May 12, 13, 19 & 20 | Truckee High School Theater | Truckee

Truckee High School presents Rogers’ and Hammerstein’s, “South Pacific,” one of the most famous Broadway musicals of all time. “South Pacific” has won 10 Tony Awards and features iconic songs such as, “I’m Gonna Wash That Man Right Outa My Hair” and “Some Enchanted Evening.” The spring musical will feature a live orchestra. | (530) 448-4629