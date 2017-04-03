The winter season just keeps on giving as the bounty of snowfall the Tahoe Sierra experienced during the 2016-17 season extends into spring. The snow crocus and daffodils are starting to appear as the snow melts at Lake level, but at Tahoe resorts at higher elevations there’s still plenty of time for spring skiing and snowboarding. Downhill and Nordic resorts have extended their seasons well into April, with Mt. Rose and Squaw Valley going until Memorial Day and 4th of July, respectively.

Spring skiing also means more time to explore back-country sports from snowmobiling to skiing. Writer Lisa Michelle recently did her own exploring, joining the Tahoe Rim Trail Association on its Snow Camping 101 outing and she shares her experiences in “There’s no camping like snow camping.”

While exploring the back country, local forecasters urge adventurers to practice safe avalanche skills and to take heed, debunking some common myths in Kayla Anderson’s story “Myths about avalanche danger.”

With the advent of spring also comes our seasonal Tahoe Music & Festivals guide, featuring our picks for festivals, performances, outings and indulgences not to be missed this spring from the Spring Meltdown metal festival in Stateline, to the Reno Sculpture Fest, to the inaugural Lake Tahoe Brewfest and much more.

-Katherine Hill