Wilderness First Aid

Tahoe Rim Trail Association offers Wilderness First Aid from April 22 to 23. Wilderness First Aid is the industry standard course for professional outdoor leaders and will provide participants with the tools to make critical medical and evacuation decisions in remote locations. This fast paced, hands-on training is designed to meet the needs of trip leaders, camp staff, outdoor enthusiasts and individuals working in remote locations. | RSVP (775) 298-4485 or tahoerimtrail.org

Open to the public

Truckee

For the first time in a century, Webber Lake will be open for public camping in 2017. Webber Lake, 17 miles north of Truckee, was acquired by the Truckee Donner Land Trust. For the past 65 years, Webber Lake was used as a private fishing camp, an arrangement that ended in 2016. When the snow melts, the Land Trust will open Webber Lake, with limited camping, until complete renovations for a large campground and day use areas are completed for a grand opening in 2018. Camping for RVs, trailers, tents, large groups and everything in between will be available. | tdlandtrust.org

Gearing up for biking

Plumas County

Sierra Buttes Trail Stewardship has announced the races and events for 2017. The Quincy Epic is from April 29 to 30 at the Plumas Sierra County Fairgrounds, Yuba Expeditions with a Saturday parking lot party is May 27 to 29 in Downieville, The Lost & Found Bike Ride is tentatively scheduled for June 3 to 4 at Lake Davis, The Downieville Classic is from Aug. 3 to 6 and registration is open now, the Downieville Epic with the TNT Trail Day is from Aug. 19 to 20 at Packer Saddle and the Grinduro is from Oct. 7 to 8 in Quincy.

Trail days include May 20, June 17 and July 15 in Quincy. There will be more in September and October on dates. | sierratrails.org

Virginia City Grand Prix

Virginia City, Nev.

Experience the legendary racing in historic Virginia City during this off-road motorcycle race on April 29 and 30. After the race, head to the Village Saloon to talk bikes and celebrate. | vcgp.com

Way to go, Lexie

Truckee

Auburn Ski Club Training Center announces that biathlete Lexie Madigan, 14, has been named to the U.S. Biathlon Youth/Junior Development Team by the U.S. Biathlon’s International Competition Committee. Madigan recently returned from the Liatoppen Biathlon races in Norway where she finished third in the girls 15-year age group out of a large field and posted several Top 10 finishes.

In January, Madigan had some disappointing news when, after winning several qualifying events in Jericho, N.Y., she was named to the Youth (U19) Biathlon World Championship Team. The International Competition Committee then ruled that she was too young to compete internationally and gave her spot to an alternate. Being named to the USBA Development Team will certainly take the sting out of that setback. | auburnskiclub.com



Skiing on melted snow

Olympic Valley

The 27th Annual Cushing Crossing is on May 6 at Squaw Valley. The original pond-skimming event was started as a spring resort ritual. Every year a celebrity judging panel and amazing emcees gather for this spectacle filled with big spills and laughable thrills. The event kicks off at 1 p.m., awards are at 3 p.m. at the KT Base Bar. | squawalpine.com

Amgen returns to Tahoe

South Lake Tahoe

Professional cycling will return to Lake Tahoe on May 11 to 12. The Amgen Breakaway from Heart Disease Women’s Race Empowered with SRAM will include the overall start and Stage 2 on consecutive days. The women’s competition will conclude with a third stage in Elk Grove on May 13 and the final in Sacramento on May 14.

The women will start with one of the most beautiful race routes in the USA, circumnavigating the 72-mile shoreline of Lake Tahoe with the final climb that will lead riders to the finish at Heavenly Mountain Resort. A new Stage 2 route will be announced in early 2017 where riders will face summits more than 7,300-feet leading to what promises to be a climatic finish. The upcoming race marks the tenth consecutive year that a women’s competition is a major component of the Amgen Tour of California. | amgentourofcalifornia.com

Heavenly’s future

South Lake Tahoe

The U.S. Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit is seeking comments on proposed improvements to existing skiing and snowboarding terrain at Heavenly Mountain Resort. Improvements would include widening ski trails and removing trail obstacles. Should be sent by April 28.

Ski trail widening to reduce bottlenecks and improve skier flow, would take place on approximately 12 trails, with grading required in two locations to match the widened area to the grade of the existing trail. Due to the widening, any existing snowmaking lines will be relocated to near the new edge of the trail. Removal of obstacles, such as boulders, stumps and logs, would take place on seven trails to improve natural snow surface coverage. Project work could begin as early as spring/summer 2018. | (530) 543-2840 or mattdickinson@fs.fed.us

Monster Jam

Reno, Nev.

Experience the world’s largest and most famous monster truck tour from May 12 to 14 at the Livestock Events Center. Watch world-class drivers compete in front of capacity crowds in racing and freestyle. | monsterjam.com

Yeah, for warm weather

Reno, Nev.

The 14th annual Reno River Festival kicks off the long-awaited return of summer on May 13 and 14. This festival brings an array of traditional and unique warm-weather activities to downtown Reno’s Wingfield Park. New in 2017, festival goers can sample wine while enjoying live music, experience a carnival-like atmosphere and join in with the entertainment.

The record-breaking winter created exciting conditions on the Truckee River and the event will showcase more than 60 of the world’s top whitewater athletes as they take on one of the country’s top-ranked whitewater courses. Professional men, women and juniors will compete for more than $10,000 in Freestyle, Boatercross and Slalom categories. | renoriverfestival.com



Take to the refuge

Fallon, Nev.

Spring Wings Bird Festival is from May 19 to 20 at Lahontan Valley Wetlands.

Experts lead birding and wildlife tours in the Lahontan Valley Wetlands and Stillwater Wildlife Refuge with hands-on activities, raptors on display and speakers. | springwings.org

Beacon training

Meyers

A Beacon Basin for avalanche transceiver practice and training is now open at the Lake Valley Fire Protection District station in Meyers. Additionally, the district is offering free air-canister refills for back-country airbags. Because the service is free, it will allow people to practice pulling the air bag before heading out on the mountain. | (530) 577-3737 or facebook.com/lakevalleyfire

Surf’s up

Teton Gravity Research presents “Proximity,” a film that pairs surfing’s living legends with today’s most progressive young surfers. The film is directed by award-winning filmmaker Taylor Steele and produced by Teton Gravity Research in association with Garage Productions. “Proximity” will explore the delicate relationship between people, time and place, showcasing surfing icons from different generations in diverse locations around the world. The film brings together the most prodigious collection of surfing talent on the planet, four iconic legends and four of the most gifted young-guns, sending them to remote breaks across the globe. | tetongravity.com

Pump up da bike

Truckee

The Little Big, a bike festival for all, is on May 27 and 28 at the Truckee Bike Park. The event will feature a ladies’ bike skills clinic, a pro and amateur dual slalom race, cycle-cross races, kids’ pump track/Strider jam and Jump Jam for men and women. All events will have registration on site except the skills clinic. | truckeebikepark.org

Battle Born Moto Festival

Sparks, Nev.

Expect the most extreme forms of off-road motorcycle racing in one weekend from June 3 to 4 at the Wild West Motorsports Park. Top pros from the West will demonstrate their talents in motor-climb racing, extreme enduro, trials and freestyle motocross. | elevatedaction.com

One day lake ride

Lake Tahoe

The 26th annual America’s Most Beautiful Bike Ride is an impressive 72-mile journey that circumnavigates Lake Tahoe in one day on June 4. Hosted by Bike the West and the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, it offers spectacular scenery along with the necessities: food/water, restroom and first-aid stations for avid recreational bicyclists. Cycling action continues on the same route with the 15th Annual Tour de Tahoe – Bike Big Blue, a Ride to Cure Diabetes, as participants test their strength and physical endurance on Sept. 10. | Register bikethewest.com

Octane Fest

Fallon, Nev.

This festival hosts a week of high-powered motorsports with dirt-track racing, fuel-drag racing and a jamboree with monster trucks and freestyle motocross from June 9 to 11 at Rattlesnake Raceway. | octanefest.com

SUP-per time

East Shore

Thunderbird Paddling Festival is on June 10 at Sand Harbor State Park. All forms of standup paddleboarding on Lake Tahoe will be featured at this festival. Race in the Thunderbird 8 Miler or 4 Miler. There will be Grom races for the kids. SUP enthusiasts can also test new gear, check out the vendor expo and take clinics. | laketahoepaddling.com

Fast, flat and fun

Olympic Valley

Get out and get active for the Squaw Valley Half Marathon and Run to Squaw 8 miler on June 11. Part of the Tahoe Trail Running Series, the half marathon starts and finishes at The Village At Squaw while the 8 miler begins at Commons Beach in Tahoe City and ends in the heart of The Village. Both courses are fast and flat with beautiful views along the mainly paved trail that runs along the Truckee River. | tahoetrailrunning.com

Tough is only half the battle

Northstar

Tough Mudder returns to Northstar on June 11 and 12. Do you have what it takes to take on this rugged, cross-country course? Endure world-class obstacles, more than 20, for 8 to 10 miles in this team event or just watch the fun. | toughmudder.com



Ring around the lake

South Lake Tahoe

The Lake Tahoe Relay is on June 10. This year participants will kick off the 2017 event in fashion with the starting line at the Tahoe Beach Retreat. The Lake Tahoe Relay is about embracing the splendor of one of the greatest alpine lakes in the world. It’s a relay race or party that consists of teams of seven, each running 8 to 12 miles. For a bigger challenge, there are the 72-mile Ultra marathon and two-runner teams’ 72-mile relays. Each team member will run 36 miles, alternating legs as needed. | laketahoerelay.com



Adventure racing

Tahoe venues

Big Blue Adventure has opened registration for 2017 adventure races from trail running and triathlons to swimming and more.

The Tahoe Trail Running Series includes Squaw Valley Half Marathon and Run to Squaw on June 11, Burton Creek Trail Run on June 18, Run to the Beach on July 4, Marlette 50 km and 10 Miler on Aug. 13 and Emerald Bay Trail Run on Sept. 17.

XTERRA Tahoe City is on June 24 and the XTERRA Lake Tahoe is on Aug. 19.

Donner Lake Triathlon is on July 22 and 23, the Truckee Marathon on Sept. 24 and the Great Trail Race is on Oct. 8.

Sierra Open Water Swim Series includes Sand Harbor Open Water Swim on June 10, Truckee Open Water Swim on July 22 and Lake Tahoe Open Water Swim on Aug. 26. | bigblueadventure.com

What’s your sport?

Area venues

Adventure Sports Week is from June 16 to 25. Enjoy 10 days of human-powered sports, music, film and fun. The event hosts eight competitive events during the day along with entertainment at night. Trail running, triathlon, mountain biking, paddleboarding and other competitive events will be offered. There will also be demos, clinics and activities for every adventure enthusiast in the family. | adventuresportsweektahoe.com

Happenin’ at the Tappaan

Norden

Sierra Club’s Clair Tappaan Lodge offers outings throughout the year. Family Fun and Service, in which everyone helps maintain trails, while exploring lakes and meadows, is from June 17 to 23. This outing includes lodging hot tub, showers, laundry and hearty meals and snacks. The minimum age is 8. The leader will be Paul LaQuatra.

Mountain Medley is from July 9 to 15 and includes daily hikes, a Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival play and state park fees. The leader will be William Baurecht.

Just for Grandparents and Grandkids is from July 16 to 21. This outing includes hiking portions of the Pacific Crest Trail, all accommodations, meals and admission fees. The minimum age is 6. The leader will be Angela White.

A Gathering of Friends, a fundraiser for the lodge, is from Aug. 18 to 20. The outing includes hiking, entertainment, a wine and cheese reception and art sale.

Volunteer Vacation at Clair Tappaan Lodge is from Sept. 23 to 30. Participants will work on forest restoration projects, while exploring the lakes and meadows of the Sierra Nevada. This outing includes lodging and meals. The leader will be Suzanne Ferguson.

Autumn Hiking and History in the Sierra Nevada is from Oct. 1 to 7 and includes daily hikes, lodging, all meals and admission fees. The leader will be Aurora Roberts. | clairtappaanlodge.com

Store the date

Tahoe venues

Cycle the Sierra will be from June 16 to 20. Participants can register, get an overview of the route and other details about this fully supported, five-day journey. The 300-mile loop will travel through Tahoe and Gold Rush country. | cyclethesierra.com

This race is epic

South Lake Tahoe

Long-distance milers will lace up their running shoes and hit the road with the third annual Rock Tahoe Half Marathon on June 17. Presented by Epic Tahoe Adventures, the 13.1-mile course starts at Spooner Summit and drops more than 1,000 feet as it winds down U.S. State Route 50 along the East Shore of Lake Tahoe to a finish line at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. Other weekend activities include an expo, post-race party for runners and guests and awards for the top male and female age group finishers. | epictahoe.com

US Open of Watercross

Sparks, Nev.

This event is the NASCAR of watercross and draws top competitors worldwide on June 17 and 18 at the Sparks Marina. This premier racing circuit showcases professional and amateur athletes in the highly explosive and exciting sport of personal watercraft racing. | prowatercross.com

Lake Tahoe Bird Festival

South Lake Tahoe

Tahoe Institute for Natural Science presents a family-friendly day from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on June 25 to learn about bird research, go on a bird walk with a local bird expert, see live birds of prey and more and the Taylor Creek Visitor Center. | tinsweb.org

Runs of fun to come

Sparks, Nev.

Get in shape and mark your calendars for these upcoming fun runs in downtown Reno: Arch Rivals Run on July 1, No Brainer Dash on Oct. 28 and Santa Dash on Dec. 16. | Register crawlreno.com

Get set to run

Area venues

Save the dates for Auburn Ski Club Training Center’s upcoming summer events: Firecracker Mile is on July 4, Squaw Valley Mountain Run is on July 29, Sierra Crest Ultra Run is on Aug. 5. Run the Runway is on Oct. 1 and Donner Lake Turkey Trot is on Nov. 4. | auburnskiclub.com

Family paddling fun

Kings Beach

Ta-Hoe Nalu Paddle Festival is from Aug. 12 to 13 at Kings Beach State Park Beach. Registration is open now for the world’s oldest paddle festival. Expect family fun, food, music, raffle and prizes. There’s outrigger competition for all ages, free demos and clinics. | facebook.com/tahoenalu

Mark the dates

South Lake Tahoe

Tahoe Area Mountain Biking Association announces summer signature events dates: the 5th annual Tahoe Mountain Bike & Brew Festival in Meyers is Aug. 26 and 27, Rose to Toads will be on Sept. 2 and Corral Night Ride will be on Oct. 14. Proceeds from all these events will go into trail maintenance and improvements. | tamba.org

The top on the top

Olympic Valley

Fire and grit collide when the world’s greatest athletes compete in the 2017 Reebok Spartan Race World Championship at Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows on Sept. 30. The pinnacle event of the obstacle-racing season will see a field of 500 elite athletes from more than 30 countries battling the mountainous terrain of Olympic Valley during the 12-mile race. To qualify for the World Championship heat, men and women racers must finish in the top 5 at Spartan Races around the world during the 2017 qualifying season. Previous World Champions have hailed from the Czech Republic, Great Britain, Canada and the U.S.

Highlighting the field of endurance athletes at the World Championship and throughout the season is the Spartan Race Pro Team, boasting the top athletes in the sport including Amelia Boone, Robert Killian Jr., Ryan Kent, Alyssa Hawley, Faye Stenning and Matt Novakovich, along with newcomers such as Veejay Jones and Rea Kolbl. The team will also compete at all Spartan Race U.S. Championship events, along with select regular-season races and global events.

Legends will rise as they compete for more than $250,000 in cash and prizes on unforgiving and scenic terrain. | spartan.com

Around the lake in three days

Tahoe venues

Lake Tahoe Marathon will host the Tahoe Triple and the Tahoe Trifecta in three days from Oct. 13 to 15. The Triple, three marathons, will run from Sand Harbor to Homewood, from Homewood to Lakeside Beach and from Stateline to Incline Village. The Trifecta, three half-marathons, will run from Carnelian Bay to Homewood, from Emerald Bay to Lakeside Beach and from Spooner Summit to Incline Village. | laketahoemarathon.com