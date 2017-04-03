Seamus Donohue enjoys a bluebird ski day at Mt. Rose Ski Area, which is among many Tahoe resorts that have extended their seasons due to this year’s epic snowfall. Mt. Rose will be open for skiing until May 29. | Photography by Billy Jesberg, SkiRose.com

The winter season just keeps on giving as the bounty of snowfall the Tahoe Sierra experienced during the 2016-17 season extends into spring. The snow crocus and daffodils are starting to appear as the snow melts at Lake level, but at Tahoe resorts at higher elevations there’s still plenty of time for spring skiing and snowboarding. Downhill and Nordic resorts have extended their seasons well into April, with Mt. Rose and Squaw Valley going until Memorial Day and 4th of July, respectively.

Spring skiing also means more time to explore back-country sports from snowmobiling to skiing. Writer Lisa Michelle recently did her own exploring, joining the Tahoe Rim Trail Association on its Snow Camping 101 outing and she shares her experiences in “There’s no camping like snow camping.”

While exploring the back country, local forecasters urge adventurers to practice safe avalanche skills and to take heed, debunking some common myths in Kayla Anderson’s story “Myths about avalanche danger.”

With the advent of spring also comes our seasonal Tahoe Music & Festivals guide, featuring our picks for festivals, performances, outings and indulgences not to be missed this spring from the Spring Meltdown metal festival in Stateline, to the Reno Sculpture Fest, to the inaugural Lake Tahoe Brewfest and much more.

-Katherine Hill

SHARE
Katherine Hill
Katherine Hill
After receiving a master’s degree from Old Dominion University in Virginia, Katherine decided to head west in search of new adventures. One look at Lake Tahoe and she knew this was the place for her, and shortly thereafter became the Editor at The Weekly in 2001. The call of a daily newspaper drew her away from Tahoe for four years, but the lake’s siren call was stronger and she returned in July 2007 to The Weekly as Associate Publisher & Editor.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR