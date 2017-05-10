Art Events

CHECK out the EXHIBIT CALENDAR

Fresh air, friends, painting

Tahoe Art League hosts a summer’s worth of Plein Air Painting starting with a presentation by plein air painter and educator Phyllis Schafer at 7 p.m. on May 11 in the board room of Lake Tahoe Community College. The painting schedule starts on May 14 at Rabe Meadow. Painters meet from 9 a.m. to noon on Sundays at different locations until the end of August. Participants should bring a bag lunch for an informal noontime critique. Anyone may participate. A full schedule is on the Web site. |

talart.org



Watch out for mama bear

Truckee

Riverside Art Studio presents Sara Smith for the month of May. Smith’s work is influenced by science, nature, the study of human and animal social systems, individual and collective behavior and meditation. In this collection of work, she focuses on the mother and bear cub to open a doorway to the connections that we share as fellow inhabitants of this world. Mama protects her cub; love is universal. | riversideartstudios.com

Nothing lost

Carson City, Nev.

The Las Vegas artist, Myranda Blair, whose work is now featured at the LXS Gallery inside the Nevada Legislature, is an avid rock climber, animal lover, farmer and a natural space advocate. Her artwork reflects her passions; she uses natural materials, recycled glass and antiques. Bair is the fifth of six Nevada artists whose work has been featured as part of the Nevada Arts Council’s Legislative eXhibition Series during the biennial session of the legislature. Her work will be in place through May 19. | travelnevada.com

What’s new to see at SNC

Incline Village, Nev.

Sierra Nevada College presents “Long Since the Sun Has Set,” by artist Jane Cassidy in Tahoe Gallery until May 19 at the Holman Arts & Media Center. Cassidy is a multidisciplinary artist and educator from Galway, Ireland. Primarily trained in music composition and animation, her main interests lie in audio-visual immersive environments, visual music, live VJing and multi-channel work. She is currently assistant professor of digital media at the University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa. | sierranevada.edu

The power of natives

Sparks, Nev.

Sparks Museum & Cultural Center presents the work of Valeriy Kagounkin until May 13. Kagounkin was born in the Chuvash Republic of Russia. He works predominantly in the medium of paint. In 2014, he became a permanent member of the Russian Academy of Arts, established in 1775.

Kagounkin’s paintings concentrate on his people, the indigenous natives of Russia and Siberia and their North American counterpart, the Native American and others who built the American West.

“With my paintings, I want to show the modern viewer the power these people had in shaping the country we live in today,” he says. “I want to make incredible paintings that will touch the American heart and inspire the modern viewer.” | (775) 355-1144



Chemistry of the desert

Carson City, Nev.

Gail Rappa and Elaine Parks are Nevada artists who transform raw and found materials in mysterious and impressive ways and their work is the centerpiece of a new exhibit at the Nevada Art Council’s OXS Gallery. The exhibit, “High Desert Alchemy” will be in place until June 2. An artist talk and reception is on May 23 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. It is free and open to the public. Rappa and Parks, who both live in Tuscarora in Elko County, explore time, transformation, and death in their artwork. | (775) 687-6680

Grounded art

Carson City, Nev.

Gil Martin: “From the Ground Up” is at the CCAI Courthouse Gallery until May 24. For more than 20 years, Martin has made his own paint from natural earth pigments that he digs up from various sources in the western United States. He uses a starch paste made from corn meal as a binder and adds water to create a more or less viscous paint. His latest body of work has unmistakable references to Western landscapes that come about by working horizontal bands of color against one another until the painting unifies. | arts-initiative.org



What’s on tap at NMOA

Reno, Nev.

A Place in the Country: Aboriginal Australian Paintings is at the Earl and Wanda Casazza Gallery until May 21. This exhibition presents a concise selection of paintings by Aboriginal Australian female artists, drawn from the collection of Martha Hesse Dolan and Robert E. Dolan. The Nevada-based couple began researching Aboriginal Australian art and acquiring work by female artists, as well as collaborative work or group projects. Each artist shares a commitment and responsibility to country. They paint the natural features of their country in a non-representational style that enables the artists to keep secret and sacred elements hidden from uninitiated viewers.

Peter Stichbury’s “Anatomy of a Phenomenon” will be on display until May 28 at Gallery North. New Zealand artist Stichbury is fascinated by society’s ongoing obsession with UFO phenomena. He paints historical UFO sightings, as well as portraits of the people who purportedly saw them. His subjects are caught in an alternate reality — forever changed by their sighting experience, but also influenced by the myths, disinformation and conspiracy theories.

Spinifex: Aboriginal Paintings from the Robert Kaplan and Margaret Levi Collection will be on display until May 28 in the Ina Mae and Raymond Rude Gallery. This exhibition features Aboriginal paintings made by the Spinifex people of the Great Victoria Desert in Western Australia. The Spinifex Arts Project was established in 1996 as a way for the Spinifex people to record and document land ownership following their forced expulsion from the desert due to the Australian government’s atomic testing program in the 1950s. | nevadaart.org



Passion for outdoors

Tahoe City

North Tahoe Visitor Center Artists of the Month for May are Sky Emerson and Leah Alfano of Summit Side Photo & Video. Emerson’s passion for the outdoors led him to a versatile career as a photographer and videographer. When not being charged by bears or hiking through the back country he can be found photographing families, sporting events and commercial clients. Alfano has always been fascinated with photography and the majestic beauty around her. While earning a degree in business, she found her niche and combined her professional skills with her love of photography. Emerson and Alfano collaborated to form Summit Side Photo & Video in 2010 and were married in 2015. | gotahoenorth.com

Take a moment

Reno, Nev.

Sierra Arts Gallery presents Katy Ann Fox until May 26. Fox is able to illustrate the stunning scenery and imagery within the American West. Her series “Still Movement” illustrates the places that have caused her to take a moment and appreciate the world around her. An artist’s reception will be on May 18 from 6 to 8 p.m. | sierraarts.org

Cobalt like the lake

Incline Village, Nev.

Cobalt Artist Studio presents Ellen Nunes fine art, which will be on display through May. Called, “Creation Series: A Collaboration with Nature,” the body of work encompasses years of deliberate, playful experimentation born on a bone-chilling winter night in 2006. | cobaltartiststudio.com



Gathering of Artists

Tahoe City

Gathering of Artists is every first and third Wednesday of the month at North Tahoe Arts Center. Artists are welcome to drop in and share studio space from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | northtahoearts.com

Boat names focus of exhibit

Tahoe City

“What’s in a name?” Juliet famously pondered. Well, if you are a boat, the answer is: quite a lot. Tahoe Maritime Museum announces that the museum will feature an exhibition that explores the stories behind the names of familiar Tahoe places and beloved Tahoe boats in May.

Despite Shakespeare’s conceptualization of names as meaningless constructs, choosing a name for a boat is a personal choice and is rarely arbitrary. Many boat owners choose names that reflect a part of their life or family. Many are expressions of the owner’s personality and sense of humor. Other boat names pay homage to the tradition of the boat as a gendered object. Not only will “What’s in a Name” explore all these fascinating elements; it will also highlight the many superstitions and myths which surround this deeply personal choice. Visitors can also expect to delve into the complex nautical history behind the female persona of ships and boats. | tahoemaritimemuseum.org

Therapeutic exhibit

Truckee

Image Nation, a new art installation featuring Nevada County veterans, is on display at the Truckee Community Recreation Center until June 30. Image Nation is an initiative of the Nevada County Arts Council in partnership with Welcome Home Vets, funded in part by the California Arts Council and local contributions. The photographs, self-portraits and pictures of veterans’ hands are the result of a therapeutic workshop with veteran and master photographer Michael Llewellyn.

Image Nation helps veterans express themselves and connect with each other and society, a key element in treating post-traumatic stress disorder. Llewellyn, a veteran himself, has been working in photography since 1988.

“I have personal experience with the debilitating social isolation caused by episodes of trauma,” Llewellyn said in a press release. “The practice of photography offered me insight into understanding creative self expression, which contributed to the success of my career.” | tdprd.org

Lots of art for $5

Reno, Nev.

Art Walk Reno starts at 5 p.m. the first Thursday of every month throughout the year. Guests can see the works of local and regional artists on display in venues within the Arts District, between Liberty Street and Second Street and Virginia Street and Arlington Avenue. The walk begins at West Street Market in downtown Reno. Tickets are $5. | artspotreno.com



Butterflies come home

Truckee

Truckee Donner Recreation and Park District offers the Charles Fayette McGlashan Butterfly Collection at the Community Recreation Center. It had been housed in the Nevada City courthouse for 61 years. C.F. McGlashan and his daughter, Ximena, sometimes referred to as the “Butterfly Princess,” assembled more than 20,000 butterfly specimens. | tdrpd.org



Burning for volunteers

Reno, Nev.

Peter Hazel Art Studio was awarded a large honorarium to build “Bloom” a 40-foot tall sculpture of steel and glass. The sculpture will be interactive and visitors will be able to climb inside the piece and hang out in the viewing platform 30 feet in the air. This sculpture will be heading to Burning Man 2017 in late August and is currently in production at ArTech in Reno. Volunteers are needed to help to make fused glass discs and ceramic jellyfish medallions. No experience is necessary. | (775) 384-6820 or peter@peterhazel.com

Print fans welcome

Meyers

Bona Fide Books offers Open Print Studio on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Those who want to work on linocuts or wood block prints and those who have taken a letterpress class at Tahoe Letterpress are welcome. Assistance and some supplies are on site. | bonafidebooks.com



Pine for pines

Reno, Nev.

Valerie Cohen’s exhibition, “Tree Lines,” corresponds with a forthcoming publication of the same name from University of Nevada, Press. Artist, writer, illustrator and environmental activist, Cohen is a renowned watercolorist and draftsperson. This exhibition presents pen-and-ink line drawings of pine trees growing at or near the timberline in the Sierra Nevada and White Mountain Ranges of Eastern California. The exhibit will run until May 18 at UNR’s Sheppard Contemporary, Church Fine Arts. | (775) 784-4278



Yes, Virginia, it’s spring

Virginia City, Nev.

St. Mary’s Art Center Spring Exhibition will feature the works of Monika Piper Johnson, Ronnie Rector, Will Barber, Mimi Patrick, Casey Clark, Anthony Arevalo, Anna Smith, Grey Wolf Leather Works and Pura Vida Sierras Art. The show runs until May 28. | (775) 847-7774

Politics and art

Reno, Nev.

Sierra Arts Gallery presents “My Body Your Body” from June 1 to 22 featuring professional teaching artists from Sierra Nevada College, Truckee Meadows Community College and University of Nevada, Reno. This multimedia exhibition examines the current political climate and its effect on personal rights. Participating artists include Chris Lanier, Julia Schwadron, Rick Parsons, Sheri Leigh O’Connor and Mary Kenny from Sierra Nevada College; Candace Garlock, Dean Burton, Mahsan Ghazainzad, Bahareh Shahrabi Farahani and Erin Shearin from TMCC and Tamara Scronce and Paul Baker Prindle from UNR. An artists’ reception will be on June 15 from 6 to 8 p.m. | sierraarts.org

Art at 7,000 feet

Hope Valley

A four-day Plein Art Watercolor Workshop with “Lady” Jill Mueller is from June 5 to 8 at Sorenson’s Resort. Participants will paint in the fresh air of Hope Valley with snow-capped mountains and bursts of spring colors. Class size is limited to 16 students. The fee is $375 per person or $300 for those staying at Sorenson’s Resort. | ladyjill.com

From bikes to photography

South Lake Tahoe

South Lake Tahoe Library is displaying a collection of landscape photography by Helmut Klementi, who took up photography after he retired from his career as a member of the internationally acclaimed “Klementis,” who entertained audiences for 35 years with their athletic bicycle stunt routines. Klementi’s photographs reveal his eye for the subtle beauty he values in nature. This show runs until June 10. | talart.org

Make it to the Show

Truckee

Truckee Roundhouse Maker Show on June 11 needs makers. The Maker Show is in celebration of commercial and noncommercial makers. This year 25 commercial makers will be chosen; there will be no cap on the number of non-commercial makers chosen. | truckeeroundhouse.org

Two for the library

South Lake Tahoe

Tahoe Art League two exhibits at Lake Tahoe Community Library. “Denali Patterns,” by Les and Jill Allert runs until June 9. These images were captured as the couple flew over Mount Denali in a turbo prop airplane. They depict the relationship of dark and light, rock and ice and images only found around the highest mountain on the North American continent. | talart.org

Three days in paradise

Hope Valley

Tahoe Art League announces a three-day workshop, High Sierra Painting with Charles Muench, from June 12 to 14 in Hope Valley. Wildflowers, snow-capped mountains and the Carson River will be the subjects. There will be demonstrations, painting, critiques and group discussions. Accommodations can be found in Markleeville, Hope Valley and Woodsford. | Register (775) 265-4454 or charlesmuench.com

Popular summer art workshops

Incline Village, Nev.

Registration is open for Sierra Nevada College’s 33rd annual Summer Visiting Artist Workshops, which will take place from June 12 to the end of July. The variety of summer workshops are given by nationally known ceramists, glass artists, painters, sculptors, printmakers, digital artists, photographers, paper makers, jewelers and more. Participants can learn new techniques and expand their knowledge in the medium. The workshops are open to ages 16 and older.

On Tuesday night at 7 p.m. each week during the workshops, “Meet the Artist” lectures will be held in the Prim Library, followed by an informal reception in the Tahoe Gallery. They are free and open to the public. | sierranevada.edu

Rugged and unforgiving

Reno, Nev.

Metro Gallery in City Hall hosts photographer Robert Rollins until June 16. Rollins, following in the footsteps of famous photographers such as Ansel Adams, seeks to tell stories with his iconic imagery of the American West — and in this case, historic Fort Churchill. His careful and considerate landscape photographs are often moody and emotional. | reno.gov

Inspired by wildlife

Reno, Nev.

McKinley Arts & Culture Center hosts two artists until June 16. “Animalia” by Jennifer Wildermuth Reyes is at Gallery West. Wildermuth Reyes, who resides in the Santa Cruz Mountains, made a long series of wildlife paintings after years of studying other expressions of two-dimensional art. Her current pieces are placed against colorful geometric patterns, resulting in pieces that draw both on her current exposure to the natural world and her past experience in urban living and artistic study.

“My Nevada in Black & White” by Will Barber is at Gallery East. As an environmental scientist, Barber has a way of seeing the “ordered chaos” of one’s natural surroundings and visually expresses this concept through focusing on single elements. | reno.gov



Great Basin, great art

Carson City, Nev.

The Carson City Visitors Bureau presents the Great Basin Native Artists exhibit until June 19. The artists featured include Ben Aleck, Topaz Jones, Jack Malotte, Melissa Melero-Moose and Topah Spoonhunter. The Great Basin Native Artists was established in 2014, a collective group of indigenous artists, emerging and professional, residing in or originally from the Great Basin areas of Nevada, California, Southern Oregon, Southern Idaho and Utah. | visitcarsoncity.com

A humorous twist

South Lake Tahoe

Bay Area artist Kathy Aoki’s exhibit, “Beauty Essentials: Artifacts from the Museum of Historical Makeovers,” will be in Haldan Art Gallery at Lake Tahoe Community College until June 23. Aoki addresses gender and pop-culture issues through approachable visual formats with a twist of humor. Installations of her current body of work are presented in the context of an ersatz beauty history museum. | talart.org



Pics at the Brick

Carson City, Nev.

The Capital City Arts Initiative announces its exhibition, “High School Pic[ks] 2,” at the Community Development Building [the Brick]. More than 40 artists from Carson, Dayton, Douglas, and Pioneer high schools have work in the exhibit, which includes a wide variety of art media including ceramics, collage, drawing, painting and photography. The exhibit runs until June 30. | arts-initiative.org

Art classes for all

Tahoe City

North Tahoe Arts offers workshops for a fee and art talks free of charge. Fused Glass Pendants with Catherine Strand and Toni Rockwell is on June 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Corison Loft. Participants learn to make fused-glass pendants. NTA fused-glass artists Strand and Rockwell will teach basic glass properties and how to cut, shape and place layers of glass to make various pendants. All glass and tools are provided, as well as something to hang the pendants on. All pendants will be fired after class and can be picked up at North Tahoe Arts after July 7. The fee for the class is $45. Participants must be age 18 or older.

Getting Your Art Career on Track with Eva Nichols is on June 1 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the NTA Artisan Shop. Nichols will show participants how to take the first steps to identify artistic goals, break them down into manageable steps and make them fit into real life.

Elemental Magic: Combining Art and Feng Shui with Catherine Strand is on Aug. 25 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Artisan Shop. This talk is those interested in the magic of balance using the Five Elements and Feng Shui. Strand will explain this approach using ART and optimizing its placement. | northttahoearts.com

Volcanoes of color

Reno, Nev.

Arte Italia presents “Color Fusion,” an exhibition of works by California-based painter Dick Marconi that features eruptions of color on canvas. Marconi’s fascination with color began at age 12 when an accident left him blind and partially deaf in one ear. When he began to see again, colors were brighter, more vibrant and saturated than he recalled. Using his artistic passion and knowledge of chemistry, Marconi pioneered a technique that melds a variety of paints to make colors move, fuse, flow and retract. He refers to this abstract expressionist art form as “Color Fusion.” His work will be on display until July 30. | arteitaliausa.org



Are birds Sopranos?

Truckee

Atelier presents “Bird Mafia” by artist Emily Brown, who draws inspiration from the great outdoors, wildlife and her adventures. She shows her view of the world through meticulously cut lines and textures in her hand-cut paper art. She is best known for her layered cut paper shadow boxes series’ and animal cuts. Each bird mafia design begins as a papercut. Her work is in shows from Seattle to Los Angeles. She is based in Portland. Ore. The exhibit will run until June 30. | ateliertruckee.com

Both sides of the border

Reno, Nev.

The Nevada Museum of Art welcomes “Miradas: Ancient Roots in Modern and Contemporary Mexican Art, Works from the Bank of America Collection,” which celebrates and reveals a variety of cultural aspects that emerged in the years after the Mexican Revolution to the present day. The exhibit will remain on view through July 16.

“Miradas” consists of more than 100 paintings, prints and photographs created over the past 80 years by artists who have been attracted to and inspired by Mexico’s ancient civilizations and modern artistic theories. Highlights include works by some of the best-known Mexican artists, including Diego Rivera, Rufino Tamayo and Gabriel Orozco, as well as Mexican-American artists such as Judithe Hernández, Roberto Juarez and Robert Graham. The exhibit will include several educational and entertaining offerings through July with details online. | nevadaart.org

From the Bay

Reno, Nev.

Sierra Arts Gallery will exhibit “Strange Cousins from the West,” featuring Joshua Coffy, Heather Robinson, Catherine E. Moore, Shane Izykowski and Maggie Hurley from July 1 to 31. This group exhibition is of contemporary, emerging artists from San Francisco. The guest curator is Joshua Coffy. An artists’ reception is on July 20 from 6 to 8 p.m. | sierraarts.org

American West in all its glory

Reno, Nev.

Nevada Museum of Art proudly presents the paintings and rare drawings by Maynard Dixon, one of the premier artists working in the American West during the first half of the 20th Century. Drawn from the private collections of Bruce C. Paltenghi and Dr. Richard Paltenghi, this exhibition offers an intimate look at Dixon’s life and creative process, providing insight into the passionate way he traversed and interpreted the world. “Maynard Dixon: The Paltenghi Collections” will remain on view through July 16.

For more than five decades, Dixon documented the landscapes and cultures of the American West with unparalleled passion and authenticity. Nevada especially appealed to the artist; he spent significant time exploring the state’s desert and mountain landscapes during the 1920s and 1930s.

Inspired to begin collecting by their father, the California-based Paltenghi brothers have amassed a collection of more than 70 artworks that offer an intimate look at Dixon’s life in the American West between 1889 and 1944. Included are many never-before-seen drawings with subjects ranging from mountain and desert landscapes, to portraits and nude figure studies. | nevadaart.org



Developing art

Reno, Nev.

Sierra Arts Gallery presents a four-artist exhibit from Aug. 3 to 25. In January 2015, this group of artists spent 10 days in the desert at the Goldwell Open Air Museum in Rhyolite, Nev. This group, consisting of Jill Baker, Megan Berner, Nicole Donnelly and Jennifer Myers, used the time and space together to start new work and collaborate with each other, letting the work be influenced by the environment and conversation. Some individual pieces were completed during the residency, but a lot became starting points for larger ideas. An artists’ reception will be on Aug. 17 from 6 to 8 p.m. | sierraarts.org

NTA looking forward

Tahoe City

North Tahoe Arts announces dates for 23rd annual ARTour is from Aug. 12 to 13. This popular annual event has been reinvented into a walking tour in downtown Tahoe City with artist vendors and art-related events throughout the weekend. Artists will be gathered in several locations throughout the city demonstrating their artistic processes and offering their work for sale. A colorful map will guide visitors to all the locations. In addition, work from some of the artists will be exhibited in Corison Loft from Aug. 2 through Sept. 12, with a reception on Aug. 4. In keeping with ARTour’s focus on local art, preference will be given to artists who reside within 50 miles of Tahoe City. There will be five locations with five artists each for a total of 25 artists. However, this may be expanded. | northttahoearts.com

Largely inspired

Reno, Nev.

Sierra Arts Gallery presents an exhibit by Rachel Stiff from Sept. 7 to 29. Still is a mixed-media painter with an addiction to physical labor and an obsession with process. Her large-scale paintings reflect the beauty found in growth and decay. She has recently relocated to the high desert from Montana. This is her first solo exhibition in Northern Nevada. An artist’s reception will be on Sept. 21 from 6 to 8 p.m. | sierraarts.org

Plein Air painters sought

Tahoe City

North Tahoe Arts presents The North Lake Tahoe Plein Air Open from Sept. 5 to 10. Artists of all levels from all over the country will gather in North Lake Tahoe to paint the breathtaking scenery of North Lake Tahoe in the open air. The week’s events include Farmer’s Market Quick Draw Competition on Sept. 7 and two morning paint-outs and painting demonstrations.

The Public Exhibit will be at Northstar California Resort during the Autumn Food &Wine Festival. Main competition prizes will be awarded at the opening of the festival on Sept. 9 at 11:30 a.m. This exhibit is free and open to the public. Viewers can vote for the “People’s Choice” award. | northtahoearts.com

Early bird savings offered

Reno, Nev.

Nevada Museum of Art will present the Art + Environment Conference on Oct. 19 to 21. Early bird registration is now open. Guests will traverse time and space across the unsettled terrains, shifting frontiers and limitless horizons of the Greater West, the last part of the planet to be explored and settled. Those who purchase tickets before May 12 will get a $100 discount. | nevadaart.org

