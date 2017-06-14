Entertainment Calendar

Latin band Los Tigres Del Norte performs on June 16 at the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno, Nev.
JUNE 15 | THURSDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Rock River The Beacon 1 p.m.
Aaron Oropeza Truckee Tavern 5 p.m.
Dylan Jakobsen Downtown Truckee 6:30 p.m.
Ben Martin & Angele Cottonwood 7 p.m.
Mescalito Divided Sky 7 p.m.
80’s music night Mellow Fellow Truckee 8 p.m.
Mic Smith McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.
Travis Hayes Moody’s 8 p.m.
Rustler’s Moon Bar of America 8 p.m.
Bobby G Cabo Wabo 9:30 p.m.
Stan Charles Pastime Club 10 p.m.
DJ Parties
Roger That! The Loft 10:30 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Northwoods Clubhouse 6:30 p.m.
Open Mic Classic Cue 8 p.m.
Open Mic Alibi Ale Works 9 p.m.
Karaoke Fat Cat Bar 9 p.m.
Karaoke The Grid 9:30 p.m.
Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Magic Fusion The Loft 7 & 9 p.m.
John Henton w/Avi Liberman The Improv 9 p.m.
RENO & BEYOND
Not Quite Ready for Carnegie Hall Players Carson City Senior Center 10:30 a.m.
Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Jason King Band Boomtown 6 p.m.
Dave Leather Sassafras 6:30 p.m.
Moon Gravy Wild River Grille 6:30 p.m.
Terri, Craig & Mick Glen Eagles 7 p.m.
Drinking with Clowns Peppermill 7 p.m.
Justin Lee Band Carson Valley Inn 7 p.m.
American Made Band Atlantis 8 p.m.
Mescalito Divided Sky 8 p.m.
Pseudo Studio on 4th 8 p.m.
Frank Perry Jazz Combo 3rd Street Bar 8 p.m.
Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.
Boondoggle & Max Volume St. James Infirmary 9 p.m.
Atomik Rodeo Circus Circus 9 p.m.
Mike Reeves Eldorado 10 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ & Dancing Gilley’s Nugget 5 p.m.
DJ Punktematrix Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
DJ Trivia Singer Social Club 8 p.m.
DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 8:30 p.m.
Country Music Night Grand Sierra 10 p.m.
DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.
Karaoke The Point 8:30 p.m.
Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Cirque Le Noir Silver Legacy 7 p.m.
Jimmy Shubert Laugh Factory 7:30 p.m.
“Stupid F***ing Bird” Brüka Theatre 8 p.m.
Special Events
Reno Cattle Drive
Reno Rodeo Rodeo Grounds
JUNE 16 | FRIDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.
Trippin King Snakes The Beacon 1 p.m.
Rustler’s Moon Gar Woods 4 & 8 p.m.
Tyler Stafford Nakoma Resort 6 p.m.
Mozart in the Mountains South Lake Tahoe 7 p.m.
Lisa Marie Cottonwood 7 p.m.
Live music 968 Park Hotel Coffee Bar 7:30 p.m.
Tahoe Dance Band South Lake Senior Center 7:30 p.m.
Chris Costa Tahoe Biltmore 8 p.m.
Blues Monsters Bar of America 8 p.m.
Steve & Tom Gar Woods 8 p.m.
George Souza Band Moody’s 8:30 p.m.
Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.
Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.
Front Country Crystal Bay Club 10 p.m.
The Wizz Kid Cabo Wabo 10 p.m.
DJ Parties
Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.
DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Punk Rock Karaoke Tourist Club 9 p.m.
MontBleu 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Magic Fusion The Loft 7 & 9 p.m.
Luma: Art in Darkness MontBleu 8 p.m.
John Henton w/Avi Liberman The Improv 9 p.m.
RENO & BEYOND
Jason King Band Eldorado 4th St. 3:30 p.m.
American Made Band Atlantis 4 p.m.
US Air Force Mobility Eldorado 3rd St. 4 p.m.
Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
The Starlighters Boomtown 5 p.m.
Maxx Cabello Jr. Eldorado 4th St. 5:30 p.m.
Shane Dwight Eldorado 3rd St. 6 p.m.
Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.
Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.
Alex Smith Wild River Grille 7 p.m.
Corky Bennett Reno Senior Center 7:30 p.m.
Tonic Eldorado 4th St. 7:30 p.m.
Road Daddy Max’s Casino 8 p.m.
Justin Lee Band Carson Valley Inn 8 p.m.
Murderdock Danse Macabre Studio on 4th 8 p.m.
Ray Renolds Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
Drinking with Clowns Peppermill 8 p.m.
Mike Greg Red Dog Saloon 8 p.m.
Mr. Elevator Night Rooms and Applied Ethics The Saint 8 p.m.
Viva Revenge, Prince Robot, Slutzville Jub Jub’s 8 p.m.
Aaron Watson & Clare Dunn TJ’s Corral 8 p.m.
The Look Boomtown 9 p.m.
Los Tigres del Norte Grand Sierra 9 p.m.
Coverboy Silver Legacy 9 p.m.
Atomik Rodeo Circus Circus 9 p.m.
Blue Haven 3rd Street Bar 9 p.m.
Reckless Envy Atlantis 10 p.m.
Mike Reeves Eldorado 10 p.m.
Lights Out Jub Jub’s 10 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ & Dancing Gilley’s Nugget 5 & 11 p.m.
DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.
DJ Roni V & DJ Bob Richards Eldorado 10 p.m.
DJ Romeo Reyes Lex GSR10 p.m.
Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.
DJ Mo Funk Circus Circus 10 p.m.
Boggan and guest DJs 1 up 10 p.m.
DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.
DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.
Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.
Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.
Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.
Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Latin Dance Social Peppermill 7 p.m.
“Comedy of Errors” Lear Theatre 7:30 p.m.
Jimmy Shubert Laugh Factory 7:30 & 9:30 p.m.
Cirque Le Noir Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
“Stupid F***ing Bird” Brüka Theatre 8 p.m.
Patrick Garrity Pioneer Underground 9 p.m.
Special Events
Great Eldorado BBQ, Brews and Blues Festival Reno
Stewart Father’s Day PowWow Carson City
Reno Rodeo Rodeo Grounds
Food Truck Friday Idlewild Park 5 p.m.
JUNE 17 | SATURDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.
Gruve Nation The Beacon 1 p.m.
MagnaKlash Funraiser 2.0 Cornice Cantina 3 p.m.
Crow and the Canyon Squaw 3 p.m.
New Wave Crave Bar of America 8 p.m.
Chris Costa Tahoe Biltmore 8 p.m.
George Souza Band Moody’s 8:30 p.m.
Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.
Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.
The Spazmatics Hard Rock 9 p.m.
Achilles Wheel w/Mudrat Detector Crystal Bay Club 9 p.m.
Two Peace & Northern Lights Whiskey Dick’s 9 p.m.
The Wizz Kid Cabo Wabo 10 p.m.
DJ Parties
Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.
DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.
Rookies 10 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
MontBleu 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Magic Fusion The Loft 7 & 9 p.m.
John Henton w/Avi Liberman The Improv 9 p.m.
RENO & BEYOND
Blue Haven Blues Band Eldorado 3rd St. 12 p.m.
9BelowZero Eldorado 4th St. 12:30 p.m.
Prey for Son Eldorado 3rd St. 2 p.m.
US Air Force Mobility Eldorado 4th St. 2:30 p.m.
American Made Band Atlantis 4 p.m.
Jason King Band Eldorado 3rd St. 4 p.m.
Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Shane Dwight Eldorado 4th St. 4:30 p.m.
The Starlighters Boomtown 5 p.m.
Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.
Collin Raye Boomtown 6 & 8 p.m.
Tommy Castro and the Painkillers Eldorado 3rd St. 6 p.m.
GHI Jazz Living the Good Life 6 p.m.
Corky Bennett Bavarian World 6 p.m.
The Socks Wild River Grille 6:30 p.m.
Five for Fighting Eldorado 4th St. 6:30 p.m.
Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.
Collin Raye Boomtown 7 p.m.
Road Daddy Max’s Casino 8 p.m.
Ray Renolds Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
Justin Lee Band Carson Valley Inn 8 p.m.
Drinking with Clowns Peppermill 8 p.m.
MusicCole Red Dog Saloon 8 p.m.
DED Jub Jub’s 8 p.m.
The Look Boomtown 9 p.m.
Coverboy Silver Legacy 9 p.m.
Tony Ghiglieri 3rd Street Bar 9 p.m.
Atomik Rodeo Circus Circus 9 p.m.
The Watchers, Four Stroke Baron, Kanawha Jub Jub’s 9 p.m.
Jinco 1 Up 10 p.m.
Caroline D’Amore Lex GSR 10 p.m.
Reckless Envy Atlantis 10 p.m.
Mike Reeves Eldorado 10 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.
DJ Roni V Eldorado 9 p.m.
DJ R. Styles Living the Good Life 9 p.m.
Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.
DJ Spryte Peppermill 10 p.m.
DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.
DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.
Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.
Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.
Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Cirque Le Noir Silver Legacy 5:30 & 8 p.m.
The Rat Pack Harrah’s 7:30 p.m.
Jimmy Shubert Laugh Factory 7:30 & 9:30 p.m.
“Comedy of Errors” Lear Theatre 7:30 p.m.
“Stupid F***ing Bird” Brüka Theatre 8 p.m.
Patrick Garrity Pioneer Underground 8:30 p.m.
Special Events
Great Eldorado BBQ, Brews and Blues Festival Reno
Stewart Father’s Day PowWow Carson City
Reno Rodeo Rodeo Grounds
US Open of Watercross Sparks Marina
Reno Wine Walk Riverwalk District
Carson City Ghost Walk
JUNE 18 | SUNDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.
Blues Monsters The Beacon 1 p.m.
Groove Foundry Commons Beach 3 p.m.
Unkle Funkle McP’s TapHouse 9 p.m.
The Irieites The Loft 9:30 p.m.
DJ Parties
Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.
DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Pastime Club 9:30 p.m.
Karaoke w/Andrew The Grid 9:30 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Magic Fusion The Loft 4:30 & 7 p.m.
RENO & BEYOND
Live music chez louie 10 a.m.
Tristan Selzler Brasserie St. James 12 p.m.
Eric Paul Wild River Grille 2 p.m.
Mozart in the Mountains St. John Presbyterian Church Reno 4 p.m.
Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Deep Groove Red Dog Saloon 5:30 p.m.
Crush Boomtown 6 p.m.
Jack Danny Project Peppermill 6 p.m.
Justin Lee Band Carson Valley Inn 6 p.m.
Jack Danny Project Peppermill 6 p.m.
Memphis May Fire & Blessthefall Jub Jub’s 6 p.m.
Tristan Selzner Wild River Grille 6:30 p.m.
Reckless Envy Atlantis 8 p.m.
Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.
Atomik Rodeo Circus Circus 9 p.m.
Mike Reeves Eldorado 10 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ & Dancing Gilley’s 5 p.m.
DJ Kronik Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Premier Karaoke Show The Point 6:30 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.
Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Cirque Le Noir Silver Legacy 2 & 5:30 p.m.
“Comedy of Errors” Lear Theatre 7:30 p.m.
Jimmy Shubert Laugh Factory 7:30 p.m.
Special Events
Stewart Father’s Day PowWow Carson City
Reno Rodeo Rodeo Grounds
US Open of Watercross Sparks Marina
JUNE 19 | MONDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Jesse Kalin Carson The Beacon 1 p.m.
Lee Jones Gunbarrel Tavern 3 p.m.
Paul Covarelli Manzanita Restaurant 5:30 p.m.
Mark Wilson McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.
Dragapella The Loft 9 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Himmel Haus 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Magic Fusion The Loft 7 & 9 p.m.
Line dancing Nakoma Resort 7 p.m.
RENO & BEYOND
CW & Mr. Spoons Comma Coffee 12 p.m.
Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Jack Danny Project Peppermill 6 p.m.
Tandymonium Boomtown 6 p.m.
Jack Danny Project Peppermill 6 p.m.
Moon Gravy Wild River Grille 6:30 p.m.
Cliff and Dave Carson Valley Inn 7 p.m.
Tintabulations Total Wine & More 7 p.m.
Joey Carmon Band Atlantis 8 p.m.
Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.
Atomik Rodeo Circus Circus 9 p.m.
DJ Parties
Amp Ent DJ Silver Legacy 9 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Java Jungle 7 p.m.
Gold Hill Hotel 7 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 9:30 p.m.
Open Mic w/Tany Jane Sidelines 8:30 p.m.
Blazing Mics! Jub Jub’s 9:30 p.m.
Live Band Karaoke Eldorado 10 p.m.
Special Events
Reno Rodeo Rodeo Grounds
Bob Feist Invitational Team Roping Livestock Events Center Reno
JUNE 20 | TUESDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Jesse Kalin Carson The Beacon 1 p.m.
Dragondeer Village at Squaw 6 p.m.
Buddy Emmer Band Harrah’s 8 p.m.
Grey Mitchell McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.
Dragapella The Loft 9 p.m.
AtYya & Goopsteppa, Sharu, Benjah Ninjah, Beatkarma MontBleu 9 p.m.
DJ Parties
Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.
DJ Keenan Whiskey Dicks 9 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic w/Ryan Taylor Mellow Fellow Truckee 8 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Magic Fusion The Loft 7 & 9 p.m.
Luma: Art in Darkness MontBleu 8 p.m.
RENO & BEYOND
John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Jack Danny Project Peppermill 6 p.m.
Cliff and Dave Carson Valley Inn 6 p.m.
Jonathan Barton Boomtown 6 p.m.
Jack Danny Project Peppermill 6 p.m.
Canyon White Living the Good Life 6:30 p.m.
Tyler Stafford Wild River Grille 6:30 p.m.
Open Jazz Jam Sparks Lounge 7 p.m.
Joey Carmon Band Atlantis 8 p.m.
DG Kicks Big Band 3rd Street Bar 8 p.m.
Black & Blues Jam Sidelines 8:30 p.m.
Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.
Atomik Rodeo Circus Circus 9 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ Chris English Eldorado 10 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Trey Valentine’s Backstage Karaoke Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Don Friesen Laugh Factory 7:30 p.m.
Special Events
Reno Rodeo Rodeo Grounds
JUNE 21 | WEDNESDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Lee Jones Gunbarrel Tavern 3 p.m.
Ike & Martin “M.S. Dixie” 5:30 p.m.
Joaquin Fioresi CB’s Pizza 6 p.m.
Jelly Bread Truckee Regional Park 6:30 p.m.
Dirty Cello Valhalla Boathouse Theater 7:30 p.m.
Dragapella The Loft 9 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Mellow Fellow Truckee 8:30 p.m.
Karaoke Classic Cue 9 p.m.
Auld Dubliner 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Magic Fusion The Loft 7 & 9 p.m.
Luma: Art in Darkness MontBleu 8 p.m.
Allan Havey The Improv 9 p.m.
RENO & BEYOND
Dave Leather Comma Coffee 12 p.m.
John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Jack Danny Project Peppermill 6 p.m.
Steve Lord Carson Valley Inn 6 p.m.
Jack Danny Project Peppermill 6 p.m.
Jason King Band Boomtown 6 p.m.
Eric Strangeland Wild River Grille 6:30 p.m.
Terri & Craig Glen Eagles 7 p.m.
Rick Metz Blues Jam Sands Regency 7 p.m.
Live blues The Saint 8 p.m.
Joey Carmon Band Atlantis 8 p.m.
Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.
Branded Circus Circus 9 p.m.
Left of Centre Eldorado 10 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ & Dancing Gilley’s 6 p.m.
DJ Jamie G John Ascuaga’s 7 p.m.
Johnny Bailey Vinyl Club St. James Infirmary 8 p.m.
Bingo & Country Rock DJ Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
Justincredible DJ Carson Station 9 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Red Dog Saloon 7 p.m.
Open Mic Firkin & Fox 7 P.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Cirque Le Noir Silver Legacy 7 p.m.
Don Friesen Laugh Factory 7:30 p.m.
Special Events
Reno Rodeo Rodeo Grounds
JUNE 22 | THURSDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Scott Pemberton Band Lakeview Commons 4:30 p.m.
Aaron Oropeza Truckee Tavern 5 p.m.
Jo Mama Downtown Truckee 6:30 p.m.
80’s music night Mellow Fellow Truckee 8 p.m.
Mic Smith McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.
Rustler’s Moon Bar of America 8 p.m.
Chuck Hayes Trio Moody’s 8 p.m.
Dragapella The Loft 9 p.m.
Bobby G Cabo Wabo 9:30 p.m.
Stan Charles Pastime Club 10 p.m.
Gappy Ranks, Soul Medic, DubFyah & DJ IJV Hacienda Del Lago 10 p.m.
DJ Parties
Roger That! The Loft 10:30 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Classic Cue 8 p.m.
Open Mic Alibi Ale Works 9 p.m.
Karaoke Fat Cat Bar 9 p.m.
Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.
Karaoke The Grid 9:30 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Magic Fusion The Loft 7 & 9 p.m.
Luma: Art in Darkness MontBleu 8 p.m.
Allan Havey The Improv 9 p.m.
ElectroSwing Burlesque The Loft 10 p.m.
RENO & BEYOND
Not Quite Ready for Carnegie Hall Players Sierra Place 10:30 a.m.
Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Jason King Band Boomtown 6 p.m.
Dave Leather Sassafras 6:30 p.m.
Terri, Craig & Mick Glen Eagles 7 p.m.
Jaime Rollins Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
Frank Perry Jazz Combo 3rd Street Bar 8 p.m.
Joey Carmon Band Atlantis 8 p.m.
Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.
Bazooka Zoo’s Groovy Good Time Bash St. James Infirmary 9 p.m.
Redfield Clipper/Bazooka Zac/The Lique The Saint 9 p.m.
Branded Circus Circus 9 p.m.
Left of Centre Eldorado 10 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ & Dancing Gilley’s Nugget 5 p.m.
DJ Punktematrix Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
DJ Trivia Singer Social Club 8 p.m.
DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 8:30 p.m.
Country Music Night Grand Sierra 10 p.m.
DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.
Karaoke The Point 8:30 p.m.
Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Don Friesen Laugh Factory 7:30 p.m.
Cirque Le Noir Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
Special Events
Reno Rodeo Rodeo Grounds
Rockabilly Riot Carson City
JUNE 23 | FRIDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.
Mel Wade & Gia Nakoma Resort 6 p.m.
Live music 968 Park Hotel Coffee Bar 7:30 p.m.
Tahoe Dance Band South Lake Senior Center 7:30 p.m.
Steve & Tom Gar Woods 8 p.m.
Chris Costa Tahoe Biltmore 8 p.m.
The Lique Moody’s 8:30 p.m.
Jeff and Kelly Lovecat’s Bar of America 9 p.m.
Dragapella The Loft 9 p.m.
Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.
Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.
Katdelic Crystal Bay Club 10 p.m.
Daze on the Green Cabo Wabo 10 p.m.
DJ Parties
Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.
DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Punk Rock Karaoke Tourist Club 9 p.m.
MontBleu 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Magic Fusion The Loft 7 & 9 p.m.
The Magic of Rob Lake Harvey’s 8 p.m.
Allan Havey The Improv 9 p.m.
RENO & BEYOND
Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.
Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.
Big Bad Voodoo Daddy Minnesota St. Stage Carson City 7 p.m.
P-Lo w/Rexx Life Jub Jub’s 7 p.m.
She Has a Fashion Vice Cargo 7 p.m.
Corky Bennett Reno Senior Center 7:30 p.m.
Atomik Rodeo Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
Naked City Harrah’s 8 p.m.
Jake Houston & the Royal Flush Red Dog Saloon 8 p.m.
The Corduroys Silver Legacy 9 p.m.
Branded Circus Circus 9 p.m.
Left of Centre Eldorado 10 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ & Dancing Gilley’s Nugget 5 & 11 p.m.
DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.
DJ Roni V & DJ Bob Richards Eldorado 10 p.m.
DJ Mo Funk Circus Circus 10 p.m.
DJ Romeo Reyes Lex GSR10 p.m.
Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.
Boggan and guest DJs 1 up 10 p.m.
DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.
DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.
Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.
Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.
Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.
Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Cirque Le Noir Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
Latin Dance Social Peppermill 7 p.m.
“Comedy of Errors” Lear Theatre 7:30 p.m.
Don Friesen Laugh Factory 7:30 & 9:30 p.m.
Rex Meredith Pioneer Underground 9 p.m.
Special Events
Reno Rodeo Rodeo Grounds
Food Truck Friday Idlewild Park 5 p.m.
Run What-Cha-Brung Car Show Fuji Park
Ragecon 2017 Sands Regency
Rockabilly Riot Carson City
JUNE 24 | SATURDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.
Steve & Tom Gar Woods 8 p.m.
Taj Mahal & Keb’ Mo’ Band MontBleu 8 p.m.
Chris Costa Tahoe Biltmore 8 p.m.
One Grass Two Grass Bluegrass Band Moe’s BBQ 8 p.m.
The Lique Moody’s 8:30 p.m.
Jeff and Kelly Lovecat’s Bar of America 9 p.m.
Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.
Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.
Clear Conscience Whiskey Dick’s 9 p.m.
Miss Cooper & Derek Main Crystal Bay Club 10 p.m.
Daze on the Green Cabo Wabo 10 p.m.
DJ Parties
Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.
DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.
Rookies 10 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
MontBleu 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“The Jungle Book” InnerRhythms 6:30 p.m.
Magic Fusion The Loft 7 & 9 p.m.
The Magic of Rob Lake Harvey’s 8 p.m.
Allan Havey The Improv 8:30 & 10:30 p.m.
RENO & BEYOND
Ricky D Red Dog Saloon 2 p.m.
P’Opera Governor’s Mansion Carson City 4 p.m.
Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.
GHI Jazz Living the Good Life 6 p.m.
Corky Bennett Bavarian World 6 p.m.
Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.
Naked City Harrah’s 8 p.m.
Ted Nugent Nugget Ballroom 8 p.m.
Atomik Rodeo Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
Richard Marx Atlantis 8 p.m.
Rogue Rage Duo Red Dog Saloon 8 p.m.
The Corduroys Silver Legacy 9 p.m.
Branded Circus Circus 9 p.m.
Spag Heddy 1 Up 10 p.m.
Left of Centre Eldorado 10 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.
DJ Roni V Eldorado 9 p.m.
DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 9 p.m.
Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.
DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.
DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.
Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.
Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.
Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Cirque Le Noir Silver Legacy 5:30 & 8 p.m.
The Rat Pack Harrah’s 7:30 p.m.
“Comedy of Errors” Lear Theatre 7:30 p.m.
Don Friesen Laugh Factory 7:30 & 9:30 p.m.
Rex Meredith Pioneer Underground 8:30 p.m.
Special Events
Reno Rodeo Rodeo Grounds
Run What-Cha-Brung Car Show Fuji Park
Ragecon 2017 Sands Regency
Rockabilly Riot Carson City
Off Road Race Series Wild West Motorsports Park
JUNE 25 | SUNDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.
SambaDa Commons Beach 4 p.m.
Paul Simon Harvey’s Lake Tahoe 8 p.m.
Sam Ravenna w/Rapplesauce Moe’s BBQ 8 p.m.
Unkle Funkle McP’s TapHouse 9 p.m.
The Irieites The Loft 9:30 p.m.
DJ Parties
Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.
DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Pastime Club 9:30 p.m.
Karaoke w/Andrew The Grid 9:30 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Magic Fusion The Loft 4:30 & 7 p.m.
“The Jungle Book” InnerRhythms 6:30 p.m.
The Magic of Rob Lake Harvey’s 8 p.m.
RENO & BEYOND
Live music chez louie 10 a.m.
Tristan Selzler Brasserie St. James 12 p.m.
Sunday Jazz Wild River Grille 2 p.m.
Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Deep Groove Red Dog Saloon 5:30 p.m.
Tintabulations First United Methodist Church Carson City 7 p.m.
Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.
Left of Centre Eldorado 10 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ & Dancing Gilley’s 5 p.m.
DJ Kronik Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Premier Karaoke Show The Point 6:30 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.
Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Cirque Le Noir Silver Legacy 2 & 5:30 p.m.
“Comedy of Errors” Lear Theatre 7:30 p.m.
Don Friesen Laugh Factory 7:30 p.m.
Special Events
Sierra Nevada Lavender & Honey Festival Victorian Square Sparks
Ragecon 2017 Sands Regency
Rockabilly Riot Carson City
Off Road Race Series Wild West Motorsports Park
JUNE 26 | MONDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Jesse Kalin Carson The Beacon 1 p.m.
Lee Jones Gunbarrel Tavern 3 p.m.
Mark Wilson McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.
Patrick Walsh Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.
DJ Parties
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Himmel Haus 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Line dancing Nakoma Resort 7 p.m.
Magic Fusion The Loft 7 & 9 p.m.
The Magic of Rob Lake Harvey’s 8 p.m.
RENO & BEYOND
CW & Mr. Spoons Comma Coffee 12 p.m.
Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.
DJ Parties
Amp Ent DJ Silver Legacy 9 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Java Jungle 7 p.m.
Gold Hill Hotel 7 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 9:30 p.m.
Open Mic w/Tany Jane Sidelines 8:30 p.m.
Blazing Mics! Jub Jub’s 9:30 p.m.
Live Band Karaoke Eldorado 10 p.m.
JUNE 27 | TUESDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Ike & Martin West shore café 12 p.m.
Jesse Kalin Carson The Beacon 1 p.m.
Roy Rogers & the Delta Kings Village at Squaw 6 p.m.
Kip Yager CB’s Pizza 6 p.m.
Buddy Emmer Band Harrah’s 8 p.m.
Grey Mitchell McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.
Bread & Butter Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.
DJ Parties
Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.
DJ Keenan Whiskey Dicks 9 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic w/Ryan Taylor Mellow Fellow Truckee 8 p.m.
Open Mic w/Lucas Arizu Fat Cat Bar 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Magic Fusion The Loft 7 & 9 p.m.
Tahoe Improv Players Valhalla 7:30 p.m.
RENO & BEYOND
John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Canyon White Living the Good Life 6:30 p.m.
Open Jazz Jam Sparks Lounge 7 p.m.
Black & Blues Jam Sidelines 8:30 p.m.
Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.
DG Kicks Big Band 3rd Street Bar 8 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ Chris English Eldorado 10 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Trey Valentine’s Backstage Karaoke Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
JUNE 28 | WEDNESDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Lee Jones Gunbarrel Tavern 3 p.m.
Ike & Martin Jake’s on the Lake 6 p.m.
Deckheads Truckee Regional Park 6:30 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Mellow Fellow Truckee 8:30 p.m.
Karaoke Classic Cue 9 p.m.
Auld Dubliner 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Magic Fusion The Loft 7 & 9 p.m.
Luma: Art in Darkness MontBleu 8 p.m.
RENO & BEYOND
Dave Leather Comma Coffee 12 p.m.
John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Terri & Craig Glen Eagles 7 p.m.
Rick Metz Blues Jam Sands Regency 7 p.m.
Live blues The Saint 8 p.m.
Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.
Audioboxx Eldorado 10 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ & Dancing Gilley’s 6 p.m.
DJ Jamie G John Ascuaga’s 7 p.m.
Johnny Bailey Vinyl Club St. James Infirmary 8 p.m.
Bingo & Country Rock DJ Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
Justincredible DJ Carson Station 9 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Red Dog Saloon 7 p.m.
Open Mic Firkin & Fox 7 P.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Cirque Le Noir Silver Legacy 7 p.m.
JUNE 29 | THURSDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
High Sierra Music Festival Quincy
Stacy Jones Band Lakeview Commons 4:30 p.m.
Aaron Oropeza Truckee Tavern 5 p.m.
The Altons Downtown Truckee 6:30 p.m.
80’s music night Mellow Fellow Truckee 8 p.m.
Mic Smith McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.
Rustler’s Moon Bar of America 8 p.m.
Missy Anderson Moody’s 8 p.m.
Bobby G Cabo Wabo 9:30 p.m.
Stan Charles Pastime Club 10 p.m.
DJ Parties
Roger That! The Loft 10:30 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Classic Cue 8 p.m.
Open Mic Alibi Ale Works 9 p.m.
Karaoke Fat Cat Bar 9 p.m.
Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.
Karaoke The Grid 9:30 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Magic Fusion The Loft 7 & 9 p.m.
The Magic of Rob Lake Harvey’s 8 p.m.
Luma: Art in Darkness MontBleu 8 p.m.
Justin Rivera Crystal Bay Casino 8:30 p.m.
RENO & BEYOND
Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Dave Leather Sassafras 6:30 p.m.
Terri, Craig & Mick Glen Eagles 7 p.m.
Frank Perry Jazz Combo 3rd Street Bar 8 p.m.
Jaime Rollins Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.
Bazooka Zoo’s Groovy Good Time Bash St. James Infirmary 9 p.m.
Platinum Circus Circus 9 p.m.
Audioboxx Eldorado 10 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ & Dancing Gilley’s Nugget 5 p.m.
DJ Punktematrix Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
DJ Trivia Singer Social Club 8 p.m.
DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 8:30 p.m.
Country Music Night Grand Sierra 10 p.m.
DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.
Karaoke The Point 8:30 p.m.
Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Cirque Le Noir Silver Legacy 7 p.m.
JUNE 30 | FRIDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
High Sierra Music Festival Quincy
Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.
Paul Covarelli Resort at Squaw Creek 5 p.m.
Rebelution Harvey’s Outdoor Arena 5:30 p.m.
The Sextones Kings Beach State Rec Area 6 p.m.
Live music 968 Park Hotel Coffee Bar 7:30 p.m.
Tahoe Dance Band South Lake Senior Center 7:30 p.m.
Chris Costa Tahoe Biltmore 8 p.m.
Steve & Tom Gar Woods 8 p.m.
Missy Anderson Moody’s 8:30 p.m.
Ike & Martin Bar of America 9 p.m.
Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.
Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.
Andy Frasco & the UN Crystal Bay Club 10 p.m.
Warren G Hard Rock 10 p.m.
Island of Black & White Cabo Wabo 10 p.m.
DJ Parties
Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.
DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Punk Rock Karaoke Tourist Club 9 p.m.
MontBleu 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Magic Fusion The Loft 7 & 9 p.m.
The Magic of Rob Lake Harvey’s 8 p.m.
Luma: Art in Darkness MontBleu 8 p.m.
RENO & BEYOND
Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
First Take Great Western Marketplace 5 p.m.
Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.
Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.
Phora Jub Jub’s 7 p.m.
Corky Bennett Reno Senior Center 7:30 p.m.
Miike Snow and Phantogram Grand Sierra 7:30 p.m.
Easy Rider Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
Platinum Circus Circus 9 p.m.
Audioboxx Eldorado 10 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ & Dancing Gilley’s Nugget 5 & 11 p.m.
DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.
DJ Roni V & DJ Bob Richards Eldorado 10 p.m.
DJ Mo Funk Circus Circus 10 p.m.
DJ Romeo Reyes Lex GSR10 p.m.
Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.
Boggan and guest DJs 1 up 10 p.m.
DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.
DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.
Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.
Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.
Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.
Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Cirque Le Noir Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
Justin Rivera Pioneer Underground 9:30 p.m.
Special Events
Food Truck Friday Idlewild Park 5 p.m.
JULY 1 | SATURDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
High Sierra Music Festival Quincy
Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.
Grant Farm KT Base Bar 4 p.m.
Joel the Band & The Rising Tahoe Donner Driving Range 6 p.m.
Steve & Tom Gar Woods 8 p.m.
Chris Costa Tahoe Biltmore 8 p.m.
Funk Assassination Bar of America 9 p.m.
Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.
Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.
One Dollar Check Whiskey Dick’s 9 p.m.
Zepparella w/Cache & Tree Fitty Crystal Bay Club 9 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ Chango High Camp Squaw 12 p.m.
Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.
DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.
Rookies 10 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
MontBleu 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Magic Fusion The Loft 7 & 9 p.m.
The Magic of Rob Lake Harvey’s 8 p.m.
RENO & BEYOND
Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.
GHI Jazz Living the Good Life 6 p.m.
Corky Bennett Bavarian World 6 p.m.
Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.
Broadway Opera Pops Bartley Ranch Amphitheater 7 p.m.
The Novelists Minnesota St. Stage Carson City 7 p.m.
Four Divas Reno Ballroom 8 p.m.
Trent Harmon Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
Martina McBride Grand Sierra 8 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.
DJ Roni V Eldorado 9 p.m.
DJ R. Styles Living the Good Life 9 p.m.
Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.
DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.
DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.
Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.
Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.
Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Cirque Le Noir Silver Legacy 5:30 & 8 p.m.
The Rat Pack Harrah’s 7:30 p.m.
Justin Rivera Pioneer Underground 8:30 p.m.
Special Events
Biggest Little City Wing Fest Silver Legacy
Star Spangled Sparks Victorian Square
Downtown Wine Walk Carson City
JULY 2 | SUNDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
High Sierra Music Festival Quincy
Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.
Red Rose Valhalla Grand Lawn 1 p.m.
Dead Winter Carpenters Commons Beach 4 p.m.
Live music KT Base Bar 4 p.m.
Aja Vu & Wonder Bread Tahoe Donner Driving Range 6 p.m.
Broadway Opera Pops Village Green Incline 7 p.m.
BIG Something w/The Grain Moe’s BBQ 7 p.m.
Sammy Hagar & The Circle Harvey’s Lake Tahoe 7:30 p.m.
Unkle Funkle McP’s TapHouse 9 p.m.
The Irieites The Loft 9:30 p.m.
Butcher Brown Crystal Bay Club 10 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ All Good Funk Alliance High Camp Squaw 12 p.m.
Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.
DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Pastime Club 9:30 p.m.
Karaoke w/Andrew The Grid 9:30 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Magic Fusion The Loft 4:30 & 7 p.m.
The Magic of Rob Lake Harvey’s 8 p.m.
RENO & BEYOND
Live music chez louie 10 a.m.
Tristan Selzler Brasserie St. James 12 p.m.
Sunday Jazz Wild River Grille 2 p.m.
Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Deep Groove Red Dog Saloon 5:30 p.m.
Matt Franco Peppermill 8 p.m.
Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.
Craig Wayne Boyd Silver Legacy
DJ Parties
DJ & Dancing Gilley’s 5 p.m.
DJ Kronik Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Premier Karaoke Show The Point 6:30 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.
Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Cirque Le Noir Silver Legacy 2 & 5:30 p.m.
Magician Matt Franco Peppermill 8 p.m.
Special Events
Biggest Little City Wing Fest Silver Legacy
JULY 3 | MONDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Lee Jones Gunbarrel Tavern 3 p.m.
Bonfire Dub w/Bridget law & Big Head Todd and the Monsters KT Base Bar 4 p.m.
Mark Wilson McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.
Lil Smokies w/Freddy & Francine Moe’s BBQ 9 p.m.
New Wave Crave MontBleu 10 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ High Camp Squaw 12 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Himmel Haus 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Line dancing Nakoma Resort 7 p.m.
The Magic of Rob Lake Harvey’s 8 p.m.
RENO & BEYOND
CW & Mr. Spoons Comma Coffee 12 p.m.
Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.
DJ Parties
Amp Ent DJ Silver Legacy 9 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Java Jungle 7 p.m.
Gold Hill Hotel 7 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 9:30 p.m.
Open Mic w/Tany Jane Sidelines 8:30 p.m.
Blazing Mics! Jub Jub’s 9:30 p.m.
Live Band Karaoke Eldorado 10 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Special Events
JULY 4 | TUESDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Mimi and Jay of Fruition w/Freddie & Francine Moe’s BBQ 12 p.m.
Chris Cain Village at Squaw 6 p.m.
Broadway Opera Pops Squaw Valley Amphitheater 7 p.m.
Buddy Emmer Band Harrah’s 8 p.m.
Grey Mitchell McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ High Camp Squaw 12 p.m.
Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.
DJ Keenan Whiskey Dicks 9 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic w/Ryan Taylor Mellow Fellow Truckee 8 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
RENO & BEYOND
John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Genoa Americana Celebration Mormon State Park 4:30 p.m.
Canyon White Living the Good Life 6:30 p.m.
Reno Phil Orchestra and Chorus Wingfield Park 7:30 p.m.
Black & Blues Jam Sidelines 8:30 p.m.
Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.
DG Kicks Big Band 3rd Street Bar 8 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ Chris English Eldorado 10 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Trey Valentine’s Backstage Karaoke Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Special Events
Genoa Americana Celebration
JULY 5 | WEDNESDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Lee Jones Gunbarrel Tavern 3 p.m.
Ike & Martin Jake’s on the Lake 6 p.m.
Bob Wood’s Swampbilly Valhalla Grand Lawn 5:30 p.m.
Mark Mackay Truckee Regional Park 6:30 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Mellow Fellow Truckee 8:30 p.m.
Karaoke Classic Cue 9 p.m.
Auld Dubliner 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
The Magic of Rob Lake Harvey’s 8 p.m.
RENO & BEYOND
Dave Leather Comma Coffee 12 p.m.
John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Terri & Craig Glen Eagles 7 p.m.
Rick Metz Blues Jam Sands Regency 7 p.m.
Brit Floyd Grand Sierra 9 p.m.
Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ & Dancing Gilley’s 6 p.m.
DJ Jamie G John Ascuaga’s 7 p.m.
Johnny Bailey Vinyl Club St. James Infirmary 8 p.m.
Bingo & Country Rock DJ Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
Justincredible DJ Carson Station 9 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Red Dog Saloon 7 p.m.
Open Mic Firkin & Fox 7 P.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
JULY 6 | THURSDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Diegos Umbrella Lakeview Commons 4:30 p.m.
Aaron Oropeza Truckee Tavern 5 p.m.
The Knitts Downtown Truckee 6:30 p.m.
80’s music night Mellow Fellow Truckee 8 p.m.
Mic Smith McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.
Rustler’s Moon Bar of America 8 p.m.
Stan Charles Pastime Club 10 p.m.
Hellzapoppin Circus Sideshow Revue Crystal Bay Club 9 p.m.
DJ Parties
Roger That! The Loft 10:30 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Classic Cue 8 p.m.
Open Mic Alibi Ale Works 9 p.m.
Karaoke Fat Cat Bar 9 p.m.
Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.
Karaoke The Grid 9:30 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee Contest” Valhalla Tahoe
The Magic of Rob Lake Harvey’s 8 p.m.
RENO & BEYOND
Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Dave Leather Sassafras 6:30 p.m.
Terri, Craig & Mick Glen Eagles 7 p.m.
Jaime Rollins Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.
Bazooka Zoo’s Groovy Good Time Bash St. James Infirmary 9 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ & Dancing Gilley’s Nugget 5 p.m.
DJ Punktematrix Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
DJ Trivia Singer Social Club 8 p.m.
DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 8:30 p.m.
Country Music Night Grand Sierra 10 p.m.
DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.
Karaoke The Point 8:30 p.m.
Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“Peter and the Starcatchers” Reno Little Theater 7:30 p.m.
JULY 7 | FRIDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.
Rustler’s Moon Gar Woods 4 & 8 p.m.
Sneaky Creatures Kings Beach State Rec Area 6 p.m.
Live music 968 Park Hotel Coffee Bar 7:30 p.m.
Tahoe Dance Band South Lake Senior Center 7:30 p.m.
Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.
Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.
Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe w/Naughty Professor Crystal Bay Club 10 p.m.
DJ Parties
Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.
DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Punk Rock Karaoke Tourist Club 9 p.m.
MontBleu 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee Contest” Valhalla Tahoe
The Magic of Rob Lake Harvey’s 8 p.m.
RENO & BEYOND
Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.
Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.
Corky Bennett Reno Senior Center 7:30 p.m.
Chris Isaak Grand Sierra 8 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ & Dancing Gilley’s Nugget 5 & 11 p.m.
DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.
DJ Roni V & DJ Bob Richards Eldorado 10 p.m.
DJ Romeo Reyes Lex GSR10 p.m.
Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.
Boggan and guest DJs 1 up 10 p.m.
DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.
DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.
Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.
Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.
Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.
Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“Peter and the Starcatchers” Reno Little Theater 7:30 p.m.
“Next to Normal” Brüka Theatre 8 p.m.
Special Events
Food Truck Friday Idlewild Park 5 p.m.
JULY 8 | SATURDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.
Elizabeth Busch Letourneau Events Plaza Squaw 11 a.m.
Milton Merlos Funitel Plaza Squaw 12 & 2 p.m.
Zona Nortena Events Plaza Squaw 12:15 p.m.
World Beatnix First St. Stage Squaw 1:45 & 3:15 p.m.
Candelaria Events Plaza Squaw 2:15 & 3:45 p.m.
Rustler’s Moon Gar Woods 8 p.m.
Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers MontBleu 8 p.m.
Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.
Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.
Matisyahu w/The Umpires Crystal Bay Club 9 p.m.
DJ Parties
Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.
DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.
Rookies 10 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
MontBleu 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“Love’s Labour’s Lost” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.
“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee Contest” Valhalla Tahoe
RENO & BEYOND
Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Pops on the River Wingfield Park 5 p.m.
Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.
GHI Jazz Living the Good Life 6 p.m.
Corky Bennett Bavarian World 6 p.m.
Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.
Guitar Shorty Minnesota St. Stage Carson City 7 p.m.
The Spinners TJ’s Corral 8 p.m.
Nero & Protohype Cargo 8 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.
DJ Roni V Eldorado 9 p.m.
DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 9 p.m.
Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.
DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.
DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.
Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.
Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.
Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“Peter and the Starcatchers” Reno Little Theater 2 & 7:30 p.m.
“Next to Normal” Brüka Theatre 8 p.m.
Special Events
Carson City Ghost Walk
JULY 9 | SUNDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.
Elizabeth Busch Letourneau Events Plaza Squaw 11 a.m.
Milton Merlos Funitel Plaza Squaw 12 & 2 p.m.
DonGato Band Events Plaza Squaw 12:15 p.m.
World Beatnix First St. Stage Squaw 1:45 & 3:15 p.m.
Camino Events Plaza Squaw 2:15 & 3:45 p.m.
Alma Afrobeat Ensemble Commons Beach 4 p.m.
Train Harvey’s Outdoor Arena 6:30 p.m.
The Sam Chase Moe’s BBQ 7 p.m.
Unkle Funkle McP’s TapHouse 9 p.m.
The Irieites The Loft 9:30 p.m.
DJ Parties
Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.
DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Pastime Club 9:30 p.m.
Karaoke w/Andrew The Grid 9:30 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“Love’s Labour’s Lost” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.
RENO & BEYOND
Live music chez louie 10 a.m.
Tristan Selzler Brasserie St. James 12 p.m.
CeCe Gable & John Shipley Arrowcreek 12 p.m.
Sunday Jazz Wild River Grille 2 p.m.
Broadway Opera Pops Corpus Christi Catholic Church Carson City 3 p.m.
Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Deep Groove Red Dog Saloon 5:30 p.m.
Concert on the Village Green Caughlin Ranch 6 p.m.
Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ & Dancing Gilley’s 5 p.m.
DJ Kronik Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Premier Karaoke Show The Point 6:30 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.
Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“Peter and the Starcatchers” Reno Little Theater 2 p.m.
Special Events
JULY 10 | MONDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Lee Jones Gunbarrel Tavern 3 p.m.
Mark Wilson McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.
DJ Parties
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Himmel Haus 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Line dancing Nakoma Resort 7 p.m.
RENO & BEYOND
CW & Mr. Spoons Comma Coffee 12 p.m.
Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.
DJ Parties
Amp Ent DJ Silver Legacy 9 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Java Jungle 7 p.m.
Gold Hill Hotel 7 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 9:30 p.m.
Open Mic w/Tany Jane Sidelines 8:30 p.m.
Blazing Mics! Jub Jub’s 9:30 p.m.
Live Band Karaoke Eldorado 10 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
JULY 11 | TUESDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Grady Champion Village at Squaw 6 p.m.
Buddy Emmer Band Harrah’s 8 p.m.
Grey Mitchell McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.
DJ Parties
Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.
DJ Keenan Whiskey Dicks 9 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic w/Ryan Taylor Mellow Fellow Truckee 8 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Tahoe Improv Players Valhalla 7:30 p.m.
RENO & BEYOND
John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Canyon White Living the Good Life 6:30 p.m.
Black & Blues Jam Sidelines 8:30 p.m.
Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.
DG Kicks Big Band 3rd Street Bar 8 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ Chris English Eldorado 10 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Trey Valentine’s Backstage Karaoke Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
JULY 12 | WEDNESDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Lee Jones Gunbarrel Tavern 3 p.m.
Ike & Martin “M.S. Dixie” 5:30 p.m.
Drop Theory Truckee Regional Park 6:30 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Mellow Fellow Truckee 8:30 p.m.
Karaoke Classic Cue 9 p.m.
Auld Dubliner 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
RENO & BEYOND
Dave Leather Comma Coffee 12 p.m.
John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
First Take Sands Regency 6 p.m.
Terri & Craig Glen Eagles 7 p.m.
Rick Metz Blues Jam Sands Regency 7 p.m.
Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ & Dancing Gilley’s 6 p.m.
DJ Jamie G John Ascuaga’s 7 p.m.
Johnny Bailey Vinyl Club St. James Infirmary 8 p.m.
Bingo & Country Rock DJ Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
Justincredible DJ Carson Station 9 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Red Dog Saloon 7 p.m.
Open Mic Firkin & Fox 7 P.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
JULY 13 | THURSDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Afrolicious Lakeview Commons 4:30 p.m.
Aaron Oropeza Truckee Tavern 5 p.m.
The Novelists Downtown Truckee 6:30 p.m.
80’s music night Mellow Fellow Truckee 8 p.m.
Mic Smith McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.
Rustler’s Moon Bar of America 8 p.m.
Stan Charles Pastime Club 10 p.m.
DJ Parties
Roger That! The Loft 10:30 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Classic Cue 8 p.m.
Open Mic Alibi Ale Works 9 p.m.
Karaoke Fat Cat Bar 9 p.m.
Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.
Karaoke The Grid 9:30 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee Contest” Valhalla Tahoe
Luma: Art in Darkness MontBleu 8 p.m.
RENO & BEYOND
Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Dave Leather Sassafras 6:30 p.m.
Terri, Craig & Mick Glen Eagles 7 p.m.
Jaime Rollins Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.
Bazooka Zoo’s Groovy Good Time Bash St. James Infirmary 9 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ & Dancing Gilley’s Nugget 5 p.m.
DJ Ivan Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
DJ Trivia Singer Social Club 8 p.m.
DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 8:30 p.m.
Country Music Night Grand Sierra 10 p.m.
DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.
Karaoke The Point 8:30 p.m.
Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“Peter and the Starcatchers” Reno Little Theater 7:30 p.m.
“Next to Normal” Brüka Theatre 8 p.m.
JULY 14 | FRIDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.
Rustler’s Moon Gar Woods 4 & 8 p.m.
Calling Ophelia Kings Beach State Rec Area 6 p.m.
Live music 968 Park Hotel Coffee Bar 7:30 p.m.
Tahoe Dance Band South Lake Senior Center 7:30 p.m.
Lenny Kravitz Harvey’s Lake Tahoe 8 p.m.
Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.
Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.
Uncle Lucius Crystal Bay Club 10 p.m.
Jermaine Dupri MontBleu 11:45 p.m.
DJ Parties
Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.
DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Punk Rock Karaoke Tourist Club 9 p.m.
MontBleu 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“The Hound of the Baskervilles” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.
Luma: Art in Darkness MontBleu 8 p.m.
“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee Contest” Valhalla Tahoe
RENO & BEYOND
Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.
Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.
Corky Bennett Reno Senior Center 7:30 p.m.
America Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
Cody Johnson w/Roger Creager Cargo 8 p.m.
Spose Jub Jub’s 8:30 p.m.
Donny and Marie Osmond Grand Sierra 9 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ & Dancing Gilley’s Nugget 5 & 11 p.m.
DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.
DJ Roni V & DJ Bob Richards Eldorado 10 p.m.
DJ Romeo Reyes Lex GSR10 p.m.
Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.
Boggan and guest DJs 1 up 10 p.m.
DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.
DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.
Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.
Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.
Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.
Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“Peter and the Starcatchers” Reno Little Theater 7:30 p.m.
“Next to Normal” Brüka Theatre 8 p.m.
“Vortex” Robert Hawkins Amphitheater 8:30 p.m.
iCandy The Show Harrah’s 10 p.m.
Special Events
Food Truck Friday Idlewild Park 5 p.m.
JULY 15 | SATURDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.
Rustler’s Moon Gar Woods 8 p.m.
Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.
Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.
Melvin Seals & JGB Crystal Bay Club 9 p.m.
DJ Parties
Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.
DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.
Rookies 10 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
MontBleu 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“The Hound of the Baskervilles” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.
Luma: Art in Darkness MontBleu 8 p.m.
“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee Contest” Valhalla Tahoe
RENO & BEYOND
Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.
GHI Jazz Living the Good Life 6 p.m.
Corky Bennett Bavarian World 6 p.m.
Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.
Gene Evaro Jr. Minnesota St. Stage Carson City 7 p.m.
A Thousand Heroes Cargo 7 p.m.
38 Special Nugget Ballroom 8 p.m.
Rascal Flats Peppermill 8 p.m.
Ali Wong Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.
DJ Roni V Eldorado 9 p.m.
DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 9 p.m.
Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.
DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.
DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.
Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.
Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.
Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Ali Wong Silver Legacy 6:30 p.m.
“Peter and the Starcatchers” Reno Little Theater 7:30 p.m.
“Next to Normal” Brüka Theatre 8 p.m.
Brian Regan Grand Sierra 8 p.m.
“Vortex” Robert Hawkins Amphitheater 8:30 p.m.
iCandy The Show Harrah’s 10 p.m.
Special Events
24-Hour Mural Marathon Circus Circus
Reno Basque Festival Wingfield Park
JULY 16 | SUNDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.
Desert Rhythm Project Commons Beach 4 p.m.
Third Eye Blind Harvey’s Outdoor Arena 7:30 p.m.
Willy Tea Taylor w/Darren Senn Moe’s BBQ 8 p.m.
Unkle Funkle McP’s TapHouse 9 p.m.
The Irieites The Loft 9:30 p.m.
DJ Parties
Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.
DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Pastime Club 9:30 p.m.
Karaoke w/Andrew The Grid 9:30 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“The Hound of the Baskervilles” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.
RENO & BEYOND
Live music chez louie 10 a.m.
Tristan Selzler Brasserie St. James 12 p.m.
Sunday Jazz Wild River Grille 2 p.m.
Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Deep Groove Red Dog Saloon 5:30 p.m.
Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ & Dancing Gilley’s 5 p.m.
DJ Ivan Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Premier Karaoke Show The Point 6:30 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.
Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“Next to Normal” Brüka Theatre 2 p.m.
“Peter and the Starcatchers” Reno Little Theater 2 p.m.
Special Events
24-Hour Mural Marathon Circus Circus
JULY 17 | MONDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Lee Jones Gunbarrel Tavern 3 p.m.
Reno Phil Rocks Tahoe Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.
Mark Wilson McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.
DJ Parties
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Himmel Haus 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Line dancing Nakoma Resort 7 p.m.
RENO & BEYOND
CW & Mr. Spoons Comma Coffee 12 p.m.
Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.
DJ Parties
Amp Ent DJ Silver Legacy 9 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Java Jungle 7 p.m.
Gold Hill Hotel 7 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 9:30 p.m.
Open Mic w/Tany Jane Sidelines 8:30 p.m.
Blazing Mics! Jub Jub’s 9:30 p.m.
Live Band Karaoke Eldorado 10 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Special Events
JULY 18 | TUESDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Hamish Anderson Village at Squaw 6 p.m.
Buddy Emmer Band Harrah’s 8 p.m.
Grey Mitchell McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.
Dada Hard Rock 9:30 p.m.
DJ Parties
Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.
DJ Keenan Whiskey Dicks 9 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic w/Ryan Taylor Mellow Fellow Truckee 8 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“Love’s Labour’s Lost” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.
RENO & BEYOND
John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Canyon White Living the Good Life 6:30 p.m.
Black & Blues Jam Sidelines 8:30 p.m.
Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.
DG Kicks Big Band 3rd Street Bar 8 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ Chris English Eldorado 10 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Trey Valentine’s Backstage Karaoke Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
JULY 19 | WEDNESDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Lee Jones Gunbarrel Tavern 3 p.m.
Ike & Martin Jake’s on the Lake 6 p.m.
Richard March Band Valhalla 5:30 p.m.
Truth Cartel Truckee Regional Park 6:30 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Mellow Fellow Truckee 8:30 p.m.
Karaoke Classic Cue 9 p.m.
Auld Dubliner 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“Love’s Labour’s Lost” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.
RENO & BEYOND
Dave Leather Comma Coffee 12 p.m.
John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Terri & Craig Glen Eagles 7 p.m.
Rick Metz Blues Jam Sands Regency 7 p.m.
Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ & Dancing Gilley’s 6 p.m.
DJ Jamie G John Ascuaga’s 7 p.m.
Johnny Bailey Vinyl Club St. James Infirmary 8 p.m.
Bingo & Country Rock DJ Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
Justincredible DJ Carson Station 9 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Red Dog Saloon 7 p.m.
Open Mic Firkin & Fox 7 P.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“Next to Normal” Brüka Theatre 8 p.m.
JULY 20 | THURSDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Wanderlust Squaw Valley
David Luning Band Lakeview Commons 4:30 p.m.
Aaron Oropeza Truckee Tavern 5 p.m.
The Sextones Downtown Truckee 6:30 p.m.
80’s music night Mellow Fellow Truckee 8 p.m.
Mic Smith McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.
Rustler’s Moon Bar of America 8 p.m.
Stan Charles Pastime Club 10 p.m.
DJ Parties
Roger That! The Loft 10:30 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Northwoods Clubhouse 6:30 p.m.
Open Mic Classic Cue 8 p.m.
Open Mic Alibi Ale Works 9 p.m.
Karaoke Fat Cat Bar 9 p.m.
Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.
Karaoke The Grid 9:30 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“The Hound of the Baskervilles” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.
“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee Contest” Valhalla Tahoe
RENO & BEYOND
Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Dave Leather Sassafras 6:30 p.m.
Terri, Craig & Mick Glen Eagles 7 p.m.
Jaime Rollins Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.
Bazooka Zoo’s Groovy Good Time Bash St. James Infirmary 9 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ & Dancing Gilley’s Nugget 5 p.m.
DJ Ivan Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
DJ Trivia Singer Social Club 8 p.m.
DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 8:30 p.m.
Country Music Night Grand Sierra 10 p.m.
DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.
Karaoke The Point 8:30 p.m.
Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“Peter and the Starcatchers” Reno Little Theater 7:30 p.m.
Rex Navarrete Pioneer Underground 8 p.m.
“Next to Normal” Brüka Theatre 8 p.m.
Special Events
Sierra Nevada Guitar Festival & Competition Reno, Nev.
JULY 21 | FRIDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Wanderlust Squaw Valley
Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.
Rustler’s Moon Gar Woods 4 & 8 p.m.
Lumanation Kings Beach State Rec Area 6 p.m.
Live music 968 Park Hotel Coffee Bar 7:30 p.m.
Tahoe Dance Band South Lake Senior Center 7:30 p.m.
Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.
Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.
Timesplitters Crystal Bay Club 10 p.m.
DJ Parties
Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.
DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Punk Rock Karaoke Tourist Club 9 p.m.
MontBleu 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“Love’s Labour’s Lost” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.
“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee Contest” Valhalla Tahoe
RENO & BEYOND
Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.
Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.
Corky Bennett Reno Senior Center 7:30 p.m.
Paul Thorn Cargo 8 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ & Dancing Gilley’s Nugget 5 & 11 p.m.
DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.
DJ Roni V & DJ Bob Richards Eldorado 10 p.m.
DJ Romeo Reyes Lex GSR10 p.m.
Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.
Boggan and guest DJs 1 up 10 p.m.
DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.
DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.
Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.
Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.
Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.
Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“Peter and the Starcatchers” Reno Little Theater 7:30 p.m.
Rex Navarrete Pioneer Underground 9 p.m.
“Next to Normal” Brüka Theatre 8 p.m.
iCandy The Show Harrah’s 10 p.m.
Special Events
Food Truck Friday Idlewild Park 5 p.m.
Sierra Nevada Guitar Festival & Competition Reno, Nev.
JULY 22 | SATURDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Wanderlust Squaw Valley
Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.
Lydia Pense & Cold Blood Sierra Valley Farms 6 p.m.
Rustler’s Moon Gar Woods 8 p.m.
Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.
Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.
Tainted Love w/Sleeper Cell & ZoSo Crystal Bay Club 9 p.m.
DJ Parties
Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.
DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.
Rookies 10 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
MontBleu 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“Love’s Labour’s Lost” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.
“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee Contest” Valhalla Tahoe
Special Events
FMX Motorcross Event Hard Rock Resort & Casino
RENO & BEYOND
Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.
GHI Jazz Living the Good Life 6 p.m.
Corky Bennett Bavarian World 6 p.m.
Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.
La Misa Negra Minnesota St. Stage Carson City 7 p.m.
Hoodslam Cargo 8 p.m.
Diana Krall Grand Sierra 9 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.
DJ Roni V Eldorado 9 p.m.
DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 9 p.m.
Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.
DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.
DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.
Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.
Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.
Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Rex Navarrete Pioneer Underground 6:30 & 9:30 p.m.
“Peter and the Starcatchers” Reno Little Theater 7:30 p.m.
“Next to Normal” Brüka Theatre 8 p.m.
iCandy The Show Harrah’s 10 p.m.
Special Events
Carson City Ghost Walk
Northern Nevada Pride Arlington Park
A Taste of Downtown Carson City
JULY 23 | SUNDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Wanderlust Squaw Valley
Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.
Barwick and Siegfried Valhalla 1 p.m.
Poor Man’s Whiskey Commons Beach 4 p.m.
Tracorum w/Hibbity Dibbity Moe’s BBQ 8 p.m.
Unkle Funkle McP’s TapHouse 9 p.m.
The Irieites The Loft 9:30 p.m.
DJ Parties
Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.
DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Pastime Club 9:30 p.m.
Karaoke w/Andrew The Grid 9:30 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“The Hound of the Baskervilles” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.
“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee Contest” Valhalla Tahoe
RENO & BEYOND
Live music chez louie 10 a.m.
Tristan Selzler Brasserie St. James 12 p.m.
Sunday Jazz Wild River Grille 2 p.m.
Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Deep Groove Red Dog Saloon 5:30 p.m.
Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ & Dancing Gilley’s 5 p.m.
DJ Ivan Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Premier Karaoke Show The Point 6:30 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.
Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“Peter and the Starcatchers” Reno Little Theater 2 p.m.
Special Events
Off Road Race Series Wild West Motorsports Park
JULY 24 | MONDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Lee Jones Gunbarrel Tavern 3 p.m.
Mark Wilson McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.
DJ Parties
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Himmel Haus 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Line dancing Nakoma Resort 7 p.m.
Sierra Nevada Ballet Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.
RENO & BEYOND
CW & Mr. Spoons Comma Coffee 12 p.m.
Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Beethoven Lives Upstairs Wingfield Park 7 p.m.
Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.
DJ Parties
Amp Ent DJ Silver Legacy 9 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Java Jungle 7 p.m.
Gold Hill Hotel 7 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 9:30 p.m.
Open Mic w/Tany Jane Sidelines 8:30 p.m.
Blazing Mics! Jub Jub’s 9:30 p.m.
Live Band Karaoke Eldorado 10 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“Love’s Labour’s Lost” for kids Good Luck Macbeth Theatre 7:30 p.m.
Special Events
Off Road Race Series Wild West Motorsports Park
JULY 25 | TUESDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Jimmy Thackery & the Drivers Village at Squaw 6 p.m.
Buddy Emmer Band Harrah’s 8 p.m.
Grey Mitchell McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.
DJ Parties
Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.
DJ Keenan Whiskey Dicks 9 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic w/Ryan Taylor Mellow Fellow Truckee 8 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“Love’s Labour’s Lost” for kids Sand Harbor 10 a.m.
“The Hound of the Baskervilles” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.
Tahoe Improv Players Valhalla 7:30 p.m.
RENO & BEYOND
John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Canyon White Living the Good Life 6:30 p.m.
Black & Blues Jam Sidelines 8:30 p.m.
Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.
DG Kicks Big Band 3rd Street Bar 8 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ Chris English Eldorado 10 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Trey Valentine’s Backstage Karaoke Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
JULY 26 | WEDNESDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Lee Jones Gunbarrel Tavern 3 p.m.
Ike & Martin “M.S. Dixie” 5:30 p.m.
Blues Monsters Truckee Regional Park 6:30 p.m.
The Novelists Valhalla Boathouse 7:30 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Mellow Fellow Truckee 8:30 p.m.
Karaoke Classic Cue 9 p.m.
Auld Dubliner 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“Love’s Labour’s Lost” for kids Sand Harbor 10 a.m.
Lake Tahoe Dance Festival Gatekeeper’s Museum 5:30 p.m.
RENO & BEYOND
Dave Leather Comma Coffee 12 p.m.
John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Terri & Craig Glen Eagles 7 p.m.
Rick Metz Blues Jam Sands Regency 7 p.m.
Matchbox Twenty and Counting Crows Grand Sierra 8 p.m.
Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ & Dancing Gilley’s 6 p.m.
DJ Jamie G John Ascuaga’s 7 p.m.
Johnny Bailey Vinyl Club St. James Infirmary 8 p.m.
Bingo & Country Rock DJ Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
Justincredible DJ Carson Station 9 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Red Dog Saloon 7 p.m.
Open Mic Firkin & Fox 7 P.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“Love’s Labour’s Lost” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.
JULY 27 | THURSDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Element of Soul Lakeview Commons 4:30 p.m.
Aaron Oropeza Truckee Tavern 5 p.m.
Decoy Band Downtown Truckee 6:30 p.m.
80’s music night Mellow Fellow Truckee 8 p.m.
Mic Smith McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.
Rustler’s Moon Bar of America 8 p.m.
Stan Charles Pastime Club 10 p.m.
DJ Parties
Roger That! The Loft 10:30 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Classic Cue 8 p.m.
Open Mic Alibi Ale Works 9 p.m.
Karaoke Fat Cat Bar 9 p.m.
Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.
Karaoke The Grid 9:30 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“Love’s Labour’s Lost” for kids Sand Harbor 10 a.m.
Lake Tahoe Dance Festival Gatekeeper’s Museum 6 p.m.
“Love’s Labour’s Lost” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.
RENO & BEYOND
Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Dave Leather Sassafras 6:30 p.m.
Terri, Craig & Mick Glen Eagles 7 p.m.
Jaime Rollins Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.
Bazooka Zoo’s Groovy Good Time Bash St. James Infirmary 9 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ & Dancing Gilley’s Nugget 5 p.m.
DJ Ivan Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
DJ Trivia Singer Social Club 8 p.m.
DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 8:30 p.m.
Country Music Night Grand Sierra 10 p.m.
DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.
Karaoke The Point 8:30 p.m.
Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“Peter and the Starcatchers” Reno Little Theater 7:30 p.m.
“Next to Normal” Brüka Theatre 8 p.m.
JULY 28 | FRIDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.
Rustler’s Moon Gar Woods 4 & 8 p.m.
Achilles Wheel Kings Beach State Rec Area 6 p.m.
Jack Johnson Harvey’s Outdoor Arena 7 p.m.
Classical Tahoe Incline Village Pavilion 7 p.m.
Live music 968 Park Hotel Coffee Bar 7:30 p.m.
Tahoe Dance Band South Lake Senior Center 7:30 p.m.
Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.
Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.
Deestrukt & StaxOfwax of the Thermites Crystal Bay Club 10 p.m.
DJ Parties
Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.
DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Punk Rock Karaoke Tourist Club 9 p.m.
MontBleu 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Lake Tahoe Dance Festival Truckee Amphitheater 6 p.m.
“Love’s Labour’s Lost” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.
RENO & BEYOND
Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.
Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.
Marshall Tucker Band TJ’s Corral 7 p.m.
Corky Bennett Reno Senior Center 7:30 p.m.
Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals Grand Sierra 8 p.m.
Kenny Rogers Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ & Dancing Gilley’s Nugget 5 & 11 p.m.
DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.
DJ Roni V & DJ Bob Richards Eldorado 10 p.m.
DJ Romeo Reyes Lex GSR10 p.m.
Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.
Boggan and guest DJs 1 up 10 p.m.
DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.
DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.
Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.
Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.
Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.
Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“Peter and the Starcatchers” Reno Little Theater 7:30 p.m.
“Next to Normal” Brüka Theatre 8 p.m.
iCandy The Show Harrah’s 10 p.m.
Special Events
Food Truck Friday Idlewild Park 5 p.m.
JULY 29 | SATURDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.
Jack Johnson Harvey’s Lake Tahoe 7 p.m.
Classical Tahoe Incline Village Pavilion 7 p.m.
Rustler’s Moon Gar Woods 8 p.m.
Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.
Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.
DJ Parties
Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.
DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.
Rookies 10 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
MontBleu 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“The Hound of the Baskervilles” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.
RENO & BEYOND
Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.
GHI Jazz Living the Good Life 6 p.m.
Corky Bennett Bavarian World 6 p.m.
Jack Mack & the Heart Attack Boomtown 6 & 9 p.m.
Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.
Southern Drawl Band Minnesota St. Stage Carson City 7 p.m.
Boz Scaggs Grand Sierra 8 p.m.
Melissa Ethridge Nugget Ballroom 8 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.
DJ Roni V Eldorado 9 p.m.
DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 9 p.m.
Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.
DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.
DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.
Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.
Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.
Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“Peter and the Starcatchers” Reno Little Theater 7:30 p.m.
“Next to Normal” Brüka Theatre 8 p.m.
iCandy The Show Harrah’s 10 p.m.
Special Events
Compression! Art & Fire Reno
The Reno Garlic Festival Pat Barker Park
JULY 30 | SUNDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.
Classical Tahoe Incline Village Pavilion 11 a.m.
Kuinka w/the Roemers Commons Beach 4 p.m.
Monophonics Moe’s BBQ 8 p.m.
Unkle Funkle McP’s TapHouse 9 p.m.
The Irieites The Loft 9:30 p.m.
DJ Parties
Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.
DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Pastime Club 9:30 p.m.
Karaoke w/Andrew The Grid 9:30 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“Love’s Labour’s Lost” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.
Special Events
Glenbrook Rodeo Shakespeare Ranch
RENO & BEYOND
Live music chez louie 10 a.m.
Tristan Selzler Brasserie St. James 12 p.m.
Sunday Jazz Wild River Grille 2 p.m.
Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Deep Groove Red Dog Saloon 5:30 p.m.
Blackberry Smoke w/Kenneth Brian Band Cargo 7 p.m.
Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ & Dancing Gilley’s 5 p.m.
DJ Ivan Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Premier Karaoke Show The Point 6:30 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.
Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“Next to Normal” Brüka Theatre 2 p.m.
“Peter and the Starcatchers” Reno Little Theater 2 p.m.
Special Events
Biggest Little City Wing Fest Reno
JULY 31 | MONDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Lee Jones Gunbarrel Tavern 3 p.m.
Reno Jazz Orchestra Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.
Mark Wilson McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.
DJ Parties
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Himmel Haus 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Line dancing Nakoma Resort 7 p.m.
RENO & BEYOND
CW & Mr. Spoons Comma Coffee 12 p.m.
Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Turnpike Troubadours w/Charley Crockett Cargo 8 p.m.
Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.
DJ Parties
Amp Ent DJ Silver Legacy 9 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Java Jungle 7 p.m.
Gold Hill Hotel 7 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 9:30 p.m.
Open Mic w/Tany Jane Sidelines 8:30 p.m.
Blazing Mics! Jub Jub’s 9:30 p.m.
Live Band Karaoke Eldorado 10 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“Love’s Labour’s Lost” for kids CVIC Hall 10 a.m.
“Love’s Labour’s Lost” for kids Robert Hawkins Amphitheater 7:30 p.m.
Special Events
Biggest Little City Wing Fest Reno
AUG. 1 | TUESDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
John Nemeth Village at Squaw 6 p.m.
Classical Tahoe Incline Village Pavilion 7 p.m.
Buddy Emmer Band Harrah’s 8 p.m.
Grey Mitchell McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.
DJ Parties
Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.
DJ Keenan Whiskey Dicks 9 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic w/Ryan Taylor Mellow Fellow Truckee 8 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“Love’s Labour’s Lost” for kids Sand Harbor 10 a.m.
“Love’s Labour’s Lost” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.
Tahoe Improv Players Valhalla 7:30 p.m.
RENO & BEYOND
John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Canyon White Living the Good Life 6:30 p.m.
Black & Blues Jam Sidelines 8:30 p.m.
Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.
DG Kicks Big Band 3rd Street Bar 8 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ Chris English Eldorado 10 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Trey Valentine’s Backstage Karaoke Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Special Events
Biggest Little City Wing Fest Reno
Reno Xtreme Barrel Race Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center
AUG. 2 | WEDNESDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Lee Jones Gunbarrel Tavern 3 p.m.
Ike & Martin Jake’s on the Lake 6 p.m.
MoonaliceTruckee Regional Park 6:30 p.m.
Mollie O’Brien & Rich Moore Valhalla Boathouse 7:30 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Mellow Fellow Truckee 8:30 p.m.
Karaoke Classic Cue 9 p.m.
Auld Dubliner 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“Love’s Labour’s Lost” for kids Sand Harbor 10 a.m.
“Love’s Labour’s Lost” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.
RENO & BEYOND
Dave Leather Comma Coffee 12 p.m.
John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Terri & Craig Glen Eagles 7 p.m.
Rick Metz Blues Jam Sands Regency 7 p.m.
Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ & Dancing Gilley’s 6 p.m.
DJ Jamie G John Ascuaga’s 7 p.m.
Johnny Bailey Vinyl Club St. James Infirmary 8 p.m.
Bingo & Country Rock DJ Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
Justincredible DJ Carson Station 9 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Red Dog Saloon 7 p.m.
Open Mic Firkin & Fox 7 P.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Special Events
Reno Xtreme Barrel Race Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center
AUG. 3 | THURSDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Mojo Green Lakeview Commons 4:30 p.m.
Aaron Oropeza Truckee Tavern 5 p.m.
Sam Revena Downtown Truckee 6:30 p.m.
80’s music night Mellow Fellow Truckee 8 p.m.
Mic Smith McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.
Rustler’s Moon Bar of America 8 p.m.
Stan Charles Pastime Club 10 p.m.
DJ Parties
Roger That! The Loft 10:30 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Classic Cue 8 p.m.
Open Mic Alibi Ale Works 9 p.m.
Karaoke Fat Cat Bar 9 p.m.
Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.
Karaoke The Grid 9:30 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“Love’s Labour’s Lost” for kids Sand Harbor 10 a.m.
“Love’s Labour’s Lost” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.
Luma: Art in Darkness MontBleu 8 p.m.
ElectroSwing Burlesque The Loft 10 p.m.
RENO & BEYOND
Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Dave Leather Sassafras 6:30 p.m.
Terri, Craig & Mick Glen Eagles 7 p.m.
Jaime Rollins Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.
Bazooka Zoo’s Groovy Good Time Bash St. James Infirmary 9 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ & Dancing Gilley’s Nugget 5 p.m.
DJ Ivan Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
DJ Trivia Singer Social Club 8 p.m.
DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 8:30 p.m.
Country Music Night Grand Sierra 10 p.m.
DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.
Karaoke The Point 8:30 p.m.
Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Special Events
Reno Xtreme Barrel Race Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center
AUG. 4 | FRIDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.
Rustler’s Moon Gar Woods 4 & 8 p.m.
Slightly Stoopid Harvey’s Outdoor Arena 5 p.m.
Mojo Green Kings Beach State Rec Area 6 p.m.
Classical Tahoe Incline Village Pavilion 7 p.m.
Live music 968 Park Hotel Coffee Bar 7:30 p.m.
Tahoe Dance Band South Lake Senior Center 7:30 p.m.
Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.
Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.
DJ Parties
Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.
DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Punk Rock Karaoke Tourist Club 9 p.m.
MontBleu 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“Love’s Labour’s Lost” for kids Valhalla Tahoe 12 p.m.
“The Hound of the Baskervilles” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.
Luma: Art in Darkness MontBleu 8 p.m.
RENO & BEYOND
Carson City Music and Art Festival
Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.
Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.
Corky Bennett Reno Senior Center 7:30 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ & Dancing Gilley’s Nugget 5 & 11 p.m.
DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.
DJ Roni V & DJ Bob Richards Eldorado 10 p.m.
DJ Romeo Reyes Lex GSR10 p.m.
Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.
Boggan and guest DJs 1 up 10 p.m.
DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.
DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.
Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.
Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.
Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.
Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Ron White Silver Legacy 10 p.m.
iCandy The Show Harrah’s 10 p.m.
Special Events
Food Truck Friday Idlewild Park 5 p.m.
Reno Xtreme Barrel Race Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center
AUG. 5 | SATURDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.
Classical Tahoe Incline Village Pavilion 7 p.m.
Rustler’s Moon Gar Woods 8 p.m.
Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.
Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.
DJ Parties
Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.
DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.
Rookies 10 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
MontBleu 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“Love’s Labour’s Lost” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.
Luma: Art in Darkness MontBleu 8 p.m.
RENO & BEYOND
Carson City Music and Art Festival
Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.
GHI Jazz Living the Good Life 6 p.m.
Corky Bennett Bavarian World 6 p.m.
Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.
Thee Commons Minnesota St. Stage Carson City 7 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.
DJ Roni V Eldorado 9 p.m.
DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 9 p.m.
Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.
DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.
DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.
Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.
Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.
Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
iCandy The Show Harrah’s 10 p.m.
Special Events
Carson City Ghost Walk
Downtown Wine Walk Carson City
Reno Xtreme Barrel Race Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center
AUG. 6 | SUNDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.
Lebo & Friends Commons Beach 4 p.m.
Unkle Funkle McP’s TapHouse 9 p.m.
The Irieites The Loft 9:30 p.m.
DJ Parties
Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.
DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Pastime Club 9:30 p.m.
Karaoke w/Andrew The Grid 9:30 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“The Hound of the Baskervilles” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.
Luma: Art in Darkness MontBleu 8 p.m.
RENO & BEYOND
Carson City Music and Art Festival
Classical Tahoe Nevada Museum of Art 10:30 a.m.
Tristan Selzler Brasserie St. James 12 p.m.
Sunday Jazz Wild River Grille 2 p.m.
Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Deep Groove Red Dog Saloon 5:30 p.m.
Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ & Dancing Gilley’s 5 p.m.
DJ Ivan Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Premier Karaoke Show The Point 6:30 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.
Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Special Events
Reno Xtreme Barrel Race Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center
AUG. 7 | MONDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Lee Jones Gunbarrel Tavern 3 p.m.
Reno Philharmonic Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.
Mark Wilson McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.
DJ Parties
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Himmel Haus 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Line dancing Nakoma Resort 7 p.m.
RENO & BEYOND
Carson City Music and Art Festival
CW & Mr. Spoons Comma Coffee 12 p.m.
Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.
DJ Parties
Amp Ent DJ Silver Legacy 9 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Java Jungle 7 p.m.
Gold Hill Hotel 7 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 9:30 p.m.
Open Mic w/Tany Jane Sidelines 8:30 p.m.
Blazing Mics! Jub Jub’s 9:30 p.m.
Live Band Karaoke Eldorado 10 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Special Events
AUG. 8 | TUESDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Anthony Gomes Village at Squaw 6 p.m.
Classical Tahoe Incline Village Pavilion 7 p.m.
Buddy Emmer Band Harrah’s 8 p.m.
Grey Mitchell McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.
DJ Parties
Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.
DJ Keenan Whiskey Dicks 9 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic w/Ryan Taylor Mellow Fellow Truckee 8 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“The Hound of the Baskervilles” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.
RENO & BEYOND
Carson City Music and Art Festival
John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Canyon White Living the Good Life 6:30 p.m.
Black & Blues Jam Sidelines 8:30 p.m.
Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.
DG Kicks Big Band 3rd Street Bar 8 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ Chris English Eldorado 10 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Trey Valentine’s Backstage Karaoke Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Special Events
Hot August Nights
AUG. 9 | WEDNESDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Lee Jones Gunbarrel Tavern 3 p.m.
Ike & Martin “M.S. Dixie” 5:30 p.m.
Jo Mama Truckee Regional Park 6:30 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Mellow Fellow Truckee 8:30 p.m.
Karaoke Classic Cue 9 p.m.
Auld Dubliner 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“The Hound of the Baskervilles” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.
RENO & BEYOND
Carson City Music and Art Festival
Dave Leather Comma Coffee 12 p.m.
John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Terri & Craig Glen Eagles 7 p.m.
Rick Metz Blues Jam Sands Regency 7 p.m.
Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ & Dancing Gilley’s 6 p.m.
DJ Jamie G John Ascuaga’s 7 p.m.
Johnny Bailey Vinyl Club St. James Infirmary 8 p.m.
Bingo & Country Rock DJ Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
Justincredible DJ Carson Station 9 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Red Dog Saloon 7 p.m.
Open Mic Firkin & Fox 7 P.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Special Events
Hot August Nights
AUG. 10 | THURSDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Sam Chase & The Untraditional Lakeview Commons 4:30 p.m.
Aaron Oropeza Truckee Tavern 5 p.m.
Paul David & the Drivers Downtown Truckee 6:30 p.m.
80’s music night Mellow Fellow Truckee 8 p.m.
Mic Smith McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.
Rustler’s Moon Bar of America 8 p.m.
Stan Charles Pastime Club 10 p.m.
DJ Parties
Roger That! The Loft 10:30 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Classic Cue 8 p.m.
Open Mic Alibi Ale Works 9 p.m.
Karaoke Fat Cat Bar 9 p.m.
Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.
Karaoke The Grid 9:30 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“Love’s Labour’s Lost” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.
Luma: Art in Darkness MontBleu 8 p.m.
RENO & BEYOND
Carson City Music and Art Festival
Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Dave Leather Sassafras 6:30 p.m.
Terri, Craig & Mick Glen Eagles 7 p.m.
Jaime Rollins Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.
Bazooka Zoo’s Groovy Good Time Bash St. James Infirmary 9 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ & Dancing Gilley’s Nugget 5 p.m.
DJ Ivan Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
DJ Trivia Singer Social Club 8 p.m.
DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 8:30 p.m.
Country Music Night Grand Sierra 10 p.m.
DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.
Karaoke The Point 8:30 p.m.
Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Special Events
Hot August Nights
AUG. 11 | FRIDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.
Rustler’s Moon Gar Woods 4 & 8 p.m.
Live music Kings Beach State Rec Area 6 p.m.
Classical Tahoe Incline Village Pavilion 7 p.m.
Pop Up Concert Art Truckee 7 p.m.
Live music 968 Park Hotel Coffee Bar 7:30 p.m.
Tahoe Dance Band South Lake Senior Center 7:30 p.m.
Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.
Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.
DJ Parties
Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.
DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Punk Rock Karaoke Tourist Club 9 p.m.
MontBleu 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“Love’s Labour’s Lost” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.
Luma: Art in Darkness MontBleu 8 p.m.
RENO & BEYOND
Carson City Music and Art Festival
Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.
Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.
Corky Bennett Reno Senior Center 7:30 p.m.
Jerry Lee Lewis Nugget Ballroom 8 p.m.
The Fab Four Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
Jerry Lee Lewis Nugget Sparks 8 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ & Dancing Gilley’s Nugget 5 & 11 p.m.
DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.
DJ Roni V & DJ Bob Richards Eldorado 10 p.m.
DJ Romeo Reyes Lex GSR10 p.m.
Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.
Boggan and guest DJs 1 up 10 p.m.
DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.
DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.
Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.
Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.
Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.
Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“The Sound of Music” Robert Z. Hawkins Amphitheater 7:30 p.m.
Special Events
Food Truck Friday Idlewild Park 5 p.m.
Hot August Nights
AUG. 12 | SATURDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.
Brews, Jazz and Funk Fest Village at Squaw 2 p.m.
Classical Tahoe Incline Village Pavilion 7 p.m.
Rustler’s Moon Gar Woods 8 p.m.
Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.
Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.
DJ Parties
Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.
DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.
Rookies 10 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
MontBleu 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“The Hound of the Baskervilles” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.
Luma: Art in Darkness MontBleu 8 p.m.
RENO & BEYOND
Carson City Music and Art Festival
Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.
GHI Jazz Living the Good Life 6 p.m.
Corky Bennett Bavarian World 6 p.m.
Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.
Marla Brown Minnesota St. Stage Carson City 7 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.
DJ Roni V Eldorado 9 p.m.
DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 9 p.m.
Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.
DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.
DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.
Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.
Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.
Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“The Sound of Music” Robert Z. Hawkins Amphitheater 7:30 p.m.
Dancing with the Stars Live Grand Sierra 9 p.m.
Special Events
Hot August Nights
AUG. 13 | SUNDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.
Brews, Jazz and Funk Fest Village at Squaw 2 p.m.
Wheeland Brothers Commons Beach 4 p.m.
Unkle Funkle McP’s TapHouse 9 p.m.
The Irieites The Loft 9:30 p.m.
DJ Parties
Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.
DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Pastime Club 9:30 p.m.
Karaoke w/Andrew The Grid 9:30 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“Love’s Labour’s Lost” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.
Luma: Art in Darkness MontBleu 8 p.m.
RENO & BEYOND
Carson City Music and Art Festival
Live music chez louie 10 a.m.
Tristan Selzler Brasserie St. James 12 p.m.
Sunday Jazz Wild River Grille 2 p.m.
Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Deep Groove Red Dog Saloon 5:30 p.m.
Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ & Dancing Gilley’s 5 p.m.
DJ Ivan Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Premier Karaoke Show The Point 6:30 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.
Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“The Sound of Music” Robert Z. Hawkins Amphitheater 7:30 p.m.
Special Events
Hot August Nights
AUG. 14 | MONDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Lee Jones Gunbarrel Tavern 3 p.m.
Mark Wilson McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.
DJ Parties
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Himmel Haus 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Line dancing Nakoma Resort 7 p.m.
Alexander Hamilton Chautauqua Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.
RENO & BEYOND
Carson City Music and Art Festival
CW & Mr. Spoons Comma Coffee 12 p.m.
Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.
DJ Parties
Amp Ent DJ Silver Legacy 9 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Java Jungle 7 p.m.
Gold Hill Hotel 7 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 9:30 p.m.
Open Mic w/Tany Jane Sidelines 8:30 p.m.
Blazing Mics! Jub Jub’s 9:30 p.m.
Live Band Karaoke Eldorado 10 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Special Events
24-Hour Mural Marathon Competition Circus Circus
AUG. 15 | TUESDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Coco Montoya Village at Squaw 6 p.m.
LTMF Academy Orchestra Sugar Pine Point State Park 6 p.m.
Buddy Emmer Band Harrah’s 8 p.m.
Grey Mitchell McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.
DJ Parties
Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.
DJ Keenan Whiskey Dicks 9 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic w/Ryan Taylor Mellow Fellow Truckee 8 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“Love’s Labour’s Lost” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.
RENO & BEYOND
Carson City Music and Art Festival
John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Canyon White Living the Good Life 6:30 p.m.
Black & Blues Jam Sidelines 8:30 p.m.
Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.
DG Kicks Big Band 3rd Street Bar 8 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ Chris English Eldorado 10 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Trey Valentine’s Backstage Karaoke Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Special Events
24-Hour Mural Marathon Competition Circus Circus
AUG. 16 | WEDNESDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Lee Jones Gunbarrel Tavern 3 p.m.
Ike & Martin Jake’s on the Lake 6 p.m.
LTMF Academy Orchestra Tahoe Maritime Museum 6 p.m.
Groove Foundry Truckee Regional Park 6:30 p.m.
The Who Harvey’s Outdoor Arena 8 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Mellow Fellow Truckee 8:30 p.m.
Karaoke Classic Cue 9 p.m.
Auld Dubliner 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“The Hound of the Baskervilles” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.
RENO & BEYOND
Carson City Music and Art Festival
Dave Leather Comma Coffee 12 p.m.
John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Terri & Craig Glen Eagles 7 p.m.
Rick Metz Blues Jam Sands Regency 7 p.m.
Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ & Dancing Gilley’s 6 p.m.
DJ Jamie G John Ascuaga’s 7 p.m.
Johnny Bailey Vinyl Club St. James Infirmary 8 p.m.
Bingo & Country Rock DJ Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
Justincredible DJ Carson Station 9 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Red Dog Saloon 7 p.m.
Open Mic Firkin & Fox 7 P.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
AUG. 17 | THURSDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Sol Pellegro Lakeview Commons 4:30 p.m.
Aaron Oropeza Truckee Tavern 5 p.m.
Monkey Ska Downtown Truckee 6:30 p.m.
LTMF Academy Orchestra West Shore cafe 6 p.m.
Primus w/Clutch Hard Rock 6:30 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Northwoods Clubhouse 6:30 p.m.
Open Mic Mellow Fellow Truckee 8:30 p.m.
Karaoke Fat Cat Bar 9 p.m.
Karaoke Classic Cue 9 p.m.
Auld Dubliner 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“The Sound of Music” Robert Z. Hawkins Amphitheater 7:30 p.m.
“The Hound of the Baskervilles” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.
ElectroSwing Burlesque The Loft 10 p.m.
RENO & BEYOND
Music Festival for Deputy Carl Howell Battle Born Harley-Davidson
Carson City Music and Art Festival
Dave Leather Comma Coffee 12 p.m.
John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Terri & Craig Glen Eagles 7 p.m.
Rick Metz Blues Jam Sands Regency 7 p.m.
Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ & Dancing Gilley’s 6 p.m.
DJ Jamie G John Ascuaga’s 7 p.m.
Johnny Bailey Vinyl Club St. James Infirmary 8 p.m.
Bingo & Country Rock DJ Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
Justincredible DJ Carson Station 9 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Red Dog Saloon 7 p.m.
Open Mic Firkin & Fox 7 P.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
AUG. 18 | FRIDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.
Rustler’s Moon Gar Woods 4 & 8 p.m.
Big Blu Soul Revue Kings Beach State Rec Area 6 p.m.
LTMF Academy Orchestra West End Beach 6 p.m.
Live music 968 Park Hotel Coffee Bar 7:30 p.m.
Tahoe Dance Band South Lake Senior Center 7:30 p.m.
Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.
Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.
DJ Parties
Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.
DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Punk Rock Karaoke Tourist Club 9 p.m.
MontBleu 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“Love’s Labour’s Lost” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.
Cheech & Chong MontBleu 8 p.m.
RENO & BEYOND
Carson City Music and Art Festival
Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.
Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.
Corky Bennett Reno Senior Center 7:30 p.m.
Michael McDonald TJ’s Corral 8 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ & Dancing Gilley’s Nugget 5 & 11 p.m.
DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.
DJ Roni V & DJ Bob Richards Eldorado 10 p.m.
DJ Romeo Reyes Lex GSR10 p.m.
Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.
Boggan and guest DJs 1 up 10 p.m.
DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.
DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.
Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.
Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.
Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.
Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“The Sound of Music” Robert Z. Hawkins Amphitheater 7:30 p.m.
Special Events
Food Truck Friday Idlewild Park 5 p.m.
All Breed Dog Show Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center
AUG. 19 | SATURDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.
LTMF Academy Orchestra Gatekeeper’s Museum 6 p.m.
Rustler’s Moon Gar Woods 8 p.m.
Herbie Hancock MontBleu 8 p.m.
Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.
Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.
DJ Parties
Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.
DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.
Rookies 10 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
MontBleu 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“Love’s Labour’s Lost” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.
Broadway at the Park 2017 Truckee Regional Park
RENO & BEYOND
Carson City Music and Art Festival
Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.
GHI Jazz Living the Good Life 6 p.m.
Corky Bennett Bavarian World 6 p.m.
Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.
Hunks the Show Boomtown 7 p.m.
Young the Giant Grand Sierra 7:30 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.
DJ Roni V Eldorado 9 p.m.
DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 9 p.m.
Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.
DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.
DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.
Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.
Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.
Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Special Events
Carson City Ghost Walk
Reno Arts Fest City Park Plaza
Reno Greek Fest
Pirate Crawl Downtown Reno
The Way It Was Rodeo Virginia City
AUG. 20 | SUNDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.
Mumbo Gumbo Commons Beach 4 p.m.
LTMF Academy Orchestra PJ’s 6 p.m.
Unkle Funkle McP’s TapHouse 9 p.m.
The Irieites The Loft 9:30 p.m.
DJ Parties
Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.
DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Pastime Club 9:30 p.m.
Karaoke w/Andrew The Grid 9:30 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
RENO & BEYOND
Carson City Music and Art Festival
Live music chez louie 10 a.m.
Tristan Selzler Brasserie St. James 12 p.m.
Sunday Jazz Wild River Grille 2 p.m.
Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Deep Groove Red Dog Saloon 5:30 p.m.
Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ & Dancing Gilley’s 5 p.m.
DJ Ivan Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Premier Karaoke Show The Point 6:30 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.
Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“The Sound of Music” Robert Z. Hawkins Amphitheater 7:30 p.m.
Special Events
Reno Arts Fest City Park Plaza
Reno Greek Fest
The Pacifica Fest Sands Regency
The Way It Was Rodeo Virginia City
AUG. 21 | MONDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Lee Jones Gunbarrel Tavern 3 p.m.
Peter White and Euge Groove Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.
Mark Wilson McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.
DJ Parties
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Himmel Haus 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Line dancing Nakoma Resort 7 p.m.
RENO & BEYOND
Carson City Music and Art Festival
CW & Mr. Spoons Comma Coffee 12 p.m.
Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.
Thunder Cover Silver Legacy 9 p.m.
DJ Parties
Amp Ent DJ Silver Legacy 9 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Java Jungle 7 p.m.
Gold Hill Hotel 7 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 9:30 p.m.
Open Mic w/Tany Jane Sidelines 8:30 p.m.
Blazing Mics! Jub Jub’s 9:30 p.m.
Live Band Karaoke Eldorado 10 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Special Events
Reno Greek Fest
The Pacific Fest Sands Regency
AUG. 22 | TUESDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Ronnie Baker Brooks Village at Squaw 6 p.m.
Buddy Emmer Band Harrah’s 8 p.m.
Grey Mitchell McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.
DJ Parties
Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.
DJ Keenan Whiskey Dicks 9 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic w/Ryan Taylor Mellow Fellow Truckee 8 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“The Hound of the Baskervilles” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.
RENO & BEYOND
John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Canyon White Living the Good Life 6:30 p.m.
Black & Blues Jam Sidelines 8:30 p.m.
Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.
DG Kicks Big Band 3rd Street Bar 8 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ Chris English Eldorado 10 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Trey Valentine’s Backstage Karaoke Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
AUG. 23 | WEDNESDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Lee Jones Gunbarrel Tavern 3 p.m.
Ike & Martin “M.S. Dixie” 5:30 p.m.
Beatles Flashback Truckee Regional Park 6:30 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Mellow Fellow Truckee 8:30 p.m.
Karaoke Classic Cue 9 p.m.
Auld Dubliner 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
RENO & BEYOND
Dave Leather Comma Coffee 12 p.m.
John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Terri & Craig Glen Eagles 7 p.m.
Rick Metz Blues Jam Sands Regency 7 p.m.
Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ & Dancing Gilley’s 6 p.m.
DJ Jamie G John Ascuaga’s 7 p.m.
Johnny Bailey Vinyl Club St. James Infirmary 8 p.m.
Bingo & Country Rock DJ Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
Justincredible DJ Carson Station 9 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Red Dog Saloon 7 p.m.
Open Mic Firkin & Fox 7 P.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
AUG. 24 | THURSDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Selasee & The Fata Family Lakeview Commons 4:30 p.m.
Aaron Oropeza Truckee Tavern 5 p.m.
80’s music night Mellow Fellow Truckee 8 p.m.
Mic Smith McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.
Rustler’s Moon Bar of America 8 p.m.
Stan Charles Pastime Club 10 p.m.
DJ Parties
Roger That! The Loft 10:30 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Classic Cue 8 p.m.
Open Mic Alibi Ale Works 9 p.m.
Karaoke Fat Cat Bar 9 p.m.
Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.
Karaoke The Grid 9:30 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“Love’s Labour’s Lost” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.
RENO & BEYOND
Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Dave Leather Sassafras 6:30 p.m.
Terri, Craig & Mick Glen Eagles 7 p.m.
Jaime Rollins Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.
Bazooka Zoo’s Groovy Good Time Bash St. James Infirmary 9 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ & Dancing Gilley’s Nugget 5 p.m.
DJ Ivan Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
DJ Trivia Singer Social Club 8 p.m.
DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 8:30 p.m.
Country Music Night Grand Sierra 10 p.m.
DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.
Karaoke The Point 8:30 p.m.
Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
AUG. 25 | FRIDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.
Rustler’s Moon Gar Woods 4 & 8 p.m.
Yolo Mambo Kings Beach State Rec Area 6 p.m.
Live music 968 Park Hotel Coffee Bar 7:30 p.m.
Tahoe Dance Band South Lake Senior Center 7:30 p.m.
Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.
Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.
DJ Parties
Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.
DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Punk Rock Karaoke Tourist Club 9 p.m.
MontBleu 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“Love’s Labour’s Lost” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.
RENO & BEYOND
Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.
Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.
Corky Bennett Reno Senior Center 7:30 p.m.
Idina Menzel Grand Sierra 8 p.m.
Y&T Cargo 8 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ & Dancing Gilley’s Nugget 5 & 11 p.m.
DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.
DJ Roni V & DJ Bob Richards Eldorado 10 p.m.
DJ Romeo Reyes Lex GSR10 p.m.
Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.
Boggan and guest DJs 1 up 10 p.m.
DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.
DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.
Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.
Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.
Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.
Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“The Sound of Music” Robert Z. Hawkins Amphitheater 7:30 p.m.
Special Events
Food Truck Friday Idlewild Park 5 p.m.
AUG. 26 | SATURDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.
Len Rainey and the Midnight Players Sierra Valley Farms 6 p.m.
Rustler’s Moon Gar Woods 8 p.m.
Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.
Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.
DJ Parties
Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.
DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.
Rookies 10 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
MontBleu 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“Love’s Labour’s Lost” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.
RENO & BEYOND
Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.
GHI Jazz Living the Good Life 6 p.m.
Corky Bennett Bavarian World 6 p.m.
Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.
Dusty Green Bones Band Minnesota St. Stage Carson City 7 p.m.
Trace Adkins Atlantis 8 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.
DJ Roni V Eldorado 9 p.m.
DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 9 p.m.
Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.
DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.
DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.
Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.
Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.
Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“The Sound of Music” Robert Z. Hawkins Amphitheater 7:30 p.m.
Steven Martin & Martin Short Grand Sierra 9 p.m.
Special Events
CANFEST Grand Sierra Resort
Off Road Race Series Wild West Motorsports Park
AUG. 27 | SUNDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.
Brothers Comatose Commons Beach 4 p.m.
Unkle Funkle McP’s TapHouse 9 p.m.
The Irieites The Loft 9:30 p.m.
DJ Parties
Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.
DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Pastime Club 9:30 p.m.
Karaoke w/Andrew The Grid 9:30 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“Love’s Labour’s Lost” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.
RENO & BEYOND
Live music chez louie 10 a.m.
Tristan Selzler Brasserie St. James 12 p.m.
Sunday Jazz Wild River Grille 2 p.m.
Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Deep Groove Red Dog Saloon 5:30 p.m.
Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ & Dancing Gilley’s 5 p.m.
DJ Ivan Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Premier Karaoke Show The Point 6:30 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.
Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Special Events
Off Road Race Series Wild West Motorsports Park
AUG. 28 | MONDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Lee Jones Gunbarrel Tavern 3 p.m.
Mark Wilson McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.
DJ Parties
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Himmel Haus 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Line dancing Nakoma Resort 7 p.m.
RENO & BEYOND
CW & Mr. Spoons Comma Coffee 12 p.m.
Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.
DJ Parties
Amp Ent DJ Silver Legacy 9 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Java Jungle 7 p.m.
Gold Hill Hotel 7 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 9:30 p.m.
Open Mic w/Tany Jane Sidelines 8:30 p.m.
Blazing Mics! Jub Jub’s 9:30 p.m.
Live Band Karaoke Eldorado 10 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Special Events
Off Road Race Series Wild West Motorsports Park
AUG. 29 | TUESDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Dennis Jones Band Village at Squaw 6 p.m.
Buddy Emmer Band Harrah’s 8 p.m.
Grey Mitchell McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.
DJ Parties
Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.
DJ Keenan Whiskey Dicks 9 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic w/Ryan Taylor Mellow Fellow Truckee 8 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
RENO & BEYOND
John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Canyon White Living the Good Life 6:30 p.m.
Black & Blues Jam Sidelines 8:30 p.m.
Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.
DG Kicks Big Band 3rd Street Bar 8 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ Chris English Eldorado 10 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Trey Valentine’s Backstage Karaoke Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
AUG. 30 | WEDNESDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Lee Jones Gunbarrel Tavern 3 p.m.
Ike & Martin Jakes on the Lake 6 p.m.
Déjá Vu Truckee Regional Park 6:30 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Mellow Fellow Truckee 8:30 p.m.
Karaoke Classic Cue 9 p.m.
Auld Dubliner 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
RENO & BEYOND
Dave Leather Comma Coffee 12 p.m.
John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Terri & Craig Glen Eagles 7 p.m.
Rick Metz Blues Jam Sands Regency 7 p.m.
Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ & Dancing Gilley’s 6 p.m.
DJ Jamie G John Ascuaga’s 7 p.m.
Johnny Bailey Vinyl Club St. James Infirmary 8 p.m.
Bingo & Country Rock DJ Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
Justincredible DJ Carson Station 9 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Red Dog Saloon 7 p.m.
Open Mic Firkin & Fox 7 P.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Special Events
Best in the West Nugget Rib Cook Off Victorian Square
AUG. 31 | THURSDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Wesley Orsolic Band Lakeview Commons 4:30 p.m.
Aaron Oropeza Truckee Tavern 5 p.m.
80’s music night Mellow Fellow Truckee 8 p.m.
Mic Smith McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.
Rustler’s Moon Bar of America 8 p.m.
Stan Charles Pastime Club 10 p.m.
DJ Parties
Roger That! The Loft 10:30 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Classic Cue 8 p.m.
Open Mic Alibi Ale Works 9 p.m.
Karaoke Fat Cat Bar 9 p.m.
Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.
Karaoke The Grid 9:30 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
ElectroSwing Burlesque The Loft 10 p.m.
RENO & BEYOND
Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Dave Leather Sassafras 6:30 p.m.
Terri, Craig & Mick Glen Eagles 7 p.m.
Jaime Rollins Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.
Bazooka Zoo’s Groovy Good Time Bash St. James Infirmary 9 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ & Dancing Gilley’s Nugget 5 p.m.
DJ Ivan Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
DJ Trivia Singer Social Club 8 p.m.
DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 8:30 p.m.
Country Music Night Grand Sierra 10 p.m.
DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.
Karaoke The Point 8:30 p.m.
Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Special Events
Best in the West Nugget Rib Cook Off Victorian Square