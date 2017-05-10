Mountain bike park coming to Woodward Tahoe

Woodward will build a new lift-served mountain bike park at Woodward Tahoe at Boreal Mountain Resort in June.

The new bike park will feature flow lines that incorporate natural elements, wooden features and obstacles such as berms, wall rides and jumps. Trails and flow lines will vary in difficulty for beginner to advanced riders.

“The goal in designing the Woodward Tahoe bike park is to create a fun and unique experience that represents Woodward’s commitment to innovative facilities,” commented Jake Kinney, mountain biking pro and action sports director at Woodward West in Tehachapi. “We want riders of all abilities and ages to enjoy the time they spend on their bike and feel confident with their riding,” he said in a press release.

The new mountain bike park will round out Woodward Tahoe’s existing bike facilities that include The Bunker and The Trenches, which have a BMX focus. The Bunker is an indoor 33,000-square-foot action sports facility with trampolines, pump track, concrete skate and bike park, mini ramp, and mini-mega ramps to foam and Resi landings.

“At Woodward Tahoe, we invite kids to get outside and let us introduce them to the mountains and nature,” said Phoebe Mills, director at Woodward Tahoe. “Recently, we’ve seen a major uptick in interest from our mountain bike campers, and we want to deliver on that by investing in the most amazing mountain bike-specific facilities that will also complement our BMX offerings.”

In partnership with Alpine Bike Parks, construction on the new Woodward Tahoe mountain bike park will begin in early June and is slated for completion in early July. The bike park will be available for Mountain Bike Summer Camp which begins on July 9, and for early Bunker season which begins Aug. 18.

To access the park, bikers will take the Castle Park chairlift and ride flow trails of varying ability down the eastern side of the mountain. The bike park trails will flow into existing dirt trails known as The Trenches.

During Bunker season, the bike park will operate daily from Aug. 18 through Labor Day, and then Friday through Sunday until early October. The bike park will be included in the price of a Bunker Season Pass and a Daily Session. | woodwardtahoe.com