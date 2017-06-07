Entertainment Calendar

Comedian Louie Anderson performs at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe on June 10.

JUNE 8 | THURSDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Aaron Oropeza Truckee Tavern 5 p.m.

Truckee Thursday downtown 5 p.m.

Axton and Company Cottonwood 7 p.m.

80’s music night Mellow Fellow Truckee 8 p.m.

Mic Smith McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

Sneaky Creatures Moody’s 8 p.m.

Full Moon Bar of America 8 p.m.

Stan Charles Pastime Club 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

Roger That! The Loft 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Classic Cue 8 p.m.

Open Mic Alibi Ale Works 9 p.m.

Karaoke Fat Cat Bar 9 p.m.

Karaoke The Grid 9:30 p.m.

Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Young Frankenstein” Truckee Community Art Center 7 p.m.

Magic Fusion The Loft 7 & 9 p.m.

Amir K w/Grant Cotter The Improv 9 p.m.

ElectroSwing Burlesque The Loft 10 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Dave Leather Sassafras 6:30 p.m.

Terri, Craig & Mick Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

The Whiskey Heroes Carson Valley Inn 7 p.m.

Blair Crimmins & The Hookers Peppermill 7 p.m.

Jaime Rollins Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Frank Perry Jazz Combo 3rd Street Bar 8 p.m.

The Battlefield and the New Harvesters The Saint 8 p.m.

The Vegas Road Show Atlantis 8 p.m.

Prophets of Addiction Studio on 4th 8 p.m.

Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

Bazooka Zoo’s Groovy Good Time Bash St. James Infirmary 9 p.m.

The Run Up Circus Circus 9 p.m.

Pre-Burn Feels 1Up 10 p.m.

Garage Boys Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s Nugget 5 p.m.

DJ Punktematrix Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

DJ Trivia Singer Social Club 8 p.m.

DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 8:30 p.m.

Country Music Night Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 8:30 p.m.

Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Cirque Le Noir Silver Legacy 7 p.m.

“Too Much Light Makes Baby Go Blind” Reno Little Theater 7 p.m.

Mike Marino Laugh Factory 7:30 p.m.

“Stupid F***ing Bird” Brüka Theatre 8 p.m.

Special Events

Nevada State Fair Carson City

Reno Craft Beer Week



JUNE 9 | FRIDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.

Ike & Martin Jake’s on the Lake 5 p.m.

Paul Covarelli Resort at Squaw Creek 5 p.m.

Pure Winter Cottonwood 7 p.m.

Live music 968 Park Hotel Coffee Bar 7:30 p.m.

Tahoe Dance Band South Lake Senior Center 7:30 p.m.

World Beatnix Bar of America 8 p.m.

Steve & Tom Gar Woods 8 p.m.

Dmitry Methany Quintet Moody’s 8:30 p.m.

Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.

Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.

Jackie Greene w/Matt Jaffe & Coburn Station Crystal Bay Club 9 p.m.

Mike Love w/Chad Wilkins Band MontBleu 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Punk Rock Karaoke Tourist Club 9 p.m.

MontBleu 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Young Frankenstein” Truckee Community Art Center 7 p.m.

Magic Fusion The Loft 7 & 9 p.m.

Amir K w/Grant Cotter The Improv 9 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

The Vegas Road Show Atlantis 4 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

First Take Great Western Marketplace 5 p.m.

Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.

Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Mr. Capone-E, Hi Power Soldiers & Guilty One Jub Jub’s 7 p.m.

Corky Bennett Reno Senior Center 7:30 p.m.

The Whiskey Heroes Carson Valley Inn 8 p.m.

Serenity Awaits Red Dog Saloon 8 p.m.

Blair Crimmins & The Hookers Peppermill 8 p.m.

Dusty Miles & The Cryin’ Shame The Saint 8 p.m.

Soundwave Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Reckless Energy Harrah’s 8 p.m.

Grimedog & Evil Ash Studio on 4th 8 p.m.

Kenny Loggins TJ’s Corral 8 p.m.

Flock of 80s Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

The Run Up Circus Circus 9 p.m.

Platinum Atlantis 10 p.m.

Garage Boys Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s Nugget 5 & 11 p.m.

DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.

DJ Roni V & DJ Bob Richards Eldorado 10 p.m.

DJ Romeo Reyes Lex GSR10 p.m.

Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Mo Funk Circus Circus 10 p.m.

Boggan and guest DJs 1 up 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.

Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Latin Dance Social Peppermill 7 p.m.

“Comedy of Errors” Lear Theatre 7:30 p.m.

Mike Marino Laugh Factory 7:30 & 9:30 p.m.

Cirque Le Noir Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

“Stupid F***ing Bird” Brüka Theatre 8 p.m.

Cheryl Anderson Pioneer Underground 8:30 p.m.

“Too Much Light Makes Baby Go Blind” Reno Little Theater 10 p.m.



Special Events

Nevada State Fair Carson City

Octane Fest Rattlesnake Raceway

Food Truck Friday Idlewild Park 5 p.m.

Reno Craft Beer Week



JUNE 10 | SATURDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.

The Back Forty Bluegrass Band Sorensen’s 1 p.m.

Wesley Orsolic Band The Beacon 1 p.m.

Steve & Tom Gar Woods 8 p.m.

World Beatnix Bar of America 8 p.m.

Flock of 80s Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Dmitry Methany Quintet Moody’s 8:30 p.m.

Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.

Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.

Talib Kweli Hard Rock 9 p.m.

Carolyn Wonderland Crystal Bay Club 9 p.m.

Dingo Weasel Whiskey Dick’s 9 p.m.

DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.

Rookies 10 p.m.

DJ Terrorist & Funksalot Crystal Bay Club 11 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

MontBleu 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Young Frankenstein” Truckee Community Art Center 7 p.m.

Magic Fusion The Loft 7 & 9 p.m.

Louie Anderson Harrah’s Lake Tahoe 7:30 p.m.

Paul Rodriguez & The Latin Kings MontBleu 8 p.m.

Amir K w/Grant Cotter The Improv 9 & 10:30 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

The Vegas Road Show Atlantis 4 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.

GHI Jazz Living the Good Life 6 p.m.

Corky Bennett Bavarian World 6 p.m.

Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Tintabulations CC Marriot Courtyard 7 p.m.

The Whiskey Heroes Carson Valley Inn 8 p.m.

Lady & the Tramps Red Dog Saloon 8 p.m.

Voodoo Cats & Cowboy Indian Studio on 4th 8 p.m.

Soundwave Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Reckless Energy Harrah’s 8 p.m.

Blair Crimmins & The Hookers Peppermill 8 p.m.

The Run Up Circus Circus 9 p.m.

Black Market III 3rd Street Bar 9 p.m.

Ayla Simone Lex GSR 10 p.m.

Platinum Atlantis 10 p.m.

Garage Boys Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.

DJ Roni V Eldorado 9 p.m.

DJ R. Styles Living the Good Life 9 p.m.

Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

Dyna Mix Peppermill 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.

Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Too Much Light Makes Baby Go Blind” Reno Little Theater 2 &10 p.m.

Cirque Le Noir Silver Legacy 5:30 & 8 p.m.

The Rat Pack Harrah’s 7:30 p.m.

“Comedy of Errors” Lear Theatre 7:30 p.m.

Mike Marino Laugh Factory 7:30 & 9:30 p.m.

“Stupid F***ing Bird” Brüka Theatre 8 p.m.

Tom Segura Grand Sierra 8 p.m.

Cheryl Anderson Pioneer Underground 8:30 p.m.

Amir K w/Grant Cotter The Improv 9 p.m.



Special Events

Nevada State Fair Carson City

Reno Cattle Drive

Octane Fest Rattlesnake Raceway

Reno Craft Beer Week

Taste of the Comstock Virginia City



JUNE 11 | SUNDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.

Back Forty Bluegrass Sorenson’s Resort 1 p.m.

Left of Center The Beacon 1 p.m.

Tintabulations The Village Church IV 1:30 p.m.

Mozart in the Mountains Cornerstone Church IV 4 p.m.

Unkle Funkle McP’s TapHouse 9 p.m.

The Irieites The Loft 9:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Pastime Club 9:30 p.m.

Karaoke w/Andrew The Grid 9:30 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Young Frankenstein” Truckee Community Art Center 2 p.m.

Magic Fusion The Loft 4:30 & 7 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Live music chez louie 10 a.m.

Tristan Selzler Brasserie St. James 12 p.m.

Sunday Jazz Wild River Grille 2 p.m.

Pops Party Concert Nevada’s Governor’s Mansion 4:30 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Deep Groove Red Dog Saloon 5:30 p.m.

Max Minardi Peppermill 6 p.m.

Rock River Carson Valley Inn 6 p.m.

Tintabulations Carson Valley United Methodist Church 6:30 p.m.

Take Over and Destroy, Dueno & Doctor Crusher Jub Jub’s 8 p.m.

Platinum Atlantis 8 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s 5 p.m.

DJ Kronik Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Premier Karaoke Show The Point 6:30 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Cirque Le Noir Silver Legacy 2 & 5:30 p.m.

Dance Recital “Art in Motion” Pioneer Center 5 p.m.

“Comedy of Errors” Lear Theatre 7:30 p.m.

Mike Marino Laugh Factory 7:30 p.m.

Special Events

Nevada State Fair Carson City

Reno Cattle Drive

Octane Fest Rattlesnake Raceway



JUNE 12 | MONDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jesse Kalin Carson The Beacon 1 p.m.

Lee Jones Gunbarrel Tavern 3 p.m.

Mark Wilson McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Himmel Haus 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Line dancing Nakoma Resort 7 p.m.

Magic Fusion The Loft 7 & 9 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

CW & Mr. Spoons Comma Coffee 12 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Rock River Carson Valley Inn 6 p.m.

Max Minardi Peppermill 6 p.m.

Tintabulations Great Basin Brewing Co. Sparks 7 p.m.

American Made Band Atlantis 8 p.m.

Newlyweds, Eldren Jub Jub’s 8 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

Amp Ent DJ Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Java Jungle 7 p.m.

Gold Hill Hotel 7 p.m.

Open Mic w/Tany Jane Sidelines 8:30 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 9:30 p.m.

Blazing Mics! Jub Jub’s 9:30 p.m.

Live Band Karaoke Eldorado 10 p.m.

Special Events

Reno Cattle Drive

JUNE 13 | TUESDAY

TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jesse Kalin Carson The Beacon 1 p.m.

The Blues Monsters Village at Squaw 6 p.m.

Buddy Emmer Band Harrah’s 8 p.m.

Grey Mitchell McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Keenan Whiskey Dick’s 9 p.m.

Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic w/Ryan Taylor Mellow Fellow Truckee 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Magic Fusion The Loft 7 & 9 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Chris Twomey Carson Valley Inn 6 p.m.

Max Minardi Peppermill 6 p.m.

Canyon White Living the Good Life 6:30 p.m.

Mozart in the Mountains Corpus Christi Catholic Church CC 7 p.m.

Open Jazz Jam Sparks Lounge 7 p.m.

Mile High Jazz Band McFadden Plaza 7 p.m.

American Made Band Atlantis 8 p.m.

DG Kicks Big Band 3rd Street Bar 8 p.m.

Black & Blues Jam Sidelines 8:30 p.m.

Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Chris English Eldorado 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Trey Valentine’s Backstage Karaoke Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Jimmy Shubert Laugh Factory 7:30 p.m.

Special Events

Reno Cattle Drive

JUNE 14 | WEDNESDAY

TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Pickit Line The Beacon 1 p.m.

Lee Jones Gunbarrel Tavern 3 p.m.

Ike & Martin “M.S. Dixie” 5:30 p.m.

Kip Yager CB’s Pizza 6 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Mellow Fellow Truckee 8:30 p.m.

Karaoke Classic Cue 9 p.m.

Auld Dubliner 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Magic Fusion The Loft 7 & 9 p.m.

John Henton w/Avi Liberman The Improv 9 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Dave Leather Comma Coffee 12 p.m.

John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Chris Twomey Carson Valley Inn 6 p.m.

Max Minardi Peppermill 6 p.m.

Terri & Craig Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Rick Metz Blues Jam Sands Regency 7 p.m.

Live blues The Saint 8 p.m.

American Made Band Atlantis 8 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

Mike Reeves Eldorado 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s 6 p.m.

DJ Jamie G John Ascuaga’s 7 p.m.

Johnny Bailey Vinyl Club St. James Infirmary 8 p.m.

Bingo & Country Rock DJ Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Justincredible DJ Carson Station 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Red Dog Saloon 7 p.m.

Open Mic Firkin & Fox 7 P.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Heart & Sole Recital Nugget Sparks 6:30 p.m.

Cirque Le Noir Silver Legacy 7 p.m.

Jimmy Shubert Laugh Factory 7:30 p.m.

“Stupid F***ing Bird” Brüka Theatre 8 p.m.

Special Events

Reno Cattle Drive

JUNE 15 | THURSDAY

TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Rock River The Beacon 1 p.m.

Aaron Oropeza Truckee Tavern 5 p.m.

Truckee Thursday downtown 5 p.m.

Ben Martin & Angele Cottonwood 7 p.m.

Mescalito Divided Sky 7 p.m.

80’s music night Mellow Fellow Truckee 8 p.m.

Mic Smith McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

Rustler’s Moon Bar of America 8 p.m.

Stan Charles Pastime Club 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

Roger That! The Loft 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Northwoods Clubhouse 6:30 p.m.

Open Mic Classic Cue 8 p.m.

Open Mic Alibi Ale Works 9 p.m.

Karaoke Fat Cat Bar 9 p.m.

Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.

Karaoke The Grid 9:30 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Magic Fusion The Loft 7 & 9 p.m.

John Henton w/Avi Liberman The Improv 9 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Not Quite Ready for Carnegie Hall Players Carson City Senior Center 10:30 a.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Dave Leather Sassafras 6:30 p.m.

Terri, Craig & Mick Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Drinking with Clowns Peppermill 7 p.m.

Justin Lee Band Carson Valley Inn 7 p.m.

American Made Band Atlantis 8 p.m.

Mescalito Divided Sky 8 p.m.

Pseudo Studio on 4th 8 p.m.

Frank Perry Jazz Combo 3rd Street Bar 8 p.m.

Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

Boondoggle & Max Volume St. James Infirmary 9 p.m.

Atomik Rodeo Circus Circus 9 p.m.

Mike Reeves Eldorado 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s Nugget 5 p.m.

DJ Punktematrix Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

DJ Trivia Singer Social Club 8 p.m.

DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 8:30 p.m.

Country Music Night Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 8:30 p.m.

Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Cirque Le Noir Silver Legacy 7 p.m.

Jimmy Shubert Laugh Factory 7:30 p.m.

“Stupid F***ing Bird” Brüka Theatre 8 p.m.

Special Events

Reno Cattle Drive

Reno Rodeo Rodeo Grounds

JUNE 16 | FRIDAY

TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.

Trippin King Snakes The Beacon 1 p.m.

Rustler’s Moon Gar Woods 4 & 8 p.m.

Mozart in the Mountains South Lake Tahoe 7 p.m.

Lisa Marie Cottonwood 7 p.m.

Live music 968 Park Hotel Coffee Bar 7:30 p.m.

Tahoe Dance Band South Lake Senior Center 7:30 p.m.

Blues Monsters Bar of America 8 p.m.

Steve & Tom Gar Woods 8 p.m.

Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.

Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.

Front Country Crystal Bay Club 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Punk Rock Karaoke Tourist Club 9 p.m.

MontBleu 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Magic Fusion The Loft 7 & 9 p.m.

Luma: Art in Darkness MontBleu 8 p.m.

John Henton w/Avi Liberman The Improv 9 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

American Made Band Atlantis 4 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Jason King Band Eldorado 4th St. 3:30 p.m.

US Air Force Mobility Eldorado 3rd St. 4 p.m.

Maxx Cabello Jr. Eldorado 4th St. 5:30 p.m.

Shane Dwight Eldorado 3rd St. 6 p.m.

Tonic Eldorado 4th St. 7:30 p.m.

Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.

Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Corky Bennett Reno Senior Center 7:30 p.m.

Justin Lee Band Carson Valley Inn 8 p.m.

Murderdock Danse Macabre Studio on 4th 8 p.m.

Ray Renolds Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Drinking with Clowns Peppermill 8 p.m.

Mike Greg Red Dog Saloon 8 p.m.

Mr. Elevator Night Rooms and Applied Ethics The Saint 8 p.m.

Viva Revenge, Prince Robot, Slutzville Jub Jub’s 8 p.m.

Aaron Watson & Clare Dunn TJ’s Corral 8 p.m.

Los Tigres del Norte Grand Sierra 9 p.m.

Coverboy Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

Atomik Rodeo Circus Circus 9 p.m.

Blue Haven 3rd Street Bar 9 p.m.

Reckless Envy Atlantis 10 p.m.

Mike Reeves Eldorado 10 p.m.

Lights Out Jub Jub’s 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s Nugget 5 & 11 p.m.

DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.

DJ Roni V & DJ Bob Richards Eldorado 10 p.m.

DJ Romeo Reyes Lex GSR10 p.m.

Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Mo Funk Circus Circus 10 p.m.

Boggan and guest DJs 1 up 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.

Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Latin Dance Social Peppermill 7 p.m.

“Comedy of Errors” Lear Theatre 7:30 p.m.

Jimmy Shubert Laugh Factory 7:30 & 9:30 p.m.

Cirque Le Noir Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

“Stupid F***ing Bird” Brüka Theatre 8 p.m.

Patrick Garrity Pioneer Underground 9 p.m.

Special Events

Great Eldorado BBQ, Brews and Blues Festival Reno

Stewart Father’s Day PowWow Carson City

Reno Rodeo Rodeo Grounds

Food Truck Friday Idlewild Park 5 p.m.

JUNE 17 | SATURDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.

Gruve Nation The Beacon 1 p.m.

New Wave Crave Bar of America 8 p.m.

Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.

Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.

The Spazmatics Hard Rock 9 p.m.

Achilles Wheel w/Mudrat Detector Crystal Bay Club 9 p.m.

Two Peace Whiskey Dick’s 9 p.m.

DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.

Rookies 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

MontBleu 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Magic Fusion The Loft 7 & 9 p.m.

John Henton w/Avi Liberman The Improv 9 p.m.

Special Events

Peaks & Paws Festival Village at Squaw

RENO & BEYOND

Blue Haven Blues Band Eldorado 3rd St. 12 p.m.

9BelowZero Eldorado 4th St. 12:30 p.m.

Prey for Son Eldorado 3rd St. 2 p.m.

US Air Force Mobility Eldorado 4th St. 2:30 p.m.

American Made Band Atlantis 4 p.m.

Jason King Band Eldorado 3rd St. 4 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Shane Dwight Eldorado 4th St. 4:30 p.m.

Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.

Collin Raye Boomtown 6 & 8 p.m.

Tommy Castro and the Painkillers Eldorado 3rd St. 6 p.m.

GHI Jazz Living the Good Life 6 p.m.

Corky Bennett Bavarian World 6 p.m.

Five for Fighting Eldorado 4th St. 6:30 p.m.

Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Collin Raye Boomtown 7 p.m.

Ray Renolds Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Justin Lee Band Carson Valley Inn 8 p.m.

Drinking with Clowns Peppermill 8 p.m.

MusicCole Red Dog Saloon 8 p.m.

DED Jub Jub’s 8 p.m.

Coverboy Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

Tony Ghiglieri 3rd Street Bar 9 p.m.

Atomik Rodeo Circus Circus 9 p.m.

The Watchers, Four Stroke Baron, Kanawha Jub Jub’s 9 p.m.

Jinco 1 Up 10 p.m.

Caroline D’Amore Lex GSR 10 p.m.

Reckless Envy Atlantis 10 p.m.

Mike Reeves Eldorado 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.

DJ Roni V Eldorado 9 p.m.

DJ R. Styles Living the Good Life 9 p.m.

Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Spryte Peppermill 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.

Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Cirque Le Noir Silver Legacy 5:30 & 8 p.m.

The Rat Pack Harrah’s 7:30 p.m.

Jimmy Shubert Laugh Factory 7:30 & 9:30 p.m.

“Comedy of Errors” Lear Theatre 7:30 p.m.

“Stupid F***ing Bird” Brüka Theatre 8 p.m.

Patrick Garrity Pioneer Underground 8:30 p.m.

Special Events

Great Eldorado BBQ, Brews and Blues Festival Reno

Stewart Father’s Day PowWow Carson City

Reno Rodeo Rodeo Grounds

US Open of Watercross Sparks Marina

Reno Wine Walk Riverwalk District

Carson City Ghost Walk



JUNE 18 | SUNDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.

Blues Monsters The Beacon 1 p.m.

Groove Foundry Commons Beach 4 p.m.

Unkle Funkle McP’s TapHouse 9 p.m.

The Irieites The Loft 9:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Pastime Club 9:30 p.m.

Karaoke w/Andrew The Grid 9:30 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Magic Fusion The Loft 4:30 & 7 p.m.

Special Events

Peaks & Paws Festival Village at Squaw

RENO & BEYOND

Live music chez louie 10 a.m.

Tristan Selzler Brasserie St. James 12 p.m.

Sunday Jazz Wild River Grille 2 p.m.

Mozart in the Mountains St. John Presbyterian Church Reno 4 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Deep Groove Red Dog Saloon 5:30 p.m.

Justin Lee Band Carson Valley Inn 6 p.m.

Jack Danny Project Peppermill 6 p.m.

Memphis May Fire & Blessthefall Jub Jub’s 6 p.m.

Reckless Envy Atlantis 8 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

Atomik Rodeo Circus Circus 9 p.m.

Mike Reeves Eldorado 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s 5 p.m.

DJ Kronik Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Premier Karaoke Show The Point 6:30 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Cirque Le Noir Silver Legacy 2 & 5:30 p.m.

“Comedy of Errors” Lear Theatre 7:30 p.m.

Jimmy Shubert Laugh Factory 7:30 p.m.

Special Events

Stewart Father’s Day PowWow Carson City

Reno Rodeo Rodeo Grounds

US Open of Watercross Sparks Marina

JUNE 19 | MONDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jesse Kalin Carson The Beacon 1 p.m.

Lee Jones Gunbarrel Tavern 3 p.m.

Paul Covarelli Manzanita Restaurant 5:30 p.m.

Mark Wilson McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

Dragapella The Loft 9 p.m.

DJ Parties

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Himmel Haus 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Magic Fusion The Loft 7 & 9 p.m.

Line dancing Nakoma Resort 7 p.m.

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

CW & Mr. Spoons Comma Coffee 12 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Jack Danny Project Peppermill 6 p.m.

Cliff and Dave Carson Valley Inn 7 p.m.

Tintabulations Total Wine & More 7 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

Atomik Rodeo Circus Circus 9 p.m.

DJ Parties

Amp Ent DJ Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Java Jungle 7 p.m.

Gold Hill Hotel 7 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 9:30 p.m.

Open Mic w/Tany Jane Sidelines 8:30 p.m.

Blazing Mics! Jub Jub’s 9:30 p.m.

Live Band Karaoke Eldorado 10 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

Reno Rodeo Rodeo Grounds

Bob Feist Invitational Team Roping Livestock Events Center Reno

JUNE 20 | TUESDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jesse Kalin Carson The Beacon 1 p.m.

Dragondeer Village at Squaw 6 p.m.

Buddy Emmer Band Harrah’s 8 p.m.

Grey Mitchell McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

Dragapella The Loft 9 p.m.

AtYya & Goopsteppa, Sharu, Benjah Ninjah, Beatkarma MontBleu 9 p.m.

DJ Parties

Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.

DJ Keenan Whiskey Dicks 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic w/Ryan Taylor Mellow Fellow Truckee 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Magic Fusion The Loft 7 & 9 p.m.

Luma: Art in Darkness MontBleu 8 p.m.

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Jack Danny Project Peppermill 6 p.m.

Cliff and Dave Carson Valley Inn 6 p.m.

Canyon White Living the Good Life 6:30 p.m.

Open Jazz Jam Sparks Lounge 7 p.m.

DG Kicks Big Band 3rd Street Bar 8 p.m.

Black & Blues Jam Sidelines 8:30 p.m.

Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

Atomik Rodeo Circus Circus 9 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Chris English Eldorado 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Trey Valentine’s Backstage Karaoke Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Don Friesen Laugh Factory 7:30 p.m.

Special Events

Reno Rodeo Rodeo Grounds



JUNE 21 | WEDNESDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Lee Jones Gunbarrel Tavern 3 p.m.

Ike & Martin “M.S. Dixie” 5:30 p.m.

Joaquin Fioresi CB’s Pizza 6 p.m.

Dirty Cello Valhalla Boathouse Theater 7:30 p.m.

Dragapella The Loft 9 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Mellow Fellow Truckee 8:30 p.m.

Karaoke Classic Cue 9 p.m.

Auld Dubliner 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Magic Fusion The Loft 7 & 9 p.m.

Luma: Art in Darkness MontBleu 8 p.m.

Allan Havey The Improv 9 p.m.

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

Dave Leather Comma Coffee 12 p.m.

John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Jack Danny Project Peppermill 6 p.m.

Steve Lord Carson Valley Inn 6 p.m.

Terri & Craig Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Rick Metz Blues Jam Sands Regency 7 p.m.

Live blues The Saint 8 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

Branded Circus Circus 9 p.m.

Left of Centre Eldorado 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s 6 p.m.

DJ Jamie G John Ascuaga’s 7 p.m.

Johnny Bailey Vinyl Club St. James Infirmary 8 p.m.

Bingo & Country Rock DJ Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Justincredible DJ Carson Station 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Red Dog Saloon 7 p.m.

Open Mic Firkin & Fox 7 P.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Cirque Le Noir Silver Legacy 7 p.m.

Don Friesen Laugh Factory 7:30 p.m.

Special Events

Reno Rodeo Rodeo Grounds

JUNE 22 | THURSDAY

TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Aaron Oropeza Truckee Tavern 5 p.m.

Truckee Thursday downtown 5 p.m.

80’s music night Mellow Fellow Truckee 8 p.m.

Mic Smith McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

Rustler’s Moon Bar of America 8 p.m.

Dragapella The Loft 9 p.m.

Stan Charles Pastime Club 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

Roger That! The Loft 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Classic Cue 8 p.m.

Open Mic Alibi Ale Works 9 p.m.

Karaoke Fat Cat Bar 9 p.m.

Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.

Karaoke The Grid 9:30 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Magic Fusion The Loft 7 & 9 p.m.

Luma: Art in Darkness MontBleu 8 p.m.

Allan Havey The Improv 9 p.m.

ElectroSwing Burlesque The Loft 10 p.m.

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

Not Quite Ready for Carnegie Hall Players Sierra Place 10:30 a.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Dave Leather Sassafras 6:30 p.m.

Terri, Craig & Mick Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Jaime Rollins Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Frank Perry Jazz Combo 3rd Street Bar 8 p.m.

Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

Bazooka Zoo’s Groovy Good Time Bash St. James Infirmary 9 p.m.

Redfield Clipper/Bazooka Zac/The Lique The Saint 9 p.m.

Branded Circus Circus 9 p.m.

Left of Centre Eldorado 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s Nugget 5 p.m.

DJ Punktematrix Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

DJ Trivia Singer Social Club 8 p.m.

DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 8:30 p.m.

Country Music Night Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 8:30 p.m.

Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Don Friesen Laugh Factory 7:30 p.m.

Cirque Le Noir Silver Legacy 8 p.m.



Special Events

Reno Rodeo Rodeo Grounds

JUNE 23 | FRIDAY

TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.

Live music 968 Park Hotel Coffee Bar 7:30 p.m.

Tahoe Dance Band South Lake Senior Center 7:30 p.m.

Steve & Tom Gar Woods 8 p.m.

Jeff and Kelly Lovecat’s Bar of America 9 p.m.

Dragapella The Loft 9 p.m.

Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.

Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.

Katdelic Crystal Bay Club 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Punk Rock Karaoke Tourist Club 9 p.m.

MontBleu 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Magic Fusion The Loft 7 & 9 p.m.

The Magic of Rob Lake Harvey’s 8 p.m.

Allan Havey The Improv 9 p.m.

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.

Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy Minnesota St. Stage CC 7 p.m.

P-Lo w/Rexx Life Jub Jub’s 7 p.m.

Corky Bennett Reno Senior Center 7:30 p.m.

Atomik Rodeo Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Naked City Harrah’s 8 p.m.

Jake Houston & the Royal Flush Red Dog Saloon 8 p.m.

The Corduroys Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

Branded Circus Circus 9 p.m.

Left of Centre Eldorado 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s Nugget 5 & 11 p.m.

DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.

DJ Roni V & DJ Bob Richards Eldorado 10 p.m.

DJ Mo Funk Circus Circus 10 p.m.

DJ Romeo Reyes Lex GSR10 p.m.

Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

Boggan and guest DJs 1 up 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.

Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Cirque Le Noir Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Latin Dance Social Peppermill 7 p.m.

“Comedy of Errors” Lear Theatre 7:30 p.m.

Don Friesen Laugh Factory 7:30 & 9:30 p.m.

Rex Meredith Pioneer Underground 9 p.m.

Special Events

Reno Rodeo Rodeo Grounds

Food Truck Friday Idlewild Park 5 p.m.

Run What-Cha-Brung Car Show Fuji Park

Ragecon 2017 Sands Regency

JUNE 24 | SATURDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.

Steve & Tom Gar Woods 8 p.m.

Taj Mahal & Keb’ Mo’ Band MontBleu 8 p.m.

Jeff and Kelly Lovecat’s Bar of America 9 p.m.

Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.

Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.

Clear Conscience Whiskey Dick’s 9 p.m.

Miss Cooper & Derek Main Crystal Bay Club 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.

Rookies 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

MontBleu 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“The Jungle Book” InnerRhythms 6:30 p.m.

Magic Fusion The Loft 7 & 9 p.m.

The Magic of Rob Lake Harvey’s 8 p.m.

Allan Havey The Improv 8:30 & 10:30 p.m.

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

Ricky D Red Dog Saloon 2 p.m.

P’Opera Governor’s Mansion CC 4 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.

GHI Jazz Living the Good Life 6 p.m.

Corky Bennett Bavarian World 6 p.m.

Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Naked City Harrah’s 8 p.m.

Ted Nugent Nugget Ballroom 8 p.m.

Atomik Rodeo Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Richard Marx Atlantis 8 p.m.

Rogue Rage Duo Red Dog Saloon 8 p.m.

The Corduroys Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

Branded Circus Circus 9 p.m.

Spag Heddy 1 Up 10 p.m.

Left of Centre Eldorado 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.

DJ Roni V Eldorado 9 p.m.

DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 9 p.m.

Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.

Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Cirque Le Noir Silver Legacy 5:30 & 8 p.m.

The Rat Pack Harrah’s 7:30 p.m.

“Comedy of Errors” Lear Theatre 7:30 p.m.

Don Friesen Laugh Factory 7:30 & 9:30 p.m.

Rex Meredith Pioneer Underground 8:30 p.m.

Special Events

Reno Rodeo Rodeo Grounds

Run What-Cha-Brung Car Show Fuji Park

Ragecon 2017 Sands Regency

JUNE 25 | SUNDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.

SambaDa Commons Beach 4 p.m.

Paul Simon Harvey’s Lake Tahoe 8 p.m.

Sam Ravenna w/Rapplesauce Moe’s BBQ 8 p.m.

Unkle Funkle McP’s TapHouse 9 p.m.

The Irieites The Loft 9:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Pastime Club 9:30 p.m.

Karaoke w/Andrew The Grid 9:30 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Magic Fusion The Loft 4:30 & 7 p.m.

“The Jungle Book” InnerRhythms 6:30 p.m.

The Magic of Rob Lake Harvey’s 8 p.m.

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

Live music chez louie 10 a.m.

Tristan Selzler Brasserie St. James 12 p.m.

Sunday Jazz Wild River Grille 2 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Deep Groove Red Dog Saloon 5:30 p.m.

Tintabulations First United Methodist Church CC 7 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

Left of Centre Eldorado 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s 5 p.m.

DJ Kronik Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Premier Karaoke Show The Point 6:30 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Cirque Le Noir Silver Legacy 2 & 5:30 p.m.

“Comedy of Errors” Lear Theatre 7:30 p.m.

Don Friesen Laugh Factory 7:30 p.m.

Special Events

Sierra Nevada Lavender & Honey Festival Victorian Square

Ragecon 2017 Sands Regency

JUNE 26 | MONDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jesse Kalin Carson The Beacon 1 p.m.

Lee Jones Gunbarrel Tavern 3 p.m.

Mark Wilson McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Himmel Haus 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Line dancing Nakoma Resort 7 p.m.

Magic Fusion The Loft 7 & 9 p.m.

The Magic of Rob Lake Harvey’s 8 p.m.

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

CW & Mr. Spoons Comma Coffee 12 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

Amp Ent DJ Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Java Jungle 7 p.m.

Gold Hill Hotel 7 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 9:30 p.m.

Open Mic w/Tany Jane Sidelines 8:30 p.m.

Blazing Mics! Jub Jub’s 9:30 p.m.

Live Band Karaoke Eldorado 10 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

JUNE 27 | TUESDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Ike & Martin West shore café 12 p.m.

Jesse Kalin Carson The Beacon 1 p.m.

Roy Rogers & the Delta Kings Village at Squaw 6 p.m.

Kip Yager CB’s Pizza 6 p.m.

Buddy Emmer Band Harrah’s 8 p.m.

Grey Mitchell McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.

DJ Keenan Whiskey Dicks 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic w/Ryan Taylor Mellow Fellow Truckee 8 p.m.

Open Mic w/Lucas Arizu Fat Cat Bar 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Magic Fusion The Loft 7 & 9 p.m.

Tahoe Improv Players Valhalla 7:30 p.m.

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Canyon White Living the Good Life 6:30 p.m.

Open Jazz Jam Sparks Lounge 7 p.m.

Black & Blues Jam Sidelines 8:30 p.m.

Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DG Kicks Big Band 3rd Street Bar 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Chris English Eldorado 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Trey Valentine’s Backstage Karaoke Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

JUNE 28 | WEDNESDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Lee Jones Gunbarrel Tavern 3 p.m.

Ike & Martin Jake’s on the Lake 6 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Mellow Fellow Truckee 8:30 p.m.

Karaoke Classic Cue 9 p.m.

Auld Dubliner 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Magic Fusion The Loft 7 & 9 p.m.

Luma: Art in Darkness MontBleu 8 p.m.

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

Dave Leather Comma Coffee 12 p.m.

John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Terri & Craig Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Rick Metz Blues Jam Sands Regency 7 p.m.

Live blues The Saint 8 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

Audioboxx Eldorado 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s 6 p.m.

DJ Jamie G John Ascuaga’s 7 p.m.

Johnny Bailey Vinyl Club St. James Infirmary 8 p.m.

Bingo & Country Rock DJ Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Justincredible DJ Carson Station 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Red Dog Saloon 7 p.m.

Open Mic Firkin & Fox 7 P.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Cirque Le Noir Silver Legacy 7 p.m.



Special Events



JUNE 29 | THURSDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

High Sierra Music Festival Quincy

Aaron Oropeza Truckee Tavern 5 p.m.

Truckee Thursday downtown 5 p.m.

80’s music night Mellow Fellow Truckee 8 p.m.

Mic Smith McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

Rustler’s Moon Bar of America 8 p.m.

Stan Charles Pastime Club 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

Roger That! The Loft 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Classic Cue 8 p.m.

Open Mic Alibi Ale Works 9 p.m.

Karaoke Fat Cat Bar 9 p.m.

Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.

Karaoke The Grid 9:30 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Magic Fusion The Loft 7 & 9 p.m.

The Magic of Rob Lake Harvey’s 8 p.m.

Luma: Art in Darkness MontBleu 8 p.m.

Justin Rivera Crystal Bay Casino 8:30 p.m.

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Dave Leather Sassafras 6:30 p.m.

Terri, Craig & Mick Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Frank Perry Jazz Combo 3rd Street Bar 8 p.m.

Jaime Rollins Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

Bazooka Zoo’s Groovy Good Time Bash St. James Infirmary 9 p.m.

Platinum Circus Circus 9 p.m.

Audioboxx Eldorado 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s Nugget 5 p.m.

DJ Punktematrix Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

DJ Trivia Singer Social Club 8 p.m.

DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 8:30 p.m.

Country Music Night Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 8:30 p.m.

Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Cirque Le Noir Silver Legacy 7 p.m.



Special Events



JUNE 30 | FRIDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

High Sierra Music Festival Quincy

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.

Paul Covarelli Resort at Squaw Creek 5 p.m.

Rebelution Harvey’s Outdoor Arena 5:30 p.m.

The Sextones Kings Beach State Rec Area 6 p.m.

Live music 968 Park Hotel Coffee Bar 7:30 p.m.

Tahoe Dance Band South Lake Senior Center 7:30 p.m.

Steve & Tom Gar Woods 8 p.m.

Ike & Martin Bar of America 9 p.m.

Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.

Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.

Andy Frasco & the UN Crystal Bay Club 10 p.m.

Warren G Hard Rock 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Punk Rock Karaoke Tourist Club 9 p.m.

MontBleu 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Magic Fusion The Loft 7 & 9 p.m.

The Magic of Rob Lake Harvey’s 8 p.m.

Luma: Art in Darkness MontBleu 8 p.m.

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

First Take Great Western Marketplace 5 p.m.

Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.

Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Phora Jub Jub’s 7 p.m.

Corky Bennett Reno Senior Center 7:30 p.m.

Miike Snow and Phantogram Grand Sierra 7:30 p.m.

Easy Rider Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Platinum Circus Circus 9 p.m.

Audioboxx Eldorado 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s Nugget 5 & 11 p.m.

DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.

DJ Roni V & DJ Bob Richards Eldorado 10 p.m.

DJ Mo Funk Circus Circus 10 p.m.

DJ Romeo Reyes Lex GSR10 p.m.

Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

Boggan and guest DJs 1 up 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.

Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Cirque Le Noir Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Justin Rivera Pioneer Underground 9:30 p.m.

Special Events

Food Truck Friday Idlewild Park 5 p.m.

JULY 1 | SATURDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

High Sierra Music Festival Quincy

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.

Grant Farm KT Base Bar 4 p.m.

Joel the Band & The Rising Tahoe Donner Driving Range 6 p.m.

Steve & Tom Gar Woods 8 p.m.

Funk Assassination Bar of America 9 p.m.

Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.

Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.

One Dollar Check Whiskey Dick’s 9 p.m.

Zepparella w/Cache & Tree Fitty Crystal Bay Club 9 p.m.

DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.

Rookies 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

MontBleu 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Magic Fusion The Loft 7 & 9 p.m.

The Magic of Rob Lake Harvey’s 8 p.m.

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.

GHI Jazz Living the Good Life 6 p.m.

Corky Bennett Bavarian World 6 p.m.

Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Broadway Opera Pops Bartley Ranch Amphitheater 7 p.m.

The Novelists Minnesota St. Stage CC 7 p.m.

Four Divas Reno Ballroom 8 p.m.

Trent Harmon Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Martina McBride Grand Sierra 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.

DJ Roni V Eldorado 9 p.m.

DJ R. Styles Living the Good Life 9 p.m.

Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.

Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Cirque Le Noir Silver Legacy 5:30 & 8 p.m.

The Rat Pack Harrah’s 7:30 p.m.

Justin Rivera Pioneer Underground 8:30 p.m.

Special Events

Biggest Little City Wing Fest Silver Legacy

Star Spangled Sparks Victorian Square

JULY 2 | SUNDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

High Sierra Music Festival Quincy

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.

Red Rose Valhalla Grand Lawn 1 p.m.

Dead Winter Carpenters Commons Beach 4 p.m.

Aja Vu & Wonder Bread Tahoe Donner Driving Range 6 p.m.

Broadway Opera Pops Village Green Incline 7 p.m.

BIG Something Moe’s BBQ 7 p.m.

Sammy Hagar & The Circle Harvey’s Lake Tahoe 7:30 p.m.

Unkle Funkle McP’s TapHouse 9 p.m.

The Irieites The Loft 9:30 p.m.

Butcher Brown Crystal Bay Club 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Pastime Club 9:30 p.m.

Karaoke w/Andrew The Grid 9:30 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Magic Fusion The Loft 4:30 & 7 p.m.

The Magic of Rob Lake Harvey’s 8 p.m.

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

Live music chez louie 10 a.m.

Tristan Selzler Brasserie St. James 12 p.m.

Sunday Jazz Wild River Grille 2 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Deep Groove Red Dog Saloon 5:30 p.m.

Matt Franco Peppermill 8 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

Craig Wayne Boyd Silver Legacy

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s 5 p.m.

DJ Kronik Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Premier Karaoke Show The Point 6:30 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Cirque Le Noir Silver Legacy 2 & 5:30 p.m.

Magician Matt Franco Peppermill 8 p.m.

Special Events

Biggest Little City Wing Fest Silver Legacy

JULY 3 | MONDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Lee Jones Gunbarrel Tavern 3 p.m.

Bonfire Dub KT Base Bar 4 p.m.

Mark Wilson McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

The Lil Smokies w/Freddy & Francine Moe’s BBQ 9 p.m.

New Wave Crave MontBleu 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Himmel Haus 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Line dancing Nakoma Resort 7 p.m.

The Magic of Rob Lake Harvey’s 8 p.m.

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

CW & Mr. Spoons Comma Coffee 12 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

Amp Ent DJ Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Java Jungle 7 p.m.

Gold Hill Hotel 7 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 9:30 p.m.

Open Mic w/Tany Jane Sidelines 8:30 p.m.

Blazing Mics! Jub Jub’s 9:30 p.m.

Live Band Karaoke Eldorado 10 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

JULY 4 | TUESDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Mimi and Jay Fruition Moe’s BBQ 9 p.m.

Chris Cain Village at Squaw 6 p.m.

Broadway Opera Pops Squaw Valley Amphitheater 7 p.m.

Buddy Emmer Band Harrah’s 8 p.m.

Grey Mitchell McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.

DJ Keenan Whiskey Dicks 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic w/Ryan Taylor Mellow Fellow Truckee 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Genoa Americana Celebration Mormon State Park 4:30 p.m.

Canyon White Living the Good Life 6:30 p.m.

Reno Phil Orchestra and Chorus Wingfield Park 7:30 p.m.

Black & Blues Jam Sidelines 8:30 p.m.

Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DG Kicks Big Band 3rd Street Bar 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Chris English Eldorado 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Trey Valentine’s Backstage Karaoke Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

JULY 5 | WEDNESDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Lee Jones Gunbarrel Tavern 3 p.m.

Ike & Martin Jake’s on the Lake 6 p.m.

Bob Wood’s Swampbilly Valhalla Grand Lawn 5:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Mellow Fellow Truckee 8:30 p.m.

Karaoke Classic Cue 9 p.m.

Auld Dubliner 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

The Magic of Rob Lake Harvey’s 8 p.m.

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

Dave Leather Comma Coffee 12 p.m.

John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Terri & Craig Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Rick Metz Blues Jam Sands Regency 7 p.m.

Brit Floyd Grand Sierra 9 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s 6 p.m.

DJ Jamie G John Ascuaga’s 7 p.m.

Johnny Bailey Vinyl Club St. James Infirmary 8 p.m.

Bingo & Country Rock DJ Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Justincredible DJ Carson Station 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Red Dog Saloon 7 p.m.

Open Mic Firkin & Fox 7 P.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

JULY 6 | THURSDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Aaron Oropeza Truckee Tavern 5 p.m.

Truckee Thursday downtown 5 p.m.

80’s music night Mellow Fellow Truckee 8 p.m.

Mic Smith McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

Rustler’s Moon Bar of America 8 p.m.

Stan Charles Pastime Club 10 p.m.

Hellzapoppin Circus Sideshow Revue Crystal Bay Club 9 p.m.

DJ Parties

Roger That! The Loft 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Classic Cue 8 p.m.

Open Mic Alibi Ale Works 9 p.m.

Karaoke Fat Cat Bar 9 p.m.

Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.

Karaoke The Grid 9:30 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee Contest” Valhalla Tahoe

The Magic of Rob Lake Harvey’s 8 p.m.

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Dave Leather Sassafras 6:30 p.m.

Terri, Craig & Mick Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Jaime Rollins Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

Bazooka Zoo’s Groovy Good Time Bash St. James Infirmary 9 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s Nugget 5 p.m.

DJ Punktematrix Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

DJ Trivia Singer Social Club 8 p.m.

DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 8:30 p.m.

Country Music Night Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 8:30 p.m.

Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Peter and the Starcatchers” Reno Little Theater 7:30 p.m.

Special Events



JULY 7 | FRIDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.

Rustler’s Moon Gar Woods 4 & 8 p.m.

Sneaky Creatures Kings Beach State Rec Area 6 p.m.

Live music 968 Park Hotel Coffee Bar 7:30 p.m.

Tahoe Dance Band South Lake Senior Center 7:30 p.m.

Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.

Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.

Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe w/Naughty Professor Crystal Bay Club 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Punk Rock Karaoke Tourist Club 9 p.m.

MontBleu 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee Contest” Valhalla Tahoe

The Magic of Rob Lake Harvey’s 8 p.m.

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.

Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Corky Bennett Reno Senior Center 7:30 p.m.

Chris Isaak Grand Sierra 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s Nugget 5 & 11 p.m.

DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.

DJ Roni V & DJ Bob Richards Eldorado 10 p.m.

DJ Romeo Reyes Lex GSR10 p.m.

Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

Boggan and guest DJs 1 up 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.

Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Peter and the Starcatchers” Reno Little Theater 7:30 p.m.

“Next to Normal” Brüka Theatre 8 p.m.

Special Events

Food Truck Friday Idlewild Park 5 p.m.

JULY 8 | SATURDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.

Rustler’s Moon Gar Woods 8 p.m.

Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers MontBleu 8 p.m.

Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.

Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.

Matisyahu w/The Umpires Crystal Bay Club 9 p.m.

DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.

Rookies 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

MontBleu 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Love’s Labour’s Lost” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.

“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee Contest” Valhalla Tahoe

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Pops on the River Wingfield Park 5 p.m.

Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.

GHI Jazz Living the Good Life 6 p.m.

Corky Bennett Bavarian World 6 p.m.

Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Guitar Shorty Minnesota St. Stage CC 7 p.m.

The Spinners TJ’s Corral 8 p.m.

Nero Cargo 8 p.m.



DJ Parties

DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.

DJ Roni V Eldorado 9 p.m.

DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 9 p.m.

Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.

Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Peter and the Starcatchers” Reno Little Theater 2 & 7:30 p.m.

“Next to Normal” Brüka Theatre 8 p.m.

Special Events

Carson City Ghost Walk



JULY 9 | SUNDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.

Alma Afrobeat Ensemble Commons Beach 4 p.m.

Train Harvey’s Outdoor Arena 6:30 p.m.

The Sam Chase Moe’s BBQ 7 p.m.

Unkle Funkle McP’s TapHouse 9 p.m.

The Irieites The Loft 9:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Pastime Club 9:30 p.m.

Karaoke w/Andrew The Grid 9:30 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Love’s Labour’s Lost” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.

Special Events

Gene Upshaw Memorial Golf Classic Schaffer’s Mill

RENO & BEYOND

Live music chez louie 10 a.m.

Tristan Selzler Brasserie St. James 12 p.m.

CeCe Gable & John Shipley Arrowcreek 12 p.m.

Sunday Jazz Wild River Grille 2 p.m.

Broadway Opera Pops Corpus Christi Catholic Church CC 3 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Deep Groove Red Dog Saloon 5:30 p.m.

Concert on the Village Green Caughlin Ranch 6 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s 5 p.m.

DJ Kronik Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Premier Karaoke Show The Point 6:30 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Peter and the Starcatchers” Reno Little Theater 2 p.m.

Special Events

JULY 10 | MONDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Lee Jones Gunbarrel Tavern 3 p.m.

Mark Wilson McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Himmel Haus 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Line dancing Nakoma Resort 7 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

CW & Mr. Spoons Comma Coffee 12 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

Amp Ent DJ Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Java Jungle 7 p.m.

Gold Hill Hotel 7 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 9:30 p.m.

Open Mic w/Tany Jane Sidelines 8:30 p.m.

Blazing Mics! Jub Jub’s 9:30 p.m.

Live Band Karaoke Eldorado 10 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

JULY 11 | TUESDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Grady Champion Village at Squaw 6 p.m.

Buddy Emmer Band Harrah’s 8 p.m.

Grey Mitchell McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.

DJ Keenan Whiskey Dicks 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic w/Ryan Taylor Mellow Fellow Truckee 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Tahoe Improv Players Valhalla 7:30 p.m.

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Canyon White Living the Good Life 6:30 p.m.

Black & Blues Jam Sidelines 8:30 p.m.

Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DG Kicks Big Band 3rd Street Bar 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Chris English Eldorado 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Trey Valentine’s Backstage Karaoke Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

JULY 12 | WEDNESDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Lee Jones Gunbarrel Tavern 3 p.m.

Ike & Martin “M.S. Dixie” 5:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Mellow Fellow Truckee 8:30 p.m.

Karaoke Classic Cue 9 p.m.

Auld Dubliner 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

Dave Leather Comma Coffee 12 p.m.

John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

First Take Sands Regency 6 p.m.

Terri & Craig Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Rick Metz Blues Jam Sands Regency 7 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s 6 p.m.

DJ Jamie G John Ascuaga’s 7 p.m.

Johnny Bailey Vinyl Club St. James Infirmary 8 p.m.

Bingo & Country Rock DJ Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Justincredible DJ Carson Station 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Red Dog Saloon 7 p.m.

Open Mic Firkin & Fox 7 P.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

JULY 13 | THURSDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Aaron Oropeza Truckee Tavern 5 p.m.

Truckee Thursday downtown 5 p.m.

80’s music night Mellow Fellow Truckee 8 p.m.

Mic Smith McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

Rustler’s Moon Bar of America 8 p.m.

Stan Charles Pastime Club 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

Roger That! The Loft 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Classic Cue 8 p.m.

Open Mic Alibi Ale Works 9 p.m.

Karaoke Fat Cat Bar 9 p.m.

Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.

Karaoke The Grid 9:30 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee Contest” Valhalla Tahoe

Luma: Art in Darkness MontBleu 8 p.m.

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Dave Leather Sassafras 6:30 p.m.

Terri, Craig & Mick Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Jaime Rollins Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

Bazooka Zoo’s Groovy Good Time Bash St. James Infirmary 9 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s Nugget 5 p.m.

DJ Ivan Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

DJ Trivia Singer Social Club 8 p.m.

DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 8:30 p.m.

Country Music Night Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 8:30 p.m.

Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Peter and the Starcatchers” Reno Little Theater 7:30 p.m.

“Next to Normal” Brüka Theatre 8 p.m.

Special Events



JULY 14 | FRIDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.

Rustler’s Moon Gar Woods 4 & 8 p.m.

Calling Ophelia Kings Beach State Rec Area 6 p.m.

Live music 968 Park Hotel Coffee Bar 7:30 p.m.

Tahoe Dance Band South Lake Senior Center 7:30 p.m.

Lenny Kravitz Harvey’s Lake Tahoe 8 p.m.

Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.

Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.

Uncle Lucius Crystal Bay Club 10 p.m.

Jermaine Dupri MontBleu 11:45 p.m.

DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Punk Rock Karaoke Tourist Club 9 p.m.

MontBleu 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“The Hound of the Baskervilles” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.

Luma: Art in Darkness MontBleu 8 p.m.

“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee Contest” Valhalla Tahoe

RENO & BEYOND

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.

Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Corky Bennett Reno Senior Center 7:30 p.m.

America Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Cody Johnson Cargo 8 p.m.

Spose Jub Jub’s 8:30 p.m.

Donny and Marie Osmond Grand Sierra 9 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s Nugget 5 & 11 p.m.

DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.

DJ Roni V & DJ Bob Richards Eldorado 10 p.m.

DJ Romeo Reyes Lex GSR10 p.m.

Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

Boggan and guest DJs 1 up 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.

Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Peter and the Starcatchers” Reno Little Theater 7:30 p.m.

“Next to Normal” Brüka Theatre 8 p.m.

“Vortex” Robert Hawkins Amphitheater 8:30 p.m.

iCandy The Show Harrah’s 10 p.m.

Special Events

Food Truck Friday Idlewild Park 5 p.m.

JULY 15 | SATURDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.

Rustler’s Moon Gar Woods 8 p.m.

Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.

Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.

Melvin Seals & JGB Crystal Bay Club 9 p.m.

DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.

Rookies 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

MontBleu 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“The Hound of the Baskervilles” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.

Luma: Art in Darkness MontBleu 8 p.m.

“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee Contest” Valhalla Tahoe

RENO & BEYOND

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.

GHI Jazz Living the Good Life 6 p.m.

Corky Bennett Bavarian World 6 p.m.

Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Gene Evaro Jr. Minnesota St. Stage CC 7 p.m.

38 Special Nugget Ballroom 8 p.m.

Rascal Flats Peppermill 8 p.m.

Ali Wong Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.

DJ Roni V Eldorado 9 p.m.

DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 9 p.m.

Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.

Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Ali Wong Silver Legacy 6:30 p.m.

“Peter and the Starcatchers” Reno Little Theater 7:30 p.m.

“Next to Normal” Brüka Theatre 8 p.m.

Brian Regan Grand Sierra 8 p.m.

“Vortex” Robert Hawkins Amphitheater 8:30 p.m.

iCandy The Show Harrah’s 10 p.m.

Special Events

JULY 16 | SUNDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.

Desert Rhythm Project Commons Beach 4 p.m.

Third Eye Blind Harvey’s Outdoor Arena 7:30 p.m.

Willy Tea Taylor w/Darren Senn Moe’s BBQ 8 p.m.

Unkle Funkle McP’s TapHouse 9 p.m.

The Irieites The Loft 9:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Pastime Club 9:30 p.m.

Karaoke w/Andrew The Grid 9:30 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“The Hound of the Baskervilles” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Live music chez louie 10 a.m.

Tristan Selzler Brasserie St. James 12 p.m.

Sunday Jazz Wild River Grille 2 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Deep Groove Red Dog Saloon 5:30 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s 5 p.m.

DJ Ivan Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Premier Karaoke Show The Point 6:30 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Next to Normal” Brüka Theatre 2 p.m.

“Peter and the Starcatchers” Reno Little Theater 2 p.m.

Special Events

JULY 17 | MONDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Lee Jones Gunbarrel Tavern 3 p.m.

Reno Phil Rocks Tahoe Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.

Mark Wilson McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Himmel Haus 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Line dancing Nakoma Resort 7 p.m.

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

CW & Mr. Spoons Comma Coffee 12 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

Amp Ent DJ Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Java Jungle 7 p.m.

Gold Hill Hotel 7 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 9:30 p.m.

Open Mic w/Tany Jane Sidelines 8:30 p.m.

Blazing Mics! Jub Jub’s 9:30 p.m.

Live Band Karaoke Eldorado 10 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

JULY 18 | TUESDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Hamish Anderson Village at Squaw 6 p.m.

Buddy Emmer Band Harrah’s 8 p.m.

Grey Mitchell McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

Dada Hard Rock 9:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.

DJ Keenan Whiskey Dicks 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic w/Ryan Taylor Mellow Fellow Truckee 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Love’s Labour’s Lost” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Canyon White Living the Good Life 6:30 p.m.

Black & Blues Jam Sidelines 8:30 p.m.

Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DG Kicks Big Band 3rd Street Bar 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Chris English Eldorado 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Trey Valentine’s Backstage Karaoke Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

JULY 19 | WEDNESDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Lee Jones Gunbarrel Tavern 3 p.m.

Ike & Martin Jake’s on the Lake 6 p.m.

Richard March Band Valhalla 5:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Mellow Fellow Truckee 8:30 p.m.

Karaoke Classic Cue 9 p.m.

Auld Dubliner 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Love’s Labour’s Lost” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

Dave Leather Comma Coffee 12 p.m.

John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Terri & Craig Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Rick Metz Blues Jam Sands Regency 7 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s 6 p.m.

DJ Jamie G John Ascuaga’s 7 p.m.

Johnny Bailey Vinyl Club St. James Infirmary 8 p.m.

Bingo & Country Rock DJ Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Justincredible DJ Carson Station 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Red Dog Saloon 7 p.m.

Open Mic Firkin & Fox 7 P.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Next to Normal” Brüka Theatre 8 p.m.

Special Events

JULY 20 | THURSDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Wanderlust Squaw Valley

Aaron Oropeza Truckee Tavern 5 p.m.

Truckee Thursday downtown 5 p.m.

80’s music night Mellow Fellow Truckee 8 p.m.

Mic Smith McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

Rustler’s Moon Bar of America 8 p.m.

Stan Charles Pastime Club 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

Roger That! The Loft 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Northwoods Clubhouse 6:30 p.m.

Open Mic Classic Cue 8 p.m.

Open Mic Alibi Ale Works 9 p.m.

Karaoke Fat Cat Bar 9 p.m.

Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.

Karaoke The Grid 9:30 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“The Hound of the Baskervilles” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.

“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee Contest” Valhalla Tahoe

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Dave Leather Sassafras 6:30 p.m.

Terri, Craig & Mick Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Jaime Rollins Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

Bazooka Zoo’s Groovy Good Time Bash St. James Infirmary 9 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s Nugget 5 p.m.

DJ Ivan Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

DJ Trivia Singer Social Club 8 p.m.

DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 8:30 p.m.

Country Music Night Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 8:30 p.m.

Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Peter and the Starcatchers” Reno Little Theater 7:30 p.m.

Rex Navarrete Pioneer Underground 8 p.m.

“Next to Normal” Brüka Theatre 8 p.m.

Special Events



JULY 21 | FRIDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Wanderlust Squaw Valley

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.

Rustler’s Moon Gar Woods 4 & 8 p.m.

Lumanation Kings Beach State Rec Area 6 p.m.

Live music 968 Park Hotel Coffee Bar 7:30 p.m.

Tahoe Dance Band South Lake Senior Center 7:30 p.m.

Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.

Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.

Timesplitters Crystal Bay Club 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Punk Rock Karaoke Tourist Club 9 p.m.

MontBleu 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Love’s Labour’s Lost” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.

“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee Contest” Valhalla Tahoe

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.

Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Corky Bennett Reno Senior Center 7:30 p.m.

Paul Thorn Cargo 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s Nugget 5 & 11 p.m.

DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.

DJ Roni V & DJ Bob Richards Eldorado 10 p.m.

DJ Romeo Reyes Lex GSR10 p.m.

Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

Boggan and guest DJs 1 up 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.

Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Peter and the Starcatchers” Reno Little Theater 7:30 p.m.

Rex Navarrete Pioneer Underground 9 p.m.

“Next to Normal” Brüka Theatre 8 p.m.

iCandy The Show Harrah’s 10 p.m.

Special Events

Food Truck Friday Idlewild Park 5 p.m.

JULY 22 | SATURDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Wanderlust Squaw Valley

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.

Rustler’s Moon Gar Woods 8 p.m.

Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.

Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.

Tainted Love w/Sleeper Cell & ZoSo Crystal Bay Club 9 p.m.

DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.

Rookies 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

MontBleu 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Love’s Labour’s Lost” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.

“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee Contest” Valhalla Tahoe

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.

GHI Jazz Living the Good Life 6 p.m.

Corky Bennett Bavarian World 6 p.m.

Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

La Misa Negra Minnesota St. Stage CC 7 p.m.

Diana Krall Grand Sierra 9 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.

DJ Roni V Eldorado 9 p.m.

DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 9 p.m.

Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.

Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Rex Navarrete Pioneer Underground 6:30 & 9:30 p.m.

“Peter and the Starcatchers” Reno Little Theater 7:30 p.m.

“Next to Normal” Brüka Theatre 8 p.m.

iCandy The Show Harrah’s 10 p.m.

Special Events

Carson City Ghost Walk



JULY 23 | SUNDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Wanderlust Squaw Valley

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.

Barwick and Siegfried Valhalla 1 p.m.

Poor Man’s Whiskey Commons Beach 4 p.m.

Tracorum w/Hibbity Dibbity Moe’s BBQ 8 p.m.

Unkle Funkle McP’s TapHouse 9 p.m.

The Irieites The Loft 9:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Pastime Club 9:30 p.m.

Karaoke w/Andrew The Grid 9:30 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“The Hound of the Baskervilles” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.

“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee Contest” Valhalla Tahoe

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

Live music chez louie 10 a.m.

Tristan Selzler Brasserie St. James 12 p.m.

Sunday Jazz Wild River Grille 2 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Deep Groove Red Dog Saloon 5:30 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s 5 p.m.

DJ Ivan Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Premier Karaoke Show The Point 6:30 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Peter and the Starcatchers” Reno Little Theater 2 p.m.

Special Events

JULY 24 | MONDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Lee Jones Gunbarrel Tavern 3 p.m.

Mark Wilson McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Himmel Haus 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Line dancing Nakoma Resort 7 p.m.

Sierra Nevada Ballet Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

CW & Mr. Spoons Comma Coffee 12 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Beethoven Lives Upstairs Wingfield Park 7 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

Amp Ent DJ Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Java Jungle 7 p.m.

Gold Hill Hotel 7 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 9:30 p.m.

Open Mic w/Tany Jane Sidelines 8:30 p.m.

Blazing Mics! Jub Jub’s 9:30 p.m.

Live Band Karaoke Eldorado 10 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Love’s Labour’s Lost” for kids Good Luck Macbeth Theatre 7:30 p.m.

Special Events

JULY 25 | TUESDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jimmy Thackery & the Drivers Village at Squaw 6 p.m.

Buddy Emmer Band Harrah’s 8 p.m.

Grey Mitchell McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.

DJ Keenan Whiskey Dicks 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic w/Ryan Taylor Mellow Fellow Truckee 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Love’s Labour’s Lost” for kids Sand Harbor 10 a.m.

“The Hound of the Baskervilles” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.

Tahoe Improv Players Valhalla 7:30 p.m.

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Canyon White Living the Good Life 6:30 p.m.

Black & Blues Jam Sidelines 8:30 p.m.

Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DG Kicks Big Band 3rd Street Bar 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Chris English Eldorado 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Trey Valentine’s Backstage Karaoke Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

JULY 26 | WEDNESDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Lee Jones Gunbarrel Tavern 3 p.m.

Ike & Martin “M.S. Dixie” 5:30 p.m.

The Novelists Valhalla Boathouse 7:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Mellow Fellow Truckee 8:30 p.m.

Karaoke Classic Cue 9 p.m.

Auld Dubliner 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Love’s Labour’s Lost” for kids Sand Harbor 10 a.m.

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

Dave Leather Comma Coffee 12 p.m.

John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Terri & Craig Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Rick Metz Blues Jam Sands Regency 7 p.m.

Matchbox Twenty and Counting Crows Grand Sierra 8 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s 6 p.m.

DJ Jamie G John Ascuaga’s 7 p.m.

Johnny Bailey Vinyl Club St. James Infirmary 8 p.m.

Bingo & Country Rock DJ Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Justincredible DJ Carson Station 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Red Dog Saloon 7 p.m.

Open Mic Firkin & Fox 7 P.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Love’s Labour’s Lost” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.

Special Events

JULY 27 | THURSDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Aaron Oropeza Truckee Tavern 5 p.m.

Truckee Thursday downtown 5 p.m.

80’s music night Mellow Fellow Truckee 8 p.m.

Mic Smith McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

Rustler’s Moon Bar of America 8 p.m.

Stan Charles Pastime Club 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

Roger That! The Loft 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Classic Cue 8 p.m.

Open Mic Alibi Ale Works 9 p.m.

Karaoke Fat Cat Bar 9 p.m.

Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.

Karaoke The Grid 9:30 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Love’s Labour’s Lost” for kids Sand Harbor 10 a.m.

“Love’s Labour’s Lost” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Dave Leather Sassafras 6:30 p.m.

Terri, Craig & Mick Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Jaime Rollins Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

Bazooka Zoo’s Groovy Good Time Bash St. James Infirmary 9 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s Nugget 5 p.m.

DJ Ivan Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

DJ Trivia Singer Social Club 8 p.m.

DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 8:30 p.m.

Country Music Night Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 8:30 p.m.

Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Peter and the Starcatchers” Reno Little Theater 7:30 p.m.

“Next to Normal” Brüka Theatre 8 p.m.

Special Events



JULY 28 | FRIDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.

Rustler’s Moon Gar Woods 4 & 8 p.m.

Achilles Wheel Kings Beach State Rec Area 6 p.m.

Jack Johnson Harvey’s Outdoor Arena 7 p.m.

Classical Tahoe Incline Village Pavilion 7 p.m.

Live music 968 Park Hotel Coffee Bar 7:30 p.m.

Tahoe Dance Band South Lake Senior Center 7:30 p.m.

Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.

Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.

Deestrukt & StaxOfwax of the Thermites Crystal Bay Club 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Punk Rock Karaoke Tourist Club 9 p.m.

MontBleu 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Love’s Labour’s Lost” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.

Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Marshall Tucker Band TJ’s Corral 7 p.m.

Corky Bennett Reno Senior Center 7:30 p.m.

Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals Grand Sierra 8 p.m.

Kenny Rogers Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s Nugget 5 & 11 p.m.

DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.

DJ Roni V & DJ Bob Richards Eldorado 10 p.m.

DJ Romeo Reyes Lex GSR10 p.m.

Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

Boggan and guest DJs 1 up 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.

Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Peter and the Starcatchers” Reno Little Theater 7:30 p.m.

“Next to Normal” Brüka Theatre 8 p.m.

iCandy The Show Harrah’s 10 p.m.

Special Events

Food Truck Friday Idlewild Park 5 p.m.

JULY 29 | SATURDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.

Jack Johnson Harvey’s Lake Tahoe 7 p.m.

Classical Tahoe Incline Village Pavilion 7 p.m.

Rustler’s Moon Gar Woods 8 p.m.

Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.

Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.



DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.

Rookies 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

MontBleu 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“The Hound of the Baskervilles” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.

GHI Jazz Living the Good Life 6 p.m.

Corky Bennett Bavarian World 6 p.m.

Jack Mack & the Heart Attack Boomtown 6 & 9 p.m.

Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Southern Drawl Band Minnesota St. Stage CC 7 p.m.

Boz Scaggs Grand Sierra 8 p.m.

Melissa Ethridge Nugget Ballroom 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.

DJ Roni V Eldorado 9 p.m.

DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 9 p.m.

Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.

Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Peter and the Starcatchers” Reno Little Theater 7:30 p.m.

“Next to Normal” Brüka Theatre 8 p.m.

iCandy The Show Harrah’s 10 p.m.

Special Events

JULY 30 | SUNDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.

Classical Tahoe Incline Village Pavilion 11 a.m.

Kuinka w/the Roemers Commons Beach 4 p.m.

Monophonics Moe’s BBQ 8 p.m.

Unkle Funkle McP’s TapHouse 9 p.m.

The Irieites The Loft 9:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Pastime Club 9:30 p.m.

Karaoke w/Andrew The Grid 9:30 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Love’s Labour’s Lost” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

Live music chez louie 10 a.m.

Tristan Selzler Brasserie St. James 12 p.m.

Sunday Jazz Wild River Grille 2 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Deep Groove Red Dog Saloon 5:30 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s 5 p.m.

DJ Ivan Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Premier Karaoke Show The Point 6:30 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Next to Normal” Brüka Theatre 2 p.m.

“Peter and the Starcatchers” Reno Little Theater 2 p.m.

Special Events

Biggest Little City Wing Fest Reno

JULY 31 | MONDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Lee Jones Gunbarrel Tavern 3 p.m.

Reno Jazz Orchestra Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.

Mark Wilson McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Himmel Haus 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Line dancing Nakoma Resort 7 p.m.

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

CW & Mr. Spoons Comma Coffee 12 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Turnpike Troubadours w/Charley Crockett Cargo 8 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

Amp Ent DJ Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Java Jungle 7 p.m.

Gold Hill Hotel 7 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 9:30 p.m.

Open Mic w/Tany Jane Sidelines 8:30 p.m.

Blazing Mics! Jub Jub’s 9:30 p.m.

Live Band Karaoke Eldorado 10 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Love’s Labour’s Lost” for kids CVIC Hall 10 a.m.

“Love’s Labour’s Lost” for kids Robert Hawkins Amphitheater 7:30 p.m.

Special Events

Biggest Little City Wing Fest Reno

AUG. 1 | TUESDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

John Nemeth Village at Squaw 6 p.m.

Classical Tahoe Incline Village Pavilion 7 p.m.

Buddy Emmer Band Harrah’s 8 p.m.

Grey Mitchell McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.

DJ Keenan Whiskey Dicks 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic w/Ryan Taylor Mellow Fellow Truckee 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Love’s Labour’s Lost” for kids Sand Harbor 10 a.m.

“Love’s Labour’s Lost” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.

Tahoe Improv Players Valhalla 7:30 p.m.

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Canyon White Living the Good Life 6:30 p.m.

Black & Blues Jam Sidelines 8:30 p.m.

Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DG Kicks Big Band 3rd Street Bar 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Chris English Eldorado 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Trey Valentine’s Backstage Karaoke Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

Biggest Little City Wing Fest Reno

AUG. 2 | WEDNESDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Lee Jones Gunbarrel Tavern 3 p.m.

Ike & Martin Jake’s on the Lake 6 p.m.

Mollie O’Brien & Rich Moore Valhalla Boathouse 7:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Mellow Fellow Truckee 8:30 p.m.

Karaoke Classic Cue 9 p.m.

Auld Dubliner 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Love’s Labour’s Lost” for kids Sand Harbor 10 a.m.

“Love’s Labour’s Lost” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

Dave Leather Comma Coffee 12 p.m.

John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Terri & Craig Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Rick Metz Blues Jam Sands Regency 7 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s 6 p.m.

DJ Jamie G John Ascuaga’s 7 p.m.

Johnny Bailey Vinyl Club St. James Infirmary 8 p.m.

Bingo & Country Rock DJ Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Justincredible DJ Carson Station 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Red Dog Saloon 7 p.m.

Open Mic Firkin & Fox 7 P.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

AUG. 3 | THURSDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Aaron Oropeza Truckee Tavern 5 p.m.

Truckee Thursday downtown 5 p.m.

80’s music night Mellow Fellow Truckee 8 p.m.

Mic Smith McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

Rustler’s Moon Bar of America 8 p.m.

Stan Charles Pastime Club 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

Roger That! The Loft 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Classic Cue 8 p.m.

Open Mic Alibi Ale Works 9 p.m.

Karaoke Fat Cat Bar 9 p.m.

Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.

Karaoke The Grid 9:30 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Love’s Labour’s Lost” for kids Sand Harbor 10 a.m.

“Love’s Labour’s Lost” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.

Luma: Art in Darkness MontBleu 8 p.m.

ElectroSwing Burlesque The Loft 10 p.m.

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Dave Leather Sassafras 6:30 p.m.

Terri, Craig & Mick Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Jaime Rollins Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

Bazooka Zoo’s Groovy Good Time Bash St. James Infirmary 9 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s Nugget 5 p.m.

DJ Ivan Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

DJ Trivia Singer Social Club 8 p.m.

DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 8:30 p.m.

Country Music Night Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 8:30 p.m.

Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events



AUG. 4 | FRIDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.

Rustler’s Moon Gar Woods 4 & 8 p.m.

Slightly Stoopid Harvey’s Outdoor Arena 5 p.m.

Mojo Green Kings Beach State Rec Area 6 p.m.

Classical Tahoe Incline Village Pavilion 7 p.m.

Live music 968 Park Hotel Coffee Bar 7:30 p.m.

Tahoe Dance Band South Lake Senior Center 7:30 p.m.

Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.

Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.

DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Punk Rock Karaoke Tourist Club 9 p.m.

MontBleu 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Love’s Labour’s Lost” for kids Valhalla Tahoe 12 p.m.

“The Hound of the Baskervilles” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.

Luma: Art in Darkness MontBleu 8 p.m.

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

Carson City Music and Art Festival

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.

Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Corky Bennett Reno Senior Center 7:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s Nugget 5 & 11 p.m.

DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.

DJ Roni V & DJ Bob Richards Eldorado 10 p.m.

DJ Romeo Reyes Lex GSR10 p.m.

Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

Boggan and guest DJs 1 up 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.

Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Ron White Silver Legacy 10 p.m.

iCandy The Show Harrah’s 10 p.m.

Special Events

Food Truck Friday Idlewild Park 5 p.m.

AUG. 5 | SATURDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.

Classical Tahoe Incline Village Pavilion 7 p.m.

Rustler’s Moon Gar Woods 8 p.m.

Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.

Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.



DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.

Rookies 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

MontBleu 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Love’s Labour’s Lost” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.

Luma: Art in Darkness MontBleu 8 p.m.

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

Carson City Music and Art Festival

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.

GHI Jazz Living the Good Life 6 p.m.

Corky Bennett Bavarian World 6 p.m.

Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Thee Commons Minnesota St. Stage CC 7 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.

DJ Roni V Eldorado 9 p.m.

DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 9 p.m.

Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.

Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

iCandy The Show Harrah’s 10 p.m.

Special Events

Carson City Ghost Walk



AUG. 6 | SUNDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.

Lebo & Friends Commons Beach 4 p.m.

Unkle Funkle McP’s TapHouse 9 p.m.

The Irieites The Loft 9:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Pastime Club 9:30 p.m.

Karaoke w/Andrew The Grid 9:30 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“The Hound of the Baskervilles” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.

Luma: Art in Darkness MontBleu 8 p.m.

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

Carson City Music and Art Festival

Classical Tahoe Nevada Museum of Art 10:30 a.m.

Tristan Selzler Brasserie St. James 12 p.m.

Sunday Jazz Wild River Grille 2 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Deep Groove Red Dog Saloon 5:30 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s 5 p.m.

DJ Ivan Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Premier Karaoke Show The Point 6:30 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

AUG. 7 | MONDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Lee Jones Gunbarrel Tavern 3 p.m.

Reno Philharmonic Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.

Mark Wilson McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Himmel Haus 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Line dancing Nakoma Resort 7 p.m.

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

Carson City Music and Art Festival

CW & Mr. Spoons Comma Coffee 12 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

Amp Ent DJ Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Java Jungle 7 p.m.

Gold Hill Hotel 7 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 9:30 p.m.

Open Mic w/Tany Jane Sidelines 8:30 p.m.

Blazing Mics! Jub Jub’s 9:30 p.m.

Live Band Karaoke Eldorado 10 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

AUG. 8 | TUESDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Anthony Gomes Village at Squaw 6 p.m.

Classical Tahoe Incline Village Pavilion 7 p.m.

Buddy Emmer Band Harrah’s 8 p.m.

Grey Mitchell McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.

DJ Keenan Whiskey Dicks 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic w/Ryan Taylor Mellow Fellow Truckee 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“The Hound of the Baskervilles” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

Carson City Music and Art Festival

John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Canyon White Living the Good Life 6:30 p.m.

Black & Blues Jam Sidelines 8:30 p.m.

Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DG Kicks Big Band 3rd Street Bar 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Chris English Eldorado 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Trey Valentine’s Backstage Karaoke Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

AUG. 9 | WEDNESDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Lee Jones Gunbarrel Tavern 3 p.m.

Ike & Martin “M.S. Dixie” 5:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Mellow Fellow Truckee 8:30 p.m.

Karaoke Classic Cue 9 p.m.

Auld Dubliner 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“The Hound of the Baskervilles” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

Carson City Music and Art Festival

Dave Leather Comma Coffee 12 p.m.

John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Terri & Craig Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Rick Metz Blues Jam Sands Regency 7 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s 6 p.m.

DJ Jamie G John Ascuaga’s 7 p.m.

Johnny Bailey Vinyl Club St. James Infirmary 8 p.m.

Bingo & Country Rock DJ Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Justincredible DJ Carson Station 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Red Dog Saloon 7 p.m.

Open Mic Firkin & Fox 7 P.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

AUG. 10 | THURSDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Aaron Oropeza Truckee Tavern 5 p.m.

Truckee Thursday downtown 5 p.m.

80’s music night Mellow Fellow Truckee 8 p.m.

Mic Smith McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

Rustler’s Moon Bar of America 8 p.m.

Stan Charles Pastime Club 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

Roger That! The Loft 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Classic Cue 8 p.m.

Open Mic Alibi Ale Works 9 p.m.

Karaoke Fat Cat Bar 9 p.m.

Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.

Karaoke The Grid 9:30 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Love’s Labour’s Lost” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.

Luma: Art in Darkness MontBleu 8 p.m.

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

Carson City Music and Art Festival

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Dave Leather Sassafras 6:30 p.m.

Terri, Craig & Mick Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Jaime Rollins Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

Bazooka Zoo’s Groovy Good Time Bash St. James Infirmary 9 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s Nugget 5 p.m.

DJ Ivan Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

DJ Trivia Singer Social Club 8 p.m.

DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 8:30 p.m.

Country Music Night Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 8:30 p.m.

Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events



AUG. 11 | FRIDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.

Rustler’s Moon Gar Woods 4 & 8 p.m.

Live music Kings Beach State Rec Area 6 p.m.

Classical Tahoe Incline Village Pavilion 7 p.m.

Pop Up Concert Art Truckee 7 p.m.

Live music 968 Park Hotel Coffee Bar 7:30 p.m.

Tahoe Dance Band South Lake Senior Center 7:30 p.m.

Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.

Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.

DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Punk Rock Karaoke Tourist Club 9 p.m.

MontBleu 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Love’s Labour’s Lost” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.

Luma: Art in Darkness MontBleu 8 p.m.

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

Carson City Music and Art Festival

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.

Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Corky Bennett Reno Senior Center 7:30 p.m.

Jerry Lee Lewis Nugget Ballroom 8 p.m.

The Fab Four Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Jerry Lee Lewis Nugget Sparks 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s Nugget 5 & 11 p.m.

DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.

DJ Roni V & DJ Bob Richards Eldorado 10 p.m.

DJ Romeo Reyes Lex GSR10 p.m.

Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

Boggan and guest DJs 1 up 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.

Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“The Sound of Music” Robert Z. Hawkins Amphitheater 7:30 p.m.

Special Events

Food Truck Friday Idlewild Park 5 p.m.

AUG. 12 | SATURDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.

Classical Tahoe Incline Village Pavilion 7 p.m.

Rustler’s Moon Gar Woods 8 p.m.

Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.

Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.



DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.

Rookies 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

MontBleu 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“The Hound of the Baskervilles” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.

Luma: Art in Darkness MontBleu 8 p.m.

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

Carson City Music and Art Festival

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.

GHI Jazz Living the Good Life 6 p.m.

Corky Bennett Bavarian World 6 p.m.

Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Marla Brown Minnesota St. Stage CC 7 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.

DJ Roni V Eldorado 9 p.m.

DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 9 p.m.

Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.

Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“The Sound of Music” Robert Z. Hawkins Amphitheater 7:30 p.m.

Dancing with the Stars Live Grand Sierra 9 p.m.

Special Events

AUG. 13 | SUNDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.

Wheeland Brothers Commons Beach 4 p.m.

Unkle Funkle McP’s TapHouse 9 p.m.

The Irieites The Loft 9:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Pastime Club 9:30 p.m.

Karaoke w/Andrew The Grid 9:30 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Love’s Labour’s Lost” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.

Luma: Art in Darkness MontBleu 8 p.m.

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

Carson City Music and Art Festival

Live music chez louie 10 a.m.

Tristan Selzler Brasserie St. James 12 p.m.

Sunday Jazz Wild River Grille 2 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Deep Groove Red Dog Saloon 5:30 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s 5 p.m.

DJ Ivan Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Premier Karaoke Show The Point 6:30 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“The Sound of Music” Robert Z. Hawkins Amphitheater 7:30 p.m.

Special Events

AUG. 14 | MONDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Lee Jones Gunbarrel Tavern 3 p.m.

Mark Wilson McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Himmel Haus 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Line dancing Nakoma Resort 7 p.m.

Alexander Hamilton Chautauqua Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

Carson City Music and Art Festival

CW & Mr. Spoons Comma Coffee 12 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

Amp Ent DJ Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Java Jungle 7 p.m.

Gold Hill Hotel 7 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 9:30 p.m.

Open Mic w/Tany Jane Sidelines 8:30 p.m.

Blazing Mics! Jub Jub’s 9:30 p.m.

Live Band Karaoke Eldorado 10 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

24-Hour Mural Marathon Competition Circus Circus

AUG. 15 | TUESDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Coco Montoya Village at Squaw 6 p.m.

LTMF Academy Orchestra Sugar Pine Point State Park 6 p.m.

Buddy Emmer Band Harrah’s 8 p.m.

Grey Mitchell McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.

DJ Keenan Whiskey Dicks 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic w/Ryan Taylor Mellow Fellow Truckee 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Love’s Labour’s Lost” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

Carson City Music and Art Festival

John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Canyon White Living the Good Life 6:30 p.m.

Black & Blues Jam Sidelines 8:30 p.m.

Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DG Kicks Big Band 3rd Street Bar 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Chris English Eldorado 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Trey Valentine’s Backstage Karaoke Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

24-Hour Mural Marathon Competition Circus Circus

AUG. 16 | WEDNESDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Lee Jones Gunbarrel Tavern 3 p.m.

Ike & Martin Jake’s on the Lake 6 p.m.

LTMF Academy Orchestra Tahoe Maritime Museum 6 p.m.

The Who Harvey’s Outdoor Arena 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Mellow Fellow Truckee 8:30 p.m.

Karaoke Classic Cue 9 p.m.

Auld Dubliner 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“The Hound of the Baskervilles” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

Carson City Music and Art Festival

Dave Leather Comma Coffee 12 p.m.

John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Terri & Craig Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Rick Metz Blues Jam Sands Regency 7 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s 6 p.m.

DJ Jamie G John Ascuaga’s 7 p.m.

Johnny Bailey Vinyl Club St. James Infirmary 8 p.m.

Bingo & Country Rock DJ Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Justincredible DJ Carson Station 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Red Dog Saloon 7 p.m.

Open Mic Firkin & Fox 7 P.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

AUG. 17 | THURSDAY

TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Aaron Oropeza Truckee Tavern 5 p.m.

Truckee Thursday downtown 5 p.m.

LTMF Academy Orchestra West Shore cafe 6 p.m.

Primus w/Clutch Hard Rock 6:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Northwoods Clubhouse 6:30 p.m.

Open Mic Mellow Fellow Truckee 8:30 p.m.

Karaoke Fat Cat Bar 9 p.m.

Karaoke Classic Cue 9 p.m.

Auld Dubliner 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“The Sound of Music” Robert Z. Hawkins Amphitheater 7:30 p.m.

“The Hound of the Baskervilles” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.

ElectroSwing Burlesque The Loft 10 p.m.

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

Music Festival for Deputy Carl Howell Battle Born Harley-Davidson

Carson City Music and Art Festival

Dave Leather Comma Coffee 12 p.m.

John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Terri & Craig Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Rick Metz Blues Jam Sands Regency 7 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s 6 p.m.

DJ Jamie G John Ascuaga’s 7 p.m.

Johnny Bailey Vinyl Club St. James Infirmary 8 p.m.

Bingo & Country Rock DJ Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Justincredible DJ Carson Station 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Red Dog Saloon 7 p.m.

Open Mic Firkin & Fox 7 P.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

AUG. 18 | FRIDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.

Rustler’s Moon Gar Woods 4 & 8 p.m.

Big Blu Soul Revue Kings Beach State Rec Area 6 p.m.

LTMF Academy Orchestra West End Beach 6 p.m.

Live music 968 Park Hotel Coffee Bar 7:30 p.m.

Tahoe Dance Band South Lake Senior Center 7:30 p.m.

Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.

Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.

DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Punk Rock Karaoke Tourist Club 9 p.m.

MontBleu 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Love’s Labour’s Lost” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.

Cheech & Chong MontBleu 8 p.m.

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

Carson City Music and Art Festival

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.

Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Corky Bennett Reno Senior Center 7:30 p.m.

Michael McDonald TJ’s Corral 8 p.m.



DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s Nugget 5 & 11 p.m.

DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.

DJ Roni V & DJ Bob Richards Eldorado 10 p.m.

DJ Romeo Reyes Lex GSR10 p.m.

Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

Boggan and guest DJs 1 up 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.

Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“The Sound of Music” Robert Z. Hawkins Amphitheater 7:30 p.m.

Special Events

Food Truck Friday Idlewild Park 5 p.m.

AUG. 19 | SATURDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.

LTMF Academy Orchestra Gatekeeper’s Museum 6 p.m.

Rustler’s Moon Gar Woods 8 p.m.

Herbie Hancock MontBleu 8 p.m.

Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.

Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.



DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.

Rookies 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

MontBleu 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Love’s Labour’s Lost” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.

Broadway at the Park 2017 Truckee Regional Park

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

Carson City Music and Art Festival

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.

GHI Jazz Living the Good Life 6 p.m.

Corky Bennett Bavarian World 6 p.m.

Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Hunks the Show Boomtown 7 p.m.

Young the Giant Grand Sierra 7:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.

DJ Roni V Eldorado 9 p.m.

DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 9 p.m.

Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.

Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

Carson City Ghost Walk



AUG. 20 | SUNDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.

Mumbo Gumbo Commons Beach 4 p.m.

LTMF Academy Orchestra PJ’s 6 p.m.

Unkle Funkle McP’s TapHouse 9 p.m.

The Irieites The Loft 9:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Pastime Club 9:30 p.m.

Karaoke w/Andrew The Grid 9:30 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

Carson City Music and Art Festival

Live music chez louie 10 a.m.

Tristan Selzler Brasserie St. James 12 p.m.

Sunday Jazz Wild River Grille 2 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Deep Groove Red Dog Saloon 5:30 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s 5 p.m.

DJ Ivan Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Premier Karaoke Show The Point 6:30 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“The Sound of Music” Robert Z. Hawkins Amphitheater 7:30 p.m.

Special Events

AUG. 21 | MONDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Lee Jones Gunbarrel Tavern 3 p.m.

Peter White and Euge Groove Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.

Mark Wilson McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Himmel Haus 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Line dancing Nakoma Resort 7 p.m.

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

Carson City Music and Art Festival

CW & Mr. Spoons Comma Coffee 12 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

Thunder Cover Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

DJ Parties

Amp Ent DJ Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Java Jungle 7 p.m.

Gold Hill Hotel 7 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 9:30 p.m.

Open Mic w/Tany Jane Sidelines 8:30 p.m.

Blazing Mics! Jub Jub’s 9:30 p.m.

Live Band Karaoke Eldorado 10 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

AUG. 22 | TUESDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Ronnie Baker Brooks Village at Squaw 6 p.m.

Buddy Emmer Band Harrah’s 8 p.m.

Grey Mitchell McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.

DJ Keenan Whiskey Dicks 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic w/Ryan Taylor Mellow Fellow Truckee 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“The Hound of the Baskervilles” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Canyon White Living the Good Life 6:30 p.m.

Black & Blues Jam Sidelines 8:30 p.m.

Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DG Kicks Big Band 3rd Street Bar 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Chris English Eldorado 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Trey Valentine’s Backstage Karaoke Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

AUG. 23 | WEDNESDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Lee Jones Gunbarrel Tavern 3 p.m.

Ike & Martin “M.S. Dixie” 5:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Mellow Fellow Truckee 8:30 p.m.

Karaoke Classic Cue 9 p.m.

Auld Dubliner 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

Dave Leather Comma Coffee 12 p.m.

John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Terri & Craig Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Rick Metz Blues Jam Sands Regency 7 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s 6 p.m.

DJ Jamie G John Ascuaga’s 7 p.m.

Johnny Bailey Vinyl Club St. James Infirmary 8 p.m.

Bingo & Country Rock DJ Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Justincredible DJ Carson Station 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Red Dog Saloon 7 p.m.

Open Mic Firkin & Fox 7 P.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

AUG. 24 | THURSDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Aaron Oropeza Truckee Tavern 5 p.m.

80’s music night Mellow Fellow Truckee 8 p.m.

Mic Smith McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

Rustler’s Moon Bar of America 8 p.m.

Stan Charles Pastime Club 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

Roger That! The Loft 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Classic Cue 8 p.m.

Open Mic Alibi Ale Works 9 p.m.

Karaoke Fat Cat Bar 9 p.m.

Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.

Karaoke The Grid 9:30 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Love’s Labour’s Lost” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Dave Leather Sassafras 6:30 p.m.

Terri, Craig & Mick Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Jaime Rollins Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

Bazooka Zoo’s Groovy Good Time Bash St. James Infirmary 9 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s Nugget 5 p.m.

DJ Ivan Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

DJ Trivia Singer Social Club 8 p.m.

DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 8:30 p.m.

Country Music Night Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 8:30 p.m.

Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events



AUG. 25 | FRIDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.

Rustler’s Moon Gar Woods 4 & 8 p.m.

Yolo Mambo Kings Beach State Rec Area 6 p.m.

Live music 968 Park Hotel Coffee Bar 7:30 p.m.

Tahoe Dance Band South Lake Senior Center 7:30 p.m.

Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.

Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.

DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Punk Rock Karaoke Tourist Club 9 p.m.

MontBleu 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Love’s Labour’s Lost” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.

Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Corky Bennett Reno Senior Center 7:30 p.m.

Idina Menzel Grand Sierra 8 p.m.

Y&T Cargo 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s Nugget 5 & 11 p.m.

DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.

DJ Roni V & DJ Bob Richards Eldorado 10 p.m.

DJ Romeo Reyes Lex GSR10 p.m.

Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

Boggan and guest DJs 1 up 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.

Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“The Sound of Music” Robert Z. Hawkins Amphitheater 7:30 p.m.

Special Events

Food Truck Friday Idlewild Park 5 p.m.

AUG. 26 | SATURDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.

Rustler’s Moon Gar Woods 8 p.m.

Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.

Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.



DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.

Rookies 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

MontBleu 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Love’s Labour’s Lost” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.

GHI Jazz Living the Good Life 6 p.m.

Corky Bennett Bavarian World 6 p.m.

Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Dusty Green Bones Band Minnesota St. Stage CC 7 p.m.

Trace Adkins Atlantis 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.

DJ Roni V Eldorado 9 p.m.

DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 9 p.m.

Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.

Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“The Sound of Music” Robert Z. Hawkins Amphitheater 7:30 p.m.

Steven Martin & Martin Short Grand Sierra 9 p.m.

Special Events

AUG. 27 | SUNDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.

Brothers Comatose Commons Beach 4 p.m.

Unkle Funkle McP’s TapHouse 9 p.m.

The Irieites The Loft 9:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Pastime Club 9:30 p.m.

Karaoke w/Andrew The Grid 9:30 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Love’s Labour’s Lost” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

Live music chez louie 10 a.m.

Tristan Selzler Brasserie St. James 12 p.m.

Sunday Jazz Wild River Grille 2 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Deep Groove Red Dog Saloon 5:30 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s 5 p.m.

DJ Ivan Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Premier Karaoke Show The Point 6:30 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

AUG. 28 | MONDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Lee Jones Gunbarrel Tavern 3 p.m.

Mark Wilson McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Himmel Haus 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Line dancing Nakoma Resort 7 p.m.

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

CW & Mr. Spoons Comma Coffee 12 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

Amp Ent DJ Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Java Jungle 7 p.m.

Gold Hill Hotel 7 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 9:30 p.m.

Open Mic w/Tany Jane Sidelines 8:30 p.m.

Blazing Mics! Jub Jub’s 9:30 p.m.

Live Band Karaoke Eldorado 10 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

AUG. 29 | TUESDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Dennis Jones Band Village at Squaw 6 p.m.

Buddy Emmer Band Harrah’s 8 p.m.

Grey Mitchell McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.

DJ Keenan Whiskey Dicks 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic w/Ryan Taylor Mellow Fellow Truckee 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Canyon White Living the Good Life 6:30 p.m.

Black & Blues Jam Sidelines 8:30 p.m.

Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DG Kicks Big Band 3rd Street Bar 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Chris English Eldorado 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Trey Valentine’s Backstage Karaoke Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

AUG. 30 | WEDNESDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Lee Jones Gunbarrel Tavern 3 p.m.

Ike & Martin Jakes on the Lake 6 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Mellow Fellow Truckee 8:30 p.m.

Karaoke Classic Cue 9 p.m.

Auld Dubliner 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

Dave Leather Comma Coffee 12 p.m.

John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Terri & Craig Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Rick Metz Blues Jam Sands Regency 7 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s 6 p.m.

DJ Jamie G John Ascuaga’s 7 p.m.

Johnny Bailey Vinyl Club St. James Infirmary 8 p.m.

Bingo & Country Rock DJ Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Justincredible DJ Carson Station 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Red Dog Saloon 7 p.m.

Open Mic Firkin & Fox 7 P.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

AUG. 31 | THURSDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Aaron Oropeza Truckee Tavern 5 p.m.

80’s music night Mellow Fellow Truckee 8 p.m.

Mic Smith McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

Rustler’s Moon Bar of America 8 p.m.

Stan Charles Pastime Club 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

Roger That! The Loft 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Classic Cue 8 p.m.

Open Mic Alibi Ale Works 9 p.m.

Karaoke Fat Cat Bar 9 p.m.

Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.

Karaoke The Grid 9:30 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

ElectroSwing Burlesque The Loft 10 p.m.

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Dave Leather Sassafras 6:30 p.m.

Terri, Craig & Mick Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Jaime Rollins Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

Bazooka Zoo’s Groovy Good Time Bash St. James Infirmary 9 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s Nugget 5 p.m.

DJ Ivan Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

DJ Trivia Singer Social Club 8 p.m.

DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 8:30 p.m.

Country Music Night Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 8:30 p.m.

Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.