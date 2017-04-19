Spring’s dual sides

Exploring Tahoe in late spring as the snow starts to melt, but is still too deep to reveal hiking and mountain biking trails, means being creative to enjoy two seasons of sports.

Snowshoe to waterfalls and rock climbing, explore local museums, head into the back country, head into the woods for cross-country skiing and snowshoeing, and enjoy the extended downhill ski season. Tahoe’s hiking trails will soon begin to reveal themselves, first on Lake Tahoe’s sun-drenched East Shore and in Truckee. Read some of our picks for the in-between season in “Spring in Tahoe.”

Priya Hutner has been exploring a different side to Tahoe this spring – exploring and sampling the rise in Japanese whiskey and spirits at several Truckee restaurants. Her tasty trek will have you wanting to give the Priya Sour a try at the Redlight.

Writer Tim Hauserman needed a break from the snow and ventured down to Nevada City “In Search of Dirt.” Tim shares his picks for hiking and mountain biking trails, including some that depart from downtown Nevada City in this issue.

-Katherine Hill