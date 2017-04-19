Collection of artists’ works

North Tahoe Arts will feature the works of members in the exhibit through April 30 at the North Tahoe Art Center. This year’s show is a collection of work from 17 artists working in a range of mediums. | northtahoearts.com

Etsy Craft Entrepreneurship

Truckee

Sierra Business Council announces the spring Etsy Craft Entrepreneurship program begins on May 3 at the Truckee Roundhouse. Etsy Craft Entrepreneurship is an innovative program that provides micro-business training to eligible adults with existing creative skills, to help supplement his or her income and sell product to new markets. Classes are taught by Krista Tranquilla, with support from Sierra Business Council’s Small Business Development Center. Participation is $25, but space is limited. Applications must be submitted by May 1. | sierrabusiness.org

Plein Air painters sought

Tahoe City

North Tahoe Arts presents The North Lake Tahoe Plein Air Open from Sept. 5 to 10, and applications are now being accepted until May 1. Artists of all levels from all over the country will gather in North Lake Tahoe to paint the breathtaking scenery of North Lake Tahoe in the open air. The week’s events include Farmer’s Market Quick Draw Competition on Sept. 7 and two morning paint-outs and painting demonstrations.

The Public Exhibit will be at Northstar California Resort during the Autumn Food &Wine Festival. Main competition prizes will be awarded at the opening of the festival on Sept. 9 at 11:30 a.m. This exhibit is free and open to the public. Viewers can vote for the “People’s Choice” award. | northtahoearts.com

Love what you paint

Carson City, Nev.

Spring Creek artist Kathryn Grider doesn’t have to venture far to find inspiration for her paintings. She needs only to open her door. Living near the base of the Ruby Mountains, Grider is surrounded by nature’s beauty and it shows in her exhibit, “Painting What I Love,” which is on display at the LXS Gallery on the first floor of the Nevada Legislature Building through April 28.

“My goal as an artist is to paint from life’s experiences – not to reproduce photographic images, but to reflect my personal impressions of the scene before me, imparting emotion and a sense of place to the painting,” she said. | travelnevada.com

Make it to the Show

Truckee

Truckee Roundhouse Maker Show on June 11 needs makers. The Maker Show is in celebration of commercial and noncommercial makers. This year 25 commercial makers will be chosen; there will be no cap on the number of non-commercial makers chosen. | truckeeroundhouse.org

Bright whimsy

Reno, Nev.

The Never Ender Gallery and Boutique presents Emily Reid, an arts educator and mother living and working in Reno. Her brightly colored, whimsical animal portraits will enchant and mesmerize. The exhibition runs through May 2. | neverenderreno.com

Two for the library

South Lake Tahoe

Tahoe Art League two exhibits at Lake Tahoe Community Library. “Denali Patterns,” by Les and Jill Allert runs until June 9. These images were captured as the couple flew over Mount Denali in a turbo prop airplane. They depict the relationship of dark and light, rock and ice and images only found around the highest mountain on the North American continent.

Artist Carroll-Sue Jones’ work is on display until April 28. Her realistic portraits of mountain sheep, bison, elk, fox and birds are presented on backgrounds of slatted maple burl, redwood and slate. | talart.org

Art raises awareness

Truckee

Riverside Studio in Truckee announces that the Scarce Project by Ali Armstrong will be on display until May 5. Armstrong, an artist who raises awareness about animal species in crisis, created Scarce to encourage responsible protection of the endangered and to remember the beauty of the extinct. Armstrong paints extinct animals in black and white because they are forever gone. To the endangered she adds a touch of color because there is hope. | riversideartstudios.com

Masters at work

Incline Village, Nev.

Shahri Masters artwork will be on display at Incline Village Library through April. She was inspired by her daughter toward creativity for healing and recently began painting. Her work has been well received and she has sold several pieces. She currently has three commissions in progress. Masters is also the author of three books. | (775) 832-4130

Cobalt like the lake

Incline Village, Nev.

Cobalt Artist Studio presents Ellen Nunes fine art, which will be on display through May. Called, “Creation Series: A Collaboration with Nature,” the body of work encompasses years of deliberate, playful experimentation born on a bone-chilling winter night in 2006. Workshops at the studio include Painting Poppies in Watercolor on May 6. | cobaltartiststudio.com

Celebrating youth art

Reno, Nev.

Arts for All Nevada presents a Youth Art Month exhibit at Lake Mansion until April 28. The exhibit will be filled with colorful and imaginative children’s artwork as part of the annual nationally celebrated Youth Art Month. | (775) 826-6100

High standards exhibited

Minden, Nev.

Carson Valley Art Association announces the opening of an art show at the Copeland Gallery. The 50 local artists are interested in various mediums. Objectives include developing a high standard of art, presenting to the public free of charge the best work of its members in various exhibits and supporting young artists in the area by offering educational scholarships. The show runs through May 4. | (775) 782-8207



Gathering of Artists

Tahoe City

Gathering of Artists is every first and third Wednesday of the month at North Tahoe Arts Center. Artists are welcome to drop in and share studio space from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | northtahoearts.com

Art that affords spirit

Incline Village, Nev.

The Incline Village Visitors Information Center has brought together four artists who work in four different mediums for a new show titled “Whimsical Spirit.” The exhibit runs through April 30.

Troi Follansbee is a native Californian artist who creates mosaic sculptures using many types of materials, called tesserae. Follansbee will display a new series entitled, “Get Busted,” which features a spontaneous style.

Ellen Beauregard uses mixed medium within her large paintings from tar, epoxy and metals. She uses color, texture and luster to balance the composition of each piece.

Anastiscia Chantler-Lang is a self-taught artist from Toronto, who relocated to Tahoe in 2015 after traveling extensively and working in fashion and handbag design. She uses pastels and colored pencils to convey her feelings and experiences while living in the Sierra region.

Bill Stevenson is a Truckee photographer for whom the art of taking pictures is practically genetic. Both Stevenson’s great-great grandfather and great-grandfather photographed living on the edge of the American frontier from their home in Leavenworth, Kan. | (800) 468-2463

Exhibition features Northern California artists

Northstar

The Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe, has joined with SLATE Art Consulting to feature a new winter exhibition of the works of 31 Northern California artists throughout the hotel’s lobby and public areas through April.

Artists featured include Jonah Burlingame, Maria Burtis, Elaine Coombs, Pauletta Chanco, Micah Crandell-Bear, Joanne Fox, Holly Van Hart, Carol Lefkowitz, David Nyquist, Thea Schrack, Amy Lee Solomon, Jeff Snell, Rob Synder, David Wellner and Diane Williams. Works from the collection are clearly labeled and additional information about the artists is also provided. There are notes to help with a self-guided tour, a walk-through map and price sheet of the SLATE winter collection at the concierge desk. Private tours of the rotating art collection, led by one of the exhibition’s curators, can also be arranged for groups of eight or more, through SLATE Art Consulting. | ritzcarlton.com/laketahoe

On exhibit at Sierra Arts

Reno, Nev.

Sierra Arts Gallery features the works for Glynn Cartledge on display until April 28, with an artist’s reception on April 20 from 6 to 8 p.m.

The Gallery features the work of Katy Ann Fox from May 3 to 29, with a reception on May 18 from 6 to 8 p.m. | sierraarts.org

Big art for all to see

Reno, Nev.

Artist submissions for Circus Circus Reno’s 24-Hour Mural Marathon is now open. The event, which will be held from July 15 to 16, will challenge selected competitors to paint an original mural in a panel 19 feet 7 inches wide by 14 feet high on the Virginia Street side of the hotel casino. The murals will remain on the walls for one year and competitors will compete for prize money. Each artist will also receive a $750 stipend to pay for paint and materials. The competition will begin at 10 a.m. on July 15 and end at 10 a.m. on July 16. The winners will be selected by a panel of judges.

Artist submissions are open to all artists. Interested artists may submit no more than two original concepts. Entries must be submitted by 12 a.m. on April 21. | circusreno.com

Boat names focus of exhibit

Tahoe City

“What’s in a name?” Juliet famously pondered. Well, if you are a boat, the answer is: quite a lot. Tahoe Maritime Museum announces that the museum will feature an exhibition that explores the stories behind the names of familiar Tahoe places and beloved Tahoe boats in May.

Despite Shakespeare’s conceptualization of names as meaningless constructs, choosing a name for a boat is a personal choice and is rarely arbitrary. Many boat owners choose names that reflect a part of their life or family. Many are expressions of the owner’s personality and sense of humor. Other boat names pay homage to the tradition of the boat as a gendered object. Not only will “What’s in a Name” explore all these fascinating elements, it will also highlight the many superstitions and myths which surround this deeply personal choice. Visitors can also expect to delve into the complex nautical history behind the female persona of ships and boats.

The museum invites boat owners to share the story behind his or her boat, as well as loan any transoms, nameplates or photographs that will help illustrate this fascinating element of boating culture. The museum will accept submissions through April. | barbara@tahoemaritime.org

Two photographic displays

Reno, Nev.

McKinley Arts and Culture Center presents, “Every Image Has a Story: Dotty Molt,” until April 27. Dotty Molt transplanted to the Sierra Nevada region 10 years ago from Florida. Her work is largely focused on an exploratory journey she underwent starting early last year, traveling across the country in her car and solely focusing on her art. The set of photographs being shown are representative of this journey.

“Nature in Black and White” by Barbie Crawford will be on display until April 27. Crawford is a professional photographer residing in the Lake Tahoe area. She creates detailed macro-photography portraits of the natural world around her she takes on solitary hiking trips in back country Tahoe. | reno.gov

All things art

Tahoe City

North Tahoe Arts offers Guided Mindfulness Adult Coloring for Women with Tina Lensing is on May 4 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at NTA’s Corison Loft. The workshop will begin with a Mindfulness exercise and discussion on the importance of living with intention and purpose. Lensing will be open to engaging conversation on female empowerment, intentional living and how to integrate mindfulness and into life. The $20 fee includes a coloring book. | northttahoearts.com

Lots of art for $5

Reno, Nev.

Art Walk Reno starts at 5 p.m. the first Thursday of every month throughout the year. Guests can see the works of local and regional artists on display in venues within the Arts District, between Liberty Street and Second Street and Virginia Street and Arlington Avenue. The walk begins at West Street Market in downtown Reno. Tickets are $5. | artspotreno.com



Opposites attract

Reno, Nev.

The Metro Gallery in Reno City Hall presents “Paint & Metal: Mahsan Ghazianzad and Grant Miller” until April 21. The two seemingly opposite abstract pieces are tied together coherently with the expressive and authentic use of color, mediums and concepts. Using its abstract imagery, the works deal with ideas of truth and exploration of emotions.

Ghazianzad’s work carries intimate meaning, capturing the essence of her experiences through her paintings, including personal history and philosophies. Miller designed and built furniture and then became interested in welding and metalworking. | reno.gov



Early bird savings offered

Reno, Nev.

Nevada Museum of Art will present the Art + Environment Conference on Oct. 19 to 21. Early bird registration is now open. Guests will traverse time and space across the unsettled terrains, shifting frontiers and limitless horizons of the Greater West, the last part of the planet to be explored and settled. Those who purchase tickets before May 12 will get a $100 discount. | nevadaart.org



What’s new to see at SNC

Incline Village, Nev.

Sierra Nevada College presents “Long Since the Sun Has Set,” by artist Jane Cassidy in Tahoe Gallery until May 19. Cassidy is a multidisciplinary artist and educator from Galway, Ireland. Primarily trained in music composition and animation, her main interests lie in audio-visual immersive environments, visual music, live VJing and multi-channel work. She is currently assistant professor of digital media at the University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa. There will be an artist’s talk on April 20 from 5 to 7 p.m.

The annual student show will be from April 27 to May 19 at the Holman Arts & Media Center. A reception will be on May 2 from 5 to 6 p.m. | sierranevada.edu



Summer playground celebrated

Tahoe City

Tahoe Maritime Museum features the exhibit is “On the Water: Sport and Leisure at the Lake” at its new location in Tahoe City. Lake Tahoe’s crystal waters have attracted people for generations, but it wasn’t until the 1850s that the region had its first year-round settlers when logging camps formed around the basin. Knowing logging was a fleeting industry, the camp owners quickly turned to tourism.

By 1900, Tahoe’s summer resorts were catering to visitors from the nearby Nevada cities, and the larger Californian cities to the West. Tahoe was truly a summer playground, with recreation at the resorts focused around boating and other water activities. The exhibit will be on display throughout the year. | tahoemaritimemuseum.org

Butterflies come home

Truckee

Truckee Donner Recreation and Park District offers the Charles Fayette McGlashan Butterfly Collection at the Community Recreation Center. It had been housed in the Nevada City courthouse for 61 years. C.F. McGlashan and his daughter, Ximena, sometimes referred to as the “Butterfly Princess,” assembled more than 20,000 butterfly specimens. | tdrpd.org

Therapeutic exhibit

Truckee

Image Nation, a new art installation featuring Nevada County veterans, is on display at the Truckee Community Recreation Center until June 30. Image Nation is an initiative of the Nevada County Arts Council in partnership with Welcome Home Vets, funded in part by the California Arts Council and local contributions. The photographs, self-portraits and pictures of veterans’ hands are the result of a therapeutic workshop with veteran and master photographer Michael Llewellyn.

Image Nation helps veterans express themselves and connect with each other and society, a key element in treating post-traumatic stress disorder. Llewellyn, a veteran himself, has been working in photography since 1988.

“I have personal experience with the debilitating social isolation caused by episodes of trauma,” Llewellyn said in a press release. “The practice of photography offered me insight into understanding creative self expression, which contributed to the success of my career.” | tdprd.org



Burning for volunteers

Reno, Nev.

Peter Hazel Art Studio was awarded a large honorarium to build “Bloom” a 40-foot tall sculpture of steel and glass. The sculpture will be interactive and visitors will be able to climb inside the piece and hang out in the viewing platform 30 feet in the air. This sculpture will be heading to Burning Man 2017 in late August and is currently in production at ArTech in Reno. Volunteers are needed to help to make fused glass discs and ceramic jellyfish medallions. No experience is necessary. | (775) 384-6820 or peter@peterhazel.com



The power of natives

Sparks, Nev.

Sparks Museum & Cultural Center presents the work of Valeriy Kagounkin until May 13. Kagounkin was born in the Chuvash Republic of Russia. He works predominantly in the medium of paint. In 2014, he became a permanent member of the Russian Academy of Arts, established in 1775.

Kagounkin’s paintings concentrate on his people, the indigenous natives of Russia and Siberia and their North American counterpart, the Native American and others who built the American West.

“With my paintings, I want to show the modern viewer the power these people had in shaping the country we live in today,” he says. “I want to make incredible paintings that will touch the American heart and inspire the modern viewer.” | (775) 355-1144



Chemistry of the desert

Carson City, Nev.

Gail Rappa and Elaine Parks are Nevada artists who transform raw and found materials in mysterious and impressive ways and their work is the centerpiece of a new exhibit at the Nevada Art Council’s OXS Gallery. The exhibit, “High Desert Alchemy” will be in place until June 2. An artist talk and reception is on May 23 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. It is free and open to the public. Rappa and Parks, who both live in Tuscarora in Elko County, explore time, transformation, and death in their artwork. | (775) 687-6680

What’s on tap at NMOA

Reno, Nev.

A Place in the Country: Aboriginal Australian Paintings is at the Earl and Wanda Casazza Gallery until May 21. This exhibition presents a concise selection of paintings by Aboriginal Australian female artists, drawn from the collection of Martha Hesse Dolan and Robert E. Dolan. The Nevada-based couple began researching Aboriginal Australian art and acquiring work by female artists, as well as collaborative work or group projects. Each artist shares a commitment and responsibility to country. They paint the natural features of their country in a non-representational style that enables the artists to keep secret and sacred elements hidden from uninitiated viewers.

Peter Stichbury’s “Anatomy of a Phenomenon” will be on display until May 28 at Gallery North. New Zealand artist Stichbury is fascinated by society’s ongoing obsession with UFO phenomena. He paints historical UFO sightings, as well as portraits of the people who purportedly saw them. His subjects are caught in an alternate reality — forever changed by their sighting experience, but also influenced by the myths, disinformation and conspiracy theories.

Spinifex: Aboriginal Paintings from the Robert Kaplan and Margaret Levi Collection will be on display until May 28 in the Ina Mae and Raymond Rude Gallery. This exhibition features Aboriginal paintings made by the Spinifex people of the Great Victoria Desert in Western Australia. The Spinifex Arts Project was established in 1996 as a way for the Spinifex people to record and document land ownership following their forced expulsion from the desert due to the Australian government’s atomic testing program in the 1950s. | nevadaart.org



Grounded art

Carson City, Nev.

Gil Martin: “From the Ground Up” is at the CCAI Courthouse Gallery until May 24. For more than 20 years, Martin has made his own paint from natural earth pigments that he digs up from various sources in the western United States. He uses a starch paste made from corn meal as a binder and adds water to create a more or less viscous paint. His latest body of work has unmistakable references to Western landscapes that come about by working horizontal bands of color against one another until the painting unifies. | arts-initiative.org

Print fans welcome

Meyers

Bona Fide Books offers Open Print Studio on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Those who want to work on linocuts or wood block prints and those who have taken a letterpress class at Tahoe Letterpress are welcome. Assistance and some supplies are on site. | bonafidebooks.com



Pine for pines

Reno, Nev.

Valerie Cohen’s exhibition, “Tree Lines,” corresponds with a forthcoming publication of the same name from University of Nevada, Press. Artist, writer, illustrator and environmental activist, Cohen is a renowned watercolorist and draftsperson. This exhibition presents pen-and-ink line drawings of pine trees growing at or near the timberline in the Sierra Nevada and White Mountain Ranges of Eastern California. The exhibit will run until May 18 at UNR’s Sheppard Contemporary, Church Fine Arts. | (775) 784-4278



Yes, Virginia, it’s spring

Virginia City, Nev.

St. Mary’s Art Center Spring Exhibition will feature the works of Monika Piper Johnson, Ronnie Rector, Will Barber, Mimi Patrick, Casey Clark, Anthony Arevalo, Anna Smith, Grey Wolf Leather Works and Pura Vida Sierras Art. The show runs until May 28. | (775) 847-7774

Politics and art

Reno, Nev.

Sierra Arts Gallery presents “My Body Your Body” from June 1 to 22 featuring professional teaching artists from Sierra Nevada College, Truckee Meadows Community College and University of Nevada, Reno. This multimedia exhibition examines the current political climate and its effect on personal rights. Participating artists include Chris Lanier, Julia Schwadron, Rick Parsons, Sheri Leigh O’Connor and Mary Kenny from Sierra Nevada College; Candace Garlock, Dean Burton, Mahsan Ghazainzad, Bahareh Shahrabi Farahani and Erin Shearin from TMCC and Tamara Scronce and Paul Baker Prindle from UNR. An artists’ reception will be on June 15 from 6 to 8 p.m. | sierraarts.org

From bikes to photography

South Lake Tahoe

South Lake Tahoe Library is displaying a collection of landscape photography by Helmut Klementi, who took up photography after he retired from his career as a member of the internationally acclaimed “Klementis,” who entertained audiences for 35 years with their athletic bicycle stunt routines. Klementi’s photographs reveal his eye for the subtle beauty he values in nature. This show runs until June 10. | talart.org

Art at 7,000 feet

Hope Valley

A four-day Plein Art Watercolor Workshop with “Lady” Jill Mueller is from June 5 to 8 at Sorenson’s Resort. Participants will paint in the fresh air of Hope Valley with snow-capped mountains and bursts of spring colors. Class size is limited to 16 students. The fee is $375 per person or $300 for those staying at Sorenson’s Resort. | ladyjill.com

Three days in paradise

Hope Valley

Tahoe Art League announces a three-day workshop, High Sierra Painting with Charles Muench, from June 12 to 14 in Hope Valley. Wildflowers, snow-capped mountains and the Carson River will be the subjects. There will be demonstrations, painting, critiques and group discussions. Accommodations can be found in Markleeville, Hope Valley and Woodsford. | Register (775) 265-4454 or charlesmuench.com

Popular summer art workshops

Incline Village, Nev.

Registration is open for Sierra Nevada College’s 33rd annual Summer Visiting Artist Workshops, which will take place from June 12 to the end of July. The variety of summer workshops are given by nationally known ceramists, glass artists, painters, sculptors, printmakers, digital artists, photographers, paper makers, jewelers and more. Participants can learn new techniques and expand their knowledge in the medium. The workshops are open to ages 16 and older.

On Tuesday night at 7 p.m. each week during the workshops, “Meet the Artist” lectures will be held in the Prim Library, followed by an informal reception in the Tahoe Gallery. They are free and open to the public. | sierranevada.edu

Great Basin, great art

Carson City, Nev.

The Carson City Visitors Bureau presents the Great Basin Native Artists exhibit until June 19. The artists featured include Ben Aleck, Topaz Jones, Jack Malotte, Melissa Melero-Moose and Topah Spoonhunter. The Great Basin Native Artists was established in 2014, a collective group of indigenous artists, emerging and professional, residing in or originally from the Great Basin areas of Nevada, California, Southern Oregon, Southern Idaho and Utah. | visitcarsoncity.com

Pics at the Brick

Carson City, Nev.

The Capital City Arts Initiative announces its exhibition, “High School Pic[ks] 2,” at the Community Development Building [the Brick]. More than 40 artists from Carson, Dayton, Douglas, and Pioneer high schools have work in the exhibit, which includes a wide variety of art media including ceramics, collage, drawing, painting and photography. The exhibit runs until June 30. | arts-initiative.org

Art classes for all

Tahoe City

North Tahoe Arts offers workshops for a fee and art talks free of charge. Fused Glass Pendants with Catherine Strand and Toni Rockwell is on June 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Corison Loft. Participants learn to make fused-glass pendants. NTA fused-glass artists Strand and Rockwell will teach basic glass properties and how to cut, shape and place layers of glass to make various pendants. All glass and tools are provided, as well as something to hang the pendants on. All pendants will be fired after class and can be picked up at North Tahoe Arts after July 7. The fee for the class is $45. Participants must be age 18 or older.

Getting Your Art Career on Track with Eva Nichols is on June 1 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the NTA Artisan Shop. Nichols will show participants how to take the first steps to identify artistic goals, break them down into manageable steps and make them fit into real life.

Elemental Magic: Combining Art and Feng Shui with Catherine Strand is on Aug. 25 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Artisan Shop. This talk is those interested in the magic of balance using the Five Elements and Feng Shui. Strand will explain this approach using ART and optimizing its placement. | northttahoearts.com

Are birds Sopranos?

Truckee

Atelier presents “Bird Mafia” by artist Emily Brown, who draws inspiration from the great outdoors, wildlife and her adventures. She shows her view of the world through meticulously cut lines and textures in her hand-cut paper art. She is best known for her layered cut paper shadow boxes series’ and animal cuts. Each bird mafia design begins as a papercut. Her work is in shows from Seattle to Los Angeles. She is based in Portland. Ore. The exhibit will run from May 1 to June 30. | ateliertruckee.com

Both sides of the border

Reno, Nev.

The Nevada Museum of Art welcomes “Miradas: Ancient Roots in Modern and Contemporary Mexican Art, Works from the Bank of America Collection,” which celebrates and reveals a variety of cultural aspects that emerged in the years after the Mexican Revolution to the present day. The exhibit will remain on view through July 16.

“Miradas” consists of more than 100 paintings, prints and photographs created over the past 80 years by artists who have been attracted to and inspired by Mexico’s ancient civilizations and modern artistic theories. Highlights include works by some of the best-known Mexican artists, including Diego Rivera, Rufino Tamayo and Gabriel Orozco, as well as Mexican-American artists such as Judithe Hernández, Roberto Juarez and Robert Graham. The exhibit will include several educational and entertaining offerings through July with details online. | nevadaart.org

From the Bay

Reno, Nev.

Sierra Arts Gallery will exhibit “Strange Cousins from the West,” featuring Joshua Coffy, Heather Robinson, Catherine E. Moore, Shane Izykowski and Maggie Hurley from July 1 to 31. This group exhibition is of contemporary, emerging artists from San Francisco. The guest curator is Joshua Coffy. An artists’ reception is on July 20 from 6 to 8 p.m. | sierraarts.org

American West in all its glory

Reno, Nev.

Nevada Museum of Art proudly presents the paintings and rare drawings by Maynard Dixon, one of the premier artists working in the American West during the first half of the 20th Century. Drawn from the private collections of Bruce C. Paltenghi and Dr. Richard Paltenghi, this exhibition offers an intimate look at Dixon’s life and creative process, providing insight into the passionate way he traversed and interpreted the world. “Maynard Dixon: The Paltenghi Collections” will remain on view through July 16.

For more than five decades, Dixon documented the landscapes and cultures of the American West with unparalleled passion and authenticity. Nevada especially appealed to the artist; he spent significant time exploring the state’s desert and mountain landscapes during the 1920s and 1930s.

Inspired to begin collecting by their father, the California-based Paltenghi brothers have amassed a collection of more than 70 artworks that offer an intimate look at Dixon’s life in the American West between 1889 and 1944. Included are many never-before-seen drawings with subjects ranging from mountain and desert landscapes, to portraits and nude figure studies. | nevadaart.org



Developing art

Reno, Nev.

Sierra Arts Gallery presents a four-artist exhibit from Aug. 3 to 25. In January 2015, this group of artists spent 10 days in the desert at the Goldwell Open Air Museum in Rhyolite, Nev. This group, consisting of Jill Baker, Megan Berner, Nicole Donnelly and Jennifer Myers, used the time and space together to start new work and collaborate with each other, letting the work be influenced by the environment and conversation. Some individual pieces were completed during the residency, but a lot became starting points for larger ideas. An artists’ reception will be on Aug. 17 from 6 to 8 p.m. | sierraarts.org

NTA looking forward

Tahoe City

North Tahoe Arts announces dates for 23rd annual ARTour is from Aug. 12 to 13. This popular annual event has been reinvented into a walking tour in downtown Tahoe City with artist vendors and art-related events throughout the weekend. Artists will be gathered in several locations throughout the city demonstrating their artistic processes and offering their work for sale. A colorful map will guide visitors to all the locations. In addition, work from some of the artists will be exhibited in Corison Loft from Aug. 2 through Sept. 12, with a reception on Aug. 4. In keeping with ARTour’s focus on local art, preference will be given to artists who reside within 50 miles of Tahoe City. There will be five locations with five artists each for a total of 25 artists. However, this may be expanded. | northttahoearts.com

Largely inspired

Reno, Nev.

Sierra Arts Gallery presents an exhibit by Rachel Stiff from Sept. 7 to 29. Still is a mixed-media painter with an addiction to physical labor and an obsession with process. Her large-scale paintings reflect the beauty found in growth and decay. She has recently relocated to the high desert from Montana. This is her first solo exhibition in Northern Nevada. An artist’s reception will be on Sept. 21 from 6 to 8 p.m. | sierraarts.org