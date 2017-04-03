In most places around the country, the flowers are already in bloom. In Tahoe, an epic winter and record snowfall offers a bounty of spring skiing and other resort winter offerings — there is still much fun to be had. Music, art, entertainment and food events abound as the snow slowly melts. Let’s celebrate.

On Stage

Reno Ukulele Festival

April 6-9 | Nugget Casino Resort | Sparks, Nev.

The ninth annual Reno Ukulele Festival is on the horizon. One of the largest events of its kind in the country, it celebrates the growing popularity of the diminutive instrument and includes evening concerts, workshops, instruction and vendors. | nuggetcasinoresort.com

“The Passion”

April 8, 9, 11, 14 | Area venues

Tahoe Symphony Orchestra and Chorus showcase the 12th annual presentation of J. S. Bach’s masterpiece, “The Passion according to St. Matthew.” The program will feature selections from Part 2 of the “Passion” and will be performed in English. | toccatatahoe.com

Spring Meltdown Festival

April 20-22 | Hard Rock Hotel & Casino | Stateline, Nev.

The 10th Spring Meltdown METAL Festival is bigger and badder than ever. It originated in South Shore. More than 50 heavy metal bands rock out Lake Tahoe; an extra third day was added this year. | hardrockcasinolaketahoe.com

Spring Music Series

Until April 23 | Alpine Meadows

Talented musicians take center stage on the deck at Alpine Meadows for a spring filled with great skiing and exceptional live music every Saturday and Sunday. | squawalpine.com

Reno Jazz Festival

April 27-29 | University of Nevada, Reno

The Reno Jazz Festival offers three days of concerts, clinics and competitions on the UNR campus to celebrate 55 years of jazz. Since its first year in 1962, the festival has endeavored to bring to Reno both talented students and renowned professional artists. | unr.edu/rjf

Rhythm & Rawhide

May 17 | Reno Ballroom | Reno, Nev.

This fundraiser for the Reno Philharmonic and the Reno Rodeo Foundation offers a night of good, old-fashioned country-western entertainment. Musical director Laura Jackson will lead the Reno Phil with featured vocalists Rachel Potter and Patrick Thomas. Enjoy favorite classics such as “Crazy,” “Jambalaya” and “The Devil Went Down to Georgia.” | renorodeofoundation.org

Truckee Thursdays

June 8-Aug. 18 | Truckee

Truckee Downtown Merchants Association Part presents Truckee Thursdays, part street fair and part block party in historic downtown. Hobnob with locals, meet visitors and join in the fun — live music, activity booths, local vendors and food trucks — every Thursday night from 5 to 8:30 p.m. All ages are invited to participate in the festivities. | truckeethursdays.com

Mozart in the Mountains

June 10-18 | Area venues

Mozart in the Mountains features Anyssa Neumann performing Piano Concerto No. 21 and Josue Casillas performing Concertone and Symphony No. 39. Jeff Lundhorst is the concertmaster. | toccatatahoe.com

Bluesdays Tuesdays

June 13-Sept. 5 | Village at Squaw Valley | Olympic Valley

Enjoy this free outdoor concert series of acclaimed artists howlin’ the blues starting at 6 p.m. | squawalpine.com

Concerts at Commons

June 18-Sept. 3 | Commons Beach | Tahoe City

Local, regional and national artists take the stage every Sunday afternoon at Commons Beach in Tahoe City. From 4 to 7 p.m., enjoy food and drinks from local vendors or pack a picnic to watch the sun set on the shimmering waters of Lake Tahoe. | concertatcommonsbeach.com



Music on the Beach

June 30-Sept. 1 | Kings Beach State Recreation Area | Kings Beach

Enjoy the sunset on the shore of Lake Tahoe with live music, local food vendors and a range of frequently rotating beers from Alibi Ale Works, a local craft brewery. Free performances from Tahoe’s favorite bands will ensure dancing in the sand every Friday night from 6 to 8:30 p.m. | northtahoebusiness.org

ARTS & CULTURE

Tahoe Truckee Earth Day 2017

April 22 | Village at Squaw Valley | Olympic Valley

This festival is a volunteer run, nonprofit event to recognize, celebrate and promote the region’s unique beauty. Enjoy live entertainment while learning how to preserve and protect our natural resources. | tahoetruckeeearthday.com

Reno Earth Day

April 23 | Idlewild Park | Reno, Nev.

This year’s theme is: The Natural World, Clean and Green Technologies and Many Cultures. From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., stroll the 20 acres of the park looking at more than 350 exhibits and activities for all ages, that includes four stages of entertainment, specialty foods, local breweries, workshops, rallies, games and prizes. | facebook.com/renoearthday

South Tahoe Earth Day

April 29 | Bijou Community Park | South Lake Tahoe

Earth Day recognizes, celebrates and promotes the region’s unique beauty while educating the public about local environmental issues. Learn about ways to counteract global climate change through recycling and composting, alternative energy, water conservation, sustainability and reducing the ecological footprint. Enjoy local music and dance. | southtahoeearthday.org

Cinco de Mayo

April 29-30 | Grand Sierra Resort | Reno, Nev.

This annual celebration of Latino heritage is two days of live entertainment, popular Latin bands and musicians, amateur boxing, Mexican dancing horse performances and a children’s playground. Enjoy Mexican food and other dishes from top local restaurants, arts, crafts, games and more. | cincodemayoreno.com

Indigo Star Earth Gathering

May 11-15 | Sierra Hot Springs | Portola

This event is an off-the-grid gathering by women for women. More than 35 teachers will offer their passion, wisdom and acceptance in community. Come celebrate each other in all the ways that women shine. | indigostar.earth

Reno Sculpture Fest

May 12-14 | ReTrac Plaza | Reno, Nev.

The Reno Sculpture Fest returns with new larger-than-life installations, live music, kids activities and late-night after parties in 12 city blocks, as well as an arts and yoga festival. | renosculpturefest.com

Restorative Arts and Yoga Festival

May 19-21 | Granlibakken Tahoe | Tahoe City

The inaugural Restorative Arts and Yoga Festival will feature two days of workshops and classes led by local Tahoe practitioners, yoga instructors and professionals. | granlibakken.com

Made in Tahoe Festival

May 27-28 | Village at Squaw Valley | Olympic Valley

Made in Tahoe Festival celebrates all things Tahoe. The Village at Squaw Valley will host a wide array of offerings that are made in or inspired by the Lake Tahoe Basin and Truckee by local artisans, businesses, culinarians, organizations and entertainers. | squawalpine.com



Sands EuroFest

June 2-4 | Sands Regency | Reno, Nev.

This weekend celebration will feature European food and beer, entertainment, dancing and craft booths at the 19th annual event. | sandsregency.com

Nevada State Fair

June 8-11 | Mills Park | Carson City, Nev.

Enjoy four days of fun, entertainment, carnival rides and pig racing. There will be a car show, history reenactments and exhibits from participating counties of the great state of Nevada. | nevadastatefair.org

Maker Show 2017

June 11 | Truckee Tahoe Lumber Co. | Truckee

Truckee Roundhouse hosts the third annual Maker Show featuring local makers and artists and food and beverages from local restaurants. | truckeeroundhouse.org



Tahoe City Solstice Festival

June 15-18 | Tahoe City

Celebrate the start of summer with the 12th annual Solstice Festival featuring the farmers’ market, Solstice Stroll Classic Car Show, live music at different venues, Tahoe City Wine Walk, the Solstice Sip ‘n’ Shop and kickoff to the summer concerts at Commons Beach. The great outdoors takes center stage with events, guided tours, clinics and more at the Alpenglow Mountain Festival and during Adventure Sports Week. | visittahoecity.org

2017 Stewart Father’s Day PowWow

June 16-18 | Stewart Facility | Carson City, Nev.

Celebrate Father’s Day weekend with the entire family and experience Native American heritage, history and pride. The former Stewart Indian School will come alive with more than 200 dancers, 25 arts and crafts vendors and Indian tacos and other fare. | stewartindianschool.com

8th annual Peaks & Paws

June 17-18 | Village at Squaw | Olympic Valley

This two-day festival features dog-themed entertainment, fun activities for the family, adoptable dogs, wine and beer tasting and great bluegrass music. There will be dog-centric entertainment, including the ultimate flying dog show, fly ball demonstrations and dog-friendly hikes and fetching contests. | squawalpine.com



Delectable Delights



Reno Wine Walk

April 18, May 20, June 17 | The Riverwalk District | Reno, Nev.

Take a stroll along the Truckee River while sipping on wine. Every third Saturday of the month at participating Riverwalk District merchants. | renoriver.org

Steampunk Tavern Stroll

April 22 | Area venues | Reno, Nev.

Steampunk Tavern Stroll is a themed bar crawl that brings together both a possible future and a re-imagined past from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. It merges the Victorian era with a Buck Rogers sensibility. | crawlreno.com

Farmers’ Markets

May 18-October | Area venues

Nothing says summer like a trip to the local farmer’s market. Enjoy the sunshine, fresh local produce, great food and people who help make this community special. Tahoe City farmers’ market and Truckee Regional Park’s market open in mid-May. Other regional markets from South Lake Tahoe to Carson City, Nev., to Beckwourth open in June. | foothillsfarmersmarket.com

Food Truck Friday

May 19-Sept. 29 | Idlewild Park | Reno, Nev.

Reno Street Food came about in 2012 with just five food trucks. Reno Street Food can proudly say it has 30 deliciously packed food trucks, pop-up restaurants and food trailers every Friday from 5 to 9 p.m. There are local bands and artists featured each week. | Reno Street Food on Facebook

Strange Brew Festival

May 20 | The Brewer’s Cabinet | Reno, Nev.

Strange Brew Festival is a celebration of uniquely crafted brews from local breweries. More than 20 local breweries will offer brews exclusively made for this event — brews that will challenge taste buds and sensibilities. There will be music and great barbecue from 3 to 7 p.m. | strangebrewfestival.com

Chili on the Comstock

May 20-21 | Virginia City, Nev.

The 34th annual Chili on the Comstock returns to the historic town. Taking place along C Street, the main drive, the event promises all the favorite flavors and brings the return of the Fireball Saloon Crawl, Fun with the Runs 5K, music and family-friendly activities. | visitvirginiacitynv.com

Reno Craft Beer Week

June 2-10 | Area venues | Reno, Nev.

Craft Beer Week highlights the region’s craft beer culture while expanding the reach of craft beer through collaboration, education, cooperation and responsible libation. Enjoy sampling the region’s best beers, learning from local brewers and discovering an evolving craft. Home brewers are invited to compete in the Biggest Little Homebrew competition. | renocraftbeerweek.com

Epic SciFi & Fantasy Crawl

June 3 | Area venues | Reno, Nev.

Celebrate favorite SciFi classics, video games, books and movies with costumes, drinks and friends. The evening begins with a light saber battle in the heart of downtown. | crawlreno.com

Lake Tahoe Brewfest

June 10 | Coldwater Brewery & Grill | South Lake Tahoe

The inaugural Lake Tahoe Brewfest features craft brew tastings from breweries Lake Tahoe breweries and some from the surrounding areas, a home brewers’ competition, music, arts and crafts, food and more. | tahoesouth.com

Taste of the Comstock

June 10 | Area venues | Virginia City, Nev.

Sample savory bites of Virginia City’s finest fare, experience the way it was on the Comstock and encounter the life of the upper echelon in the VIP whiskey lounge all at Taste of the Comstock. In its heyday, when silver was pouring from the hills, Virginia City was well known as a town of riches, elegance and fine dining. | visitvirginiacitynv.com

Truckee Brew Fest

June 10 | Truckee Regional Park | Truckee

The 12th annual Truckee Brew Fest features more than 40 specialty brews from Northern California and Nevada breweries, music by Lost Whiskey Engine and Coburn Station, dancing, barbecue items and silent auction. | truckeebrewfest.com

The Great Eldorado BBQ, Brews and Blues Festival

June 16-17 | Eldorado Resort Casino | Reno, Nev.

This annual event is equal parts barbecue block party, microbrew tasting event and music festival with free, nonstop rock and blues throughout the weekend. Last year, more than 60 microbreweries participated including Brew Brothers, Saint Archer Brewing Company, Pyramid, Magic Hat and Blue Moon. | eldoradoreno.com



Tahoe City Wine Walk

June 17 | Tahoe City

One of Tahoe City’s signature annual events, the Wine Walk gives participants the opportunity to sip, shop and explore. Stroll the scenic lakefront sidewalks, tasting wines and noshing on tasty bites from nearly 30 wineries, local restaurants and caterers. | tahoecitywinewalk.com

Theater & Dance

An Evening with Lake Tahoe Dance Collective

April 7-9 | Tahoe Art Haus & Cinema | Tahoe City

An evening of dance spanning classical ballet, a mid-century modern classic and two contemporary premieres. Guests Calvin Thomas and Daiane Lopes da Silva will be featured. | tahoearthauscinema.com

“Tooth of Crime”

April 7-22 | Brüka Theatre | Reno, Nev.

This dystopian rock fantasy written by Sam Shepard is set in a bleak and blinding desert world of apocalyptic devastation. Violence and rock music combine to fuel battles where language is the weapon of choice. | brukatheater.com

“Bridge to Terabithia”

April 21-23 | Community Arts Center | Truckee

The story is of a deep friendship between two misfit kids and their creation of an imaginary kingdom in the woods. It celebrates the power of love and explores how challenging it is for people of any age to handle a devastating loss and find the inner strength to move forward. | truckeecommunitytheater.com

Brew, Brats & Ballet

April 22, 23 & 30 | Area venues

The Sierra Nevada Ballet presents Brews, Brats & Ballet, a variety of short, original choreographic works by area artists in a unpretentious and welcoming atmosphere. | sierranevadaballet.org

“Spring 10-Minute Play Festival”

May 6 | Community Arts Center | Truckee

This fun event features complete plays, each 10 minutes long. Comedies, farce, avant-garde contemporary pieces, thought-provoking dramas, all packed into tiny productions. Multiple directors, adult actors from Truckee, Tahoe and Reno, and a few basic set pieces and props is all that is needed for a super evening. | truckeecommunitytheater.com

“Murder in Green Meadows”

May 12-28 | Reno Little Theater | Reno, Nev.

Thomas, a successful architect, and wife, Joan, have just moved into their dream house in the quiet suburban town. A friendship develops with their neighbors Carolyn and Jeff, as does an affair between Joan and Jeff. Thomas makes two demands of his wife: She must stop seeing Jeff and she must kill him. What follows is a diabolical plot that thickens to the final showdown. | renolittletheater.org

“Stupid F***ing Bird”

May 18-June 17 | Brüka Theatre | Reno, Nev.

An aspiring director rampages against the art created by his mother’s generation. A nubile actress wrestles with an aging Hollywood star for the affections of a renowned novelist — and everyone discovers how disappointing love, art and growing up can be. | bruka.org

“Young Frankenstein”

June 8-11 | Community Arts Center | Truckee

It’s bawdy. It’s naughty. It’s Mel Brooks. Based on the 1974 film by Brooks and Gene Wilder, this parody of the horror film genre features Frederick Frankenstein, his faithful fiancé, a hunchbacked sidekick, leggy lab assistant, mysterious housekeeper and the monster himself, who does a mean tap dance to “Putting on the Ritz.” | truckeecommunitytheater.com

The Mountains are Calling

AMGEN Tour of California

May 11-12 | North & South Lake Tahoe

This grueling Tour de France-style cycling road race challenges the world’s top professional cycling teams to compete along a demanding course that traverses hundreds of miles of California’s iconic highways, byways and coastlines each spring. The teams chosen to participate have included Olympic medalists, Tour de France contenders and World Champions. Don’t miss the excitement as the Women’s Stage 1 and 2 competitors race around Lake Tahoe. | amgentourofcalifornia.com

Reno River Festival

May 13-14 | Truckee River Whitewater Park | Reno, Nev.

Enjoy sunning on the riverbanks, watching pro kayakers duke it out, listening to music, perusing merchandise tents, sampling food and beverage gardens and learning to kayak in the beginner channel. The festival features some of the best freestyle kayakers. | renoriverfestival.com

Spring Wings Bird Festival

May 19-20 | Lahontan Valley Wetlands | Fallon, Nev.

Experts lead birding and wildlife tours in the Lahontan Valley Wetlands and Stillwater Wildlife Refuge with hands-on activities, raptors on display and speakers. | springwings.org

Opening Day at the Lake

May 26-29 | Area venues

Tahoe is ready for summer during Memorial Day Weekend. Time to open up summer cabins, put boats in the water and get a jump on traditional summer activities. Enjoy restaurant deck openings and parties. | visittahoecity.org

Thunderbird Paddling Festival

June 10 | Sand Harbor State Park | Incline Village, Nev.

All forms of standup paddleboarding on Lake Tahoe will be featured at this festival. Race in the Thunderbird 8 Miler or 4 Miler. There will be Grom races for the kids. SUP enthusiasts can also test new gear, check out the vendor expo and take clinics. | laketahoepaddling.com

Tough Mudder

June 10-11 | Northstar California | Truckee

Do you have what it takes to take on this rugged, cross-country course? Endure world-class obstacles, more than 20, for 8 to 10 miles in this team event or just watch the fun. | toughmudder.com



Adventure Sports Week

June 16-25 | Area venues

Enjoy 10 days of human-powered sports, music, film and fun. The event hosts eight competitive events during the day along with entertainment at night. Trail running, triathlon, mountain biking, paddleboarding and other competitive events will be offered. There will also be demos, clinics and activities for every adventure enthusiast in the family. | adventuresportsweektahoe.com

Livin’ in the Wild, Wild West



Reno Xtreme Barrel Race

April 25-30 | Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center | Reno, Nev.

The Biggest Little Barrel Race in the World hosts contestants from more than 10 states. This barrel race series is unique in that competitors include men and women, amateurs and professionals and all age groups. The fast-paced competition with top athletes and beautiful horses is free to the watching public. | burnsevents.com

Genoa Cowboy Festival

April 28-30 | Genoa, Nev.

A blend of beautiful setting, entertainment, heritage and Western culture, the Genoa Cowboy Festival is a place to celebrate cowboy music and poetry, Old West history and the Western lifestyle. Genoa is the site of the first ranch in Nevada and still has working cattle ranches near the center of town. | genoacowboyfestival.org

Comstock Arabian Horse Association Spring Fiesta

May 5-7 | Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center | Reno, Nev.

Arabian horses have always held a mystique and are often regarded as noble. Beautiful, elegant and versatile, they are the most recognized horse breed in the world. Enjoy the spirited competition that feature Arabians, Half Arabians and Anglo Arabians. | comstockarabianassociation.com

Let it Ride, Reno!

June 2-4 | Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center | Reno, Nev.

Dedicated to preserving the sports of team penning and ranch sorting on the West Coast, these championships offer the best and most fair events held at premier venues with great cattle, awesome awards and an excellent experience for any level of rider. | legacychampionships.wordpress.com

Reno Cattle Drive

June 10-15 | Area venues

For 26 years, the Reno Rodeo Cattle Drive has given would-be cowboys and cowgirls the chance to participate in an authentic, old-style cattle drive as they travel 100 miles through Nevada desert to deliver more than 300 steer to the rodeo grounds in downtown Reno. | renorodeo.com

Reno Rodeo

June 15-24 | Rodeo Grounds | Reno, Nev.

The Reno Rodeo is 10 days of the best PRCA-sanctioned rodeo competitions in the country with more than 750 professional athletes, two world-class team-roping events, Xtreme bull riding, team roping, steer wrestling, barrel racing and bronco riding. The event features an extreme Mustang Makeover, Double R Marketplace for shopping, food, carnival and the wieldy popular Mutton Bustin’. | renorodeo.com

Bob Feist Invitational Team Roping

June 19 | Reno–Sparks Livestock Events Center | Reno, Nev.

This 40th annual masters’ roping event features the world’s top 100 teams, representing 23 states and Canada that compete for the coveted BFI Championship in one of the most respected events among team ropers. | bfiweek.com

Motor Madness



Virginia City Grand Prix

April 29-30 | Virginia City, Nev.

Experience the legendary racing in historic Virginia City during this off-road motorcycle race. After the race, head to the Village Saloon to talk bikes and celebrate. | vcgp.com

Monster Jam

May 12-14 | Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center | Reno, Nev.

Experience the world’s largest and most famous monster truck tour. Watch world-class drivers compete in front of capacity crowds in racing and freestyle. | monsterjam.com

Hot August Nights Spring Fever Revival

May 19-20 | Area venues | Reno, Nev.

Twist and shout back to the 1960s and 1970s for a weekend of classic cars and rock ‘n’ roll music in downtown Reno, which will hum with powerful engines and dreamy sighs as classic cars from bygone eras line the streets. Marvel at the Show ‘n’ Shines and enjoy free entertainment provided by the Silver Legacy Resort Casino. The event also features food and beverages and memorabilia booths. | hotaugustnights.net

Street Vibrations Spring Rally

June 2-4 | Reno & Virginia City, Nev.

Enjoy a weekend of motorcycle fun with live entertainment on six stages, bike games, poker runs, vendors and more. | roadshowsreno.com

Battle Born Moto Festival

June 3-4 | Wild West Motorsports Parks | Sparks, Nev.

Expect the most extreme forms of off-road motorcycle racing in one weekend. Top pros from the West will demonstrate their talents in motor-climb racing, extreme enduro, trials and freestyle motocross. | elevatedaction.com

Octane Fest

June 9-11 | Rattlesnake Raceway | Fallon, Nev.

This festival hosts a week of high-powered motorsports with dirt-track racing, fuel-drag racing and a jamboree with monster trucks and freestyle motocross. | octanefest.com

US Open of Watercross

June 17-18| Sparks Marina | Sparks, Nev.

This event is the NASCAR of watercross and draws top competitors worldwide. This premier racing circuit showcases professional and amateur athletes in the highly explosive and exciting sport of personal watercraft racing. | prowatercross.com