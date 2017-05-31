June 1 to 7, 2017 | Long days to play in the Tahoe sun

The sun is shining, the days are warmer and there’s still a lot of snow left in the mountains. But, you’re itching to go on a great hike and your favorite trails are still soggy and snow packed.

Tim Hauserman has the cure in “Dirt Found” in this issue with his picks for the best spring trails around the region to explore from East Shore gems to family friendly strolls on the South Shore.

Lake Tahoe, and more specifically the volume of water in the lake, is the hot topic in the Tahoe Sierra this summer. Given the extra, and well-deserved attention, on Big Blue, we expect the number of people boating this season to boom. To help guide your excursions around Lake Tahoe, we’ll be featuring different regions of the lake throughout the season. We kick off with Tahoe City in this issue.

– Katherine Hill

