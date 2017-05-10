May 11-24, 2017 | Two seasons of outdoor adventures

Two seasons of outdoor adventures

Warm sunny days. Fresh powder in the mountains. Spring in Tahoe means two seasons of outdoor adventures await in the mountains.

Ski the slopes in the morning from the downhill ski resorts still open – Mt. Rose and Squaw Valley – or take a pre-dawn trek into the back country for solo powder turns set against the rising dawn. Then, it’s back for a quick change to the next activity – paddleboarding or kayaking on a pristine lake, hiking and maybe even mountain biking on dry trails (please, don’t mountain bike on wet trails, it damages the trails), century road rides, or a boat ride in the afternoon sun. It’s all part of a the allure of a life or a week spent in Tahoe.

It’s also time for the annual spring rite of passage marking the start of the golf season, and with it our annual 2017 Tahoe-Reno Golf Guide. As with everything else in the Tahoe region, a round of golf in the Tahoe Sierra offers golfers a unique experience. Breathtaking mountain views and views of Lake Tahoe await golfers in Tahoe and Truckee. Explore the Lost Sierra with high-mountain vistas, or golf with views of both the Carson and Virginia ranges in Reno, Sparks and the Carson Valley.

Our Tahoe-Reno Golf Guide will help you plan your golf outings for the summer. And, in each issue of Tahoe Weekly from May 25 through October our golf writers will profile a different course in the region. Look for it in each issue of Tahoe Weekly or at TheTahoeWeekly.com. Look for the Golf link under the Out & About tab.