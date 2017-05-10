2017 Tahoe-Reno Golf Guide

The Tahoe Weekly features a weekly golf section in each edition of the magazine from Memorial Day through October. Be sure to pick up your copy each week or download the digital edition on any device through the free issuu app at iTunes or GooglePlay. Get Tahoe Weekly delivered to your inbox by free subscription at TheTahoeWeekly.com.

TRUCKEE & NORTHSTAR

Truckee offers the largest variety of golf courses in the area from spectacular high-mountain views at Coyote Moon and Tahoe Donner to expansive views of Martis Valley at Northstar.

Featured as a top destination for golfers, the Old Greenwood Golf Course is a Jack Nicklaus Signature design, while its sister resort, The Golf Club at Gray’s Crossing offers tournament-like conditions. For a shorter round, visit Ponderosa Golf Course, a 9-hole community course.

READ MORE: Tips for golfing in the mountains

Coyote Moon Golf Course

If you are looking for a true mountain golf experience, look no further than Coyote Moon Golf Course. Located minutes from downtown Truckee, the course sits on a 250-acre property with breathtaking views, towering pines and granite outcroppings. Each hole feels as if you are playing golf in the middle of the woods. The layout has numerous elevation changes, well-protected greens and strategically placed hazards throughout. | coyotemoongolf.com

The Golf Club at Gray’s Crossing

Gray’s Crossing was designed by Jim Hardy and former PGA Tour professional Peter Jacobson. The course was opened in 2007 and features holes lined with lofty pines and native grasslands. The National Audubon Society recognized Gray’s Crossing as an Audubon International Gold Signature Sanctuary. | golfintahoe.com

Northstar California Golf Course

The golf course at Northstar has two distinct nines. The front nine wanders through wonderful Martis Valley and is referred to as the Meadow Nine. The back nine, called the Mountain Nine, climbs mountainous terrain and winds its way through majestic pines. The course was designed by Robert Muir Graves and is an enjoyable layout for all. | northstarcalifornia.com

Old Greenwood Golf Course

One of the most upscale golf experiences in the Lake Tahoe region may be found at Old Greenwood Golf Course, built by the legendary Jack Nicklaus in 2004. The course has received a number of accolades including a Top 10 ranking for Best New Public Access Golf Course by Golf Digest and ranked the 4th Finest New Upscale Public Course in America by Golf Magazine. | golfintahoe.com

Ponderosa Golf Course

Ponderosa Golf Course is Truckee’s oldest golf course. It was developed by the Truckee townspeople and designed by Bob Baldock in 1961. Ponderosa is a 9-hole course that plays just more than 3,000 yards. It is a blend of six par 4s, two par 3s and one par 5. | ponderosegolfcoursetruckee.com

Schaffer’s Mill Golf and Lake Club

Schaffer’s Mill, designed by John Harbottle and Johnny Miller, features enchanting views of Martis Valley, the Carson Range and the ski runs of Northstar. The first nine is located in a meadow and is fairly flat and the back nine climbs hilly terrain with many elevation changes. It is a par 71 that measures more than 7,000 yards from the black tees. | schaffersmill.com

Tahoe Donner Golf Course

Tahoe Donner Golf Course was the first 18-hole championship layout in Truckee. The front nine was designed by Roy Williams and further refined by renowned architect Billy Bell Jr., who completed the back nine in 1976. The course received a renovation by Cary Bickler in 2006 and was nominated by Golf Digest Magazine for Best Remolded Golf Course in America. The course features many elevation changes, granite rock formations, narrow fairways lined with soaring pines and views of the Truckee Valley. | tahoedonner.com

NORTH LAKE TAHOE & OLYMPIC VALLEY

North Lake Tahoe is home to two historic courses: Tahoe City Golf Course celebrating its 100th anniversary this season and Old Brockway. Some of the region’s finest courses can be found at Incline’s Mountain and Championship courses with breathtaking Lake Tahoe views and The Links at Squaw Creek, which offers a challenging game in Olympic Valley.

READ MORE: Tahoe’s most challenging holes

Incline Village Championship Course

The Championship Course in Incline Village was built in the summer of 1964 and is the first championship layout in the Tahoe Basin. The Crystal Bay Development Company hired Robert Trent Jones Sr. to carve a mountain layout that is a must play for any visitor. The highlight of this course is by far the dramatic views of Lake Tahoe. The golf shop has twice been ranked among the top 100 golf shops in America by Golf World. | golfincline.com

Incline Village Mountain Course

The 18-hole, par 58 Mountain Course plays a modest 3,527 yards from the white tees. Don’t let the lack of yardage fool you. Be prepared to use every club in your bag and expect a variety of challenging lies. The course was built by renowned designer Robert Trent Jones Jr. and is a dedication to Harold B. Tiller, known as one of the co-founders of Incline Village. | golfincline.com

The Links at Squaw Creek Golf Course

Amidst the iconic Olympic Valley lies a links-style course designed by Robert Trent Jones Jr. Nearly every peak of Squaw Valley Resort can be seen from the course including KT-22, Squaw Peak and Emigrant Peak. Resort at Squaw Creek boasts the only fully organic championship course in the Lake Tahoe region, meaning that only certified organic fertilizers are used and no pesticides are applied. The course has been recognized by the Audubon International as a Certified Cooperative Sanctuary. | squawcreek.com

Old Brockway Golf Course

Old Brockway Golf Course holds some of the richest history found in Lake Tahoe. In 1924, developer Harry Comstock hired Scottish designer John Duncan Dunn to design the course. During the 1930s and 1940s, North Tahoe was a favorite vacation spot for celebrities and the elite. It was common to see Bob Hope, Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin and it was the home for the first Bing Crosby Golf Tournament in 1934. | oldbrockway.com

Tahoe City Golf Course

This was another favorite of Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Bob Hope and Sammy Davis Jr. during the 1950s. The Tahoe City Golf Course is a municipal course that offers some of the most affordable rounds in the area. The course was first designed by May “Queenie” Dunn Hupfel in 1917. The original layout was links style consisting of six holes with sand greens. Guests of the famous Tahoe Tavern played golf here while vacationing in North Tahoe. Playing 2,691 yards from the blue tees, Tahoe City Golf Course offers a variety of shots and a mixture of challenging and easy holes, which makes this course enjoyable for low and high handicappers. | golftahoecity.com

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE

South Lake Tahoe is home to one of the most famous courses in the area, the Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course, which is routinely rated among the Top 100 golf courses in America. It also hosts the American Century Celebrity Golf Tournament, which brings top players and famous faces to the region each summer. For a more casual game, golfers may head to the Bijou Municipal Golf Course. The Tahoe Paradise Golf Course is hilly 18-hole course with tight, narrow fairways or play along the Truckee River at Lake Tahoe Golf Course.

Bijou Golf Course

Bijou Municipal Golf Course opened in 1920 and offers fairways lined with lofty pines and majestic views of Freel Peak. This 9-hole executive layout features five par 5s and four par 3s. The greens are small and flat and there are no water hazards, making this course perfect for beginners. | cityofslt.us

Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course

South Lake Tahoe’s premier golf course is Edgewood Tahoe. It is the only course in the Tahoe Basin that sits along the shores of the lake, which makes it that much harder to concentrate on your game. Edgewood opened in 1968 and was designed by George Fazio. Golf Digest regularly rates it among the top 100 in the nation. | edgewoodtahoe.com

Lake Tahoe Golf Course

Lake Tahoe Golf Course offers majestic views of Twin Peaks, Mount Tallac, Desolation Wilderness and the summit of Heavenly. The Truckee River meanders its way through much of the course and mountain wildlife can be found throughout. This is an enjoyable layout for golfers of all abilities offering challenging shots for low handicappers along with a set of family tees for beginners. | laketahoegc.com

Tahoe Paradise Golf Course

Tahoe Paradise is a unique, 18-hole executive course that offers a challenge for all handicaps. The course offers many elevation changes and a variety of dogleg lefts and rights. Most rounds here are played in less than four hours, making this a great course to play if you are limited on time. | tahoeparadisegc.com

THE LOST SIERRA



Head North on State Route 89 from Truckee to discover a lost world complete with hidden, world-class golf destinations. The Dragon at Nakoma Golf Resort offers breathtaking views of the High Sierra. Golf Digest has ranked the neighboring Whitehawk Ranch Golf Club as one of the Top 20 courses in California.



Plumas Pines runs along the Feather River with pristine, tree-lined fairways while the superb greens at Graeagle Golf Course are serene and picturesque.



Nestled between the Sierra Nevada and Cascade ranges, the Grizzly Ranch Golf Club is surrounded by more than 1 million acres of national and state forest.

The Dragon at Nakoma Golf Resort

With picture-postcard views from every tee, Nakoma’s 18-hole championship course, the Dragon, never disappoints. While you stop to savor the mountain vistas, don’t forget you are playing on a course that debuted as one of America’s Top 75 according to Golf World. It was designed by Robin Nelson, who also designed the famous Dunes at Mauna Lani on the Big Island of Hawaii. | nakomagolfresort.com

Feather River Inn Golf Course

This stunning par-3 track stays true to its original design concept: a course that is enjoyable, well kept and rewarding in play. The course is uniquely set in the Eastern Sierra with views of breathtaking snow-capped mountains, towering pines and azure blue skies. | featherriverinn.com

Feather River Park Resort

Feather River Park Resort course offers stunning views of the Mohawk Valley along its tree-lined fairways. There are two welcoming 18-hole championship courses for players of all abilities. | featherriverparkresort.com

Graeagle Meadows Golf Course

The course first opened as nine holes in 1968 and the back nine was completed in 1970. It was designed by Ellis Van Groder and features panoramic views of the Mohawk Valley. Graeagle is an enjoyable layout for all ability levels. The greens are modestly sized and stress accurate approach shots. | playgraeagle.com

Grizzly Ranch Golf Club

Grizzly Ranch Golf Club opened in 2005 and was designed by Bob Cupp. The course is aptly named, playing to a grizzly 7,411 yards from the back tees, but there are four tee boxes to choose from, allowing you to pick the ideal length for an enjoyable round. Unlike many mountain golf courses, Grizzly Ranch does not have any extreme elevation changes or forced carries. It plays fair for all levels of golfers. | grizzlyranchgolfclub.com

Plumas Pines Golf Course

Plumas Pines Golf Resort is a fantastic destination to get away from it all. Designed in 1980 by Homer Flint, the course zigzags its way along the middle fork of the Feather River and features some of the most pristine playing conditions in the area. The fairways are narrowly lined with towering pines and water comes into play on nearly every hole. Accuracy and course management are crucial. | plumaspinesgolf.com

Whitehawk Ranch Golf Course

The course was designed by Dick Bailey in 1996 and offers a unique blend of holes that wander through meadows of native grasses and wildflowers along with holes that are cut through lofty aspens, cedars and firs. In 2007 and 2008, Whitehawk was rated as the No. 11 best public course in California by Golf Digest Magazine and also won the esteemed Golf Writers Association Environmental Award in 1997. | golfwhitehawk.com

RENO & SPARKS

Lower elevation and a milder climate allow the courses in the Reno and Sparks area to open earlier than those in Tahoe. If you are jonesing to swing a club in the early spring and late into the fall, take a short drive down the hill and start the golf season before the snow melts off some of the mountains courses.



With more than a dozen courses to choose from, there’s something for every golfer in Reno and Sparks.

RENO



The Club at Arrowcreek | The Legend

The Club at Arrowcreek, located in the foothills, boasts 36 holes of challenging, unique terrain. After your round, drown your sorrows or celebrate your victory at the Redfields Bar & Grill. If you’re looking for something a bit more elegant, relax in front of the fireplace in the Terrace Room where you can enjoy fine cuisine and dining in a comfortable atmosphere. | golfarrowcreek.com

Lakeridge Golf Course

Designed by Robert Trent Jones Sr. in 1969, Lakeridge offers gorgeous views of both Reno and the surrounding mountains. In addition to beautiful scenery, the course offers numerous challenges, perhaps the best of which is the par-3 17th hole that features an always-fun island green. Just make sure you bring some extra balls for this tricky hole. | lakeridgegolf.com

Rosewood Lakes Golf Course

Designed by Brad Benz and opened in 1991, the Rosewood Lakes Golf Course is an affordable, public course located close to Reno. This scenic course offers generous greens offset by water hazards and numerous bunkers. The combination makes Rosewood Lakes ideal for players of all skill levels and abilities. | rosewoodlakes.com

Sierra Sage Golf Course

Weather permitting, the Sierra Sage Golf Course caters to year-round golfers of all stripes. The walker-friendly Sierra Sage Course sits beneath the slopes of Peavine Mountain and, in addition to 18 challenging holes, the course offers two full-practice holes, multiple putting greens and a full-grass driving range. If you want a different way to get around the course, golfers can try out the newest craze, GolfBoards. | sierrasagegolf.org

Washoe Golf Course

The Washoe Golf Course offers two 9-hole courses: the Executive Course and the Short Game Course. Washoe Golf Course is unique in that a single green fee gets you unlimited access to both courses for the day. Need to work on those short irons? Spin a few laps on the Short Game Course until you feel up to the challenge of the Executive. | washoegolf.org

Wolf Run Golf Club

The home course of the University of Nevada, Reno men’s and women’s golf teams, Wolf Run Golf Club located in Southern Reno is a fun, challenging gem of a course. If you’re new to the area, the Wolf Run is a great introduction to the area and to desert golfing in general. Tricky, undulating terrain provides challenges for beginners and experienced players alike. Should the worst happen, not to worry. The clubhouse offers full-service club repair to make sure your grandpa’s clubs can help get you through another season. | wolfrungolfclub.com

SPARKS



The Links at Kiley Ranch

The Links at Kiley Ranch is the perfect place to squeeze in a quick 9. This executive-style, par-3 course is open to the public year-round. It features a gorgeous practice putting green made of 100 percent bent grass, challenging water features and professional instruction. It hosts a Glow Ball Tourney during the summer. | thelinksatkileyranch.com

Redhawk Golf and Resort | The Hills Course

As the signature course of three-time U.S. Open champion Hale Irwin, the Hills Course at Redhawk combines small greens, deep bunkers and significant elevation changes for an experience that is as challenging as it is enjoyable. The Hills Course sits on what was once a working ranch and elements of this history shine through during each round. | redhawkgolfandresort.com

Redhawk Golf and Resort | The Lake Course

If gorgeous desert landscapes, challenging features and beautifully sculpted greens are your thing, check out the Robert Trent Jones Jr. designed Lake Course at Redhawk Golf and Resort. This 7,400-yard course is located minutes from Sparks, though the scenery and amenities will have you feeling as if you’ve stepped into a faraway world. | redhawkgolfandresort.com

Wildcreek Golf Course | Championship Course

If you’re looking for a challenging round of golf, the Wildcreek Golf Course is your go-to around Sparks. When a course has been chosen to host the PGA Seniors Tournament not once, not twice, but three times, you know you’re in for a unique, challenging afternoon. | wildcreekgolf.net

Wildcreek Golf Course | Executive Course

Perhaps you don’t have all day to play or perhaps you just want to work on your short game in preparation for the next family get-together. Either way, the 9-hole, all par-3 Executive Course at the Wildcreek Golf Course is the perfect choice. | wildcreekgolf.net

CARSON VALLEY

The Carson Valley serves up unique courses with spectacular views from the Comstock to the Carson River in the shadow of the Carson Range, which might offer snow-capped vistas throughout the season.

Carson Valley Golf Course

If you’re looking for a golf experience that’s a little bit out of the ordinary, look no further than the Carson Valley Golf Course. Thanks to the close proximity to the Carson River and the large cottonwood trees lining the course, hot summer days become a pleasant golf experience. If traditional golf isn’t your thing, the Carson Valley Golf Course also offers FootGolf in the afternoon. | carsonvalleygolf.com

Dayton Valley Golf Club

The majestic Dayton Valley Golf Club, designed by Arnold Palmer, is recognized as one of the top courses in Northern Nevada. This could help explain why it has been a PGA Tour Qualifier location since 1995, making it the longest, consecutive-running location in the country. With a whopping 40 acres of water features, Dayton Valley Golf Club might be as challenging as it is beautiful. It’s easy to see why this course is listed as one of Golf Digest’s “Places to Play.” | duncangolfreno.com/dayton-valley/

Eagle Valley | East Course

This is the more user-friendly of the two Eagle Valley courses. The East Course boasts a great setup for walking or riding. FootGolf is offered in the afternoons. | eaglevalleygolf.com

Eagle Valley | West Course

The Eagle Valley West Course is a desert links-style course that’s sure to challenge even the most seasoned golfers. | eaglevalleygolf.com

Empire Ranch Golf Course | Comstock-River Course

The Comstock/River course at the Empire Ranch Golf Course is steeped in local history as a former stop for weary emigrants traveling west. The course features well-manicured fairways and greens, challenging bunkers and beautiful vistas no matter what hole you’re playing. | empireranchgolf.com

Empire Ranch Golf Course | Sierra-River Course

Step out onto the Sierra/River course at the Empire Ranch Golf Course and get ready to feel as if you’re stepping into a piece of bygone history. This gorgeous course also features a grass driving range, a chipping area and two practice putting greens so you can make sure your game is up to par (pun definitely intended) before you even step foot on the first tee box. The 9-hole Sierra/River course is also staffed by PGA professionals more than happy to help you take your game to the next level. | empireranchgolf.com

Empire Ranch Golf Course | Sierra-Comstock Course

The historic Sierra-Comstock Course has everything you could ask for in nine holes of golf: stunning views, a close proximity to Carson City and challenging features. | empireranchgolf.com

Genoa Lakes Golf Club | Lakes Course

As the home of the U.S. Open Qualifier, the Lakes Course at the Genoa Lakes Golf Club provides a challenge to even the most seasoned golfer. This links-style course was designed by PGA champion Peter Jacobsen and John Harbottle III. It features rolling fairways, lush wetlands and fantastic views of the Carson Range. | genoalakes.com

Genoa Lakes Golf Club | Ranch Course

With wide open spaces and spectacular mountain views, the Ranch Course at Genoa Lakes Golf Club is perfect for those who enjoy a more power-driven game of golf. With more than 100 bunkers and a waterfall challenge though, don’t make the mistake that the Ranch Course is simply a “grip it and rip it” course. You’ll need all your wits about you as you tackle this challenging course. | genoalakes.com

Silver Oak Golf Course

Silver Oak Golf Course is the perfect getaway for an afternoon or longer. Eighteen holes of rolling, pristine grass offer a challenge to all, while maintaining a fun atmosphere for those newer to the game. Try out the newest craze, FootGolf, where competitors use their feet to kick a soccer ball into a 21-inch hole. | silveroakgolf.com

Sunridge Golf Club

Sunridge Golf Club offers five sets of tees to accommodate golfers of all skill levels. In addition to 18 gorgeous holes, Sunridge maintains chipping areas and practice greens, as well as a 300-yard driving range so you can enhance every aspect of your game. If you’re looking to take your game to the next level, the friendly professional staff will be more than happy to work with you during a private lesson or three. | sunridgegc.com

Contributors | Casey Glaubman, TJ Lester, Jenn Sheridan and Katherine E. Hill