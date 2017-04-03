Tahoe, a juvenile North American river otter, and will make his public debut at the Aquarium of the Bay on Pier 39 in San Francisco on April 14 joining popular and loveable otters Shasta, Baxter and Ryer in the North American River Otter Gallery, according to the Aquarium.

In the meantime, he’s been getting to know his otter companions behind the scenes, romping around with rambunctious brother Baxter and Ryer during playtime, and cuddling with resident otter elder and expert napper Shasta for naps.

Tahoe will join the 20,000 fish, sharks and other animals living at Aquarium of the Bay to help share the message about the importance of the health and interconnectedness of our natural resources. North American river otters are an important indicator for the health of the waterways that flow all the way from the Sierra to the sea.

By providing the opportunities for the Aquarium’s guests to learn about river otters, Aquarium of the Bay is working to build a connection between its visitors, the river otters and a healthy watershed. | www.aquariumofthebay.org