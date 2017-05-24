Entertainment Calendar

MAY 25 | THURSDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Aaron Oropeza Truckee Tavern 5 p.m.
Erica “Sunshine” Lee Cottonwood 7 p.m.
80’s music night Mellow Fellow Truckee 8 p.m.
Mic Smith McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.
Eli Young Brand MontBleu 8 p.m.
Rustler’s Moon Bar of America 8 p.m.
Jo Mama Moody’s 8 p.m.
Bobby G Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.
Stan Charles Pastime Club 10 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Classic Cue 8 p.m.
Open Mic Alibi Ale Works 9 p.m.
Karaoke Fat Cat Bar 9 p.m.
Karaoke The Grid 9:30 p.m.
Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Magic Fusion The Loft 7:30 p.m.
Ian Edwards w/Jesus Trejo The Improv 9 p.m.
RENO & BEYOND
Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Dave Leather Sassafras 6 p.m.
The Look Boomtown 6 p.m.
Terri, Craig & Mick Glen Eagles 7 p.m.
Arizona Jones Carson Valley Inn 7 p.m.
The Inciters Peppermill 7 p.m.
Jaime Rollins Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
Frank Perry Jazz Combo 3rd Street Bar 8 p.m.
Cook Book Atlantis 8 p.m.
Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.
Platinum Circus Circus 9 p.m.
Bazooka Zoo’s Groovy Good Time Bash St. James Infirmary 9 p.m.
Audioboxx Eldorado 10:30 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ & Dancing Gilley’s Nugget 5 p.m.
DJ Ivan Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
DJ Trivia Singer Social Club 8 p.m.
DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 8:30 p.m.
Country Music Night Grand Sierra 10 p.m.
DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.
Karaoke The Point 8:30 p.m.
Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“Murder in Green Meadows” Reno Little Theater 7:30 p.m.
The Rat Pack Harrah’s 7:30 p.m.
Mark Pitta Laugh Factory 7:30 p.m.
“Stupid F***ing Bird” Brüka Theatre 8 p.m.
MAY 26 | FRIDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.
Lee Jones Gunbarrel Tavern 11 a.m.
Rustler’s Moon Gar Woods 4 & 8 p.m.
Steel Breeze Heavenly Village 5 p.m.
George Souza Cottonwood 7 p.m.
Live music 968 Park Hotel Coffee Bar 7:30 p.m.
Tahoe Dance Band South Lake Senior Center 7:30 p.m.
Smokin’ Joe’s Bar of America 8 p.m.
Chris Costa Tahoe Biltmore 8 p.m.
Sunny Ozell Moody’s 8:30 p.m.
Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.
Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.
The Corduroys Cabo Wabo 9:30 p.m.
N8tron & B Funky Crystal Bay Club 10 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ E20 & DJ Josbeatz Harrah’s 8 p.m.
DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Punk Rock Karaoke Tourist Club 9 p.m.
MontBleu 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Magic Fusion The Loft 7:30 p.m.
Ian Edwards w/Jesus Trejo The Improv 9 p.m.
RENO & BEYOND
Cook Book Atlantis 4 p.m.
Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
First Take Great Western Marketplace 5 p.m.
Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.
Tom Miller Sassafras 6 p.m.
Just Us Max’s Casino 7 p.m.
Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.
Mike Sherm & Salsalino Jub Jub’s 7 p.m.
Corky Bennett Reno Senior Center 7:30 p.m.
The Inciters Peppermill 8 p.m.
Joe Nichols Atlantis 8 p.m.
Birit Queens Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
The Inciters Peppermill 8 p.m.
Bluff Caller’s Summer Kickoff The Saint 9 p.m.
Platinum Circus Circus 9 p.m.
Kick Atlantis 10 p.m.
Audioboxx Eldorado 10:30 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ & Dancing Gilley’s Nugget 5 & 11 p.m.
DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.
DJ R Styles Living the Good Life 9 p.m.
DJ Bobby G Polo Lounge 9 p.m.
DJ Roni V & DJ Bob Richards Eldorado 10 p.m.
DJ Romeo Reyes Lex GSR10 p.m.
Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.
Boggan and guest DJs 1 up 10 p.m.
DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.
DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.
Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.
Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.
Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.
Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Latin Dance Social Peppermill 7 p.m.
“Murder in Green Meadows” Reno Little Theater 7:30 p.m.
The Rat Pack Harrah’s 7:30 p.m.
Mark Pitta Laugh Factory 7:30 & 9:30 p.m.
“Stupid F***ing Bird” Brüka Theatre 8 p.m.
Steve Hytner Pioneer Underground 8:30 p.m.
Special Events
Food Truck Friday Idlewild Park 5 p.m.
MAY 27 | SATURDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.
Coburn Station Village at Squaw 11 a.m.
Jonathan Hennion Village at Squaw 11:30 a.m.
Paul Covarelli Ritz-Carlton 11:30 a.m.
Bias & Dunn Village at Squaw 1:30 p.m.
Forget the Roses Village at Squaw 2 p.m.
Tahoe Truckee School of Music Village at Squaw 2:30 p.m.
Eric Matlock Village at Squaw 3:30 p.m.
Jake’s Garage Heavenly Village 5 p.m.
Peter Joseph Burtt and the Kings Tide Village at Squaw 5 p.m.
George Souza Cottonwood 7 p.m.
Everyday Outlaw Village at Squaw 7 p.m.
Robin Trower Harrah’s 7:30 p.m.
Rustler’s Moon Gar Woods 8 p.m.
Smokin’ Joe’s Bar of America 8 p.m.
The Naked and Famous MontBleu 8 p.m.
Chris Costa Tahoe Biltmore 8 p.m.
Sunny Ozell Moody’s 8:30 p.m.
The Sextones Divided Sky 9 p.m.
Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.
Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.
Con Brio Moe’s BBQ 9 p.m.
Conga Beth & the Roemers Whiskey Dick’s 9 p.m.
The Corduroys Cabo Wabo 9:30 p.m.
Kuinka Crystal Bay Club 10 p.m.
DJ Parties
Live DJ High Camp 12 p.m.
DJ Karma & DJ Ikon Harrah’s 8 p.m.
DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.
Rookies 10 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
MontBleu 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Tahoe Flow Arts Village at Squaw 11 a.m. & 1:30 p.m.
Truckee Dance Factory Village at Squaw 11:30 a.m.
Wizard of Oz Village at Squaw 4 p.m.
Magic Fusion The Loft 7 & 9 p.m.
Ian Edwards w/Jesus Trejo The Improv 9 p.m.
Inaugural Comedy Cage Match Hard Rock 9 p.m.
RENO & BEYOND
Cook Book Atlantis 4 p.m.
Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.
GHI Jazz Living the Good Life 6 p.m.
Corky Bennett Bavarian World 6 p.m.
Restless Heart Boomtown 6 & 8 p.m.
Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.
Just Us Max’s Casino 7 p.m.
Dangermuffin Brewery Arts Center 7 p.m.
The Inciters Peppermill 8 p.m.
Little River Band Sparks Nugget 8 p.m.
The Inciters Peppermill 8 p.m.
Loi Cua Trai Tim Grande Exposition Hall 8 p.m.
Seedless 10DenC w/Voodoo Cats 3rd Street Bar 9 p.m.
Platinum Circus Circus 9 p.m.
G-Eazy Lex GSR 10 p.m.
Kick Atlantis 10 p.m.
Tigran 1 Up 10 p.m.
Audioboxx Eldorado 10:30 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.
DJ Roni V Eldorado 9 p.m.
DJ R. Styles Living the Good Life 9 p.m.
Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.
DJ Skratch Bastid Peppermill 10 p.m.
DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.
DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.
Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.
Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.
Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
The Rat Pack Harrah’s 7:30 p.m.
“Murder in Green Meadows” Reno Little Theater 7:30 p.m.
Mark Pitta Laugh Factory 7:30 & 9:30 p.m.
The Utility Players Sands Regency 8 p.m.
“Stupid F***ing Bird” Brüka Theatre 8 p.m.
Steve Hytner Pioneer Underground 8:30 p.m.
Special Events
Carson City Ghost Walk
MAY 28 | SUNDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.
Richard Blair Village at Squaw 11 a.m.
Crawlers Village at Squaw 11:30 a.m.
Tahoe Truckee School of Music Village at Squaw 12:30 & 3 p.m.
Wesley Orsolic Band Village at Squaw 1 p.m.
Joaquin & The Love Lights Village at Squaw 1:30 p.m.
Matty Reardon and the Red River Revival Village at Squaw 3 p.m.
Calling Ophelia Village at Squaw 3:30 p.m.
Left of Centre Heavenly Village 5 p.m.
Unkle Funkle McP’s TapHouse 9 p.m.
The Breakfast Club Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.
The Sextones Crystal Bay Club 10 p.m.
DJ Parties
Live DJ High Camp 12 p.m.
DJ Chris English Harrah’s 8 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Pastime Club 9:30 p.m.
Karaoke w/Andrew The Grid 9:30 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Tahoe Flow Arts Village at Squaw 11 a.m.
Truckee Dance Factory Village at Squaw 1 p.m.
Wizard of Oz Village at Squaw 2:30 p.m.
Magic Fusion The Loft 4:30 & 7:30 p.m.
Ian Edwards w/Jesus Trejo The Improv 9 p.m.
RENO & BEYOND
Carolyn Dolan & Peter Supersano chez louie 10 a.m.
Tristan Selzler Brasserie St. James 12 p.m.
Sunday Jazz Wild River Grille 2 p.m.
Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Deep Groove Red Dog Saloon 5:30 p.m.
The Moon and You Peppermill 6 p.m.
The Novelists Carson Valley Inn 6 p.m.
Little River Band Sparks Nugget 8 p.m.
Grasshopper Passion Reno Ballroom 8 p.m.
Kick Atlantis 8 p.m.
Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.
Audioboxx Eldorado 10:30 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ & Dancing Gilley’s 5 p.m.
DJ Ivan Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Premier Karaoke Show The Point 6:30 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.
Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“Murder in Green Meadows” Reno Little Theater 2 p.m.
Mark Pitta Laugh Factory 7:30 p.m.
MAY 29 | MONDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Lee Jones Gunbarrel Tavern 3 p.m.
Mark Wilson McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.
Sierra Gypsies Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Himmel Haus 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Line dancing Nakoma Resort 7 p.m.
Magic Fusion The Loft 7:30 p.m.
RENO & BEYOND
CW & Mr. Spoons Comma Coffee 12 p.m.
Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
The Moon and You Peppermill 6 p.m.
The Novelists Carson Valley Inn 6 p.m.
Sunny Ozell & The Christopher Project The Saint 7 p.m.
Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.
DJ Parties
Amp Ent DJ Silver Legacy 9 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Java Jungle 7 p.m.
Gold Hill Hotel 7 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 9:30 p.m.
Open Mic w/Tany Jane Sidelines 8:30 p.m.
Blazing Mics! Jub Jub’s 9:30 p.m.
Live Band Karaoke Eldorado 10 p.m.
MAY 30 | TUESDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Buddy Emmer Band Harrah’s 8 p.m.
Grey Mitchell McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.
Bread & Butter Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.
DJ Parties
Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.
DJ Keenan Whiskey Dicks 9 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic w/Ryan Taylor Mellow Fellow Truckee 8 p.m.
Open Mic w/Lucas Arizu Fat Cat Bar 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Magic Fusion The Loft 7:30 p.m.
RENO & BEYOND
John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
The Moon and You Peppermill 6 p.m.
The Novelists Carson Valley Inn 6 p.m.
Canyon White Living the Good Life 6:30 p.m.
Open Jazz Jam Sparks Lounge 7 p.m.
Ancient Elm, Deathwish, VIE, Sans Ami Jub Jub’s 8 p.m.
Gina Rose, Dead Country Gentlemen, The Grimtones The Saint 8 p.m.
DG Kicks Big Band 3rd Street Bar 8 p.m.
Black & Blues Jam Sidelines 8:30 p.m.
Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ Chris English Eldorado 10 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Trey Valentine’s Backstage Karaoke Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Adam Ray Laugh Factory 7:30 p.m.
MAY 31 | WEDNESDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Lee Jones Gunbarrel Tavern 3 p.m.
Ike & Martin Jake’s on the Lake 5 p.m.
Voodoo Glow Skulls Hard Rock 9 p.m.
The Drivers Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Mellow Fellow Truckee 8:30 p.m.
Karaoke Classic Cue 9 p.m.
Auld Dubliner 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Magic Fusion The Loft 7:30 p.m.
ElectroSwing Burlesque The Loft 10 p.m.
RENO & BEYOND
Dave Leather Comma Coffee 12 p.m.
John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
The Moon and You Peppermill 6 p.m.
RYE Brothers Carson Valley Inn 6 p.m.
Terri & Craig Glen Eagles 7 p.m.
Freddie Gibbs Jub Jub’s 7 p.m.
Rick Metz Blues Jam Sands Regency 7 p.m.
Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.
Apple Z Eldorado 10:30 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ & Dancing Gilley’s 6 p.m.
DJ Jamie G John Ascuaga’s 7 p.m.
Johnny Bailey Vinyl Club St. James Infirmary 8 p.m.
Bingo & Country Rock DJ Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
Justincredible DJ Carson Station 9 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Red Dog Saloon 7 p.m.
Open Mic Firkin & Fox 7 P.m.
Karaoke Jub Jub’s 8 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Adam Ray Laugh Factory 7:30 p.m.
JUNE 1 | THURSDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Aaron Oropeza Truckee Tavern 5 p.m.
80’s music night Mellow Fellow Truckee 8 p.m.
Mic Smith McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.
Rustler’s Moon Bar of America 8 p.m.
Stan Charles Pastime Club 10 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Classic Cue 8 p.m.
Open Mic Alibi Ale Works 9 p.m.
Karaoke Fat Cat Bar 9 p.m.
Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.
Karaoke The Grid 9:30 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Magic Fusion The Loft 7:30 p.m.
RENO & BEYOND
Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Dave Leather Sassafras 6:30 p.m.
Terri, Craig & Mick Glen Eagles 7 p.m.
RYE Brothers Carson Valley Inn 7 p.m.
Jaime Rollins Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
Frank Perry Jazz Combo 3rd Street Bar 8 p.m.
Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.
Halie O’Ryan Circus Circus 9 p.m.
Bazooka Zoo’s Groovy Good Time Bash St. James Infirmary 9 p.m.
Ashley Red Eldorado 10:30 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ & Dancing Gilley’s Nugget 5 p.m.
DJ Ivan Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
DJ Trivia Singer Social Club 8 p.m.
DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 8:30 p.m.
Country Music Night Grand Sierra 10 p.m.
DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.
Karaoke The Point 8:30 p.m.
Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Adam Ray Laugh Factory 7:30 p.m.
“Stupid F***ing Bird” Brüka Theatre 8 p.m.
JUNE 2 | FRIDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.
Lee Jones Gunbarrel Tavern 11 a.m.
Rustler’s Moon Gar Woods 4 & 8 p.m.
Live music 968 Park Hotel Coffee Bar 7:30 p.m.
Tahoe Dance Band South Lake Senior Center 7:30 p.m.
Chris Costa Tahoe Biltmore 8 p.m.
Chile Verde Bar of America 8 p.m.
Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.
Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.
Electric Voodoo Crystal Bay Club 10 p.m.
DJ Parties
Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.
DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open mic Art Truckee 7 p.m.
Punk Rock Karaoke Tourist Club 9 p.m.
MontBleu 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Magic Fusion The Loft 7:30 p.m.
Special Events
RENO & BEYOND
Carolyn Dolan & Paul Covarelli Street Vibrations 11 a.m.
Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.
Tom Miller Sassafras 9 p.m.
Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.
Corky Bennett Reno Senior Center 7:30 p.m.
Celtic Woman Reno Events Center 7:30 p.m.
RYE Brothers Carson Valley Inn 8 p.m.
Kaleido Jub Jub’s 8 p.m.
Halie O’Ryan Circus Circus 9 p.m.
Ashley Red Eldorado 10:30 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ & Dancing Gilley’s Nugget 5 & 11 p.m.
DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.
DJ R. Styles Living the Good Life 9 p.m.
DJ Bobby J Polo Lounge 9 p.m.
DJ Roni V & DJ Bob Richards Eldorado 10 p.m.
DJ Romeo Reyes Lex GSR10 p.m.
Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.
Boggan and guest DJs 1 up 10 p.m.
DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.
DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.
Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.
Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.
Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.
Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Latin Dance Social Peppermill 7 p.m.
Adam Ray Laugh Factory 7:30 p.m.
“Stupid F***ing Bird” Brüka Theatre 8 p.m.
Cirque Le Noir Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
Carlos Rodriguez Pioneer Underground 8:30 p.m.
Special Events
Street Vibrations Spring Rally Reno
EuroFest Sands Regency
Let it Ride Livestock Events Center Reno
Food Truck Friday Idlewild Park 5 p.m.
Reno Craft Beer Week
JUNE 3 | SATURDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.
The Yardbirds Harrah’s Tahoe 7:30 p.m.
Rustler’s Moon Gar Woods 8 p.m.
Chris Costa Tahoe Biltmore 8 p.m.
Chile Verde Bar of America 8 p.m.
Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.
Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.
Hare of the Dawg String Band Whiskey Dick’s 9 p.m.
DJ Parties
Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.
DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.
Rookies 10 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
MontBleu 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Magic Fusion The Loft 7 & 9 p.m.
Muscles in Motion Tahoe Biltmore 9 p.m.
RENO & BEYOND
Carolyn Dolan & Big Red Street Vibrations 4 p.m.
Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Cirque Le Noir Silver Legacy 5:30 & 8 p.m.
Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.
GHI Jazz Living the Good Life 6 p.m.
Corky Bennett Bavarian World 6 p.m.
Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.
RYE Brothers Carson Valley Inn 8 p.m.
Sneaky Creatures The Saint 8 p.m.
Twisted Insane & Brainsick Jub Jub’s 9 p.m.
Halie O’Ryan Circus Circus 9 p.m.
Ashley Red Eldorado 10:30 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.
DJ Roni V Eldorado 9 p.m.
DJ R. Styles Living the Good Life 9 p.m.
Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.
DJ Scene Peppermill 10 p.m.
DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.
DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.
Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.
Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.
Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
The Rat Pack Harrah’s 7:30 p.m.
Adam Ray Laugh Factory 7:30 & 9:30 p.m.
Paula Poundstone Pioneer Center 8 p.m.
“Stupid F***ing Bird” Brüka Theatre 8 p.m.
Carlos Rodriguez Pioneer Underground 8:30 p.m.
Special Events
Street Vibrations Spring Rally Reno
Eurofest Sands Regency
Epic SciFi & Fantasy Crawl Reno
Let it Ride Livestock Events Center Reno
Battle Born Moto Festival Wild West Motorsports Park
Reno Craft Beer Week
JUNE 4 | SUNDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.
Unkle Funkle McP’s TapHouse 9 p.m.
DJ Parties
Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.
DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Pastime Club 9:30 p.m.
Karaoke w/Andrew The Grid 9:30 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Magic Fusion The Loft 4:30 & 7:30 p.m.
RENO & BEYOND
Live music chez louie 10 a.m.
Tristan Selzler Brasserie St. James 12 p.m.
Sunday Jazz Wild River Grille 2 p.m.
Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Deep Groove Red Dog Saloon 5:30 p.m.
Black Stone Cherry Cargo 8 p.m.
Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.
Ashley Red Eldorado 10:30 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ & Dancing Gilley’s 5 p.m.
DJ Ivan Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Premier Karaoke Show The Point 6:30 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.
Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“Stupid F***ing Bird” Brüka Theatre 2 p.m.
Cirque Le Noir Silver Legacy 2 & 5:30 p.m.
Special Events
Street Vibrations Spring Rally Reno
Eurofest Sands Regency
Let it Ride Livestock Events Center Reno
Battle Born Moto Festival Wild West Motorsports Park
Reno Craft Beer Week
JUNE 5 | MONDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Mark Wilson McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.
DJ Parties
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Himmel Haus 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Line dancing Nakoma Resort 7 p.m.
Magic Fusion The Loft 7:30 p.m.
Special Events
RENO & BEYOND
CW & Mr. Spoons Comma Coffee 12 p.m.
Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.
DJ Parties
Amp Ent DJ Silver Legacy 9 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Java Jungle 7 p.m.
Gold Hill Hotel 7 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 9:30 p.m.
Open Mic w/Tany Jane Sidelines 8:30 p.m.
Blazing Mics! Jub Jub’s 9:30 p.m.
Live Band Karaoke Eldorado 10 p.m.
Special Events
Reno Craft Beer Week
JUNE 6 | TUESDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Buddy Emmer Band Harrah’s 8 p.m.
Grey Mitchell McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.
DJ Parties
Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.
DJ Keenan Whiskey Dicks 9 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic w/Ryan Taylor Mellow Fellow Truckee 8 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Magic Fusion The Loft 7:30 p.m.
RENO & BEYOND
John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Canyon White Living the Good Life 6:30 p.m.
Open Jazz Jam Sparks Lounge 7 p.m.
Black & Blues Jam Sidelines 8:30 p.m.
Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.
DG Kicks Big Band 3rd Street Bar 8 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ Chris English Eldorado 10 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Trey Valentine’s Backstage Karaoke Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Special Events
Reno Craft Beer Week
JUNE 7 | WEDNESDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Ike & Martin “M.S. Dixie” 5:30 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Mellow Fellow Truckee 8:30 p.m.
Karaoke Classic Cue 9 p.m.
Auld Dubliner 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Magic Fusion The Loft 7:30 p.m.
Special Events
RENO & BEYOND
Dave Leather Comma Coffee 12 p.m.
John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Terri & Craig Glen Eagles 7 p.m.
Rick Metz Blues Jam Sands Regency 7 p.m.
Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.
Garage Boys Eldorado 10:30 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ & Dancing Gilley’s 6 p.m.
DJ Jamie G John Ascuaga’s 7 p.m.
Johnny Bailey Vinyl Club St. James Infirmary 8 p.m.
Bingo & Country Rock DJ Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
Justincredible DJ Carson Station 9 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Red Dog Saloon 7 p.m.
Open Mic Firkin & Fox 7 P.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Special Events
Reno Craft Beer Week
JUNE 8 | THURSDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Aaron Oropeza Truckee Tavern 5 p.m.
Truckee Thursday downtown 5 p.m.
80’s music night Mellow Fellow Truckee 8 p.m.
Mic Smith McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.
Rustler’s Moon Bar of America 8 p.m.
Stan Charles Pastime Club 10 p.m.
DJ Parties
Roger That! The Loft 10:30 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Classic Cue 8 p.m.
Open Mic Alibi Ale Works 9 p.m.
Karaoke Fat Cat Bar 9 p.m.
Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.
Karaoke The Grid 9:30 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“Young Frankenstein” Truckee Community Art Center 7 p.m.
Magic Fusion The Loft 7:30 p.m.
ElectroSwing Burlesque The Loft 10 p.m.
Special Events
RENO & BEYOND
Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Dave Leather Sassafras 6:30 p.m.
Terri, Craig & Mick Glen Eagles 7 p.m.
Jaime Rollins Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
Frank Perry Jazz Combo 3rd Street Bar 8 p.m.
Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.
Bazooka Zoo’s Groovy Good Time Bash St. James Infirmary 9 p.m.
Garage Boys Eldorado 10:30 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ & Dancing Gilley’s Nugget 5 p.m.
DJ Ivan Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
DJ Trivia Singer Social Club 8 p.m.
DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 8:30 p.m.
Country Music Night Grand Sierra 10 p.m.
DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.
Karaoke The Point 8:30 p.m.
Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“Stupid F***ing Bird” Brüka Theatre 8 p.m.
Special Events
Nevada State Fair Carson City
Reno Craft Beer Week
JUNE 9 | FRIDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.
Rustler’s Moon Gar Woods 4 & 8 p.m.
Ike & Martin Jake’s on the Lake 5 p.m.
Live music 968 Park Hotel Coffee Bar 7:30 p.m.
Tahoe Dance Band South Lake Senior Center 7:30 p.m.
Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.
Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.
Jackie Greene Crystal Bay Club 9 p.m.
Mike Love w/Chad Wilkins Band MontBleu 10 p.m.
DJ Parties
Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.
DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Punk Rock Karaoke Tourist Club 9 p.m.
MontBleu 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“Young Frankenstein” Truckee Community Art Center 7 p.m.
Special Events
RENO & BEYOND
Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
First Take Great Western Marketplace 5 p.m.
Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.
Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.
Corky Bennett Reno Senior Center 7:30 p.m.
Garage Boys Eldorado 10:30 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ & Dancing Gilley’s Nugget 5 & 11 p.m.
DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.
DJ Roni V & DJ Bob Richards Eldorado 10 p.m.
DJ Romeo Reyes Lex GSR10 p.m.
Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.
Boggan and guest DJs 1 up 10 p.m.
DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.
DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.
Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.
Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.
Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.
Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Latin Dance Social Peppermill 7 p.m.
“Comedy of Errors” Lear Theatre 7:30 p.m.
“Stupid F***ing Bird” Brüka Theatre 8 p.m.
Cheryl Anderson Pioneer Underground 8:30 p.m.
Special Events
Nevada State Fair Carson City
Octane Fest Rattlesnake Raceway
Food Truck Friday Idlewild Park 5 p.m.
Reno Craft Beer Week
JUNE 10 | SATURDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.
The Back Forty Bluegrass Band Sorensen’s 1 p.m.
Rustler’s Moon Gar Woods 8 p.m.
Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.
Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.
Talib Kweli Hard Rock 9 p.m.
Carolyn Wonderland Crystal Bay Club 9 p.m.
Dingo Weasel Whiskey Dick’s 9 p.m.
DJ Parties
Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.
DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.
Rookies 10 p.m.
DJ Terrorist & Funksalot Crystal Bay Club 11 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
MontBleu 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“Young Frankenstein” Truckee Community Art Center 7 p.m.
Louie Anderson Harrah’s Lake Tahoe 7:30 p.m.
Paul Rodriguez & the Latin Kings MontBleu 8 p.m.
RENO & BEYOND
Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.
GHI Jazz Living the Good Life 6 p.m.
Corky Bennett Bavarian World 6 p.m.
Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.
Tom Segura Lex GSR 8 p.m.
Garage Boys Eldorado 10:30 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.
DJ Roni V Eldorado 9 p.m.
DJ R. Styles Living the Good Life 9 p.m.
Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.
Dyna Mix Peppermill 10 p.m.
DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.
DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.
Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.
Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.
Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
The Rat Pack Harrah’s 7:30 p.m.
“Comedy of Errors” Lear Theatre 7:30 p.m.
“Stupid F***ing Bird” Brüka Theatre 8 p.m.
Tom Segura Grand Sierra 8 p.m.
Cheryl Anderson Pioneer Underground 8:30 p.m.
Special Events
Nevada State Fair Carson City
Reno Cattle Drive
Octane Fest Rattlesnake Raceway
Reno Craft Beer Week
Taste of the Comstock Virginia City
JUNE 11 | SUNDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.
Back Forty Bluegrass Sorenson’s Resort 1 p.m.
Mozart in the Mountains Cornerstone Church IV 4 p.m.
Unkle Funkle McP’s TapHouse 9 p.m.
DJ Parties
Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.
DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Pastime Club 9:30 p.m.
Karaoke w/Andrew The Grid 9:30 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“Young Frankenstein” Truckee Community Art Center 2 p.m.
RENO & BEYOND
Live music chez louie 10 a.m.
Tristan Selzler Brasserie St. James 12 p.m.
Sunday Jazz Wild River Grille 2 p.m.
Pops Party Concert Nevada’s Governor’s Mansion 4:30 p.m.
Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Deep Groove Red Dog Saloon 5:30 p.m.
Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ & Dancing Gilley’s 5 p.m.
DJ Ivan Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Premier Karaoke Show The Point 6:30 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.
Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Dance Recital “Art in Motion” Pioneer Center 5 p.m.
“Comedy of Errors” Lear Theatre 7:30 p.m.
Special Events
Nevada State Fair Carson City
Reno Cattle Drive
Octane Fest Rattlesnake Raceway
JUNE 12 | MONDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Mark Wilson McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.
DJ Parties
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Himmel Haus 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Line dancing Nakoma Resort 7 p.m.
Special Events
RENO & BEYOND
CW & Mr. Spoons Comma Coffee 12 p.m.
Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.
DJ Parties
Amp Ent DJ Silver Legacy 9 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Java Jungle 7 p.m.
Gold Hill Hotel 7 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 9:30 p.m.
Open Mic w/Tany Jane Sidelines 8:30 p.m.
Blazing Mics! Jub Jub’s 9:30 p.m.
Live Band Karaoke Eldorado 10 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Special Events
Reno Cattle Drive
JUNE 13 | TUESDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
The Blues Monsters Village at Squaw 6 p.m.
Buddy Emmer Band Harrah’s 8 p.m.
Grey Mitchell McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.
DJ Parties
Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.
DJ Keenan Whiskey Dicks 9 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic w/Ryan Taylor Mellow Fellow Truckee 8 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Special Events
RENO & BEYOND
John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Canyon White Living the Good Life 6:30 p.m.
Mozart in the Mountains Corpus Christi Catholic Church CC 7 p.m.
Open Jazz Jam Sparks Lounge 7 p.m.
Mile High Jazz Comma Coffee 7:30 p.m.
DG Kicks Big Band 3rd Street Bar 8 p.m.
Black & Blues Jam Sidelines 8:30 p.m.
Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ Chris English Eldorado 10 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Trey Valentine’s Backstage Karaoke Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Special Events
Reno Cattle Drive
JUNE 14 | WEDNESDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Ike & Martin “M.S. Dixie” 5:30 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Mellow Fellow Truckee 8:30 p.m.
Karaoke Classic Cue 9 p.m.
Auld Dubliner 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Special Events
RENO & BEYOND
Dave Leather Comma Coffee 12 p.m.
John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Heart & Sole Recital Nugget Sparks 6:30 p.m.
Terri & Craig Glen Eagles 7 p.m.
Rick Metz Blues Jam Sands Regency 7 p.m.
Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ & Dancing Gilley’s 6 p.m.
DJ Jamie G John Ascuaga’s 7 p.m.
Johnny Bailey Vinyl Club St. James Infirmary 8 p.m.
Bingo & Country Rock DJ Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
Justincredible DJ Carson Station 9 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Red Dog Saloon 7 p.m.
Open Mic Firkin & Fox 7 P.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“Stupid F***ing Bird” Brüka Theatre 8 p.m.
Special Events
Reno Cattle Drive
JUNE 15 | THURSDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Aaron Oropeza Truckee Tavern 5 p.m.
Truckee Thursday downtown 5 p.m.
80’s music night Mellow Fellow Truckee 8 p.m.
Mic Smith McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.
Rustler’s Moon Bar of America 8 p.m.
Stan Charles Pastime Club 10 p.m.
DJ Parties
Roger That! The Loft 10:30 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Northwoods Clubhouse 6:30 p.m.
Open Mic Classic Cue 8 p.m.
Open Mic Alibi Ale Works 9 p.m.
Karaoke Fat Cat Bar 9 p.m.
Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.
Karaoke The Grid 9:30 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
RENO & BEYOND
Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Dave Leather Sassafras 6:30 p.m.
Terri, Craig & Mick Glen Eagles 7 p.m.
Jaime Rollins Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
Frank Perry Jazz Combo 3rd Street Bar 8 p.m.
Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.
Bazooka Zoo’s Groovy Good Time Bash St. James Infirmary 9 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ & Dancing Gilley’s Nugget 5 p.m.
DJ Ivan Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
DJ Trivia Singer Social Club 8 p.m.
DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 8:30 p.m.
Country Music Night Grand Sierra 10 p.m.
DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.
Karaoke The Point 8:30 p.m.
Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“Stupid F***ing Bird” Brüka Theatre 8 p.m.
Special Events
Reno Cattle Drive
Reno Rodeo Rodeo Grounds
JUNE 16 | FRIDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.
Rustler’s Moon Gar Woods 4 & 8 p.m.
Mozart in the Mountains South Lake Tahoe 7 p.m.
Live music 968 Park Hotel Coffee Bar 7:30 p.m.
Tahoe Dance Band South Lake Senior Center 7:30 p.m.
Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.
Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.
Front Country Crystal Bay Club 10 p.m.
DJ Parties
Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.
DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Punk Rock Karaoke Tourist Club 9 p.m.
MontBleu 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
RENO & BEYOND
Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Jason King Band Eldorado 4th St. 3:30 p.m.
US Air Force Mobility Eldorado 3rd St. 4 p.m.
Maxx Cabello Jr. Eldorado 4th St. 5:30 p.m.
Shane Dwight Eldorado 3rd St. 6 p.m.
Tonic Eldorado 4th St. 7:30 p.m.
Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.
Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.
Corky Bennett Reno Senior Center 7:30 p.m.
Los Tigres del Norte Grand Sierra 9 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ & Dancing Gilley’s Nugget 5 & 11 p.m.
DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.
DJ Roni V & DJ Bob Richards Eldorado 10 p.m.
DJ Romeo Reyes Lex GSR10 p.m.
Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.
Boggan and guest DJs 1 up 10 p.m.
DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.
DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.
Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.
Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.
Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.
Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Latin Dance Social Peppermill 7 p.m.
“Comedy of Errors” Lear Theatre 7:30 p.m.
“Stupid F***ing Bird” Brüka Theatre 8 p.m.
Patrick Garrity Pioneer Underground 9 p.m.
Special Events
Great Eldorado BBQ, Brews and Blues Festival Reno
Stewart Father’s Day PowWow Carson City
Reno Rodeo Rodeo Grounds
Food Truck Friday Idlewild Park 5 p.m.
JUNE 17 | SATURDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.
Rustler’s Moon Gar Woods 8 p.m.
Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.
Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.
The Spazmatics Hard Rock 9 p.m.
Achilles Wheel w/ Freezer Crystal Bay Club 9 p.m.
DJ Parties
Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.
DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.
Rookies 10 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
MontBleu 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Patrick Garrity Pioneer Underground 8:30 p.m.
RENO & BEYOND
Blue Haven Blues Band Eldorado 3rd St. 12 p.m.
9BelowZero Eldorado 4th St. 12:30 p.m.
Prey for Son Eldorado 3rd St. 2 p.m.
US Air Force Mobility Eldorado 4th St. 2:30 p.m.
Jason King Band Eldorado 3rd St. 4 p.m.
Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Shane Dwight Eldorado 4th St. 4:30 p.m.
Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.
Collin Raye Boomtown 6 & 8 p.m.
Tommy Castro and the Painkillers Eldorado 3rd St. 6 p.m.
GHI Jazz Living the Good Life 6 p.m.
Corky Bennett Bavarian World 6 p.m.
Five for Fighting Eldorado 4th St. 6:30 p.m.
Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.
Collin Raye Boomtown 7 p.m.
DED Jub Jub’s 8 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.
DJ Roni V Eldorado 9 p.m.
DJ R. Styles Living the Good Life 9 p.m.
Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.
DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.
DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.
Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.
Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.
Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
The Rat Pack Harrah’s 7:30 p.m.
“Comedy of Errors” Lear Theatre 7:30 p.m.
“Stupid F***ing Bird” Brüka Theatre 8 p.m.
Special Events
Great Eldorado BBQ, Brews and Blues Festival Reno
Stewart Father’s Day PowWow Carson City
Reno Rodeo Rodeo Grounds
US Open of Watercross Sparks Marina
Reno Wine Walk Riverwalk District
Carson City Ghost Walk
JUNE 18 | SUNDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.
Groove Foundry Commons Beach 4 p.m.
Unkle Funkle McP’s TapHouse 9 p.m.
DJ Parties
Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.
DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Pastime Club 9:30 p.m.
Karaoke w/Andrew The Grid 9:30 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
RENO & BEYOND
Live music chez louie 10 a.m.
Tristan Selzler Brasserie St. James 12 p.m.
Sunday Jazz Wild River Grille 2 p.m.
Mozart in the Mountains St. John Presbyterian Church Reno 4 p.m.
Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Deep Groove Red Dog Saloon 5:30 p.m.
Memphis May Fire & Blessthefall Jub Jub’s 6 p.m.
Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ & Dancing Gilley’s 5 p.m.
DJ Ivan Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Premier Karaoke Show The Point 6:30 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.
Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“Comedy of Errors” Lear Theatre 7:30 p.m.
Special Events
Stewart Father’s Day PowWow Carson City
Reno Rodeo Rodeo Grounds
US Open of Watercross Sparks Marina
JUNE 19 | MONDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Mark Wilson McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.
Dragapella The Loft 9 p.m.
DJ Parties
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Himmel Haus 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Line dancing Nakoma Resort 7 p.m.
Special Events
RENO & BEYOND
CW & Mr. Spoons Comma Coffee 12 p.m.
Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.
DJ Parties
Amp Ent DJ Silver Legacy 9 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Java Jungle 7 p.m.
Gold Hill Hotel 7 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 9:30 p.m.
Open Mic w/Tany Jane Sidelines 8:30 p.m.
Blazing Mics! Jub Jub’s 9:30 p.m.
Live Band Karaoke Eldorado 10 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Special Events
Reno Rodeo Rodeo Grounds
Bob Feist Invitational Team Roping Livestock Events Center Reno
JUNE 20 | TUESDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Dragondeer Village at Squaw 6 p.m.
Buddy Emmer Band Harrah’s 8 p.m.
Grey Mitchell McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.
Dragapella The Loft 9 p.m.
DJ Parties
Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.
DJ Keenan Whiskey Dicks 9 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic w/Ryan Taylor Mellow Fellow Truckee 8 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Special Events
RENO & BEYOND
John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Canyon White Living the Good Life 6:30 p.m.
Open Jazz Jam Sparks Lounge 7 p.m.
Black & Blues Jam Sidelines 8:30 p.m.
Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.
DG Kicks Big Band 3rd Street Bar 8 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ Chris English Eldorado 10 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Trey Valentine’s Backstage Karaoke Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Special Events
Reno Rodeo Rodeo Grounds
JUNE 21 | WEDNESDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Ike & Martin “M.S. Dixie” 5:30 p.m.
Dirty Cello Valhalla Boathouse Theater 7:30 p.m.
Dragapella The Loft 9 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Mellow Fellow Truckee 8:30 p.m.
Karaoke Classic Cue 9 p.m.
Auld Dubliner 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Special Events
RENO & BEYOND
Dave Leather Comma Coffee 12 p.m.
John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Terri & Craig Glen Eagles 7 p.m.
Rick Metz Blues Jam Sands Regency 7 p.m.
Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ & Dancing Gilley’s 6 p.m.
DJ Jamie G John Ascuaga’s 7 p.m.
Johnny Bailey Vinyl Club St. James Infirmary 8 p.m.
Bingo & Country Rock DJ Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
Justincredible DJ Carson Station 9 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Red Dog Saloon 7 p.m.
Open Mic Firkin & Fox 7 P.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Special Events
Reno Rodeo Rodeo Grounds
JUNE 22 | THURSDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Aaron Oropeza Truckee Tavern 5 p.m.
Truckee Thursday downtown 5 p.m.
80’s music night Mellow Fellow Truckee 8 p.m.
Mic Smith McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.
Rustler’s Moon Bar of America 8 p.m.
Dragapella The Loft 9 p.m.
Stan Charles Pastime Club 10 p.m.
DJ Parties
Roger That! The Loft 10:30 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Classic Cue 8 p.m.
Open Mic Alibi Ale Works 9 p.m.
Karaoke Fat Cat Bar 9 p.m.
Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.
Karaoke The Grid 9:30 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
ElectroSwing Burlesque The Loft 10 p.m.
Special Events
RENO & BEYOND
Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Dave Leather Sassafras 6:30 p.m.
Terri, Craig & Mick Glen Eagles 7 p.m.
Jaime Rollins Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
Frank Perry Jazz Combo 3rd Street Bar 8 p.m.
Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.
Bazooka Zoo’s Groovy Good Time Bash St. James Infirmary 9 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ & Dancing Gilley’s Nugget 5 p.m.
DJ Ivan Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
DJ Trivia Singer Social Club 8 p.m.
DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 8:30 p.m.
Country Music Night Grand Sierra 10 p.m.
DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.
Karaoke The Point 8:30 p.m.
Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Special Events
Reno Rodeo Rodeo Grounds
JUNE 23 | FRIDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.
Rustler’s Moon Gar Woods 4 & 8 p.m.
Live music 968 Park Hotel Coffee Bar 7:30 p.m.
Tahoe Dance Band South Lake Senior Center 7:30 p.m.
Dragapella The Loft 9 p.m.
Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.
Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.
DJ Parties
Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.
DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Punk Rock Karaoke Tourist Club 9 p.m.
MontBleu 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Special Events
RENO & BEYOND
Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.
Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.
Corky Bennett Reno Senior Center 7:30 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ & Dancing Gilley’s Nugget 5 & 11 p.m.
DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.
DJ Roni V & DJ Bob Richards Eldorado 10 p.m.
DJ Romeo Reyes Lex GSR10 p.m.
Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.
Boggan and guest DJs 1 up 10 p.m.
DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.
DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.
Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.
Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.
Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.
Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Latin Dance Social Peppermill 7 p.m.
“Comedy of Errors” Lear Theatre 7:30 p.m.
Rex Meredith Pioneer Underground 9 p.m.
Special Events
Reno Rodeo Rodeo Grounds
Food Truck Friday Idlewild Park 5 p.m.
Run What-Cha-Brung Car Show Fuji Park
JUNE 24 | SATURDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.
Rustler’s Moon Gar Woods 8 p.m.
Taj Mahal & Keb’ Mo’ Band MontBleu 8 p.m.
Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.
Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.
DJ Parties
Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.
DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.
Rookies 10 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
MontBleu 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Special Events
RENO & BEYOND
Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.
GHI Jazz Living the Good Life 6 p.m.
Corky Bennett Bavarian World 6 p.m.
Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.
Ted Nugent Nugget Ballroom 8 p.m.
Richard Marx Atlantis 8 p.m.
Spag Heddy 1 Up 10 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.
DJ Roni V Eldorado 9 p.m.
DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 9 p.m.
Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.
DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.
DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.
Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.
Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.
Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
The Rat Pack Harrah’s 7:30 p.m.
“Comedy of Errors” Lear Theatre 7:30 p.m.
Rex Meredith Pioneer Underground 8:30 p.m.
Special Events
Reno Rodeo Rodeo Grounds
Run What-Cha-Brung Car Show Fuji Park
JUNE 25 | SUNDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.
SambaDa Commons Beach 4 p.m.
Paul Simon Harvey’s Lake Tahoe 8 p.m.
Unkle Funkle McP’s TapHouse 9 p.m.
DJ Parties
Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.
DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Pastime Club 9:30 p.m.
Karaoke w/Andrew The Grid 9:30 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Special Events
RENO & BEYOND
Live music chez louie 10 a.m.
Tristan Selzler Brasserie St. James 12 p.m.
Sunday Jazz Wild River Grille 2 p.m.
Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Deep Groove Red Dog Saloon 5:30 p.m.
Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ & Dancing Gilley’s 5 p.m.
DJ Ivan Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Premier Karaoke Show The Point 6:30 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.
Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“Comedy of Errors” Lear Theatre 7:30 p.m.
Special Events
Sierra Nevada Lavender & Honey Festival Victorian Square
JUNE 26 | MONDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Mark Wilson McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.
DJ Parties
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Himmel Haus 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Line dancing Nakoma Resort 7 p.m.
Special Events
RENO & BEYOND
CW & Mr. Spoons Comma Coffee 12 p.m.
Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.
DJ Parties
Amp Ent DJ Silver Legacy 9 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Java Jungle 7 p.m.
Gold Hill Hotel 7 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 9:30 p.m.
Open Mic w/Tany Jane Sidelines 8:30 p.m.
Blazing Mics! Jub Jub’s 9:30 p.m.
Live Band Karaoke Eldorado 10 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Special Events
JUNE 27 | TUESDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Roy Rogers & the Delta Kings Village at Squaw 6 p.m.
Buddy Emmer Band Harrah’s 8 p.m.
Grey Mitchell McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.
DJ Parties
Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.
DJ Keenan Whiskey Dicks 9 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic w/Ryan Taylor Mellow Fellow Truckee 8 p.m.
Open Mic w/Lucas Arizu Fat Cat Bar 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Tahoe Improv Players Valhalla 7:30 p.m.
Special Events
RENO & BEYOND
John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Canyon White Living the Good Life 6:30 p.m.
Open Jazz Jam Sparks Lounge 7 p.m.
Black & Blues Jam Sidelines 8:30 p.m.
Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.
DG Kicks Big Band 3rd Street Bar 8 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ Chris English Eldorado 10 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Trey Valentine’s Backstage Karaoke Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Special Events
JUNE 28 | WEDNESDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Ike & Martin Jake’s on the Lake 6 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Mellow Fellow Truckee 8:30 p.m.
Karaoke Classic Cue 9 p.m.
Auld Dubliner 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Special Events
RENO & BEYOND
Dave Leather Comma Coffee 12 p.m.
John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Terri & Craig Glen Eagles 7 p.m.
Rick Metz Blues Jam Sands Regency 7 p.m.
Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ & Dancing Gilley’s 6 p.m.
DJ Jamie G John Ascuaga’s 7 p.m.
Johnny Bailey Vinyl Club St. James Infirmary 8 p.m.
Bingo & Country Rock DJ Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
Justincredible DJ Carson Station 9 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Red Dog Saloon 7 p.m.
Open Mic Firkin & Fox 7 P.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Special Events
JUNE 29 | THURSDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
High Sierra Music Festival Quincy
Aaron Oropeza Truckee Tavern 5 p.m.
Truckee Thursday downtown 5 p.m.
80’s music night Mellow Fellow Truckee 8 p.m.
Mic Smith McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.
Rustler’s Moon Bar of America 8 p.m.
Stan Charles Pastime Club 10 p.m.
DJ Parties
Roger That! The Loft 10:30 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Classic Cue 8 p.m.
Open Mic Alibi Ale Works 9 p.m.
Karaoke Fat Cat Bar 9 p.m.
Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.
Karaoke The Grid 9:30 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Justin Rivera Crystal Bay Casino 8:30 p.m.
Special Events
RENO & BEYOND
Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Dave Leather Sassafras 6:30 p.m.
Terri, Craig & Mick Glen Eagles 7 p.m.
Frank Perry Jazz Combo 3rd Street Bar 8 p.m.
Jaime Rollins Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.
Bazooka Zoo’s Groovy Good Time Bash St. James Infirmary 9 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ & Dancing Gilley’s Nugget 5 p.m.
DJ Ivan Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
DJ Trivia Singer Social Club 8 p.m.
DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 8:30 p.m.
Country Music Night Grand Sierra 10 p.m.
DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.
Karaoke The Point 8:30 p.m.
Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Special Events
JUNE 30 | FRIDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
High Sierra Music Festival Quincy
Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.
Rustler’s Moon Gar Woods 4 & 8 p.m.
Rebelution Harvey’s Outdoor Arena 5:30 p.m.
The Sextones Kings Beach State Rec Area 6 p.m.
Live music 968 Park Hotel Coffee Bar 7:30 p.m.
Tahoe Dance Band South Lake Senior Center 7:30 p.m.
Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.
Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.
Andy Frasco & the UN Crystal Bay Club 10 p.m.
DJ Parties
Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.
DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Punk Rock Karaoke Tourist Club 9 p.m.
MontBleu 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Special Events
RENO & BEYOND
Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
First Take Great Western Marketplace 5 p.m.
Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.
Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.
Corky Bennett Reno Senior Center 7:30 p.m.
Miike Snow and Phantogram Grand Sierra 7:30 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ & Dancing Gilley’s Nugget 5 & 11 p.m.
DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.
DJ Roni V & DJ Bob Richards Eldorado 10 p.m.
DJ Romeo Reyes Lex GSR10 p.m.
Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.
Boggan and guest DJs 1 up 10 p.m.
DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.
DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.
Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.
Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.
Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.
Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Justin Rivera Pioneer Underground 9:30 p.m.
Special Events
Food Truck Friday Idlewild Park 5 p.m.
JULY 1 | SATURDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
High Sierra Music Festival Quincy
Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.
Joel the Band & The Rising Tahoe Donner Driving Range 6 p.m.
Rustler’s Moon Gar Woods 8 p.m.
Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.
Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.
Zepparella Crystal Bay Club 9 p.m.
DJ Parties
Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.
DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.
Rookies 10 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
MontBleu 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Special Events
RENO & BEYOND
Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.
GHI Jazz Living the Good Life 6 p.m.
Corky Bennett Bavarian World 6 p.m.
Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.
Broadway Opera Pops Bartley Ranch Amphitheater 7 p.m.
Trent Harmon Silver Legacy
DJ Parties
DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.
DJ Roni V Eldorado 9 p.m.
DJ R. Styles Living the Good Life 9 p.m.
Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.
DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.
DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.
Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.
Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.
Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
The Rat Pack Harrah’s 7:30 p.m.
Justin Rivera Pioneer Underground 8:30 p.m.
Special Events
Biggest Little City Wing Fest Silver Legacy
JULY 2 | SUNDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
High Sierra Music Festival Quincy
Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.
Red Rose Valhalla Grand Lawn 1 p.m.
Dead Winter Carpenters Commons Beach 4 p.m.
Aja Vu & Wonder Bread Tahoe Donner Driving Range 6 p.m.
Broadway Opera Pops Village Green Incline 7 p.m.
BIG Something Moe’s BBQ 7 p.m.
Sammy Hagar & The Circle Harvey’s Lake Tahoe 7:30 p.m.
Unkle Funkle McP’s TapHouse 9 p.m.
DJ Parties
Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.
DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Pastime Club 9:30 p.m.
Karaoke w/Andrew The Grid 9:30 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Special Events
RENO & BEYOND
Live music chez louie 10 a.m.
Tristan Selzler Brasserie St. James 12 p.m.
Sunday Jazz Wild River Grille 2 p.m.
Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Deep Groove Red Dog Saloon 5:30 p.m.
Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.
Craig Wayne Boyd Silver Legacy
DJ Parties
DJ & Dancing Gilley’s 5 p.m.
DJ Ivan Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Premier Karaoke Show The Point 6:30 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.
Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Magician Matt Franco Peppermill 8 p.m.
Special Events
Biggest Little City Wing Fest Silver Legacy
JULY 3 | MONDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Mark Wilson McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.
DJ Parties
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Himmel Haus 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Line dancing Nakoma Resort 7 p.m.
Special Events
RENO & BEYOND
CW & Mr. Spoons Comma Coffee 12 p.m.
Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.
DJ Parties
Amp Ent DJ Silver Legacy 9 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Java Jungle 7 p.m.
Gold Hill Hotel 7 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 9:30 p.m.
Open Mic w/Tany Jane Sidelines 8:30 p.m.
Blazing Mics! Jub Jub’s 9:30 p.m.
Live Band Karaoke Eldorado 10 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Special Events
JULY 4 | TUESDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Chris Cain Village at Squaw 6 p.m.
Broadway Opera Pops Squaw Valley Amphitheater 7 p.m.
Buddy Emmer Band Harrah’s 8 p.m.
Grey Mitchell McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.
DJ Parties
Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.
DJ Keenan Whiskey Dicks 9 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic w/Ryan Taylor Mellow Fellow Truckee 8 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Special Events
RENO & BEYOND
John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Genoa Americana Celebration Mormon State Park 4:30 p.m.
Canyon White Living the Good Life 6:30 p.m.
Reno Phil Orchestra and Chorus Wingfield Park 7:30 p.m.
Black & Blues Jam Sidelines 8:30 p.m.
Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.
DG Kicks Big Band 3rd Street Bar 8 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ Chris English Eldorado 10 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Trey Valentine’s Backstage Karaoke Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Special Events
JULY 5 | WEDNESDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Ike & Martin “M.S. Dixie” 5:30 p.m.
Bob Wood’s Swampbilly Valhalla Grand Lawn 5:30 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Mellow Fellow Truckee 8:30 p.m.
Karaoke Classic Cue 9 p.m.
Auld Dubliner 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Special Events
RENO & BEYOND
Dave Leather Comma Coffee 12 p.m.
John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Terri & Craig Glen Eagles 7 p.m.
Rick Metz Blues Jam Sands Regency 7 p.m.
Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ & Dancing Gilley’s 6 p.m.
DJ Jamie G John Ascuaga’s 7 p.m.
Johnny Bailey Vinyl Club St. James Infirmary 8 p.m.
Bingo & Country Rock DJ Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
Justincredible DJ Carson Station 9 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Red Dog Saloon 7 p.m.
Open Mic Firkin & Fox 7 P.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Special Events
JULY 6 | THURSDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Aaron Oropeza Truckee Tavern 5 p.m.
Truckee Thursday downtown 5 p.m.
80’s music night Mellow Fellow Truckee 8 p.m.
Mic Smith McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.
Rustler’s Moon Bar of America 8 p.m.
Stan Charles Pastime Club 10 p.m.
DJ Parties
Roger That! The Loft 10:30 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Classic Cue 8 p.m.
Open Mic Alibi Ale Works 9 p.m.
Karaoke Fat Cat Bar 9 p.m.
Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.
Karaoke The Grid 9:30 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee Contest” Valhalla Tahoe
Special Events
RENO & BEYOND
Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Dave Leather Sassafras 6:30 p.m.
Terri, Craig & Mick Glen Eagles 7 p.m.
Jaime Rollins Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.
Bazooka Zoo’s Groovy Good Time Bash St. James Infirmary 9 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ & Dancing Gilley’s Nugget 5 p.m.
DJ Ivan Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
DJ Trivia Singer Social Club 8 p.m.
DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 8:30 p.m.
Country Music Night Grand Sierra 10 p.m.
DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.
Karaoke The Point 8:30 p.m.
Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Special Events
JULY 7 | FRIDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.
Rustler’s Moon Gar Woods 4 & 8 p.m.
Sneaky Creatures Kings Beach State Rec Area 6 p.m.
Live music 968 Park Hotel Coffee Bar 7:30 p.m.
Tahoe Dance Band South Lake Senior Center 7:30 p.m.
Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.
Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.
Hellzapoppin Circus Sideshow Revue Crystal Bay Club 9 p.m.
Naughty Professor Crystal Bay Club 10 p.m.
DJ Parties
Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.
DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Punk Rock Karaoke Tourist Club 9 p.m.
MontBleu 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee Contest” Valhalla Tahoe
Special Events
RENO & BEYOND
Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.
Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.
Corky Bennett Reno Senior Center 7:30 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ & Dancing Gilley’s Nugget 5 & 11 p.m.
DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.
DJ Roni V & DJ Bob Richards Eldorado 10 p.m.
DJ Romeo Reyes Lex GSR10 p.m.
Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.
Boggan and guest DJs 1 up 10 p.m.
DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.
DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.
Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.
Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.
Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.
Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“Next to Normal” Brüka Theatre 8 p.m.
Special Events
Food Truck Friday Idlewild Park 5 p.m.
JULY 8 | SATURDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.
Rustler’s Moon Gar Woods 8 p.m.
Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers MontBleu 8 p.m.
Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.
Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.
DJ Parties
Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.
DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.
Rookies 10 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
MontBleu 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Love’s Labour’s Lost” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.
“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee Contest” Valhalla Tahoe
Special Events
RENO & BEYOND
Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Pops on the River Wingfield Park 5 p.m.
Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.
GHI Jazz Living the Good Life 6 p.m.
Corky Bennett Bavarian World 6 p.m.
Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.
DJ Roni V Eldorado 9 p.m.
DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 9 p.m.
Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.
DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.
DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.
Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.
Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.
Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“Next to Normal” Brüka Theatre 8 p.m.
Special Events
Carson City Ghost Walk
JULY 9 | SUNDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.
Alma Afrobeat Ensemble Commons Beach 4 p.m.
Train Harvey’s Outdoor Arena 6:30 p.m.
Unkle Funkle McP’s TapHouse 9 p.m.
DJ Parties
Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.
DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Pastime Club 9:30 p.m.
Karaoke w/Andrew The Grid 9:30 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Love’s Labour’s Lost” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.
Special Events
Gene Upshaw Memorial Golf Classic Schaffer’s Mill
RENO & BEYOND
Live music chez louie 10 a.m.
Tristan Selzler Brasserie St. James 12 p.m.
CeCe Gable & John Shipley Arrowcreek 12 p.m.
Sunday Jazz Wild River Grille 2 p.m.
Broadway Opera Pops Corpus Christi Catholic Church CC 3 p.m.
Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Deep Groove Red Dog Saloon 5:30 p.m.
Concert on the Village Green Caughlin Ranch 6 p.m.
Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ & Dancing Gilley’s 5 p.m.
DJ Ivan Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Premier Karaoke Show The Point 6:30 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.
Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Special Events
JULY 10 | MONDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Mark Wilson McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.
DJ Parties
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Himmel Haus 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Line dancing Nakoma Resort 7 p.m.
RENO & BEYOND
CW & Mr. Spoons Comma Coffee 12 p.m.
Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.
DJ Parties
Amp Ent DJ Silver Legacy 9 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Java Jungle 7 p.m.
Gold Hill Hotel 7 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 9:30 p.m.
Open Mic w/Tany Jane Sidelines 8:30 p.m.
Blazing Mics! Jub Jub’s 9:30 p.m.
Live Band Karaoke Eldorado 10 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Special Events
JULY 11 | TUESDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Grady Champion Village at Squaw 6 p.m.
Buddy Emmer Band Harrah’s 8 p.m.
Grey Mitchell McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.
DJ Parties
Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.
DJ Keenan Whiskey Dicks 9 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic w/Ryan Taylor Mellow Fellow Truckee 8 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Tahoe Improv Players Valhalla 7:30 p.m.
Special Events
RENO & BEYOND
John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Canyon White Living the Good Life 6:30 p.m.
Black & Blues Jam Sidelines 8:30 p.m.
Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.
DG Kicks Big Band 3rd Street Bar 8 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ Chris English Eldorado 10 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Trey Valentine’s Backstage Karaoke Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Special Events
JULY 12 | WEDNESDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Ike & Martin “M.S. Dixie” 5:30 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Mellow Fellow Truckee 8:30 p.m.
Karaoke Classic Cue 9 p.m.
Auld Dubliner 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Special Events
RENO & BEYOND
Dave Leather Comma Coffee 12 p.m.
John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
First Take Sands Regency 6 p.m.
Terri & Craig Glen Eagles 7 p.m.
Rick Metz Blues Jam Sands Regency 7 p.m.
Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ & Dancing Gilley’s 6 p.m.
DJ Jamie G John Ascuaga’s 7 p.m.
Johnny Bailey Vinyl Club St. James Infirmary 8 p.m.
Bingo & Country Rock DJ Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
Justincredible DJ Carson Station 9 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Red Dog Saloon 7 p.m.
Open Mic Firkin & Fox 7 P.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Special Events
JULY 13 | THURSDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Aaron Oropeza Truckee Tavern 5 p.m.
Truckee Thursday downtown 5 p.m.
80’s music night Mellow Fellow Truckee 8 p.m.
Mic Smith McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.
Rustler’s Moon Bar of America 8 p.m.
Stan Charles Pastime Club 10 p.m.
DJ Parties
Roger That! The Loft 10:30 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Classic Cue 8 p.m.
Open Mic Alibi Ale Works 9 p.m.
Karaoke Fat Cat Bar 9 p.m.
Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.
Karaoke The Grid 9:30 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee Contest” Valhalla Tahoe
Special Events
RENO & BEYOND
Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Dave Leather Sassafras 6:30 p.m.
Terri, Craig & Mick Glen Eagles 7 p.m.
Jaime Rollins Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.
Bazooka Zoo’s Groovy Good Time Bash St. James Infirmary 9 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ & Dancing Gilley’s Nugget 5 p.m.
DJ Ivan Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
DJ Trivia Singer Social Club 8 p.m.
DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 8:30 p.m.
Country Music Night Grand Sierra 10 p.m.
DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.
Karaoke The Point 8:30 p.m.
Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“Next to Normal” Brüka Theatre 8 p.m.
Special Events
JULY 14 | FRIDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.
Rustler’s Moon Gar Woods 4 & 8 p.m.
Calling Ophelia Kings Beach State Rec Area 6 p.m.
Live music 968 Park Hotel Coffee Bar 7:30 p.m.
Tahoe Dance Band South Lake Senior Center 7:30 p.m.
Lenny Kravitz Harvey’s Lake Tahoe 8 p.m.
Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.
Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.
DJ Parties
Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.
DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Punk Rock Karaoke Tourist Club 9 p.m.
MontBleu 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“The Hound of the Baskervilles” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.
“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee Contest” Valhalla Tahoe
RENO & BEYOND
Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.
Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.
Corky Bennett Reno Senior Center 7:30 p.m.
America Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
Cody Johnson Cargo 8 p.m.
Donny and Marie Osmond Grand Sierra 9 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ & Dancing Gilley’s Nugget 5 & 11 p.m.
DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.
DJ Roni V & DJ Bob Richards Eldorado 10 p.m.
DJ Romeo Reyes Lex GSR10 p.m.
Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.
Boggan and guest DJs 1 up 10 p.m.
DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.
DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.
Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.
Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.
Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.
Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“Next to Normal” Brüka Theatre 8 p.m.
“Vortex” Robert Hawkins Amphitheater 8:30 p.m.
Special Events
Food Truck Friday Idlewild Park 5 p.m.
JULY 15 | SATURDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.
Rustler’s Moon Gar Woods 8 p.m.
Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.
Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.
DJ Parties
Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.
DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.
Rookies 10 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
MontBleu 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“The Hound of the Baskervilles” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.
“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee Contest” Valhalla Tahoe
RENO & BEYOND
Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.
GHI Jazz Living the Good Life 6 p.m.
Corky Bennett Bavarian World 6 p.m.
Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.
38 Special Nugget Ballroom 8 p.m.
Rascal Flats Peppermill 8 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.
DJ Roni V Eldorado 9 p.m.
DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 9 p.m.
Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.
DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.
DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.
Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.
Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.
Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“Next to Normal” Brüka Theatre 8 p.m.
Brian Regan Grand Sierra 8 p.m.
“Vortex” Robert Hawkins Amphitheater 8:30 p.m.
Special Events
JULY 16 | SUNDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.
Desert Rhythm Project Commons Beach 4 p.m.
Third Eye Blind Harvey’s Outdoor Arena 7:30 p.m.
Unkle Funkle McP’s TapHouse 9 p.m.
DJ Parties
Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.
DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Pastime Club 9:30 p.m.
Karaoke w/Andrew The Grid 9:30 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“The Hound of the Baskervilles” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.
RENO & BEYOND
Live music chez louie 10 a.m.
Tristan Selzler Brasserie St. James 12 p.m.
Sunday Jazz Wild River Grille 2 p.m.
Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Deep Groove Red Dog Saloon 5:30 p.m.
Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ & Dancing Gilley’s 5 p.m.
DJ Ivan Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Premier Karaoke Show The Point 6:30 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.
Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“Next to Normal” Brüka Theatre 2 p.m.
Special Events
JULY 17 | MONDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Reno Phil Rocks Tahoe Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.
Mark Wilson McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.
DJ Parties
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Himmel Haus 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Line dancing Nakoma Resort 7 p.m.
Special Events
RENO & BEYOND
CW & Mr. Spoons Comma Coffee 12 p.m.
Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.
DJ Parties
Amp Ent DJ Silver Legacy 9 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Java Jungle 7 p.m.
Gold Hill Hotel 7 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 9:30 p.m.
Open Mic w/Tany Jane Sidelines 8:30 p.m.
Blazing Mics! Jub Jub’s 9:30 p.m.
Live Band Karaoke Eldorado 10 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Special Events
JULY 18 | TUESDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Hamish Anderson Village at Squaw 6 p.m.
Buddy Emmer Band Harrah’s 8 p.m.
Grey Mitchell McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.
DJ Parties
Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.
DJ Keenan Whiskey Dicks 9 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic w/Ryan Taylor Mellow Fellow Truckee 8 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Love’s Labour’s Lost” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.
Special Events
RENO & BEYOND
John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Canyon White Living the Good Life 6:30 p.m.
Black & Blues Jam Sidelines 8:30 p.m.
Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.
DG Kicks Big Band 3rd Street Bar 8 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ Chris English Eldorado 10 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Trey Valentine’s Backstage Karaoke Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Special Events
JULY 19 | WEDNESDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Ike & Martin “M.S. Dixie” 5:30 p.m.
Richard March Band Valhalla 5:30 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Mellow Fellow Truckee 8:30 p.m.
Karaoke Classic Cue 9 p.m.
Auld Dubliner 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Love’s Labour’s Lost” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.
Special Events
RENO & BEYOND
Dave Leather Comma Coffee 12 p.m.
John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Terri & Craig Glen Eagles 7 p.m.
Rick Metz Blues Jam Sands Regency 7 p.m.
Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ & Dancing Gilley’s 6 p.m.
DJ Jamie G John Ascuaga’s 7 p.m.
Johnny Bailey Vinyl Club St. James Infirmary 8 p.m.
Bingo & Country Rock DJ Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
Justincredible DJ Carson Station 9 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Red Dog Saloon 7 p.m.
Open Mic Firkin & Fox 7 P.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“Next to Normal” Brüka Theatre 8 p.m.
Special Events
JULY 20 | THURSDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Wanderlust Squaw Valley
Aaron Oropeza Truckee Tavern 5 p.m.
Truckee Thursday downtown 5 p.m.
80’s music night Mellow Fellow Truckee 8 p.m.
Mic Smith McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.
Rustler’s Moon Bar of America 8 p.m.
Stan Charles Pastime Club 10 p.m.
DJ Parties
Roger That! The Loft 10:30 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Northwoods Clubhouse 6:30 p.m.
Open Mic Classic Cue 8 p.m.
Open Mic Alibi Ale Works 9 p.m.
Karaoke Fat Cat Bar 9 p.m.
Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.
Karaoke The Grid 9:30 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“The Hound of the Baskervilles” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.
“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee Contest” Valhalla Tahoe
Special Events
RENO & BEYOND
Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Dave Leather Sassafras 6:30 p.m.
Terri, Craig & Mick Glen Eagles 7 p.m.
Jaime Rollins Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.
Bazooka Zoo’s Groovy Good Time Bash St. James Infirmary 9 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ & Dancing Gilley’s Nugget 5 p.m.
DJ Ivan Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
DJ Trivia Singer Social Club 8 p.m.
DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 8:30 p.m.
Country Music Night Grand Sierra 10 p.m.
DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.
Karaoke The Point 8:30 p.m.
Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Rex Navarrete Pioneer Underground 8 p.m.
“Next to Normal” Brüka Theatre 8 p.m.
Special Events
JULY 21 | FRIDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Wanderlust Squaw Valley
Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.
Rustler’s Moon Gar Woods 4 & 8 p.m.
Lumanation Kings Beach State Rec Area 6 p.m.
Live music 968 Park Hotel Coffee Bar 7:30 p.m.
Tahoe Dance Band South Lake Senior Center 7:30 p.m.
Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.
Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.
DJ Parties
Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.
DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Punk Rock Karaoke Tourist Club 9 p.m.
MontBleu 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Love’s Labour’s Lost” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.
“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee Contest” Valhalla Tahoe
Special Events
RENO & BEYOND
Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.
Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.
Corky Bennett Reno Senior Center 7:30 p.m.
Paul Thorn Cargo 8 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ & Dancing Gilley’s Nugget 5 & 11 p.m.
DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.
DJ Roni V & DJ Bob Richards Eldorado 10 p.m.
DJ Romeo Reyes Lex GSR10 p.m.
Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.
Boggan and guest DJs 1 up 10 p.m.
DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.
DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.
Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.
Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.
Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.
Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Rex Navarrete Pioneer Underground 9 p.m.
“Next to Normal” Brüka Theatre 8 p.m.
Special Events
Food Truck Friday Idlewild Park 5 p.m.
JULY 22 | SATURDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Wanderlust Squaw Valley
Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.
Rustler’s Moon Gar Woods 8 p.m.
Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.
Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.
DJ Parties
Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.
DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.
Rookies 10 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
MontBleu 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Love’s Labour’s Lost” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.
“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee Contest” Valhalla Tahoe
Special Events
RENO & BEYOND
Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.
GHI Jazz Living the Good Life 6 p.m.
Corky Bennett Bavarian World 6 p.m.
Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.
Diana Krall Grand Sierra 9 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.
DJ Roni V Eldorado 9 p.m.
DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 9 p.m.
Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.
DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.
DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.
Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.
Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.
Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Rex Navarrete Pioneer Underground 6:30 & 9:30 p.m.
“Next to Normal” Brüka Theatre 8 p.m.
Special Events
Carson City Ghost Walk
JULY 23 | SUNDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Wanderlust Squaw Valley
Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.
Barwick and Siegfried Valhalla 1 p.m.
Poor Man’s Whiskey Commons Beach 4 p.m.
Unkle Funkle McP’s TapHouse 9 p.m.
DJ Parties
Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.
DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Pastime Club 9:30 p.m.
Karaoke w/Andrew The Grid 9:30 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“The Hound of the Baskervilles” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.
“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee Contest” Valhalla Tahoe
Special Events
RENO & BEYOND
Live music chez louie 10 a.m.
Tristan Selzler Brasserie St. James 12 p.m.
Sunday Jazz Wild River Grille 2 p.m.
Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Deep Groove Red Dog Saloon 5:30 p.m.
Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ & Dancing Gilley’s 5 p.m.
DJ Ivan Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Premier Karaoke Show The Point 6:30 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.
Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Special Events
JULY 24 | MONDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Mark Wilson McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.
DJ Parties
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Himmel Haus 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Line dancing Nakoma Resort 7 p.m.
Sierra Nevada Ballet Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.
Special Events
RENO & BEYOND
CW & Mr. Spoons Comma Coffee 12 p.m.
Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Beethoven Lives Upstairs Wingfield Park 7 p.m.
Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.
DJ Parties
Amp Ent DJ Silver Legacy 9 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Java Jungle 7 p.m.
Gold Hill Hotel 7 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 9:30 p.m.
Open Mic w/Tany Jane Sidelines 8:30 p.m.
Blazing Mics! Jub Jub’s 9:30 p.m.
Live Band Karaoke Eldorado 10 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Special Events
JULY 25 | TUESDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Jimmy Thackery & the Drivers Village at Squaw 6 p.m.
Buddy Emmer Band Harrah’s 8 p.m.
Grey Mitchell McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.
DJ Parties
Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.
DJ Keenan Whiskey Dicks 9 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic w/Ryan Taylor Mellow Fellow Truckee 8 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“The Hound of the Baskervilles” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.
Tahoe Improv Players Valhalla 7:30 p.m.
Special Events
RENO & BEYOND
John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Canyon White Living the Good Life 6:30 p.m.
Black & Blues Jam Sidelines 8:30 p.m.
Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.
DG Kicks Big Band 3rd Street Bar 8 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ Chris English Eldorado 10 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Trey Valentine’s Backstage Karaoke Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Special Events
JULY 26 | WEDNESDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Ike & Martin “M.S. Dixie” 5:30 p.m.
The Novelists Valhalla Boathouse 7:30 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Mellow Fellow Truckee 8:30 p.m.
Karaoke Classic Cue 9 p.m.
Auld Dubliner 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Special Events
RENO & BEYOND
Dave Leather Comma Coffee 12 p.m.
John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Terri & Craig Glen Eagles 7 p.m.
Rick Metz Blues Jam Sands Regency 7 p.m.
Matchbox Twenty and Counting Crows Grand Sierra 8 p.m.
Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ & Dancing Gilley’s 6 p.m.
DJ Jamie G John Ascuaga’s 7 p.m.
Johnny Bailey Vinyl Club St. James Infirmary 8 p.m.
Bingo & Country Rock DJ Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
Justincredible DJ Carson Station 9 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Red Dog Saloon 7 p.m.
Open Mic Firkin & Fox 7 P.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Love’s Labour’s Lost” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.
Special Events
JULY 27 | THURSDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Aaron Oropeza Truckee Tavern 5 p.m.
Truckee Thursday downtown 5 p.m.
80’s music night Mellow Fellow Truckee 8 p.m.
Mic Smith McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.
Rustler’s Moon Bar of America 8 p.m.
Stan Charles Pastime Club 10 p.m.
DJ Parties
Roger That! The Loft 10:30 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Classic Cue 8 p.m.
Open Mic Alibi Ale Works 9 p.m.
Karaoke Fat Cat Bar 9 p.m.
Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.
Karaoke The Grid 9:30 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Love’s Labour’s Lost” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.
Special Events
RENO & BEYOND
Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Dave Leather Sassafras 6:30 p.m.
Terri, Craig & Mick Glen Eagles 7 p.m.
Jaime Rollins Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.
Bazooka Zoo’s Groovy Good Time Bash St. James Infirmary 9 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ & Dancing Gilley’s Nugget 5 p.m.
DJ Ivan Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
DJ Trivia Singer Social Club 8 p.m.
DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 8:30 p.m.
Country Music Night Grand Sierra 10 p.m.
DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.
Karaoke The Point 8:30 p.m.
Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“Next to Normal” Brüka Theatre 8 p.m.
Special Events
JULY 28 | FRIDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.
Rustler’s Moon Gar Woods 4 & 8 p.m.
Achilles Wheel Kings Beach State Rec Area 6 p.m.
Jack Johnson Harvey’s Outdoor Arena 7 p.m.
Classical Tahoe Incline Village Pavilion 7 p.m.
Live music 968 Park Hotel Coffee Bar 7:30 p.m.
Tahoe Dance Band South Lake Senior Center 7:30 p.m.
Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.
Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.
DJ Parties
Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.
DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Punk Rock Karaoke Tourist Club 9 p.m.
MontBleu 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Love’s Labour’s Lost” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.
Special Events
RENO & BEYOND
Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.
Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.
Marshall Tucker Band TJ’s Corral 7 p.m.
Corky Bennett Reno Senior Center 7:30 p.m.
Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals Grand Sierra 8 p.m.
Kenny Rogers Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ & Dancing Gilley’s Nugget 5 & 11 p.m.
DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.
DJ Roni V & DJ Bob Richards Eldorado 10 p.m.
DJ Romeo Reyes Lex GSR10 p.m.
Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.
Boggan and guest DJs 1 up 10 p.m.
DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.
DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.
Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.
Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.
Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.
Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“Next to Normal” Brüka Theatre 8 p.m.
Special Events
Food Truck Friday Idlewild Park 5 p.m.
JULY 29 | SATURDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.
Jack Johnson Harvey’s Lake Tahoe 7 p.m.
Classical Tahoe Incline Village Pavilion 7 p.m.
Rustler’s Moon Gar Woods 8 p.m.
Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.
Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.
DJ Parties
Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.
DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.
Rookies 10 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
MontBleu 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“The Hound of the Baskervilles” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.
Special Events
RENO & BEYOND
Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.
Melissa Ethridge Nugget Ballroom 8 p.m.
GHI Jazz Living the Good Life 6 p.m.
Corky Bennett Bavarian World 6 p.m.
Jack Mack Rhythm & Blues Revue Boomtown 6 & 9 p.m.
Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.
Boz Scaggs Grand Sierra 8 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.
DJ Roni V Eldorado 9 p.m.
DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 9 p.m.
Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.
DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.
DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.
Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.
Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.
Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“Next to Normal” Brüka Theatre 8 p.m.
Special Events
JULY 30 | SUNDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.
Classical Tahoe Incline Village Pavilion 11 a.m.
Kuinka w/the Roemers Commons Beach 4 p.m.
Unkle Funkle McP’s TapHouse 9 p.m.
DJ Parties
Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.
DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Pastime Club 9:30 p.m.
Karaoke w/Andrew The Grid 9:30 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Love’s Labour’s Lost” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.
Special Events
RENO & BEYOND
Live music chez louie 10 a.m.
Tristan Selzler Brasserie St. James 12 p.m.
Sunday Jazz Wild River Grille 2 p.m.
Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Deep Groove Red Dog Saloon 5:30 p.m.
Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ & Dancing Gilley’s 5 p.m.
DJ Ivan Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Premier Karaoke Show The Point 6:30 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.
Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“Next to Normal” Brüka Theatre 2 p.m.
Special Events
Biggest Little City Wing Fest Reno
JULY 31 | MONDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Reno Jazz Orchestra Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.
Mark Wilson McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.
DJ Parties
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Himmel Haus 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Line dancing Nakoma Resort 7 p.m.
Special Events
RENO & BEYOND
CW & Mr. Spoons Comma Coffee 12 p.m.
Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Turnpike Troubadours w/Charley Crockett Cargo 8 p.m.
Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.
DJ Parties
Amp Ent DJ Silver Legacy 9 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Java Jungle 7 p.m.
Gold Hill Hotel 7 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 9:30 p.m.
Open Mic w/Tany Jane Sidelines 8:30 p.m.
Blazing Mics! Jub Jub’s 9:30 p.m.
Live Band Karaoke Eldorado 10 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Special Events
Biggest Little City Wing Fest Reno
AUG. 1 | TUESDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
John Nemeth Village at Squaw 6 p.m.
Classical Tahoe Incline Village Pavilion 7 p.m.
Buddy Emmer Band Harrah’s 8 p.m.
Grey Mitchell McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.
DJ Parties
Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.
DJ Keenan Whiskey Dicks 9 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic w/Ryan Taylor Mellow Fellow Truckee 8 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Love’s Labour’s Lost” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.
Tahoe Improv Players Valhalla 7:30 p.m.
Special Events
RENO & BEYOND
John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Canyon White Living the Good Life 6:30 p.m.
Black & Blues Jam Sidelines 8:30 p.m.
Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.
DG Kicks Big Band 3rd Street Bar 8 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ Chris English Eldorado 10 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Trey Valentine’s Backstage Karaoke Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Special Events
Biggest Little City Wing Fest Reno
AUG. 2 | WEDNESDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Ike & Martin “M.S. Dixie” 5:30 p.m.
Mollie O’Brien & Rich Moore Valhalla Boathouse 7:30 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Mellow Fellow Truckee 8:30 p.m.
Karaoke Classic Cue 9 p.m.
Auld Dubliner 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Love’s Labour’s Lost” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.
Special Events
RENO & BEYOND
Dave Leather Comma Coffee 12 p.m.
John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Terri & Craig Glen Eagles 7 p.m.
Rick Metz Blues Jam Sands Regency 7 p.m.
Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ & Dancing Gilley’s 6 p.m.
DJ Jamie G John Ascuaga’s 7 p.m.
Johnny Bailey Vinyl Club St. James Infirmary 8 p.m.
Bingo & Country Rock DJ Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
Justincredible DJ Carson Station 9 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Red Dog Saloon 7 p.m.
Open Mic Firkin & Fox 7 P.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Special Events
AUG. 3 | THURSDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Aaron Oropeza Truckee Tavern 5 p.m.
Truckee Thursday downtown 5 p.m.
80’s music night Mellow Fellow Truckee 8 p.m.
Mic Smith McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.
Rustler’s Moon Bar of America 8 p.m.
Stan Charles Pastime Club 10 p.m.
DJ Parties
Roger That! The Loft 10:30 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Classic Cue 8 p.m.
Open Mic Alibi Ale Works 9 p.m.
Karaoke Fat Cat Bar 9 p.m.
Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.
Karaoke The Grid 9:30 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Love’s Labour’s Lost” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.
ElectroSwing Burlesque The Loft 10 p.m.
Special Events
RENO & BEYOND
Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Dave Leather Sassafras 6:30 p.m.
Terri, Craig & Mick Glen Eagles 7 p.m.
Jaime Rollins Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.
Bazooka Zoo’s Groovy Good Time Bash St. James Infirmary 9 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ & Dancing Gilley’s Nugget 5 p.m.
DJ Ivan Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
DJ Trivia Singer Social Club 8 p.m.
DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 8:30 p.m.
Country Music Night Grand Sierra 10 p.m.
DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.
Karaoke The Point 8:30 p.m.
Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Special Events
AUG. 4 | FRIDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.
Rustler’s Moon Gar Woods 4 & 8 p.m.
Slightly Stoopid Harvey’s Outdoor Arena 5 p.m.
Mojo Green Kings Beach State Rec Area 6 p.m.
Classical Tahoe Incline Village Pavilion 7 p.m.
Live music 968 Park Hotel Coffee Bar 7:30 p.m.
Tahoe Dance Band South Lake Senior Center 7:30 p.m.
Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.
Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.
DJ Parties
Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.
DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Punk Rock Karaoke Tourist Club 9 p.m.
MontBleu 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“The Hound of the Baskervilles” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.
Special Events
RENO & BEYOND
Carson City Music and Art Festival
Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.
Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.
Corky Bennett Reno Senior Center 7:30 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ & Dancing Gilley’s Nugget 5 & 11 p.m.
DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.
DJ Roni V & DJ Bob Richards Eldorado 10 p.m.
DJ Romeo Reyes Lex GSR10 p.m.
Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.
Boggan and guest DJs 1 up 10 p.m.
DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.
DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.
Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.
Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.
Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.
Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Ron White Silver Legacy 10 p.m.
Special Events
Food Truck Friday Idlewild Park 5 p.m.
AUG. 5 | SATURDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.
Classical Tahoe Incline Village Pavilion 7 p.m.
Rustler’s Moon Gar Woods 8 p.m.
Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.
Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.
DJ Parties
Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.
DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.
Rookies 10 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
MontBleu 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Love’s Labour’s Lost” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.
Special Events
RENO & BEYOND
Carson City Music and Art Festival
Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.
GHI Jazz Living the Good Life 6 p.m.
Corky Bennett Bavarian World 6 p.m.
Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.
DJ Roni V Eldorado 9 p.m.
DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 9 p.m.
Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.
DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.
DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.
Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.
Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.
Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Special Events
Carson City Ghost Walk
AUG. 6 | SUNDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.
Lebo & Friends Commons Beach 4 p.m.
Unkle Funkle McP’s TapHouse 9 p.m.
DJ Parties
Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.
DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Pastime Club 9:30 p.m.
Karaoke w/Andrew The Grid 9:30 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“The Hound of the Baskervilles” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.
Special Events
RENO & BEYOND
Carson City Music and Art Festival
Classical Tahoe Nevada Museum of Art 10:30 a.m.
Tristan Selzler Brasserie St. James 12 p.m.
Sunday Jazz Wild River Grille 2 p.m.
Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Deep Groove Red Dog Saloon 5:30 p.m.
Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ & Dancing Gilley’s 5 p.m.
DJ Ivan Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Premier Karaoke Show The Point 6:30 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.
Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Special Events
AUG. 7 | MONDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Reno Philharmonic Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.
Mark Wilson McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.
DJ Parties
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Himmel Haus 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Line dancing Nakoma Resort 7 p.m.
Special Events
RENO & BEYOND
Carson City Music and Art Festival
CW & Mr. Spoons Comma Coffee 12 p.m.
Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.
DJ Parties
Amp Ent DJ Silver Legacy 9 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Java Jungle 7 p.m.
Gold Hill Hotel 7 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 9:30 p.m.
Open Mic w/Tany Jane Sidelines 8:30 p.m.
Blazing Mics! Jub Jub’s 9:30 p.m.
Live Band Karaoke Eldorado 10 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Special Events
AUG. 8 | TUESDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Anthony Gomes Village at Squaw 6 p.m.
Classical Tahoe Incline Village Pavilion 7 p.m.
Buddy Emmer Band Harrah’s 8 p.m.
Grey Mitchell McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.
DJ Parties
Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.
DJ Keenan Whiskey Dicks 9 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic w/Ryan Taylor Mellow Fellow Truckee 8 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“The Hound of the Baskervilles” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.
Special Events
RENO & BEYOND
Carson City Music and Art Festival
John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Canyon White Living the Good Life 6:30 p.m.
Black & Blues Jam Sidelines 8:30 p.m.
Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.
DG Kicks Big Band 3rd Street Bar 8 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ Chris English Eldorado 10 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Trey Valentine’s Backstage Karaoke Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Special Events
AUG. 9 | WEDNESDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Ike & Martin “M.S. Dixie” 5:30 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Mellow Fellow Truckee 8:30 p.m.
Karaoke Classic Cue 9 p.m.
Auld Dubliner 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“The Hound of the Baskervilles” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.
Special Events
RENO & BEYOND
Carson City Music and Art Festival
Dave Leather Comma Coffee 12 p.m.
John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Terri & Craig Glen Eagles 7 p.m.
Rick Metz Blues Jam Sands Regency 7 p.m.
Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ & Dancing Gilley’s 6 p.m.
DJ Jamie G John Ascuaga’s 7 p.m.
Johnny Bailey Vinyl Club St. James Infirmary 8 p.m.
Bingo & Country Rock DJ Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
Justincredible DJ Carson Station 9 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Red Dog Saloon 7 p.m.
Open Mic Firkin & Fox 7 P.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Special Events
AUG. 10 | THURSDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Aaron Oropeza Truckee Tavern 5 p.m.
Truckee Thursday downtown 5 p.m.
80’s music night Mellow Fellow Truckee 8 p.m.
Mic Smith McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.
Rustler’s Moon Bar of America 8 p.m.
Stan Charles Pastime Club 10 p.m.
DJ Parties
Roger That! The Loft 10:30 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Classic Cue 8 p.m.
Open Mic Alibi Ale Works 9 p.m.
Karaoke Fat Cat Bar 9 p.m.
Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.
Karaoke The Grid 9:30 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Love’s Labour’s Lost” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.
Special Events
RENO & BEYOND
Carson City Music and Art Festival
Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Dave Leather Sassafras 6:30 p.m.
Terri, Craig & Mick Glen Eagles 7 p.m.
Jaime Rollins Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.
Bazooka Zoo’s Groovy Good Time Bash St. James Infirmary 9 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ & Dancing Gilley’s Nugget 5 p.m.
DJ Ivan Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
DJ Trivia Singer Social Club 8 p.m.
DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 8:30 p.m.
Country Music Night Grand Sierra 10 p.m.
DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.
Karaoke The Point 8:30 p.m.
Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Special Events
AUG. 11 | FRIDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.
Rustler’s Moon Gar Woods 4 & 8 p.m.
Live music Kings Beach State Rec Area 6 p.m.
Classical Tahoe Incline Village Pavilion 7 p.m.
Live music 968 Park Hotel Coffee Bar 7:30 p.m.
Tahoe Dance Band South Lake Senior Center 7:30 p.m.
Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.
Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.
DJ Parties
Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.
DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Punk Rock Karaoke Tourist Club 9 p.m.
MontBleu 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Love’s Labour’s Lost” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.
Special Events
RENO & BEYOND
Carson City Music and Art Festival
Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.
Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.
Corky Bennett Reno Senior Center 7:30 p.m.
Jerry Lee Lewis Nugget Ballroom 8 p.m.
The Fab Four Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ & Dancing Gilley’s Nugget 5 & 11 p.m.
DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.
DJ Roni V & DJ Bob Richards Eldorado 10 p.m.
DJ Romeo Reyes Lex GSR10 p.m.
Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.
Boggan and guest DJs 1 up 10 p.m.
DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.
DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.
Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.
Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.
Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.
Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“The Sound of Music” Robert Z. Hawkins Amphitheater 7:30 p.m.
Special Events
Food Truck Friday Idlewild Park 5 p.m.
AUG. 12 | SATURDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.
Classical Tahoe Incline Village Pavilion 7 p.m.
Rustler’s Moon Gar Woods 8 p.m.
Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.
Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.
DJ Parties
Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.
DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.
Rookies 10 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
MontBleu 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“The Hound of the Baskervilles” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.
Special Events
RENO & BEYOND
Carson City Music and Art Festival
Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.
GHI Jazz Living the Good Life 6 p.m.
Corky Bennett Bavarian World 6 p.m.
Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.
DJ Roni V Eldorado 9 p.m.
DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 9 p.m.
Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.
DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.
DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.
Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.
Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.
Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“The Sound of Music” Robert Z. Hawkins Amphitheater 7:30 p.m.
Special Events
AUG. 13 | SUNDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.
Wheeland Brothers Commons Beach 4 p.m.
Unkle Funkle McP’s TapHouse 9 p.m.
DJ Parties
Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.
DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Pastime Club 9:30 p.m.
Karaoke w/Andrew The Grid 9:30 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Love’s Labour’s Lost” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.
Special Events
RENO & BEYOND
Carson City Music and Art Festival
Live music chez louie 10 a.m.
Tristan Selzler Brasserie St. James 12 p.m.
Sunday Jazz Wild River Grille 2 p.m.
Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Deep Groove Red Dog Saloon 5:30 p.m.
Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ & Dancing Gilley’s 5 p.m.
DJ Ivan Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Premier Karaoke Show The Point 6:30 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.
Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“The Sound of Music” Robert Z. Hawkins Amphitheater 7:30 p.m.
Special Events
AUG. 14 | MONDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Mark Wilson McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.
DJ Parties
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Himmel Haus 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Line dancing Nakoma Resort 7 p.m.
Alexander Hamilton Chautauqua Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.
Special Events
RENO & BEYOND
Carson City Music and Art Festival
CW & Mr. Spoons Comma Coffee 12 p.m.
Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.
DJ Parties
Amp Ent DJ Silver Legacy 9 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Java Jungle 7 p.m.
Gold Hill Hotel 7 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 9:30 p.m.
Open Mic w/Tany Jane Sidelines 8:30 p.m.
Blazing Mics! Jub Jub’s 9:30 p.m.
Live Band Karaoke Eldorado 10 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Special Events
24-Hour Mural Marathon Competition Circus Circus
AUG. 15 | TUESDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Coco Montoya Village at Squaw 6 p.m.
Buddy Emmer Band Harrah’s 8 p.m.
Grey Mitchell McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.
DJ Parties
Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.
DJ Keenan Whiskey Dicks 9 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic w/Ryan Taylor Mellow Fellow Truckee 8 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Love’s Labour’s Lost” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.
Special Events
RENO & BEYOND
Carson City Music and Art Festival
John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Canyon White Living the Good Life 6:30 p.m.
Black & Blues Jam Sidelines 8:30 p.m.
Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.
DG Kicks Big Band 3rd Street Bar 8 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ Chris English Eldorado 10 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Trey Valentine’s Backstage Karaoke Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Special Events
24-Hour Mural Marathon Competition Circus Circus
AUG. 16 | WEDNESDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Ike & Martin “M.S. Dixie” 5:30 p.m.
The Who Harvey’s Outdoor Arena 8 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Mellow Fellow Truckee 8:30 p.m.
Karaoke Classic Cue 9 p.m.
Auld Dubliner 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“The Hound of the Baskervilles” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.
Special Events
RENO & BEYOND
Carson City Music and Art Festival
Dave Leather Comma Coffee 12 p.m.
John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Terri & Craig Glen Eagles 7 p.m.
Rick Metz Blues Jam Sands Regency 7 p.m.
Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ & Dancing Gilley’s 6 p.m.
DJ Jamie G John Ascuaga’s 7 p.m.
Johnny Bailey Vinyl Club St. James Infirmary 8 p.m.
Bingo & Country Rock DJ Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
Justincredible DJ Carson Station 9 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Red Dog Saloon 7 p.m.
Open Mic Firkin & Fox 7 P.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Special Events
AUG. 17 | THURSDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Aaron Oropeza Truckee Tavern 5 p.m.
Truckee Thursday downtown 5 p.m.
Primus w/Clutch Hard Rock 6:30 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Northwoods Clubhouse 6:30 p.m.
Open Mic Mellow Fellow Truckee 8:30 p.m.
Karaoke Fat Cat Bar 9 p.m.
Karaoke Classic Cue 9 p.m.
Auld Dubliner 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“The Sound of Music” Robert Z. Hawkins Amphitheater 7:30 p.m.
“The Hound of the Baskervilles” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.
ElectroSwing Burlesque The Loft 10 p.m.
Special Events
RENO & BEYOND
Music Festival for Deputy Carl Howell Battle Born Harley-Davidson
Carson City Music and Art Festival
Dave Leather Comma Coffee 12 p.m.
John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Terri & Craig Glen Eagles 7 p.m.
Rick Metz Blues Jam Sands Regency 7 p.m.
Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ & Dancing Gilley’s 6 p.m.
DJ Jamie G John Ascuaga’s 7 p.m.
Johnny Bailey Vinyl Club St. James Infirmary 8 p.m.
Bingo & Country Rock DJ Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
Justincredible DJ Carson Station 9 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Red Dog Saloon 7 p.m.
Open Mic Firkin & Fox 7 P.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Special Events
AUG. 18 | FRIDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.
Rustler’s Moon Gar Woods 4 & 8 p.m.
Big Blu Soul Revue Kings Beach State Rec Area 6 p.m.
Live music 968 Park Hotel Coffee Bar 7:30 p.m.
Tahoe Dance Band South Lake Senior Center 7:30 p.m.
Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.
Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.
DJ Parties
Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.
DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Punk Rock Karaoke Tourist Club 9 p.m.
MontBleu 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Love’s Labour’s Lost” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.
Cheech & Chong MontBleu 8 p.m.
Special Events
RENO & BEYOND
Carson City Music and Art Festival
Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.
Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.
Corky Bennett Reno Senior Center 7:30 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ & Dancing Gilley’s Nugget 5 & 11 p.m.
DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.
DJ Roni V & DJ Bob Richards Eldorado 10 p.m.
DJ Romeo Reyes Lex GSR10 p.m.
Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.
Boggan and guest DJs 1 up 10 p.m.
DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.
DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.
Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.
Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.
Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.
Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“The Sound of Music” Robert Z. Hawkins Amphitheater 7:30 p.m.
Special Events
Food Truck Friday Idlewild Park 5 p.m.
AUG. 19 | SATURDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.
Rustler’s Moon Gar Woods 8 p.m.
Herbie Hancock MontBleu 8 p.m.
Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.
Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.
DJ Parties
Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.
DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.
Rookies 10 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
MontBleu 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Love’s Labour’s Lost” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.
Broadway at the Park 2017 Truckee Regional Park
Special Events
RENO & BEYOND
Carson City Music and Art Festival
Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.
GHI Jazz Living the Good Life 6 p.m.
Corky Bennett Bavarian World 6 p.m.
Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.
Hunks the Show Boomtown 7 p.m.
Young the Giant Grand Sierra 7:30 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.
DJ Roni V Eldorado 9 p.m.
DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 9 p.m.
Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.
DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.
DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.
Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.
Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.
Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Special Events
Carson City Ghost Walk
AUG. 20 | SUNDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.
Mumbo Gumbo Commons Beach 4 p.m.
Unkle Funkle McP’s TapHouse 9 p.m.
DJ Parties
Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.
DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Pastime Club 9:30 p.m.
Karaoke w/Andrew The Grid 9:30 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Special Events
RENO & BEYOND
Carson City Music and Art Festival
Live music chez louie 10 a.m.
Tristan Selzler Brasserie St. James 12 p.m.
Sunday Jazz Wild River Grille 2 p.m.
Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Deep Groove Red Dog Saloon 5:30 p.m.
Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ & Dancing Gilley’s 5 p.m.
DJ Ivan Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Premier Karaoke Show The Point 6:30 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.
Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“The Sound of Music” Robert Z. Hawkins Amphitheater 7:30 p.m.
Special Events
AUG. 21 | MONDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Peter White and Euge Groove Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.
Mark Wilson McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.
DJ Parties
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Himmel Haus 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Line dancing Nakoma Resort 7 p.m.
Special Events
RENO & BEYOND
Carson City Music and Art Festival
CW & Mr. Spoons Comma Coffee 12 p.m.
Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.
Thunder Cover Silver Legacy 9 p.m.
DJ Parties
Amp Ent DJ Silver Legacy 9 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Java Jungle 7 p.m.
Gold Hill Hotel 7 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 9:30 p.m.
Open Mic w/Tany Jane Sidelines 8:30 p.m.
Blazing Mics! Jub Jub’s 9:30 p.m.
Live Band Karaoke Eldorado 10 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Special Events
AUG. 22 | TUESDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Ronnie Baker Brooks Village at Squaw 6 p.m.
Buddy Emmer Band Harrah’s 8 p.m.
Grey Mitchell McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.
DJ Parties
Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.
DJ Keenan Whiskey Dicks 9 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic w/Ryan Taylor Mellow Fellow Truckee 8 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“The Hound of the Baskervilles” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.
Special Events
RENO & BEYOND
John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Canyon White Living the Good Life 6:30 p.m.
Black & Blues Jam Sidelines 8:30 p.m.
Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.
DG Kicks Big Band 3rd Street Bar 8 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ Chris English Eldorado 10 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Trey Valentine’s Backstage Karaoke Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Special Events
AUG. 23 | WEDNESDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Ike & Martin “M.S. Dixie” 5:30 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Mellow Fellow Truckee 8:30 p.m.
Karaoke Classic Cue 9 p.m.
Auld Dubliner 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Special Events
RENO & BEYOND
Dave Leather Comma Coffee 12 p.m.
John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Terri & Craig Glen Eagles 7 p.m.
Rick Metz Blues Jam Sands Regency 7 p.m.
Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ & Dancing Gilley’s 6 p.m.
DJ Jamie G John Ascuaga’s 7 p.m.
Johnny Bailey Vinyl Club St. James Infirmary 8 p.m.
Bingo & Country Rock DJ Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
Justincredible DJ Carson Station 9 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Red Dog Saloon 7 p.m.
Open Mic Firkin & Fox 7 P.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Special Events
AUG. 24 | THURSDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Aaron Oropeza Truckee Tavern 5 p.m.
80’s music night Mellow Fellow Truckee 8 p.m.
Mic Smith McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.
Rustler’s Moon Bar of America 8 p.m.
Stan Charles Pastime Club 10 p.m.
DJ Parties
Roger That! The Loft 10:30 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Classic Cue 8 p.m.
Open Mic Alibi Ale Works 9 p.m.
Karaoke Fat Cat Bar 9 p.m.
Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.
Karaoke The Grid 9:30 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Love’s Labour’s Lost” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.
Special Events
RENO & BEYOND
Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Dave Leather Sassafras 6:30 p.m.
Terri, Craig & Mick Glen Eagles 7 p.m.
Jaime Rollins Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.
Bazooka Zoo’s Groovy Good Time Bash St. James Infirmary 9 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ & Dancing Gilley’s Nugget 5 p.m.
DJ Ivan Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
DJ Trivia Singer Social Club 8 p.m.
DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 8:30 p.m.
Country Music Night Grand Sierra 10 p.m.
DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.
Karaoke The Point 8:30 p.m.
Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Special Events
AUG. 25 | FRIDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.
Rustler’s Moon Gar Woods 4 & 8 p.m.
Yolo Mambo Kings Beach State Rec Area 6 p.m.
Live music 968 Park Hotel Coffee Bar 7:30 p.m.
Tahoe Dance Band South Lake Senior Center 7:30 p.m.
Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.
Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.
DJ Parties
Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.
DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Punk Rock Karaoke Tourist Club 9 p.m.
MontBleu 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Love’s Labour’s Lost” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.
Special Events
RENO & BEYOND
Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.
Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.
Corky Bennett Reno Senior Center 7:30 p.m.
Idina Menzel Grand Sierra 8 p.m.
Y&T Cargo 8 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ & Dancing Gilley’s Nugget 5 & 11 p.m.
DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.
DJ Roni V & DJ Bob Richards Eldorado 10 p.m.
DJ Romeo Reyes Lex GSR10 p.m.
Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.
Boggan and guest DJs 1 up 10 p.m.
DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.
DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.
Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.
Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.
Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.
Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“The Sound of Music” Robert Z. Hawkins Amphitheater 7:30 p.m.
Special Events
Food Truck Friday Idlewild Park 5 p.m.
AUG. 26 | SATURDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.
Rustler’s Moon Gar Woods 8 p.m.
Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.
Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.
DJ Parties
Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.
DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.
Rookies 10 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
MontBleu 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Love’s Labour’s Lost” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.
Special Events
RENO & BEYOND
Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.
GHI Jazz Living the Good Life 6 p.m.
Corky Bennett Bavarian World 6 p.m.
Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.
DJ Roni V Eldorado 9 p.m.
DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 9 p.m.
Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.
DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.
DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.
Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.
Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.
Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
“The Sound of Music” Robert Z. Hawkins Amphitheater 7:30 p.m.
Steven Martin & Martin Short Grand Sierra 9 p.m.
Special Events
AUG. 27 | SUNDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.
Brothers Comatose Commons Beach 4 p.m.
Unkle Funkle McP’s TapHouse 9 p.m.
DJ Parties
Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.
DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Pastime Club 9:30 p.m.
Karaoke w/Andrew The Grid 9:30 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Love’s Labour’s Lost” Sand Harbor 7:30 p.m.
Special Events
RENO & BEYOND
Live music chez louie 10 a.m.
Tristan Selzler Brasserie St. James 12 p.m.
Sunday Jazz Wild River Grille 2 p.m.
Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Deep Groove Red Dog Saloon 5:30 p.m.
Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ & Dancing Gilley’s 5 p.m.
DJ Ivan Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Premier Karaoke Show The Point 6:30 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.
Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Special Events
AUG. 28 | MONDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Mark Wilson McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.
DJ Parties
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Himmel Haus 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Line dancing Nakoma Resort 7 p.m.
Special Events
RENO & BEYOND
CW & Mr. Spoons Comma Coffee 12 p.m.
Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.
DJ Parties
Amp Ent DJ Silver Legacy 9 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Java Jungle 7 p.m.
Gold Hill Hotel 7 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 9:30 p.m.
Open Mic w/Tany Jane Sidelines 8:30 p.m.
Blazing Mics! Jub Jub’s 9:30 p.m.
Live Band Karaoke Eldorado 10 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Special Events
AUG. 29 | TUESDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Dennis Jones Band Village at Squaw 6 p.m.
Buddy Emmer Band Harrah’s 8 p.m.
Grey Mitchell McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.
DJ Parties
Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.
DJ Keenan Whiskey Dicks 9 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic w/Ryan Taylor Mellow Fellow Truckee 8 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Special Events
RENO & BEYOND
John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Canyon White Living the Good Life 6:30 p.m.
Black & Blues Jam Sidelines 8:30 p.m.
Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.
DG Kicks Big Band 3rd Street Bar 8 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ Chris English Eldorado 10 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Trey Valentine’s Backstage Karaoke Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Special Events
AUG. 30 | WEDNESDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Ike & Martin “M.S. Dixie” 5:30 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Mellow Fellow Truckee 8:30 p.m.
Karaoke Classic Cue 9 p.m.
Auld Dubliner 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Special Events
RENO & BEYOND
Dave Leather Comma Coffee 12 p.m.
John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Terri & Craig Glen Eagles 7 p.m.
Rick Metz Blues Jam Sands Regency 7 p.m.
Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ & Dancing Gilley’s 6 p.m.
DJ Jamie G John Ascuaga’s 7 p.m.
Johnny Bailey Vinyl Club St. James Infirmary 8 p.m.
Bingo & Country Rock DJ Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
Justincredible DJ Carson Station 9 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Red Dog Saloon 7 p.m.
Open Mic Firkin & Fox 7 P.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Special Events
AUG. 31 | THURSDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Aaron Oropeza Truckee Tavern 5 p.m.
80’s music night Mellow Fellow Truckee 8 p.m.
Mic Smith McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.
Rustler’s Moon Bar of America 8 p.m.
Stan Charles Pastime Club 10 p.m.
DJ Parties
Roger That! The Loft 10:30 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Open Mic Classic Cue 8 p.m.
Open Mic Alibi Ale Works 9 p.m.
Karaoke Fat Cat Bar 9 p.m.
Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.
Karaoke The Grid 9:30 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
ElectroSwing Burlesque The Loft 10 p.m.
Special Events
RENO & BEYOND
Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Dave Leather Sassafras 6:30 p.m.
Terri, Craig & Mick Glen Eagles 7 p.m.
Jaime Rollins Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.
Bazooka Zoo’s Groovy Good Time Bash St. James Infirmary 9 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ & Dancing Gilley’s Nugget 5 p.m.
DJ Ivan Silver Legacy 8 p.m.
DJ Trivia Singer Social Club 8 p.m.
DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 8:30 p.m.
Country Music Night Grand Sierra 10 p.m.
DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.
Karaoke The Point 8:30 p.m.
Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Special Events
SEPT. 1 | FRIDAY
TAHOE & TRUCKEE
Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.
Rustler’s Moon Gar Woods 4 & 8 p.m.
The Wrinkle Kings Beach State Rec Area 6 p.m.
Live music 968 Park Hotel Coffee Bar 7:30 p.m.
Tahoe Dance Band South Lake Senior Center 7:30 p.m.
Linkin Park w/Machine Gun Kelly Harveys 8 p.m.
Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.
Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.
DJ Parties
Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.
DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Punk Rock Karaoke Tourist Club 9 p.m.
MontBleu 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Special Events
RENO & BEYOND
Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.
Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.
Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.
Corky Bennett Reno Senior Center 7:30 p.m.
DJ Parties
DJ & Dancing Gilley’s Nugget 5 & 11 p.m.
DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.
DJ Roni V & DJ Bob Richards Eldorado 10 p.m.
DJ Romeo Reyes Lex GSR10 p.m.
Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.
Boggan and guest DJs 1 up 10 p.m.
DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.
DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.
Open Mic & Karaoke
Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.
Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.
Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.
Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.
Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.
Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.
Theater, Comedy & Dance
Special Events
Food Truck Friday Idlewild Park 5 p.m.