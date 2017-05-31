Boating Big Blue | Explore Tahoe City

The quaint village of Tahoe City packs a big punch with lots of summer fun, lakeside dining options and sights to enjoy. For the boater, Tahoe City is the ideal spot to take a respite from the water, to stock up on supplies or to enjoy a leisurely meal.

Starting at the west end of town is the Tahoe City dam, where the waters of Lake Tahoe flow into the Truckee River, you’ll see the Tahoe Marina Lodge’s condominiums to the west of the beautiful public beach that is Commons Beach. The beach is a good place for a picnic, to let the kids out to play or to just relax for a bit. The area is rocky and hazardous, so the best way to visit is to dock at the public pier on the far east of the beach, just below Moe’s restaurant (it’s the first building east of the beach). Commons Beach is also a great spot to anchor off shore to enjoy the free Concerts on Commons every Sunday from June 18 to Sept. 13.

The pier, which sits at the bottom of Grove Street, is open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for public use. Overnight mooring is strictly prohibited. Follow the path to the left to reach Commons Beach. Commons Beach has a large picnic area, public restrooms and a playground.

There’s also a public pier (open dawn to dusk) on the west side of town near the dam. The pier is in a state of disrepair and I would not recommend using it. If you do, follow the path to the left at the end of the pier until you reach Mackinaw Road, where you can access Tahoe City. All other property is private.

Visitors will find a thriving town with sightseeing activities, shopping and dining. From Commons Beach, take the stairs to street level to reach North Lake Boulevard. Head to the left (west) to discover the works of local artists at North Tahoe Art Center.

If you continue west, you’ll come to the wye at the light connecting the North and West Shores along with the Gatekeeper’s Museum and Fanny Bridge.

Along North Lake Boulevard, you’ll find a large selection of boutiques and restaurants stretching from one end of Tahoe City to the other, which covers about 1 mile.

Watson’s Cabin, home of Tahoe City’s first constable, sits on the street above Commons Beach in the middle of town and is now a museum open for tours starting in July. Overlooking the lake, Watson Cabin offers visitors a glimpse back into the early days of Tahoe City.

The Tahoe City Marina, the only marina in Tahoe City, is located on the east end of town. The marina offers 2-hour guest parking on a first-come, first-served basis during regular dock hours; spots cannot be reserved. To moor at the marina, pull up to the dock and speak to one of the dock attendants.

The Tahoe Yacht Club, a favorite among local sailors and second-homeowners who return every summer to spend the season sailing, is located at the marina. The yacht club is an excellent place to meet and socialize with other boaters, and the club offers a variety of activities each summer.

On the far east end of town, you’ll see the “Tahoe Gal,” offering daily lake cruises. This is a private dock with no public mooring. Next to the “Tahoe Gal” pier is a public pier at the state campground. Only pickups and drop offs are allowed at the state pier; no mooring is allowed. Follow the bike path to access services and eateries in town.