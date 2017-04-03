The Tahoe Weekly was recognized for its efforts in marketing and advertising, receiving the 2016 Regional Marketing Award from the North Lake Tahoe Chamber of Commerce’s 63rd Annual Community Awards on April 6.

“It was an honor to be recognized for our efforts and the hard work of our staff – Anne Artoux, Alyssa Ganong and Mael Passanesi – along with all of our contributors in making Tahoe Weekly the No. 1 source for events, entertainment, festival and the outdoors in the Tahoe Sierra,” said Katherine E. Hill, Publisher and Editor In Chief.

Tahoe Weekly has been a locally owned and operated magazine since the first edition was published in 1982 — eight years before the launch of the World Wide Web and long before the birth of social media.

Through the decades, Tahoe Weekly has grown and adapted to the needs of its readers and the growth in popularity of the Internet.

The Tahoe Weekly team was excited to be nominated by the Tahoe City Downtown Association.

“Through the decades, the Tahoe Weekly has gone through many name changes, but has always been known for its iconic covers of breathtaking scenery, of locals enjoying the Tahoe-Truckee lifestyle and the remarkable people and places that define our community,” TCDA Executive Director Stacie Lyans wrote in her nomination. “Publisher and Editor and Chief, Katherine Hill, leads the magazine with a ‘give-back’ attitude to create a better Tahoe-Truckee community. Katherine volunteers her time as the current president of the TCDA, she is a member of the North Tahoe Regional Advisory Board and was newly appointed to the Lake Tahoe Federal Advisory Committee for the U.S. Forest Service. The Tahoe Weekly is the go-to magazine for locals and visitors alike and Tahoe Weekly really goes above and beyond to cover our North Lake Tahoe community.”

The Tahoe Weekly is celebrating its 35th anniversary in 2017 and recently expanded its coverage to include an expanded Arts & Culture section, is launching a new, more user-friendly web site, and has seen continued growth in both its print edition and digital platforms.

In the past year alone, Tahoe Weekly’s online readership has grown 50 percent from 15,000 Unique Visitors (the industry standard for tracking web traffic) every month to 22,000.

Tahoe Weekly’s print edition has also increased by nearly 50 percent since 2013, which includes expanded distribution into South Lake Tahoe, Stateline, Reno and Sparks.

Print is not dead. In the last four years, Tahoe Weekly print distribution has increased from 7,500 printed copies to an average of 11,000 printed copies for each issue.