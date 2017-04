APRIL 6 | THURSDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Spring Loaded 2017 Heavenly Resort

Live music Tamarack Heavenly 3:30 p.m.

Aaron Oropeza Truckee Tavern 5 p.m.

SNC Concert Choir St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church IV 7 p.m.

Paul Covarelli Cottonwood 7 p.m.

STS9 Harrah’s Lake Tahoe 8 p.m.

80’s music night Mellow Fellow Truckee 8 p.m.

Mic Smith McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

Rustler’s Moon Bar of America 8 p.m.

Stan Charles Pastime Club 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Classic Cue 8 p.m.

Open Mic Alibi Ale Works 9 p.m.

Karaoke Fat Cat Bar 9 p.m.

Karaoke The Grid 9:30 p.m.

Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Magic Fusion The Loft 7 & 9 p.m.

Kivi Rogers & Ken Garr The Improv 9 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Dave Leather Sassafras 6:30 p.m.

Terri, Craig & Mick Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Hans Eberbach Carson Valley Inn 7 p.m.

Kerry Pastine & The Crime Scene Peppermill 7 p.m.

Jaime Rollins Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

The Kegels, Boss’Daughter, Bucket Flash Jub Jub’s 8 p.m.

Nathan Owens Motown & Soul Circus Circus 8 p.m.

The Vegas Road Show Atlantis 8 p.m.

Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

Bazooka Zoo’s Groovy Good Time Bash St. James Infirmary 9 p.m.

Major Powers & The Lo-Fi Symphony The Saint 9 p.m.

Poperz Lex GSR 10 p.m.

Left of Centre Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s Nugget 5 p.m.

DJ Ivan Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

DJ Trivia Singer Social Club 8 p.m.

DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 8:30 p.m.

Country Music Night Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 8:30 p.m.

Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Sue Costello The Laugh Factory 7:30 p.m.

The Rat Pack Harrah’s 7:30 p.m.

“Hand to God” Good Luck Macbeth 7:30 p.m.

“The Word Begins” The Potentialist Theatre 7:30 p.m.

Special Events

Banff Mountain Film Festival Silver Legacy 7 p.m.

APRIL 7 | FRIDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Spring Loaded 2017 Heavenly Resort

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.

Live music Northstar Village 2 p.m.

Steve and Tom Gar Woods 4 & 8 p.m.

Live music Plaza Bar 5 p.m.

Don “Fingers” Kahn Nakoma Resort 5 p.m.

Gaelynn Lea Bar One 7 p.m.

Daniel Kushnir Cottonwood 7 p.m.

STS9 Harrah’s 7:30 p.m.

Live music 968 Park Hotel Coffee Bar 7:30 p.m.

Tahoe Dance Band South Lake Senior Center 7:30 p.m.

Chris Costa Tahoe Biltmore 8 p.m.

Big Blu Soul Revue Bar of America 9 p.m.

Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.

Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.

Risky Biscuits Crystal Bay Club 10 p.m.

Live music Fat Cat Bar 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ party Northstar Village 5:30 p.m.

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Punk Rock Karaoke Tourist Club 9 p.m.

MontBleu 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Lake Tahoe Dance Collective Tahoe Art Haus 7 p.m.

Magic Fusion The Loft 7 & 9 p.m.

Kivi Rogers & Ken Garr The Improv 9 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

The Vegas Road Show Atlantis 4 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.

Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Corky Bennett Reno Senior Center 7:30 p.m.

John Dawson Band Carson Valley Inn 8 p.m.

The Head and the Heart Grand Sierra 8 p.m.

Nathan Owens Motown & Soul Circus Circus 8 p.m.

Kerry Pastine & The Crime Scene Peppermill 8 p.m.

Ukulele All-Stars Sparks Nugget 8 p.m.

Superbad Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Jackie Landrum Harrah’s 9 p.m.

George Walker, Normal Bean & Merry Pranksters Studio on 4th 9 p.m.

Candyland 1 Up 10 p.m.

Hindsight Atlantis 10 p.m.

Left of Centre Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s Nugget 5 & 11 p.m.

DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.

DJ MoFunk Circus Circus 9:30 p.m.

DJ Roni V & DJ Bob Richards Eldorado 10 p.m.

DJ Romeo Reyes Lex GSR10 p.m.

Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

Boggan and guest DJs 1 up 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.

Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Evening of Improv Brewery Arts Center 7 p.m.

Kelly Hilbert & Drew Shafer Pioneer Underground 9 p.m.

“Hand to God” Good Luck Macbeth 7:30 p.m.

“The Word Begins” The Potentialist Theatre 7:30 p.m.

The Rat Pack Harrah’s 7:30 p.m.

Sue Costello The Laugh Factory 7:30 & 9:30 p.m.

“Tooth of Crime” Brüka Theatre 8 p.m.

The Clairvoyants Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

APRIL 8 | SATURDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Spring Loaded 2017 Heavenly Resort

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.

Sambada KT Squaw Valley 1 p.m.

Joy & Madness Alpine Meadows 1 p.m.

Blues Monsters Northstar Village 2 p.m.

Drinking with Clowns Kirkwood 2 p.m.

Redneck Fusion Festival Sugar Bowl

SNC Concert Choir St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church IV 7 p.m.

Herman’s Hermits Harrah’s 7:30 p.m.

Chris Costa Tahoe Biltmore 8 p.m.

Steve and Tom Gar Woods 8 p.m.

BoomBox MontBleu 8 p.m.

Big Blu Soul Revue Bar of America 9 p.m.

Zion Roots Whiskey Dick’s 9 p.m.

Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.

Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.

Soul Scratch Crystal Bay Club 10 p.m.

Live music Fat Cat Bar 10 p.m.



DJ Parties

DJ Big Blue View Bar 12 p.m.

DJ party Northstar Village 5:30 p.m.

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.

Rookies 10 p.m.

Roger That! The Loft 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

MontBleu 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Lake Tahoe Dance Collective Tahoe Art Haus 2 & 7 p.m.

Magic Fusion The Loft 7 & 9 p.m.

Kivi Rogers & Ken Garr The Improv 9 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

The Vegas Road Show Atlantis 4 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.

GHI Jazz Living the Good Life 9 p.m.

Corky Bennett Bavarian World 6 p.m.

Richard Johnson Brewery Arts Center 7 p.m.

Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Victor & Penny w/Bob Malone Sparks Nugget 8 p.m.

Superbad Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Kerry Pastine & The Crime Scene Peppermill 8 p.m.

Nathan Owens Motown & Soul Circus Circus 8 p.m.

John Dawson Band Carson Valley Inn 8 p.m.

Jackie Landrum Harrah’s 9 p.m.

Yuri’s Night 11 The BlueBird 9 p.m.

The Sextones The Saint 9 p.m.

Gardenss Studio on 4th 9 p.m.

Justin Martin 1 Up 10 p.m.

Hindsight Atlantis 10 p.m.

Left of Centre Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.

DJ Roni V Eldorado 9 p.m.

DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 9 p.m.

DJ MoFunk Circus Circus 9:30 p.m.

DJ Scene Peppermill 10 p.m.

Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.

Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

The Rat Pack Harrah’s 7:30 p.m.

“Hand to God” Good Luck Macbeth 7:30 p.m.

Sue Costello The Laugh Factory 7:30 & 9:30 p.m.

“Tooth of Crime” Brüka Theatre 8 p.m.

The Utility Players Sands Regency 8 p.m.

APRIL 9 | SUNDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.

Sambada Alpine Meadows 1 p.m.

Big Blu Soul Revue Northstar Village 3 p.m.

Unkle Funkle McP’s TapHouse 9 p.m.

The London Souls w/People’s Blues of Richmond Crystal Bay Club 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Pastime Club 9:30 p.m.

Karaoke w/Andrew The Grid 9:30 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Magic Fusion The Loft 7 & 9 p.m.

Kivi Rogers & Ken Garr The Improv 9 p.m.

Special Events

Lake Tahoe Dance Collective Tahoe Art Haus 2 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Live music chez louie 10 a.m.

Ed Corey Trio Reno Little Theater 10:30 a.m.

Tristan Selzler Brasserie St. James 12 p.m.

Sunday Jazz Wild River Grille 2 p.m.

TOCCATA “The Passion” St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church 4 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Deep Groove Red Dog Saloon 5:30 p.m.

Cliff and Dave Carson Valley Inn 6 p.m.

The Socks Peppermill 6 p.m.

Brain Candy Live! Pioneer Center 7 p.m.

Hindsight Atlantis 8 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

Left of Centre Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s 5 p.m.

DJ Ivan Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Premier Karaoke Show The Point 6:30 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Tooth of Crime” Brüka Theatre 2 p.m.

Sue Costello The Laugh Factory 7:30 p.m.

APRIL 10 | MONDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Live music Tamarack Heavenly 3:30 p.m.

Mark Wilson McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Himmel Haus 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Line Dancing Nakoma Resort 7 p.m.

Magic Fusion The Loft 7:30 p.m.



RENO & BEYOND

CW & Mr. Spoons Comma Coffee 12 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Cliff and Dave Carson Valley Inn 6 p.m.

The Socks Peppermill 6 p.m.

American Made Band Atlantis 8 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

Amp Ent DJ Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Java Jungle 7 p.m.

Gold Hill Hotel 7 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 9:30 p.m.

Open Mic w/Tany Jane Sidelines 8:30 p.m.

Blazing Mics! Jub Jub’s 9:30 p.m.

Live Band Karaoke Eldorado 10 p.m.

APRIL 11 | TUESDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Live music Tamarack Heavenly 3:30 p.m.

TOCCATA “The Passion” St. Theresa Catholic Church SLT 7 p.m.

Buddy Emmer Band Harrah’s 8 p.m.

Grey Mitchell McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

Dolan, DJ Abilities, Cas One vs. Figure Hard Rock 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 9 p.m.

DJ Keenan Whiskey Dicks 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic w/Ryan Taylor Mellow Fellow Truckee 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Magic Fusion The Loft 7:30 p.m.



RENO & BEYOND

John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

The Socks Peppermill 6 p.m.

Canyon White Living the Good Life 6:30 p.m.

American Made Band Atlantis 8 p.m.

DG Kicks Big Band 3rd Street Bar 8 p.m.

Black & Blues Jam Sidelines 8:30 p.m.

Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Chris English Eldorado 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Trey Valentine’s Backstage Karaoke Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Kevin Farley & Jeff Richards The Laugh Factory 7:30 p.m.

APRIL 12 | WEDNESDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Live music Tamarack Heavenly 3:30 p.m.

Ike & Martin “M.S. Dixie” 5:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Mellow Fellow Truckee 8:30 p.m.

Karaoke Classic Cue 9 p.m.

Auld Dubliner 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Magic Fusion The Loft 7:30 p.m.



RENO & BEYOND

L-Cubed UNR Randall Rotunda 12 p.m.

Dave Leather Comma Coffee 12 p.m.

John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

The Socks Peppermill 6 p.m.

Terri & Craig Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Rick Metz Blues Jam Sands Regency 7 p.m.

American Made Band Atlantis 8 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

Live Blues Wednesdays The Saint 9 p.m.

Lucas Biespiel Studio on 4th 9 p.m.

Garage Boys Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s 6 p.m.

DJ Jamie G John Ascuaga’s 7 p.m.

Johnny Bailey Vinyl Club St. James Infirmary 8 p.m.

Bingo & Country Rock DJ Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Justincredible DJ Carson Station 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Red Dog Saloon 7 p.m.

Open Mic Firkin & Fox 7 P.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Kevin Farley & Jeff Richards The Laugh Factory 7:30 p.m.

APRIL 13 | THURSDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Live music Tamarack Heavenly 3:30 p.m.

Aaron Oropeza Truckee Tavern 5 p.m.

Jacob Westfall Cottonwood 7 p.m.

80’s music night Mellow Fellow Truckee 8 p.m.

Rustler’s Moon Bar of America 8 p.m.

Mic Smith w/Strange Weather The Loft 9 p.m.

Anders Osborne w/Scott Pemberton Crystal Bay Club 9 p.m.

Stan Charles Pastime Club 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Classic Cue 8 p.m.

Open Mic Alibi Ale Works 9 p.m.

Karaoke Fat Cat Bar 9 p.m.

Karaoke The Grid 9:30 p.m.

Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Magic Fusion The Loft 7:30 p.m.



RENO & BEYOND

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Dave Leather Sassafras 6:30 p.m.

Terri, Craig & Mick Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Justin Lee Band Carson Valley Inn 7 p.m.

Caleb Hawley Peppermill 7 p.m.

Halie O’Ryan Circus Circus 8 p.m.

Jaime Rollins Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

American Made Band Atlantis 8 p.m.

Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

Bazooka Zoo’s Groovy Good Time Bash St. James Infirmary 9 p.m.

The Dangerfield Studio on 4th 9 p.m.

Poperz Lex GSR 10 p.m.

Garage Boys Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s Nugget 5 p.m.

DJ Ivan Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

DJ Trivia Singer Social Club 8 p.m.

DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 8:30 p.m.

Country Music Night Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 8:30 p.m.

Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

The Rat Pack Harrah’s 7:30 p.m.

Kevin Farley & Jeff Richards The Laugh Factory 7:30 p.m.

“Tooth of Crime” Brüka Theatre 8 p.m.

Toursome Pioneer Underground 8 p.m.



APRIL 14 | FRIDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.

Groove Foundry Northstar Village 2 p.m.

Live music Plaza Bar 5 p.m.

TOCCATA “The Passion” St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church 7 p.m.

Neighbors Cottonwood 7 p.m.

Live music 968 Park Hotel Coffee Bar 7:30 p.m.

Tahoe Dance Band South Lake Senior Center 7:30 p.m.

Steve and Tom Gar Woods 8 p.m.

Chris Costa Tahoe Biltmore 8 p.m.

Groove Foundry Bar of America 8 p.m.

Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.

Space Jesus Tahoe Biltmore 9 p.m.

Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.

Haymarket Square Crystal Bay Club 10 p.m.

Live music Fat Cat Bar 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ party Northstar Village 5:30 p.m.

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open mic Art Truckee 7 p.m.

Punk Rock Karaoke Tourist Club 9 p.m.

MontBleu 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Magic Fusion The Loft 7:30 p.m.



RENO & BEYOND

American Made Band Atlantis 4 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.

Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Too Short Jub Jub’s 7 p.m.

Corky Bennett Reno Senior Center 7:30 p.m.

Halie O’Ryan Circus Circus 8 p.m.

Justin Lee Band Carson Valley Inn 8 p.m.

Thunder Cover Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Caleb Hawley Peppermill 8 p.m.

Rodney Crowell Piper’s Opera House 8 p.m.

A Perfect Circle Reno Events Center 8 p.m.

Whiskey Heroes & Liam Kyle Cahill The Saint 8 p.m.

Erin & the Project Harrah’s 9 p.m.

Wilkinson’s Quartet Studio on 4th 9 p.m.

Escalade Atlantis 10 p.m.

Garage Boys Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s Nugget 5 & 11 p.m.

DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.

DJ MoFunk Circus Circus 9:30 p.m.

DJ Roni V & DJ Bob Richards Eldorado 10 p.m.

DJ Romeo Reyes Lex GSR 10 p.m.

Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Mustard Lex GSR 10 p.m.

Boggan and guest DJs 1 up 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.

Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

The Rat Pack Harrah’s 7:30 p.m.

Kevin Farley & Jeff Richards The Laugh Factory 7:30 & 9:30 p.m.

“Tooth of Crime” Brüka Theatre 8 p.m.

Illusionist Shimshi Sparks Nugget 8 p.m.

APRIL 15 | SATURDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.

Space Cowboys KT Squaw Valley 1 p.m.

The Blues Monsters Alpine Meadows 1 p.m.

Live music Kirkwood 2 p.m.

déjà vu Northstar Village 2 p.m.

Hawaiian Beach music Village Lodge Sugar Bowl

Desert Rose Chamber Ensemble Art Truckee 8 p.m.

Steve and Tom Gar Woods 8 p.m.

Chris Costa Tahoe Biltmore 8 p.m.

Groove Foundry Bar of America 8 p.m.

Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.

Dean-O-Holics Hard Rock 9 p.m.

Joy & Madness w/The Lique Moe’s BBQ 9 p.m.

Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.

Riotmaker & Lizano Whiskey Dick’s 9 p.m.

Mr. Rooney & Lambchop Crystal Bay Club 10 p.m.

Live music Fat Cat Bar 10 p.m.



DJ Parties

Village at Northstar 5:30 p.m.

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.

Rookies 10 p.m.

Roger That! The Loft 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

MontBleu 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Magic Fusion The Loft 7 & 9 p.m.



RENO & BEYOND

American Made Band Atlantis 4 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.

Corky Bennett Bavarian World 6 p.m.

Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Lil Debbie, Demrick & 1 Ton Jub Jub’s 7 p.m.

Bryan Bowers Brewery Arts Center 7 p.m.

Super Diamond Nugget Ballroom 8 p.m.

Thunder Cover Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Caleb Hawley Peppermill 8 p.m.

Shinedown Grand Sierra 8 p.m.

Halie O’Ryan Circus Circus 8 p.m.

Justin Lee Band Carson Valley Inn 8 p.m.

Three Divas III Reno Ballroom 8 p.m.

GHI Jazz Living the Good Life 9 p.m.

Erin & the Project Harrah’s 9 p.m.

Weapons of Mass Creation The Saint 9 p.m.

American Made Band Escalade 10 p.m.

Garage Boys Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.

DJ Roni V Eldorado 9 p.m.

DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 9 p.m.

DJ MoFunk Circus Circus 9:30 p.m.

DJ Yo Yolie Peppermill 10 p.m.

Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.

Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Kevin Farley & Jeff Richards The Laugh Factory 7:30 & 9:30 p.m.

The Rat Pack Harrah’s 7:30 p.m.

“Tooth of Crime” Brüka Theatre 8 p.m.

The Utility Players Sands Regency 8 p.m.

Illusionist Shimshi Sparks Nugget 8 p.m.

APRIL 16 | SUNDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.

Ideateam Alpine Meadows 1 p.m.

Laura Ingle Northstar Village 2 p.m.

Unkle Funkle McP’s TapHouse 9 p.m.

DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Pastime Club 9:30 p.m.

Karaoke w/Andrew The Grid 9:30 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Magic Fusion The Loft 4:30 & 7:30 p.m.



RENO & BEYOND

Live music chez louie 10 a.m.

Tristan Selzler Brasserie St. James 12 p.m.

Sunday Jazz Wild River Grille 2 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Deep Groove Red Dog Saloon 5:30 p.m.

Max Minardi Peppermill 6 p.m.

Empire of the Sun Grand Sierra 7:30 p.m.

Escalade Atlantis 8 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

Garage Boys Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s 5 p.m.

DJ Ivan Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Premier Karaoke Show The Point 6:30 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Zoot Suit Revue Nugget Ballroom 11 a.m. & 12 & 1 & 2 p.m.

Illusionist Shimshi Sparks Nugget 6 p.m.

Kevin Farley & Jeff Richards The Laugh Factory 7:30 p.m.

APRIL 17 | MONDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Mark Wilson McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Himmel Haus 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Line Dancing Nakoma Resort 7 p.m.

Magic Fusion The Loft 7:30 p.m.



RENO & BEYOND

CW & Mr. Spoons Comma Coffee 12 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Max Minardi Peppermill 6 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

Amp Ent DJ Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Java Jungle 7 p.m.

Gold Hill Hotel 7 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 9:30 p.m.

Open Mic w/Tany Jane Sidelines 8:30 p.m.

Blazing Mics! Jub Jub’s 9:30 p.m.

Live Band Karaoke Eldorado 10 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Line dancing Nakoma Resort 5:30 p.m.

APRIL 18 | TUESDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Buddy Emmer Band Harrah’s 8 p.m.

Grey Mitchell McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 9 p.m.

DJ Keenan Whiskey Dicks 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic w/Ryan Taylor Mellow Fellow Truckee 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Magic Fusion The Loft 7:30 p.m.



RENO & BEYOND

John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Max Minardi Peppermill 6 p.m.

Canyon White Living the Good Life 6:30 p.m.

Ab-Soul Jub Jub’s 7 p.m.

Black & Blues Jam Sidelines 8:30 p.m.

Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DG Kicks Big Band 3rd Street Bar 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Chris English Eldorado 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Trey Valentine’s Backstage Karaoke Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

John Melendez The Laugh Factory 7:30 p.m.

APRIL 19 | WEDNESDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Ike & Martin “M.S. Dixie” 5:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Mellow Fellow Truckee 8:30 p.m.

Karaoke Classic Cue 9 p.m.

Auld Dubliner 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Magic Fusion The Loft 7:30 p.m.

Rocky LaPorte & Ron Morey The Improv 9 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Dave Leather Comma Coffee 12 p.m.

John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Max Minardi Peppermill 6 p.m.

Terri & Craig Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Rick Metz Blues Jam Sands Regency 7 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

Live Blues Wednesdays The Saint 9 p.m.

Audioboxx Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s 6 p.m.

DJ Jamie G John Ascuaga’s 7 p.m.

Johnny Bailey Vinyl Club St. James Infirmary 8 p.m.

Bingo & Country Rock DJ Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Justincredible DJ Carson Station 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Red Dog Saloon 7 p.m.

Open Mic Firkin & Fox 7 P.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

John Melendez The Laugh Factory 7:30 p.m.

“Tooth of Crime” Brüka Theatre 8 p.m.

APRIL 20 | THURSDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Spring Meltdown Festival Hard Rock

Aaron Oropeza Truckee Tavern 5 p.m.

80’s music night Mellow Fellow Truckee 8 p.m.

Mic Smith McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

Rustler’s Moon Bar of America 8 p.m.

G Jones Tahoe Biltmore 8 p.m.

4/20 w/Black Star Safari, Dingo Weasel Whiskey Dick’s 9 p.m.

Stan Charles Pastime Club 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Northwoods Clubhouse 6:30 p.m.

Open Mic Classic Cue 8 p.m.

Open Mic Alibi Ale Works 9 p.m.

Karaoke Fat Cat Bar 9 p.m.

Karaoke The Grid 9:30 p.m.

Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Magic Fusion The Loft 7:30 p.m.

Rocky LaPorte & Ron Morey The Improv 9 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Dave Leather Sassafras 6:30 p.m.

Spring Fling Youth Strings CC Community Center 6:30 p.m.

Terri, Craig & Mick Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Dusty Miles & The Cryin’ Shame Peppermill 7 p.m.

Soundwave Circus Circus 8 p.m.

Jaime Rollins Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

Bazooka Zoo’s Groovy Good Time Bash St. James Infirmary 9 p.m.

Michelle Moonshine & Scratchdog Stringband Studio on 4th 9 p.m.

Poperz Lex GSR 10 p.m.

Audioboxx Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s Nugget 5 p.m.

DJ Ivan Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

DJ Trivia Singer Social Club 8 p.m.

DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 8:30 p.m.

Country Music Night Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 8:30 p.m.

Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

The Rat Pack Harrah’s 7:30 p.m.

John Melendez The Laugh Factory 7:30 p.m.

“Tooth of Crime” Brüka Theatre 8 p.m.

Erik Meyers Pioneer Underground 8 p.m.



APRIL 21 | FRIDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Spring Meltdown Festival Hard Rock

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.

Steve and Tom Gar Woods 4 & 8 p.m.

Live music Plaza Bar 5 p.m.

Live music 968 Park Hotel Coffee Bar 7:30 p.m.

Tahoe Dance Band South Lake Senior Center 7:30 p.m.

Chris Costa Tahoe Biltmore 8 p.m.

Steve & Tom Bar of America 8 p.m.

Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.

Andre Nickatina Whiskey Dick’s 9 p.m.

Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.

Scott Pemberton Band The Trocadero 9 p.m.

micah j & DJJD Crystal Bay Club 10 p.m.

Live music Fat Cat Bar 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ party Northstar Village 5:30 p.m.

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open mic Art Truckee 7 p.m.

Punk Rock Karaoke Tourist Club 9 p.m.

MontBleu 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Bridge to Terabithia” Truckee Community Theater 7 p.m.

Magic Fusion The Loft 7:30 p.m.

Rocky LaPorte & Ron Morey The Improv 9 p.m.

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.

Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Corky Bennett Reno Senior Center 7:30 p.m.

Granger Smith w/Earl Dibbles Jr. Cargo 8 p.m.

Dusty Miles & The Cryin’ Shame Peppermill 8 p.m.

The Wiz Kid Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

KISS Grand Sierra 8 p.m.

Soundwave Circus Circus 8 p.m.

Aaron Lewis Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

On the Border-Eagles Tribute Atlantis 8 p.m.

Take 2 Harrah’s 9 p.m.

Will Clarke 1 Up 10 p.m.

Neil Jackson Lex GSR 10 p.m.

Audioboxx Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s Nugget 5 & 11 p.m.

DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.

DJ MoFunk Circus Circus 9:30 p.m.

DJ Roni V & DJ Bob Richards Eldorado 10 p.m.

DJ Romeo Reyes Lex GSR10 p.m.

Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

Boggan and guest DJs 1 up 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.

Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Burning” Brewery Arts Center 7 p.m.

The Rat Pack Harrah’s 7:30 p.m.

John Melendez The Laugh Factory 7:30 & 9:30 p.m.

“Tooth of Crime” Brüka Theatre 8 p.m.

Erik Meyers Pioneer Underground 9 p.m.

Special Events

APRIL 22 | SATURDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Spring Meltdown Festival Hard Rock

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.

Serina Dawn Band The Village 11:30 a.m.

Midtown Social Alpine Meadows 1 p.m.

Sol Horizon Village Squaw 3:30 p.m.

Truckee Tahoe Community Chorus Resort at Squaw Creek 7 p.m.

“The Passion” St. Rose of Lima Church 3:30 p.m.

Live bluegrass Village Lodge Sugar Bowl

Steve and Tom Gar Woods 8 p.m.

Battle of the Bands Hard Rock 8 p.m.

Steve & Tom Bar of America 8 p.m.

Reed Mathis & Electric Beethoven Moe’s BBQ 9 p.m.

Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.

Katchafire w/Inna Vision & Mystic Roots Band MontBleu 9 p.m.

Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.

Totally Rad 80’s Dance Party Whiskey Dick’s 9 p.m.

Katchafire w/Inna Vision & Mystic Roots Band MontBleu 10 p.m.

Down North Crystal Bay Club 10 p.m.

Live music Fat Cat Bar 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.

Rookies 10 p.m.

Roger That! The Loft 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

MontBleu 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Bridge to Terabithia” Truckee Community Theater 7 p.m.

Magic Fusion The Loft 7:30 p.m.

Rocky LaPorte & Ron Morey The Improv 9 p.m.

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.

GHI Jazz Living the Good Life 9 p.m.

Corky Bennett Bavarian World 6 p.m.

Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

RenoFesto Jub Jub’s 7 p.m.

Dusty Miles & The Cryin’ Shame Peppermill 8 p.m.

The Wiz Kid Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Todd Snider Sparks Nugget 8 p.m.

Earles of Newton’s Juke Joint Dance Club The Saint 8 p.m.

Soundwave Circus Circus 8 p.m.

Take 2 Harrah’s 9 p.m.

Audioboxx Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.

DJ Roni V Eldorado 9 p.m.

DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 9 p.m.

DJ MoFunk Circus Circus 9:30 p.m.

DJ Spider Peppermill 10 p.m.

Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.

Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Erik Meyers Pioneer Underground 6:30 & 9:30 p.m.

“Burning” Brewery Arts Center 7 p.m.

The Rat Pack Harrah’s 7:30 p.m.

Brews, Brats & Ballet Reno Little Theater 7:30 p.m.

John Melendez The Laugh Factory 7:30 & 9:30 p.m.

“Tooth of Crime” Brüka Theatre 8 p.m.

The Utility Players Sands Regency 8 p.m.

Special Events

APRIL 23 | SUNDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.

Peter Joseph Burtt & The Kingtide Alpine Meadows 1 p.m.

Truckee Tahoe Community Chorus Resort at Squaw Creek 2 p.m.

Unkle Funkle McP’s TapHouse 9 p.m.

DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Pastime Club 9:30 p.m.

Karaoke w/Andrew The Grid 9:30 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Bridge to Terabithia” Truckee Community Theater 2 p.m.

Magic Fusion The Loft 4:30 & 7:30 p.m.

Rocky LaPorte & Ron Morey The Improv 9 p.m.

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

Live music chez louie 10 a.m.

Tristan Selzler Brasserie St. James 12 p.m.

Sunday Jazz Wild River Grille 2 p.m.

Classix Six Pioneer Center 4 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Deep Groove Red Dog Saloon 5:30 p.m.

Bogg Jazz Ensemble Peppermill 6 p.m.

RenoFesto Jub Jub’s 7 p.m.

Ryan Chrys & the Rough Cuts, w/Everyday Outlaw The Saint 8 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

Audioboxx Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s 5 p.m.

DJ Ivan Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Premier Karaoke Show The Point 6:30 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Brews, Brats & Ballet Reno Little Theater 2 p.m.

John Melendez The Laugh Factory 7:30 p.m.

Special Events

Reno Earth Day Idlewild Park

APRIL 24 | MONDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Mark Wilson McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Himmel Haus 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Line Dancing Nakoma Resort 7 p.m.

Magic Fusion The Loft 7:30 p.m.



Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

CW & Mr. Spoons Comma Coffee 12 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Bogg Jazz Ensemble Peppermill 6 p.m.

Missio w/Cemetery Sun Jub Jub’s 8 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

Amp Ent DJ Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Java Jungle 7 p.m.

Gold Hill Hotel 7 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 9:30 p.m.

Open Mic w/Tany Jane Sidelines 8:30 p.m.

Blazing Mics! Jub Jub’s 9:30 p.m.

Live Band Karaoke Eldorado 10 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

The Rat Pack Harrah’s 7:30 p.m.

Special Events

APRIL 25 | TUESDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Buddy Emmer Band Harrah’s 8 p.m.

Grey Mitchell McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 9 p.m.

DJ Keenan Whiskey Dicks 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic w/Ryan Taylor Mellow Fellow Truckee 8 p.m.

Open Mic w/Lucas Arizu Fat Cat Bar 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Magic Fusion The Loft 7:30 p.m.



Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Bogg Jazz Ensemble Peppermill 6 p.m.

Canyon White Living the Good Life 6:30 p.m.

King Lil G Jub Jub’s 7 p.m.

Classix Six Pioneer Center 7:30 p.m.

Black & Blues Jam Sidelines 8:30 p.m.

Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DG Kicks Big Band 3rd Street Bar 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Chris English Eldorado 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Trey Valentine’s Backstage Karaoke Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Mitch Fatel The Laugh Factory 7:30 p.m.

The Rat Pack Harrah’s 7:30 p.m.

Special Events

APRIL 26 | WEDNESDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Ike & Martin “M.S. Dixie” 5:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Mellow Fellow Truckee 8:30 p.m.

Karaoke Classic Cue 9 p.m.

Auld Dubliner 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Magic Fusion The Loft 7:30 p.m.



Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

Dave Leather Comma Coffee 12 p.m.

John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Bogg Jazz Ensemble Peppermill 6 p.m.

Terri & Craig Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Rick Metz Blues Jam Sands Regency 7 p.m.

Live Blues Wednesdays The Saint 9 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

Alex Culbreth Studio on 4th 9 p.m.

Apple Z Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s 6 p.m.

DJ Jamie G John Ascuaga’s 7 p.m.

Johnny Bailey Vinyl Club St. James Infirmary 8 p.m.

Bingo & Country Rock DJ Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Justincredible DJ Carson Station 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Red Dog Saloon 7 p.m.

Open Mic Firkin & Fox 7 P.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Mitch Fatel The Laugh Factory 7:30 p.m.

Special Events

APRIL 27 | THURSDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Aaron Oropeza Truckee Tavern 5 p.m.

80’s music night Mellow Fellow Truckee 8 p.m.

Mic Smith McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

Rustler’s Moon Bar of America 8 p.m.

The Alkaholiks Hard Rock 9 p.m.

Stan Charles Pastime Club 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Classic Cue 8 p.m.

Open Mic Alibi Ale Works 9 p.m.

Karaoke Fat Cat Bar 9 p.m.

Karaoke The Grid 9:30 p.m.

Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Magic Fusion The Loft 7:30 p.m.



Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Dave Leather Sassafras 6:30 p.m.

Terri, Craig & Mick Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Kyle Rea Peppermill 7 p.m.

Kehlani Jub Jub’s 7 p.m.

Tacocat Holland Project 7 p.m.

Jaime Rollins Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Platinum Circus Circus 8 p.m.

Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

Alex Culbreth + Bluegrass Lex St. James Infirmary 9 p.m.

Poperz Lex GSR 10 p.m.

Apple Z Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s Nugget 5 p.m.

DJ Ivan Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

DJ Trivia Singer Social Club 8 p.m.

DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 8:30 p.m.

Country Music Night Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 8:30 p.m.

Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

The Rat Pack Harrah’s 7:30 p.m.

Mitch Fatel The Laugh Factory 7:30 p.m.

Chris Franjola Pioneer Underground 8 p.m.

Special Events

APRIL 28 | FRIDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.

Steve and Tom Gar Woods 4 & 8 p.m.

Don “Fingers” Kahn Nakoma Resort 5:30 p.m.

The Quebe Sisters Genoa 7 p.m.

Live music 968 Park Hotel Coffee Bar 7:30 p.m.

Dweezil Zappa Harrah’s 7:30 p.m.

Tahoe Dance Band South Lake Senior Center 7:30 p.m.

Chris Costa Tahoe Biltmore 8 p.m.

Bias and Dunn Bar of America 8 p.m.

Woolymammoth and Toadface The BlueBird 9 p.m.

Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.

Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.

Ideateam Crystal Bay Club 10 p.m.

Live music Fat Cat Bar 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Punk Rock Karaoke Tourist Club 9 p.m.

MontBleu 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Magic Fusion The Loft 7:30 p.m.



Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.

Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Corky Bennett Reno Senior Center 7:30 p.m.

Ella Fitzgerald’s 100th Birthday Piper’s Opera House 8 p.m.

Platinum Circus Circus 8 p.m.

Kyle Rea Peppermill 8 p.m.

Flock of 80s Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Anthony Hamilton Grand Sierra 9 p.m.

Spring Break 3 Cargo 9 p.m.

Andersen Ackerson Duo Harrah’s 9 p.m.

Panic City Lex GSR 10 p.m.

Adjudicator’s Jam Session Circus Circus 10 p.m.

Apple Z Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s Nugget 5 & 11 p.m.

DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.

DJ MoFunk Circus Circus 9:30 p.m.

DJ Roni V & DJ Bob Richards Eldorado 10 p.m.

DJ Romeo Reyes Lex GSR10 p.m.

Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

Boggan and guest DJs 1 up 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.

Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

The Rat Pack Harrah’s 7:30 p.m.

Mitch Fatel The Laugh Factory 7:30 & 9:30 p.m.

The Illusionists Pioneer Center 8 p.m.

Chris Franjola Pioneer Underground 9 p.m.

Special Events

APRIL 29 | SATURDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.

Lumination Alpine Meadows 1 p.m.

Rustler’s Moon Gar Woods 8 p.m.

Battle of the Bands Hard Rock 8 p.m.

Bias and Dunn Bar of America 8 p.m.

Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.

Everyday Outlaw Whiskey Dick’s 9 p.m.

Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.

Rebel Soul Hard Rock 9 p.m.

Everyday Outlaw Whiskey Dick’s 9 p.m.

The Magic Beans Crystal Bay Club 10 p.m.

Live music Fat Cat Bar 10 p.m.



DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.

Rookies 10 p.m.

Roger That! The Loft 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

MontBleu 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Magic Fusion The Loft 7:30 p.m.

Joel McHale MontBleu 8 p.m.

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

Pops Plays Piper’s Piper’s Opera House 3 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.

GHI Jazz Living the Good Life 9 p.m.

Corky Bennett Bavarian World 6 p.m.

Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Wynonna and the Big Noise TJ’s Corral 7 p.m.

Cheap Trick Nugget Ballroom 8 p.m.

Flock of 80s Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Platinum Circus Circus 8 p.m.

Moon Hooch The Trocadero 8 p.m.

Kyle Rea Peppermill 8 p.m.

David Crosby Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Psy Fi The BlueBird 9 p.m.

Andersen Ackerson Duo Harrah’s 9 p.m.

Mojo Green The Saint 9 p.m.

UZ and Oski 1 Up 10 p.m.

Apple Z Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.

DJ Roni V Eldorado 9 p.m.

DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 9 p.m.

DJ MoFunk Circus Circus 9:30 p.m.

Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.

Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

The Illusionists Pioneer Center 2 & 8 p.m.

Chris Franjola Pioneer Underground 6:30 & 9:30 p.m.

Steve Hytner Boomtown 7 p.m.

The Rat Pack Harrah’s 7:30 p.m.

Mitch Fatel The Laugh Factory 7:30 & 9:30 p.m.

The Utility Players Sands Regency 8 p.m.

Special Events

Virginia City Grand Prix



APRIL 30 | SUNDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.

Unkle Funkle McP’s TapHouse 9 p.m.

DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Pastime Club 9:30 p.m.

Karaoke w/Andrew The Grid 9:30 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Magic Fusion The Loft 4:30 & 7:30 p.m.



Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

Live music chez louie 10 a.m.

Tristan Selzler Brasserie St. James 12 p.m.

Sunday Jazz Wild River Grille 2 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Deep Groove Red Dog Saloon 5:30 p.m.

Baldo Bobadilla Peppermill 6 p.m.

Dierks Bentley Reno Events Center 7:30 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

Apple Z Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s 5 p.m.

DJ Ivan Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Premier Karaoke Show The Point 6:30 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

The Illusionists Pioneer Center 1 & 7 p.m.

Mitch Fatel The Laugh Factory 7:30 p.m.

Special Events

Virginia City Grand Prix



MAY 1 | MONDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Mark Wilson McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Himmel Haus 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Line Dancing Nakoma Resort 5:30 p.m.

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

CW & Mr. Spoons Comma Coffee 12 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Baldo Bobadilla Peppermill 6 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

Amp Ent DJ Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Java Jungle 7 p.m.

Gold Hill Hotel 7 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 9:30 p.m.

Open Mic w/Tany Jane Sidelines 8:30 p.m.

Blazing Mics! Jub Jub’s 9:30 p.m.

Live Band Karaoke Eldorado 10 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

MAY 2 | TUESDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Buddy Emmer Band Harrah’s 8 p.m.

Grey Mitchell McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.

DJ Keenan Whiskey Dicks 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic w/Ryan Taylor Mellow Fellow Truckee 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Baldo Bobadilla Peppermill 6 p.m.

Canyon White Living the Good Life 6:30 p.m.

Black & Blues Jam Sidelines 8:30 p.m.

Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DG Kicks Big Band 3rd Street Bar 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Chris English Eldorado 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Trey Valentine’s Backstage Karaoke Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Steve McGrew Laugh Factory 7:30 p.m.

Special Events

MAY 3 | WEDNESDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Ike & Martin “M.S. Dixie” 5:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Mellow Fellow Truckee 8:30 p.m.

Karaoke Classic Cue 9 p.m.

Auld Dubliner 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

Dave Leather Comma Coffee 12 p.m.

John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Baldo Bobadilla Peppermill 6 p.m.

Terri & Craig Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Rick Metz Blues Jam Sands Regency 7 p.m.

Live Blues Wednesdays The Saint 9 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s 6 p.m.

DJ Jamie G John Ascuaga’s 7 p.m.

Johnny Bailey Vinyl Club St. James Infirmary 8 p.m.

Bingo & Country Rock DJ Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Justincredible DJ Carson Station 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Red Dog Saloon 7 p.m.

Open Mic Firkin & Fox 7 P.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Steve McGrew Laugh Factory 7:30 p.m.

Special Events

MAY 4 | THURSDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Aaron Oropeza Truckee Tavern 5 p.m.

80’s music night Mellow Fellow Truckee 8 p.m.

Mic Smith McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

Rustler’s Moon Bar of America 8 p.m.

Stan Charles Pastime Club 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Classic Cue 8 p.m.

Open Mic Alibi Ale Works 9 p.m.

Karaoke Fat Cat Bar 9 p.m.

Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.

Karaoke The Grid 9:30 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Dave Leather Sassafras 6:30 p.m.

Terri, Craig & Mick Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Eyes Set to Kill Jub Jub’s 7:30 p.m.

Jaime Rollins Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

Bazooka Zoo’s Groovy Good Time Bash St. James Infirmary 9 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s Nugget 5 p.m.

DJ Ivan Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

DJ Trivia Singer Social Club 8 p.m.

DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 8:30 p.m.

Country Music Night Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 8:30 p.m.

Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

All Ages Improv Pioneer Underground 7 p.m.

Steve McGrew Laugh Factory 7:30 p.m.

Special Events



MAY 5 | FRIDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.

Live music 968 Park Hotel Coffee Bar 7:30 p.m.

Tahoe Dance Band South Lake Senior Center 7:30 p.m.

Chris Costa Tahoe Biltmore 8 p.m.

Oleander Hard Rock 8 p.m.

Steve and Tom Gar Woods 8 p.m.

Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.

Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.

Jelly Bread Crystal Bay Club 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Punk Rock Karaoke Tourist Club 9 p.m.

MontBleu 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.

Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Corky Bennett Reno Senior Center 7:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s Nugget 5 & 11 p.m.

DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.

DJ Roni V & DJ Bob Richards Eldorado 10 p.m.

DJ Romeo Reyes Lex GSR10 p.m.

Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

Boggan and guest DJs 1 up 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.

Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Steve McGrew Laugh Factory 7:30 & 9:30 p.m.

Alex Elkin Pioneer Underground 9 p.m.

Special Events

MAY 6 | SATURDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.

Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular Harrah’s 7:30 p.m.

Rustler’s Moon Gar Woods 8 p.m.

Chris Costa Tahoe Biltmore 8 p.m.

Battle of the Bands Hard Rock 8 p.m.

Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.

Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.

Sierra Hull w/Royal Jelly Jive Crystal Bay Club 9 p.m.

DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.

Rookies 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

MontBleu 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Spring 10-Minute Play Festival Truckee Community Theater

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.

GHI Jazz Living the Good Life 9 p.m.

Corky Bennett Bavarian World 6 p.m.

Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.

DJ Roni V Eldorado 9 p.m.

DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 9 p.m.

Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.

Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

All Ages Improv Pioneer Underground 2 p.m.

Alex Elkin Pioneer Underground 6:30 & 9:30 p.m.

The Rat Pack Harrah’s 7:30 p.m.

Steve McGrew Laugh Factory 7:30 & 9:30 p.m.

Howie Mandel Grand Sierra 8 p.m.

Coppelia Pioneer Center 8 p.m.

The Utility Players Sands Regency 8 p.m.

Special Events

Reno River Festival



MAY 7 | SUNDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.

Unkle Funkle McP’s TapHouse 9 p.m.

DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Pastime Club 9:30 p.m.

Karaoke w/Andrew The Grid 9:30 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

Live music chez louie 10 a.m.

Tristan Selzler Brasserie St. James 12 p.m.

Sunday Jazz Wild River Grille 2 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Deep Groove Red Dog Saloon 5:30 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s 5 p.m.

DJ Ivan Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Premier Karaoke Show The Point 6:30 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Coppelia Pioneer Center 2 p.m.

Steve McGrew Laugh Factory 7:30 p.m.

Special Events

Reno River Festival



MAY 8 | MONDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Mark Wilson McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Himmel Haus 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Line Dancing Nakoma Resort 7 p.m.

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

CW & Mr. Spoons Comma Coffee 12 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

Amp Ent DJ Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Java Jungle 7 p.m.

Gold Hill Hotel 7 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 9:30 p.m.

Open Mic w/Tany Jane Sidelines 8:30 p.m.

Blazing Mics! Jub Jub’s 9:30 p.m.

Live Band Karaoke Eldorado 10 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

MAY 9 | TUESDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Buddy Emmer Band Harrah’s 8 p.m.

Grey Mitchell McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

All Them Witches w/Idle Bloom Crystal Bay Club 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.

DJ Keenan Whiskey Dicks 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic w/Ryan Taylor Mellow Fellow Truckee 8 p.m.



Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Canyon White Living the Good Life 6:30 p.m.

Black & Blues Jam Sidelines 8:30 p.m.

Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DG Kicks Big Band 3rd Street Bar 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Chris English Eldorado 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Trey Valentine’s Backstage Karaoke Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Gerry Bednob Laugh Factory 7:30 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

MAY 10 | WEDNESDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Ike & Martin “M.S. Dixie” 5:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Mellow Fellow Truckee 8:30 p.m.

Karaoke Classic Cue 9 p.m.

Auld Dubliner 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

Dave Leather Comma Coffee 12 p.m.

John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Terri & Craig Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Rick Metz Blues Jam Sands Regency 7 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s 6 p.m.

DJ Jamie G John Ascuaga’s 7 p.m.

Johnny Bailey Vinyl Club St. James Infirmary 8 p.m.

Bingo & Country Rock DJ Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Justincredible DJ Carson Station 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Red Dog Saloon 7 p.m.

Open Mic Firkin & Fox 7 P.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Gerry Bednob Laugh Factory 7:30 p.m.

Special Events

MAY 11 | THURSDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Aaron Oropeza Truckee Tavern 5 p.m.

80’s music night Mellow Fellow Truckee 8 p.m.

Mic Smith McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

Rustler’s Moon Bar of America 8 p.m.

Cash’d Out Crystal Bay Club 9 p.m.

Stan Charles Pastime Club 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Classic Cue 8 p.m.

Open Mic Alibi Ale Works 9 p.m.

Karaoke Fat Cat Bar 9 p.m.

Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.

Karaoke The Grid 9:30 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

Indigo Star The Ridge Portola

RENO & BEYOND

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Dave Leather Sassafras 6:30 p.m.

Terri, Craig & Mick Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Jaime Rollins Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

Bazooka Zoo’s Groovy Good Time Bash St. James Infirmary 9 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s Nugget 5 p.m.

DJ Ivan Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

DJ Trivia Singer Social Club 8 p.m.

DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 8:30 p.m.

Country Music Night Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 8:30 p.m.

Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Gerry Bednob Laugh Factory 7:30 p.m.

Special Events



MAY 12 | FRIDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.

Rustler’s Moon Gar Woods 4 & 8 p.m.

Live music 968 Park Hotel Coffee Bar 7:30 p.m.

Tahoe Dance Band South Lake Senior Center 7:30 p.m.

Chris Costa Tahoe Biltmore 8 p.m.

Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.

Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.

DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Punk Rock Karaoke Tourist Club 9 p.m.

MontBleu 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Murder in Green Meadows” Reno Little Theater 7:30 p.m.

Special Events

Indigo Star The Ridge Portola

RENO & BEYOND

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.

Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

As It Is w/Roam, Greyscale, Sleep Jub Jub’s 7 p.m.

Corky Bennett Reno Senior Center 7:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s Nugget 5 & 11 p.m.

DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.

DJ Roni V & DJ Bob Richards Eldorado 10 p.m.

DJ Romeo Reyes Lex GSR10 p.m.

Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

Boggan and guest DJs 1 up 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.

Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Gerry Bednob Laugh Factory 7:30 & 9:30 p.m.

K-Von Pioneer Underground 9 p.m.

Special Events

MAY 13 | SATURDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.

Rustler’s Moon Gar Woods 8 p.m.

Chris Costa Tahoe Biltmore 8 p.m.

Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.

Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.

Cash Only Band Whiskey Dick’s 9 p.m.



DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.

Rookies 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

MontBleu 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Nick Swardson MontBleu 8 p.m.

Special Events

Indigo Star The Ridge Portola

RENO & BEYOND

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.

GHI Jazz Living the Good Life 9 p.m.

Corky Bennett Bavarian World 6 p.m.

Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Air Supply Nugget Ballroom 8 p.m.

Easton Corbin Grand Sierra 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.

DJ Roni V Eldorado 9 p.m.

DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 9 p.m.

Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.

Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Murder in Green Meadows” Reno Little Theater 2 & 7:30 p.m.

K-Von Pioneer Underground 6:30 & 9:30 p.m.

Gerry Bednob Laugh Factory 7:30 & 9:30 p.m.

The Rat Pack Harrah’s 7:30 p.m.

The Utility Players Sands Regency 8 p.m.

Special Events

MAY 14 | SUNDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.

Unkle Funkle McP’s TapHouse 9 p.m.

DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Pastime Club 9:30 p.m.

Karaoke w/Andrew The Grid 9:30 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

Indigo Star The Ridge Portola

RENO & BEYOND

Live music chez louie 10 a.m.

Tristan Selzler Brasserie St. James 12 p.m.

Sunday Jazz Wild River Grille 2 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Deep Groove Red Dog Saloon 5:30 p.m.

Blue October Cargo 8 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s 5 p.m.

DJ Ivan Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Premier Karaoke Show The Point 6:30 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Murder in Green Meadows” Reno Little Theater 2 p.m.

Gerry Bednob Laugh Factory 7:30 p.m.

Special Events

MAY 15 | MONDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Todrick Hall Harrah’s 7:30 p.m.

Mark Wilson McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Himmel Haus 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Line Dancing Nakoma Resort 7 p.m.

Todrick Hall Presents “Straight Outta Oz” Harrah’s 7:30 p.m.

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

CW & Mr. Spoons Comma Coffee 12 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

Amp Ent DJ Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Java Jungle 7 p.m.

Gold Hill Hotel 7 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 9:30 p.m.

Open Mic w/Tany Jane Sidelines 8:30 p.m.

Blazing Mics! Jub Jub’s 9:30 p.m.

Live Band Karaoke Eldorado 10 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

Indigo Star The Ridge Portola

MAY 16 | TUESDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Buddy Emmer Band Harrah’s 8 p.m.

Grey Mitchell McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.

DJ Keenan Whiskey Dicks 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic w/Ryan Taylor Mellow Fellow Truckee 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Canyon White Living the Good Life 6:30 p.m.

Black & Blues Jam Sidelines 8:30 p.m.

Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DG Kicks Big Band 3rd Street Bar 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Chris English Eldorado 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Trey Valentine’s Backstage Karaoke Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Quinn Dahle Laugh Factory 7:30 p.m.

Special Events

MAY 17 | WEDNESDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Ike & Martin “M.S. Dixie” 5:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Mellow Fellow Truckee 8:30 p.m.

Karaoke Classic Cue 9 p.m.

Auld Dubliner 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Tom Rhodes The Improv 9 p.m.

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

Dave Leather Comma Coffee 12 p.m.

John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Terri & Craig Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Rick Metz Blues Jam Sands Regency 7 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s 6 p.m.

DJ Jamie G John Ascuaga’s 7 p.m.

Johnny Bailey Vinyl Club St. James Infirmary 8 p.m.

Bingo & Country Rock DJ Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Justincredible DJ Carson Station 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Red Dog Saloon 7 p.m.

Open Mic Firkin & Fox 7 P.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Quinn Dahle Laugh Factory 7:30 p.m.

Special Events

MAY 18 | THURSDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Aaron Oropeza Truckee Tavern 5 p.m.

80’s music night Mellow Fellow Truckee 8 p.m.

Mic Smith McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

Rustler’s Moon Bar of America 8 p.m.

KONGOS w/Mother Mother Crystal Bay Club 9 p.m.

Stan Charles Pastime Club 10 p.m.

DJ Parties



Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Northwoods Clubhouse 6:30 p.m.

Open Mic Classic Cue 8 p.m.

Open Mic Alibi Ale Works 9 p.m.

Karaoke Fat Cat Bar 9 p.m.

Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.

Karaoke The Grid 9:30 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Tom Rhodes The Improv 9 p.m.

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Dave Leather Sassafras 6:30 p.m.

Terri, Craig & Mick Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Jaime Rollins Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

Bazooka Zoo’s Groovy Good Time Bash St. James Infirmary 9 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s Nugget 5 p.m.

DJ Ivan Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

DJ Trivia Singer Social Club 8 p.m.

DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 8:30 p.m.

Country Music Night Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 8:30 p.m.

Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Murder in Green Meadows” Reno Little Theater 7:30 p.m.

Quinn Dahle Laugh Factory 7:30 p.m.

Special Events



MAY 19 | FRIDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.

Rustler’s Moon Gar Woods 4 & 8 p.m.

GuGu Drum Group North Tahoe School Theater 7 p.m.

Live music 968 Park Hotel Coffee Bar 7:30 p.m.

Tahoe Dance Band South Lake Senior Center 7:30 p.m.

Chris Costa Tahoe Biltmore 8 p.m.

Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.

Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.

Grateful Bluegrass Boys Crystal Bay Club 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Punk Rock Karaoke Tourist Club 9 p.m.

MontBleu 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Tom Rhodes The Improv 9 p.m.

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.

Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Mozzy Jub Jub’s 7 p.m.

Corky Bennett Reno Senior Center 7:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s Nugget 5 & 11 p.m.

DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.

DJ Roni V & DJ Bob Richards Eldorado 10 p.m.

DJ Romeo Reyes Lex GSR10 p.m.

Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

Boggan and guest DJs 1 up 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.

Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Murder in Green Meadows” Reno Little Theater 7:30 p.m.

Quinn Dahle Laugh Factory 7:30 & 9:30 p.m.

Special Events

MAY 20 | SATURDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.

Rustler’s Moon Gar Woods 8 p.m.

Battle of the Bands: Finals Hard Rock 8 p.m.

Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.

Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.

Heritage Band & Riotmaker Whiskey Dick’s 9 p.m.

Dead Winter Carpenters w/Sam Ravenna Crystal Bay Club 9 p.m.

DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.

Rookies 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

MontBleu 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Tom Rhodes The Improv 9 p.m.

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.

GHI Jazz Living the Good Life 9 p.m.

Corky Bennett Bavarian World 6 p.m.

Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Jelly Bread The Saint 9 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.

DJ Roni V Eldorado 9 p.m.

DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 9 p.m.

Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.

Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

The Rat Pack Harrah’s 7:30 p.m.

“Murder in Green Meadows” Reno Little Theater 7:30 p.m.

Quinn Dahle Laugh Factory 7:30 & 9:30 p.m.

The Utility Players Sands Regency 8 p.m.

Special Events

MAY 21 | SUNDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.

Unkle Funkle McP’s TapHouse 9 p.m.

DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Pastime Club 9:30 p.m.

Karaoke w/Andrew The Grid 9:30 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Tom Rhodes The Improv 9 p.m.

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

Live music chez louie 10 a.m.

Tristan Selzler Brasserie St. James 12 p.m.

Sunday Jazz Wild River Grille 2 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Deep Groove Red Dog Saloon 5:30 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s 5 p.m.

DJ Ivan Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Premier Karaoke Show The Point 6:30 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Murder in Green Meadows” Reno Little Theater 2 p.m.

Quinn Dahle Laugh Factory 7:30 p.m.

Special Events

MAY 22 | MONDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Mark Wilson McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Himmel Haus 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Line Dancing Nakoma Resort 7 p.m.

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

CW & Mr. Spoons Comma Coffee 12 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

Amp Ent DJ Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Java Jungle 7 p.m.

Gold Hill Hotel 7 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 9:30 p.m.

Open Mic w/Tany Jane Sidelines 8:30 p.m.

Blazing Mics! Jub Jub’s 9:30 p.m.

Live Band Karaoke Eldorado 10 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

MAY 23 | TUESDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Buddy Emmer Band Harrah’s 8 p.m.

Grey Mitchell McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.

DJ Keenan Whiskey Dicks 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic w/Ryan Taylor Mellow Fellow Truckee 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Canyon White Living the Good Life 6:30 p.m.

Black & Blues Jam Sidelines 8:30 p.m.

Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DG Kicks Big Band 3rd Street Bar 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Chris English Eldorado 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Trey Valentine’s Backstage Karaoke Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

MAY 24 | WEDNESDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Ike & Martin “M.S. Dixie” 5:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Mellow Fellow Truckee 8:30 p.m.

Karaoke Classic Cue 9 p.m.

Auld Dubliner 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Ian Edwards w/Jesus Trejo The Improv 9 p.m.

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

Dave Leather Comma Coffee 12 p.m.

John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Terri & Craig Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Rick Metz Blues Jam Sands Regency 7 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s 6 p.m.

DJ Jamie G John Ascuaga’s 7 p.m.

Johnny Bailey Vinyl Club St. James Infirmary 8 p.m.

Bingo & Country Rock DJ Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Justincredible DJ Carson Station 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Red Dog Saloon 7 p.m.

Open Mic Firkin & Fox 7 P.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

MAY 25 | THURSDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Aaron Oropeza Truckee Tavern 5 p.m.

80’s music night Mellow Fellow Truckee 8 p.m.

Mic Smith McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

Eli Young Brand MontBleu 8 p.m.

Rustler’s Moon Bar of America 8 p.m.

Stan Charles Pastime Club 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Classic Cue 8 p.m.

Open Mic Alibi Ale Works 9 p.m.

Karaoke Fat Cat Bar 9 p.m.

Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.

Karaoke The Grid 9:30 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Ian Edwards w/Jesus Trejo The Improv 9 p.m.

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Dave Leather Sassafras 6:30 p.m.

Terri, Craig & Mick Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Jaime Rollins Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

Bazooka Zoo’s Groovy Good Time Bash St. James Infirmary 9 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s Nugget 5 p.m.

DJ Ivan Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

DJ Trivia Singer Social Club 8 p.m.

DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 8:30 p.m.

Country Music Night Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 8:30 p.m.

Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Murder in Green Meadows” Reno Little Theater 7:30 p.m.

Special Events



MAY 26 | FRIDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.

Rustler’s Moon Gar Woods 4 & 8 p.m.

Live music 968 Park Hotel Coffee Bar 7:30 p.m.

Tahoe Dance Band South Lake Senior Center 7:30 p.m.

Chris Costa Tahoe Biltmore 8 p.m.

Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.

Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.

DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Punk Rock Karaoke Tourist Club 9 p.m.

MontBleu 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Ian Edwards w/Jesus Trejo The Improv 9 p.m.

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.

Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Corky Bennett Reno Senior Center 7:30 p.m.

Joe Nichols Atlantis 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s Nugget 5 & 11 p.m.

DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.

DJ Roni V & DJ Bob Richards Eldorado 10 p.m.

DJ Romeo Reyes Lex GSR10 p.m.

Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

Boggan and guest DJs 1 up 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.

Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Murder in Green Meadows” Reno Little Theater 7:30 p.m.

Special Events

MAY 27 | SATURDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.

Robin Trower Harrah’s 7:30 p.m.

Rustler’s Moon Gar Woods 8 p.m.

Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.

Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.

Con Brio Moe’s BBQ 9 p.m.

DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.

Rookies 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

MontBleu 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Ian Edwards w/Jesus Trejo The Improv 9 p.m.

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.

GHI Jazz Living the Good Life 9 p.m.

Corky Bennett Bavarian World 6 p.m.

Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Dangermuffin Brewery Arts Center 7 p.m.

Little River Band Sparks Nugget 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.

DJ Roni V Eldorado 9 p.m.

DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 9 p.m.

Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.

Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

The Rat Pack Harrah’s 7:30 p.m.

“Murder in Green Meadows” Reno Little Theater 7:30 p.m.

The Utility Players Sands Regency 8 p.m.

Special Events

MAY 28 | SUNDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.

Unkle Funkle McP’s TapHouse 9 p.m.

DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Pastime Club 9:30 p.m.

Karaoke w/Andrew The Grid 9:30 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Ian Edwards w/Jesus Trejo The Improv 9 p.m.

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

Live music chez louie 10 a.m.

Tristan Selzler Brasserie St. James 12 p.m.

Sunday Jazz Wild River Grille 2 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Deep Groove Red Dog Saloon 5:30 p.m.

Restless Heart Boomtown 7 p.m.

Little River Band Sparks Nugget 8 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s 5 p.m.

DJ Ivan Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Premier Karaoke Show The Point 6:30 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Murder in Green Meadows” Reno Little Theater 2 p.m.

Special Events

MAY 29 | MONDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Mark Wilson McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Himmel Haus 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Line Dancing Nakoma Resort 7 p.m.

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

CW & Mr. Spoons Comma Coffee 12 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

Amp Ent DJ Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Java Jungle 7 p.m.

Gold Hill Hotel 7 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 9:30 p.m.

Open Mic w/Tany Jane Sidelines 8:30 p.m.

Blazing Mics! Jub Jub’s 9:30 p.m.

Live Band Karaoke Eldorado 10 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

MAY 30 | TUESDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Buddy Emmer Band Harrah’s 8 p.m.

Grey Mitchell McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.

DJ Keenan Whiskey Dicks 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic w/Ryan Taylor Mellow Fellow Truckee 8 p.m.

Open Mic w/Lucas Arizu Fat Cat Bar 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Canyon White Living the Good Life 6:30 p.m.

Black & Blues Jam Sidelines 8:30 p.m.

Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DG Kicks Big Band 3rd Street Bar 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Chris English Eldorado 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Trey Valentine’s Backstage Karaoke Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

MAY 31 | WEDNESDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Ike & Martin “M.S. Dixie” 5:30 p.m.

Voodoo Glow Skulls Hard Rock 9 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Mellow Fellow Truckee 8:30 p.m.

Karaoke Classic Cue 9 p.m.

Auld Dubliner 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

Dave Leather Comma Coffee 12 p.m.

John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Terri & Craig Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Rick Metz Blues Jam Sands Regency 7 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s 6 p.m.

DJ Jamie G John Ascuaga’s 7 p.m.

Johnny Bailey Vinyl Club St. James Infirmary 8 p.m.

Bingo & Country Rock DJ Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Justincredible DJ Carson Station 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Red Dog Saloon 7 p.m.

Open Mic Firkin & Fox 7 P.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

JUNE 1 | THURSDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Aaron Oropeza Truckee Tavern 5 p.m.

80’s music night Mellow Fellow Truckee 8 p.m.

Mic Smith McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

Rustler’s Moon Bar of America 8 p.m.

Stan Charles Pastime Club 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Classic Cue 8 p.m.

Open Mic Alibi Ale Works 9 p.m.

Karaoke Fat Cat Bar 9 p.m.

Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.

Karaoke The Grid 9:30 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Dave Leather Sassafras 6:30 p.m.

Terri, Craig & Mick Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Jaime Rollins Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

Bazooka Zoo’s Groovy Good Time Bash St. James Infirmary 9 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s Nugget 5 p.m.

DJ Ivan Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

DJ Trivia Singer Social Club 8 p.m.

DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 8:30 p.m.

Country Music Night Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 8:30 p.m.

Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events



JUNE 2 | FRIDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.

Rustler’s Moon Gar Woods 4 & 8 p.m.

Live music 968 Park Hotel Coffee Bar 7:30 p.m.

Tahoe Dance Band South Lake Senior Center 7:30 p.m.

Chris Costa Tahoe Biltmore 8 p.m.

Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.

Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.

DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Punk Rock Karaoke Tourist Club 9 p.m.

MontBleu 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.

Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Corky Bennett Reno Senior Center 7:30 p.m.

Kaleido Jub Jub’s 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s Nugget 5 & 11 p.m.

DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.

DJ Roni V & DJ Bob Richards Eldorado 10 p.m.

DJ Romeo Reyes Lex GSR10 p.m.

Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

Boggan and guest DJs 1 up 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.

Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

Street Vibrations Spring Rally Reno

Eurofest Sands Regency

JUNE 3 | SATURDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.

The Yardbirds Harrah’s Tahoe 7:30 p.m.

Rustler’s Moon Gar Woods 8 p.m.

Chris Costa Tahoe Biltmore 8 p.m.

Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.

Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.



DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.

Rookies 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

MontBleu 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

RENO & BEYOND

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.

GHI Jazz Living the Good Life 9 p.m.

Corky Bennett Bavarian World 6 p.m.

Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.

DJ Roni V Eldorado 9 p.m.

DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 9 p.m.

Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.

Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

The Rat Pack Harrah’s 7:30 p.m.

Paula Poundstone Pioneer Center 8 p.m.

Special Events

Street Vibrations Spring Rally Reno

Eurofest Sands Regency

RenoEpic Sci-Fi Crawl



JUNE 4 | SUNDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.

Unkle Funkle McP’s TapHouse 9 p.m.

DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Pastime Club 9:30 p.m.

Karaoke w/Andrew The Grid 9:30 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

RENO & BEYOND

Live music chez louie 10 a.m.

Tristan Selzler Brasserie St. James 12 p.m.

Sunday Jazz Wild River Grille 2 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Deep Groove Red Dog Saloon 5:30 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s 5 p.m.

DJ Ivan Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Premier Karaoke Show The Point 6:30 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

Street Vibrations Spring Rally Reno

Eurofest Sands Regency

JUNE 5 | MONDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Mark Wilson McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Himmel Haus 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Line Dancing Nakoma Resort 7 p.m.

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

CW & Mr. Spoons Comma Coffee 12 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

Amp Ent DJ Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Java Jungle 7 p.m.

Gold Hill Hotel 7 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 9:30 p.m.

Open Mic w/Tany Jane Sidelines 8:30 p.m.

Blazing Mics! Jub Jub’s 9:30 p.m.

Live Band Karaoke Eldorado 10 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

JUNE 6 | TUESDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Buddy Emmer Band Harrah’s 8 p.m.

Grey Mitchell McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.

DJ Keenan Whiskey Dicks 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic w/Ryan Taylor Mellow Fellow Truckee 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Canyon White Living the Good Life 6:30 p.m.

Black & Blues Jam Sidelines 8:30 p.m.

Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DG Kicks Big Band 3rd Street Bar 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Chris English Eldorado 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Trey Valentine’s Backstage Karaoke Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

JUNE 7 | WEDNESDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Ike & Martin “M.S. Dixie” 5:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Mellow Fellow Truckee 8:30 p.m.

Karaoke Classic Cue 9 p.m.

Auld Dubliner 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

Dave Leather Comma Coffee 12 p.m.

John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Terri & Craig Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Rick Metz Blues Jam Sands Regency 7 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s 6 p.m.

DJ Jamie G John Ascuaga’s 7 p.m.

Johnny Bailey Vinyl Club St. James Infirmary 8 p.m.

Bingo & Country Rock DJ Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Justincredible DJ Carson Station 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Red Dog Saloon 7 p.m.

Open Mic Firkin & Fox 7 P.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

JUNE 8 | THURSDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Aaron Oropeza Truckee Tavern 5 p.m.

80’s music night Mellow Fellow Truckee 8 p.m.

Mic Smith McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

Rustler’s Moon Bar of America 8 p.m.

Stan Charles Pastime Club 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

Roger That! The Loft 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Classic Cue 8 p.m.

Open Mic Alibi Ale Works 9 p.m.

Karaoke Fat Cat Bar 9 p.m.

Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.

Karaoke The Grid 9:30 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Young Frankenstein” Truckee Community Art Center 7 p.m.

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Dave Leather Sassafras 6:30 p.m.

Terri, Craig & Mick Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Jaime Rollins Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

Bazooka Zoo’s Groovy Good Time Bash St. James Infirmary 9 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s Nugget 5 p.m.

DJ Ivan Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

DJ Trivia Singer Social Club 8 p.m.

DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 8:30 p.m.

Country Music Night Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 8:30 p.m.

Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events



JUNE 9 | FRIDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.

Rustler’s Moon Gar Woods 4 & 8 p.m.

Live music 968 Park Hotel Coffee Bar 7:30 p.m.

Tahoe Dance Band South Lake Senior Center 7:30 p.m.

Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.

Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.

DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Punk Rock Karaoke Tourist Club 9 p.m.

MontBleu 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Young Frankenstein” Truckee Community Art Center 7 p.m.

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.

Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Corky Bennett Reno Senior Center 7:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s Nugget 5 & 11 p.m.

DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.

DJ Roni V & DJ Bob Richards Eldorado 10 p.m.

DJ Romeo Reyes Lex GSR10 p.m.

Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

Boggan and guest DJs 1 up 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.

Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

JUNE 10 | SATURDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.

Rustler’s Moon Gar Woods 8 p.m.

Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.

Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.



DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.

Rookies 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

MontBleu 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Young Frankenstein” Truckee Community Art Center 7 p.m.

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.

GHI Jazz Living the Good Life 9 p.m.

Corky Bennett Bavarian World 6 p.m.

Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.

DJ Roni V Eldorado 9 p.m.

DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 9 p.m.

Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.

Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

The Rat Pack Harrah’s 7:30 p.m.

Special Events

JUNE 11 | SUNDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.

Unkle Funkle McP’s TapHouse 9 p.m.

DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Pastime Club 9:30 p.m.

Karaoke w/Andrew The Grid 9:30 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Young Frankenstein” Truckee Community Art Center 2 p.m.

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

Live music chez louie 10 a.m.

Tristan Selzler Brasserie St. James 12 p.m.

Sunday Jazz Wild River Grille 2 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Deep Groove Red Dog Saloon 5:30 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s 5 p.m.

DJ Ivan Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Premier Karaoke Show The Point 6:30 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

JUNE 12 | MONDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Mark Wilson McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Himmel Haus 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Line Dancing Nakoma Resort 7 p.m.

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

CW & Mr. Spoons Comma Coffee 12 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

Amp Ent DJ Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Java Jungle 7 p.m.

Gold Hill Hotel 7 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 9:30 p.m.

Open Mic w/Tany Jane Sidelines 8:30 p.m.

Blazing Mics! Jub Jub’s 9:30 p.m.

Live Band Karaoke Eldorado 10 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

JUNE 13 | TUESDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Buddy Emmer Band Harrah’s 8 p.m.

Grey Mitchell McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.

DJ Keenan Whiskey Dicks 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic w/Ryan Taylor Mellow Fellow Truckee 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Canyon White Living the Good Life 6:30 p.m.

Black & Blues Jam Sidelines 8:30 p.m.

Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DG Kicks Big Band 3rd Street Bar 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Chris English Eldorado 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Trey Valentine’s Backstage Karaoke Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

JUNE 14 | WEDNESDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Ike & Martin “M.S. Dixie” 5:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Mellow Fellow Truckee 8:30 p.m.

Karaoke Classic Cue 9 p.m.

Auld Dubliner 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

Dave Leather Comma Coffee 12 p.m.

John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Terri & Craig Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Rick Metz Blues Jam Sands Regency 7 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s 6 p.m.

DJ Jamie G John Ascuaga’s 7 p.m.

Johnny Bailey Vinyl Club St. James Infirmary 8 p.m.

Bingo & Country Rock DJ Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Justincredible DJ Carson Station 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Red Dog Saloon 7 p.m.

Open Mic Firkin & Fox 7 P.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events



JUNE 15 | THURSDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Aaron Oropeza Truckee Tavern 5 p.m.

80’s music night Mellow Fellow Truckee 8 p.m.

Mic Smith McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

Rustler’s Moon Bar of America 8 p.m.

Stan Charles Pastime Club 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

Roger That! The Loft 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Northwoods Clubhouse 6:30 p.m.

Open Mic Classic Cue 8 p.m.

Open Mic Alibi Ale Works 9 p.m.

Karaoke Fat Cat Bar 9 p.m.

Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.

Karaoke The Grid 9:30 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Dave Leather Sassafras 6:30 p.m.

Terri, Craig & Mick Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Jaime Rollins Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

Bazooka Zoo’s Groovy Good Time Bash St. James Infirmary 9 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s Nugget 5 p.m.

DJ Ivan Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

DJ Trivia Singer Social Club 8 p.m.

DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 8:30 p.m.

Country Music Night Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 8:30 p.m.

Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events



JUNE 16 | FRIDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.

Rustler’s Moon Gar Woods 4 & 8 p.m.

Live music 968 Park Hotel Coffee Bar 7:30 p.m.

Tahoe Dance Band South Lake Senior Center 7:30 p.m.

Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.

Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.

DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Punk Rock Karaoke Tourist Club 9 p.m.

MontBleu 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.

Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Corky Bennett Reno Senior Center 7:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s Nugget 5 & 11 p.m.

DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.

DJ Roni V & DJ Bob Richards Eldorado 10 p.m.

DJ Romeo Reyes Lex GSR10 p.m.

Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

Boggan and guest DJs 1 up 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.

Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

Great Eldorado BBQ, Brews and Blues Festival Reno

JUNE 17 | SATURDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.

Rustler’s Moon Gar Woods 8 p.m.

Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.

Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.

The Spazmatics Hard Rock 9 p.m.

DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.

Rookies 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

MontBleu 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.

GHI Jazz Living the Good Life 9 p.m.

Corky Bennett Bavarian World 6 p.m.

Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Collin Raye Boomtown 7 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.

DJ Roni V Eldorado 9 p.m.

DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 9 p.m.

Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.

Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

The Rat Pack Harrah’s 7:30 p.m.

Special Events

Great Eldorado BBQ, Brews and Blues Festival Reno

JUNE 18 | SUNDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.

Unkle Funkle McP’s TapHouse 9 p.m.

DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Pastime Club 9:30 p.m.

Karaoke w/Andrew The Grid 9:30 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

Live music chez louie 10 a.m.

Tristan Selzler Brasserie St. James 12 p.m.

Sunday Jazz Wild River Grille 2 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Deep Groove Red Dog Saloon 5:30 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s 5 p.m.

DJ Ivan Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Premier Karaoke Show The Point 6:30 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

JUNE 19 | MONDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Mark Wilson McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Himmel Haus 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Line Dancing Nakoma Resort 7 p.m.

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

CW & Mr. Spoons Comma Coffee 12 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

Amp Ent DJ Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Java Jungle 7 p.m.

Gold Hill Hotel 7 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 9:30 p.m.

Open Mic w/Tany Jane Sidelines 8:30 p.m.

Blazing Mics! Jub Jub’s 9:30 p.m.

Live Band Karaoke Eldorado 10 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

JUNE 20 | TUESDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Buddy Emmer Band Harrah’s 8 p.m.

Grey Mitchell McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.

DJ Keenan Whiskey Dicks 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic w/Ryan Taylor Mellow Fellow Truckee 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Canyon White Living the Good Life 6:30 p.m.

Black & Blues Jam Sidelines 8:30 p.m.

Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DG Kicks Big Band 3rd Street Bar 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Chris English Eldorado 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Trey Valentine’s Backstage Karaoke Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

JUNE 21 | WEDNESDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Ike & Martin “M.S. Dixie” 5:30 p.m.

Dirty Cello Valhalla Boathouse Theater 7:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Mellow Fellow Truckee 8:30 p.m.

Karaoke Classic Cue 9 p.m.

Auld Dubliner 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

Dave Leather Comma Coffee 12 p.m.

John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Terri & Craig Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Rick Metz Blues Jam Sands Regency 7 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s 6 p.m.

DJ Jamie G John Ascuaga’s 7 p.m.

Johnny Bailey Vinyl Club St. James Infirmary 8 p.m.

Bingo & Country Rock DJ Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Justincredible DJ Carson Station 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Red Dog Saloon 7 p.m.

Open Mic Firkin & Fox 7 P.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events



JUNE 22 | THURSDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Aaron Oropeza Truckee Tavern 5 p.m.

80’s music night Mellow Fellow Truckee 8 p.m.

Mic Smith McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

Rustler’s Moon Bar of America 8 p.m.

Stan Charles Pastime Club 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

Roger That! The Loft 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Classic Cue 8 p.m.

Open Mic Alibi Ale Works 9 p.m.

Karaoke Fat Cat Bar 9 p.m.

Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.

Karaoke The Grid 9:30 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Dave Leather Sassafras 6:30 p.m.

Terri, Craig & Mick Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Jaime Rollins Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

Bazooka Zoo’s Groovy Good Time Bash St. James Infirmary 9 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s Nugget 5 p.m.

DJ Ivan Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

DJ Trivia Singer Social Club 8 p.m.

DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 8:30 p.m.

Country Music Night Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 8:30 p.m.

Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events



JUNE 23 | FRIDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.

Rustler’s Moon Gar Woods 4 & 8 p.m.

Live music 968 Park Hotel Coffee Bar 7:30 p.m.

Tahoe Dance Band South Lake Senior Center 7:30 p.m.

Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.

Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.

DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Punk Rock Karaoke Tourist Club 9 p.m.

MontBleu 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.

Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Corky Bennett Reno Senior Center 7:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s Nugget 5 & 11 p.m.

DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.

DJ Roni V & DJ Bob Richards Eldorado 10 p.m.

DJ Romeo Reyes Lex GSR10 p.m.

Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

Boggan and guest DJs 1 up 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.

Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

JUNE 24 | SATURDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.

Rustler’s Moon Gar Woods 8 p.m.

Taj Mahal & Keb’ Mo’ Band MontBleu 8 p.m.

Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.

Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.



DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.

Rookies 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

MontBleu 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.

GHI Jazz Living the Good Life 9 p.m.

Corky Bennett Bavarian World 6 p.m.

Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Ted Nugent Nugget Ballroom 8 p.m.

Spag Heddy 1 Up 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.

DJ Roni V Eldorado 9 p.m.

DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 9 p.m.

Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.

Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

The Rat Pack Harrah’s 7:30 p.m.

Special Events

JUNE 25 | SUNDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.

Paul Simon Harvey’s Lake Tahoe 8 p.m.

Unkle Funkle McP’s TapHouse 9 p.m.

DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Pastime Club 9:30 p.m.

Karaoke w/Andrew The Grid 9:30 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

Live music chez louie 10 a.m.

Tristan Selzler Brasserie St. James 12 p.m.

Sunday Jazz Wild River Grille 2 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Deep Groove Red Dog Saloon 5:30 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s 5 p.m.

DJ Ivan Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Premier Karaoke Show The Point 6:30 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

JUNE 26 | MONDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Mark Wilson McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Himmel Haus 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Line Dancing Nakoma Resort 7 p.m.

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

CW & Mr. Spoons Comma Coffee 12 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

Amp Ent DJ Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Java Jungle 7 p.m.

Gold Hill Hotel 7 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 9:30 p.m.

Open Mic w/Tany Jane Sidelines 8:30 p.m.

Blazing Mics! Jub Jub’s 9:30 p.m.

Live Band Karaoke Eldorado 10 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

JUNE 27 | TUESDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Buddy Emmer Band Harrah’s 8 p.m.

Grey Mitchell McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.

DJ Keenan Whiskey Dicks 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic w/Ryan Taylor Mellow Fellow Truckee 8 p.m.

Open Mic w/Lucas Arizu Fat Cat Bar 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Canyon White Living the Good Life 6:30 p.m.

Black & Blues Jam Sidelines 8:30 p.m.

Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DG Kicks Big Band 3rd Street Bar 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Chris English Eldorado 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Trey Valentine’s Backstage Karaoke Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

JUNE 28 | WEDNESDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Ike & Martin “M.S. Dixie” 5:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Mellow Fellow Truckee 8:30 p.m.

Karaoke Classic Cue 9 p.m.

Auld Dubliner 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

Dave Leather Comma Coffee 12 p.m.

John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Terri & Craig Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Rick Metz Blues Jam Sands Regency 7 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s 6 p.m.

DJ Jamie G John Ascuaga’s 7 p.m.

Johnny Bailey Vinyl Club St. James Infirmary 8 p.m.

Bingo & Country Rock DJ Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Justincredible DJ Carson Station 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Red Dog Saloon 7 p.m.

Open Mic Firkin & Fox 7 P.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events



JUNE 29 | THURSDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

High Sierra Music Festival Quincy

Aaron Oropeza Truckee Tavern 5 p.m.

80’s music night Mellow Fellow Truckee 8 p.m.

Mic Smith McP’s TapHouse 8 p.m.

Rustler’s Moon Bar of America 8 p.m.

Stan Charles Pastime Club 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

Roger That! The Loft 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Classic Cue 8 p.m.

Open Mic Alibi Ale Works 9 p.m.

Karaoke Fat Cat Bar 9 p.m.

Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.

Karaoke The Grid 9:30 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Dave Leather Sassafras 6:30 p.m.

Terri, Craig & Mick Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Jaime Rollins Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

Bazooka Zoo’s Groovy Good Time Bash St. James Infirmary 9 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s Nugget 5 p.m.

DJ Ivan Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

DJ Trivia Singer Social Club 8 p.m.

DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 8:30 p.m.

Country Music Night Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 8:30 p.m.

Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events



JUNE 30 | FRIDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

High Sierra Music Festival Quincy

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 11 a.m.

Rustler’s Moon Gar Woods 4 & 8 p.m.

Rebelution Harvey’s Outdoor Arena 5:30 p.m.

The Sextones Kings Beach State Rec Area 6 p.m.

Live music 968 Park Hotel Coffee Bar 7:30 p.m.

Tahoe Dance Band South Lake Senior Center 7:30 p.m.

Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.

Live music Steamers Bar & Grill SLT 9 p.m.

Andy Frasco & the UN Crystal Bay Club 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Punk Rock Karaoke Tourist Club 9 p.m.

MontBleu 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Special Events

RENO & BEYOND

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.

Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Corky Bennett Reno Senior Center 7:30 p.m.

Miike Snow and Phantogram Grand Sierra 7:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ & Dancing Gilley’s Nugget 5 & 11 p.m.

DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.

DJ Roni V & DJ Bob Richards Eldorado 10 p.m.

DJ Romeo Reyes Lex GSR10 p.m.

Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

Boggan and guest DJs 1 up 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke Bottom’s Up Saloon 9 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.

Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Justin Rivera Pioneer Underground 9:30 p.m.

Special Events