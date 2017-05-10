Video series highlights Tahoe bicycling

Team Tahoe, a local nonprofit, has produced a series of eco-tourism videos promoting bicycling in the Tahoe-Reno region as part of its eco-friendly initiative.

The first video, “Bike Tahoe: One Place. Many Paths,” is a collection of popular bike rides highlighting mountain biking, road cycling and bike path cruising in the region.

Future videos will highlight a specific biking activity that appeals to a broad user group: mountain biking for the adventurous, road cycling for the endurance athlete and bike path cruising rides for members of the entire family, according to Team Tahoe Executive Producer Ty Polastri.

Additional bicycle resources are available by visiting www.BikeTahoe.org. The web site contains helpful tips for travelers and 70 Tahoe bike ride descriptions and interactive Google trail maps that include mountain biking, road cycling and bike path cruising.