Squaw to host ski championships

U.S. Ski & Snowboard announced that Squaw Valley will host the 2018 Liberty Mutual Insurance NASTAR National Championships from March 21 to 25, marking the first time the event returns to the Sierra since 1981.

NASTAR participants qualify for the championships by earning a top ten national ranking or a top five state ranking within their age, gender and ability group by Feb. 19, 2018. Racers can also qualify by earning a top ranking at their favorite resort or at the Regional Championships.

“As a mountain community with a heritage that’s truly embedded within alpine racing, including the Olympic Games and World Cup racing, we look forward to sharing our legendary mountains with NASTAR participants from across the country,” said Andy Wirth, president and CEO of Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows, in a press release. “Very much like the recent Alpine World Cup, this event will be great for the entire region, attracting thousands of avid skiers and their families who are passionate about ski racing…as we all are!”

NASTAR continues to bring greater awareness to the sport, motivating participants of all ages to get involved in alpine racing. The program’s integration with the U.S. Ski Team gives racers the opportunity to meet and interact with their favorite racers.

In addition to the Alpine Ski division, the NASTAR National Championships will also host snowboard, telemark and physically challenged disciplines. | squawalpine.com