rock DJ Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Justincredible DJ Carson Station 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Red Dog Saloon 7 p.m.

Open Mic Firkin & Fox 7 P.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

AUG. 18 | FRIDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.

Rustler’s Moon Gar Woods 4 & 8 p.m.

Big Blu Soul Revue Kings Beach State Rec Area 6 p.m.

LTMF Academy Orchestra West End Beach 6 p.m.

Live music 968 Park Hotel Coffee Bar 7:30 p.m.

Tahoe Dance Band South Lake Senior Center 7:30 p.m.

Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.

Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.

DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Punk Rock Karaoke Tourist Club 9 p.m.

MontBleu 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Love’s Labour’s Lost” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.

Cheech & Chong MontBleu 8 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Carson City Music and Art Festival

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.

Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Corky Bennett Reno Senior Center 7:30 p.m.

Michael McDonald TJ’s Corral 8 p.m.



DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s Nugget 5 & 11 p.m.

DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.

DJ Roni V & DJ Bob Richards Eldorado 10 p.m.

DJ Romeo Reyes Lex GSR10 p.m.

Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

Boggan and guest DJs 1 up 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.

Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“The Sound of Music” Robert Z. Hawkins Amphitheater 7:30 p.m.

Special Events

Food Truck Friday Idlewild Park 5 p.m.

All Breed Dog Show Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center

AUG. 19 | SATURDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.

LTMF Academy Orchestra Gatekeeper’s Museum 6 p.m.

Rustler’s Moon Gar Woods 8 p.m.

Herbie Hancock MontBleu 8 p.m.

Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.

Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.



DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.

Rookies 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

MontBleu 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Love’s Labour’s Lost” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.

Broadway at the Park 2017 Truckee Regional Park

RENO & BEYOND

Carson City Music and Art Festival

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.

GHI Jazz Living the Good Life 6 p.m.

Corky Bennett Bavarian World 6 p.m.

Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Hunks the Show Boomtown 7 p.m.

Young the Giant Grand Sierra 7:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.

DJ Roni V Eldorado 9 p.m.

DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 9 p.m.

Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.

Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

Carson City Ghost Walk

Reno Arts Fest City Park Plaza

Reno Greek Fest

Pirate Crawl Downtown Reno

The Way It Was Rodeo Virginia City

AUG. 20 | SUNDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.

Mumbo Gumbo Commons Beach 4 p.m.

LTMF Academy Orchestra PJ’s 6 p.m.

Unkle Funkle McP’s TapHouse 9 p.m.

The Irieites The Loft 9:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Pastime Club 9:30 p.m.

Karaoke w/Andrew The Grid 9:30 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

RENO & BEYOND

Carson City Music and Art Festival

Live music chez louie 10 a.m.

Tristan Selzler Brasserie St. James 12 p.m.

Sunday Jazz Wild River Grille 2 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Deep Groove Red Dog Saloon 5:30 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s 5 p.m.

DJ Ivan Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Premier Karaoke Show The Point 6:30 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“The Sound of Music” Robert Z. Hawkins Amphitheater 7:30 p.m.

Special Events

Reno Arts Fest City Park Plaza

Reno Greek Fest

The Pacifica Fest Sands Regency

The Way It Was Rodeo Virginia City

AUG. 21 | MONDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Lee Jones Gunbarrel Tavern 3 p.m.

Peter White and Euge Groove Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.

Mark Wilson McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Himmel Haus 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Line dancing Nakoma Resort 7 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Carson City Music and Art Festival

CW & Mr. Spoons Comma Coffee 12 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

Thunder Cover Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

DJ Parties

Amp Ent DJ Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Java Jungle 7 p.m.

Gold Hill Hotel 7 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 9:30 p.m.

Open Mic w/Tany Jane Sidelines 8:30 p.m.

Blazing Mics! Jub Jub’s 9:30 p.m.

Live Band Karaoke Eldorado 10 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

Reno Greek Fest

The Pacific Fest Sands Regency

AUG. 22 | TUESDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Ronnie Baker Brooks Village at Squaw 6 p.m.

Buddy Emmer Band Harrah’s 8 p.m.

Grey Mitchell McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.

DJ Keenan Whiskey Dicks 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic w/Ryan Taylor Mellow Fellow Truckee 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“The Hound of the Baskervilles” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Canyon White Living the Good Life 6:30 p.m.

Black & Blues Jam Sidelines 8:30 p.m.

Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DG Kicks Big Band 3rd Street Bar 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Chris English Eldorado 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Trey Valentine’s Backstage Karaoke Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

AUG. 23 | WEDNESDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Lee Jones Gunbarrel Tavern 3 p.m.

Ike & Martin “M.S. Dixie” 5:30 p.m.

Beatles Flashback Truckee Regional Park 6:30 p.m.



DJ Parties

DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Mellow Fellow Truckee 8:30 p.m.

Karaoke Classic Cue 9 p.m.

Auld Dubliner 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

RENO & BEYOND

Dave Leather Comma Coffee 12 p.m.

John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Terri & Craig Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Rick Metz Blues Jam Sands Regency 7 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s 6 p.m.

DJ Jamie G John Ascuaga’s 7 p.m.

Johnny Bailey Vinyl Club St. James Infirmary 8 p.m.

Bingo & Country Rock DJ Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Justincredible DJ Carson Station 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Red Dog Saloon 7 p.m.

Open Mic Firkin & Fox 7 P.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

AUG. 24 | THURSDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Selasee & The Fata Family Lakeview Commons 4:30 p.m.

Aaron Oropeza Truckee Tavern 5 p.m.

80’s music night Mellow Fellow Truckee 8 p.m.

Mic Smith McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

Rustler’s Moon Bar of America 8 p.m.

Stan Charles Pastime Club 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

Roger That! The Loft 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Classic Cue 8 p.m.

Open Mic Alibi Ale Works 9 p.m.

Karaoke Fat Cat Bar 9 p.m.

Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.

Karaoke The Grid 9:30 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Love’s Labour’s Lost” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Dave Leather Sassafras 6:30 p.m.

Terri, Craig & Mick Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Jaime Rollins Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

Bazooka Zoo’s Groovy Good Time Bash St. James Infirmary 9 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s Nugget 5 p.m.

DJ Ivan Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

DJ Trivia Singer Social Club 8 p.m.

DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 8:30 p.m.

Country Music Night Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 8:30 p.m.

Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

AUG. 25 | FRIDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.

Rustler’s Moon Gar Woods 4 & 8 p.m.

Yolo Mambo Kings Beach State Rec Area 6 p.m.

Live music 968 Park Hotel Coffee Bar 7:30 p.m.

Tahoe Dance Band South Lake Senior Center 7:30 p.m.

Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.

Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.

DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Punk Rock Karaoke Tourist Club 9 p.m.

MontBleu 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Love’s Labour’s Lost” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.

Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Corky Bennett Reno Senior Center 7:30 p.m.

Idina Menzel Grand Sierra 8 p.m.

Y&T Cargo 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s Nugget 5 & 11 p.m.

DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.

DJ Roni V & DJ Bob Richards Eldorado 10 p.m.

DJ Romeo Reyes Lex GSR10 p.m.

Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

Boggan and guest DJs 1 up 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.

Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“The Sound of Music” Robert Z. Hawkins Amphitheater 7:30 p.m.

Special Events

Food Truck Friday Idlewild Park 5 p.m.

AUG. 26 | SATURDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.

Len Rainey and the Midnight Players Sierra Valley Farms 6 p.m.

Rustler’s Moon Gar Woods 8 p.m.

Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.

Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.



DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.

Rookies 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

MontBleu 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Love’s Labour’s Lost” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.

GHI Jazz Living the Good Life 6 p.m.

Corky Bennett Bavarian World 6 p.m.

Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Dusty Green Bones Band Minnesota St. Stage Carson City 7 p.m.

Trace Adkins Atlantis 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.

DJ Roni V Eldorado 9 p.m.

DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 9 p.m.

Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.

Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“The Sound of Music” Robert Z. Hawkins Amphitheater 7:30 p.m.

Steven Martin & Martin Short Grand Sierra 9 p.m.

Special Events

CANFEST Grand Sierra Resort

Off Road Race Series Wild West Motorsports Park

AUG. 27 | SUNDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.

Brothers Comatose Commons Beach 4 p.m.

Unkle Funkle McP’s TapHouse 9 p.m.

The Irieites The Loft 9:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Pastime Club 9:30 p.m.

Karaoke w/Andrew The Grid 9:30 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Love’s Labour’s Lost” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Live music chez louie 10 a.m.

Tristan Selzler Brasserie St. James 12 p.m.

Sunday Jazz Wild River Grille 2 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Deep Groove Red Dog Saloon 5:30 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s 5 p.m.

DJ Ivan Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Premier Karaoke Show The Point 6:30 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

Off Road Race Series Wild West Motorsports Park

AUG. 28 | MONDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Lee Jones Gunbarrel Tavern 3 p.m.

Mark Wilson McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Himmel Haus 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Line dancing Nakoma Resort 7 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

CW & Mr. Spoons Comma Coffee 12 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

Amp Ent DJ Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Java Jungle 7 p.m.

Gold Hill Hotel 7 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 9:30 p.m.

Open Mic w/Tany Jane Sidelines 8:30 p.m.

Blazing Mics! Jub Jub’s 9:30 p.m.

Live Band Karaoke Eldorado 10 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

Off Road Race Series Wild West Motorsports Park

AUG. 29 | TUESDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Dennis Jones Band Village at Squaw 6 p.m.

Buddy Emmer Band Harrah’s 8 p.m.

Grey Mitchell McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.

DJ Keenan Whiskey Dicks 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic w/Ryan Taylor Mellow Fellow Truckee 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

RENO & BEYOND

John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Canyon White Living the Good Life 6:30 p.m.

Black & Blues Jam Sidelines 8:30 p.m.

Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DG Kicks Big Band 3rd Street Bar 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Chris English Eldorado 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Trey Valentine’s Backstage Karaoke Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

AUG. 30 | WEDNESDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Lee Jones Gunbarrel Tavern 3 p.m.

Ike & Martin Jakes on the Lake 6 p.m.

Déjá Vu Truckee Regional Park 6:30 p.m.



DJ Parties

DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Mellow Fellow Truckee 8:30 p.m.

Karaoke Classic Cue 9 p.m.

Auld Dubliner 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

RENO & BEYOND

Dave Leather Comma Coffee 12 p.m.

John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Terri & Craig Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Rick Metz Blues Jam Sands Regency 7 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s 6 p.m.

DJ Jamie G John Ascuaga’s 7 p.m.

Johnny Bailey Vinyl Club St. James Infirmary 8 p.m.

Bingo & Country Rock DJ Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Justincredible DJ Carson Station 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Red Dog Saloon 7 p.m.

Open Mic Firkin & Fox 7 P.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

Best in the West Nugget Rib Cook Off Victorian Square

AUG. 31 | THURSDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Wesley Orsolic Band Lakeview Commons 4:30 p.m.

Aaron Oropeza Truckee Tavern 5 p.m.

80’s music night Mellow Fellow Truckee 8 p.m.

Mic Smith McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

Rustler’s Moon Bar of America 8 p.m.

Stan Charles Pastime Club 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

Roger That! The Loft 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Classic Cue 8 p.m.

Open Mic Alibi Ale Works 9 p.m.

Karaoke Fat Cat Bar 9 p.m.

Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.

Karaoke The Grid 9:30 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

ElectroSwing Burlesque The Loft 10 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Dave Leather Sassafras 6:30 p.m.

Terri, Craig & Mick Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Jaime Rollins Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

Bazooka Zoo’s Groovy Good Time Bash St. James Infirmary 9 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s Nugget 5 p.m.

DJ Ivan Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

DJ Trivia Singer Social Club 8 p.m.

DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 8:30 p.m.

Country Music Night Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 8:30 p.m.

Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

Best in the West Nugget Rib Cook Off Victorian Square