Squaw extends ski season beyond the 4th

Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows will offer skiing beyond the 4th of July of the first time in the resort’s history, the resort announced on May 3.

Following a historic winter that brought 714 inches of powder, Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows will extend its ski season. The current base depth sits at 20 feet.

Operations at Squaw Valley will continue seven days a week through May, on weekends in June and from July 1 to 4. Beyond the 4th of July, Squaw Valley is planning to operate the Shirley Lake Express chair on Saturdays for 2017-18 Tahoe Super Passholders. Discounted daily lift tickets will also be available.

Alpine Meadows will operate on Saturdays and Sundays only through closing day on Sunday, May 14.

January 2017 at Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows broke the resort’s record for most snow in one month, with 282 inches, followed by the snowiest February ever with another 196 inches.

Guests planning to ski and ride will access High Camp at 8,200 feet via the Aerial Tram and make their way on foot between High Camp and where the snow remains. Through the strategic movement of snow using grooming machines, Squaw Valley mountain operations team members will transport snow from areas with ample snow to areas with lower amounts of snow, effectively maximizing the snowpack long into summer, according to a press release. The Shirley zone also benefits from a northwest aspect, limiting sun exposure and snow loss due to melting.

Summer operations will continue as long as the snowpack allows, with no closing day currently scheduled. Skiing and riding operations are weather and conditions permitting. | squawalpine.com