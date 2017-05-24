May 25 to 31 | Another glorious season in Tahoe

Memorial Day weekend opens another season in Tahoe. Lake Tahoe has risen 5 feet in the last year, heavy snow lingers on the mountain peaks (and likely will for months), ski season is still going at Mount Rose and Squaw Valley, and the Truckee River is running too swift to float just yet.

To kick off the unofficial start to summer in Tahoe, I’ve been compiling a bucket list for the last 10 years in each Memorial Day edition. It’s taken many forms through the years and has covered a variety of great summer fun. This year, we decided to pick 101 things to highlight as part of the Ultimate Tahoe Summer Bucket List. It was tough stopping at 101 as I could have filled the entire magazine with a list of things to do this summer.

To make our bucket list even more fun, we’re going to do a contest throughout the summer. We’ll be giving away prizes from tickets to local events to restaurant gift certificates to other great stuff.

Just snap a photo enjoying one of the things on our bucket list that also includes a copy of Tahoe Weekly in the photo (there’s always a catch). Post on Instagram and tag @TheTahoeWeekly #TahoeBucketList. We’ll pick our favorites to win prizes. We’d also love it if you follow @TheTahoeWeekly while you’re at it.

Rediscover TheTahoeWeekly.com

Our amazing design team – Alyssa Ganong and Mael Passanesi – recently finished most of a major overhaul of TheTahoeWeekly.com. They have worked for several months making TheTahoeWeekly.com more user friendly. The site is designed to help our readers answer the question: “What do you want to do in Tahoe?”

We still have some features on the Web site that are under construction. In the meantime, we invite you to rediscover TheTahoeWeekly.com and welcome your feedback.

-Katherine Hill

