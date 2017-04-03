Art raises awareness

Riverside Studio in Truckee announces that the Scarce Project by Ali Armstrong will be on display from April 7 to May 5. Armstrong, an artist who raises awareness about animal species in crisis, created Scarce to encourage responsible protection of the endangered and to remember the beauty of the extinct. Armstrong paints extinct animals in black and white because they are forever gone. To the endangered she adds a touch of color because there is hope. Riverside Studios will host an opening night reception on April 7 from 5 to 8 p.m. The event includes live music, refreshments and snacks. | riversideartstudios.com

Masters at work

Incline Village, Nev.

Shahri Masters artwork will be on display at Incline Village Library through the month of April. She was inspired by her daughter toward creativity for healing and recently began painting. Her work has been well received and she has sold several pieces. She currently has three commissions in progress. Masters is also the author of three books. | (775) 832-4130

Cobalt like the lake

Incline Village, Nev.

Cobalt Artist Studio presents Ellen Nunes fine art, which will be on display starting on April 8. Called, “Creation Series: A Collaboration with Nature,” the body of work encompasses years of deliberate, playful experimentation born on a bone-chilling winter night in 2006. There will be an artist’s reception on April 8 from 4 to 6 p.m. It is open to the public. Workshops at the studio include Painting Poppies in Watercolor on May 6. | cobaltartiststudio.com

Celebrating youth art

Reno, Nev.

Arts for All Nevada presents a Youth Art Month exhibit at Lake Mansion until April 28. The exhibit will be filled with colorful and imaginative children’s artwork as part of the annual nationally celebrated Youth Art Month. | (775) 826-6100

High standards exhibited

Minden, Nev.

Carson Valley Art Association announces the opening of an art show at the Copeland Gallery. The 50 local artists are interested in various mediums. Objectives include developing a high standard of art, presenting to the public free of charge the best work of its members in various exhibits and supporting young artists in the area by offering educational scholarships. The show runs through May 4. | (775) 782-8207



Print fans welcome

Meyers

Bona Fide Books offers Open Print Studio on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Those who want to work on linocuts or wood block prints and those who have taken a letterpress class at Tahoe Letterpress are welcome. Assistance and some supplies are on site. | bonafidebooks.com

Out and about

South Lake Tahoe

Tahoe Art League announces exhibits being shown around South Lake Tahoe. A Cup of Cherries Café hosts a display of wintry photographs and paintings by TAL artists Donna Reid, Lois Loveless, Cherie Pinsky, Michael Schaer, Barb Gustafson and Rick Espinor through mid-April.

The newest “Art Around Town” exhibit is at Bank of the West, featuring wildlife portraits by Barb Gustafson, Carroll Sue Jones, Nancy Lynch, Nina Major and Ellen Nunes through mid-April. | talart.org

Therapeutic exhibit

Truckee

Image Nation, a new art installation featuring Nevada County veterans, is on display at the Truckee Community Recreation Center until June 30. Image Nation is an initiative of the Nevada County Arts Council in partnership with Welcome Home Vets, funded in part by the California Arts Council and local contributions. The photographs, self-portraits and pictures of veterans’ hands are the result of a therapeutic workshop with veteran and master photographer Michael Llewellyn.

Image Nation helps veterans express themselves and connect with each other and society, a key element in treating post-traumatic stress disorder. Llewellyn, a veteran himself, has been working in photography since 1988.

“I have personal experience with the debilitating social isolation caused by episodes of trauma,” Llewellyn said in a press release. “The practice of photography offered me insight into understanding creative self expression, which contributed to the success of my career.” | tdprd.org

Call for exhibits

Tahoe City

North Tahoe Arts will feature the works of members in the exhibit through April 30 at the North Tahoe Art Center. | northtahoearts.com

Gathering of Artists

Tahoe City

Gathering of Artists is every first and third Wednesday of the month at North Tahoe Arts Center. Artists are welcome to drop in and share studio space from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | northtahoearts.com

Lots of art for $5

Reno, Nev.

Art Walk Reno starts at 5 p.m. the first Thursday of every month throughout the year. Guests can see the works of local and regional artists on display in venues within the Arts District, between Liberty Street and Second Street and Virginia Street and Arlington Avenue. The walk begins at West Street Market in downtown Reno. Tickets are $5. | artspotreno.com

Drop in for fun

South Lake Tahoe

Tahoe Art League offers Tuesday Just for Fun workshops from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with silk painters and watercolorists. Socialize and learn from each other the techniques of applying dyes on silk and watercolor paints on paper. There will be some demonstrations and information on materials and techniques. The free workshops will be at the South Lake Tahoe Senior Center. All ages and artistic abilities welcome. | RSVP (530) 542-6094 or addiesilkart@aol.com

Both sides of the border

Reno, Nev.

The Nevada Museum of Art welcomes “Miradas: Ancient Roots in Modern and Contemporary Mexican Art, Works from the Bank of America Collection,” which celebrates and reveals a variety of cultural aspects that emerged in the years after the Mexican Revolution to the present day. The exhibit will remain on view through July 16.

“Miradas” consists of more than 100 paintings, prints and photographs created over the past 80 years by artists who have been attracted to and inspired by Mexico’s ancient civilizations and modern artistic theories. Highlights include works by some of the best-known Mexican artists, including Diego Rivera, Rufino Tamayo and Gabriel Orozco, as well as Mexican-American artists such as Judithe Hernández, Roberto Juarez and Robert Graham. The exhibit will include several educational and entertaining offerings through July with details online. | nevadaart.org

Art that affords spirit

Incline Village, Nev.

The Incline Village Visitors Information Center has brought together four artists who work in four different mediums for a new show titled “Whimsical Spirit.” The exhibit runs through April 30.

Troi Follansbee is a native Californian artist who creates mosaic sculptures using many types of materials, called tesserae. Follansbee will display a new series entitled, “Get Busted,” which features a spontaneous style.

Ellen Beauregard uses mixed medium within her large paintings from tar, epoxy and metals. She uses color, texture and luster to balance the composition of each piece.

Anastiscia Chantler-Lang is a self-taught artist from Toronto, who relocated to Tahoe in 2015 after traveling extensively and working in fashion and handbag design. She uses pastels and colored pencils to convey her feelings and experiences while living in the Sierra region.

Bill Stevenson is a Truckee photographer for whom the art of taking pictures is practically genetic. Both Stevenson’s great-great grandfather and great-grandfather photographed living on the edge of the American frontier from their home in Leavenworth, Kan. | (800) 468-2463

Exhibition features Northern California artists

Northstar

The Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe, has joined with SLATE Art Consulting to feature a new winter exhibition of the works of 31 Northern California artists throughout the hotel’s lobby and public areas through April.

Artists featured include Jonah Burlingame, Maria Burtis, Elaine Coombs, Pauletta Chanco, Micah Crandell-Bear, Joanne Fox, Holly Van Hart, Carol Lefkowitz, David Nyquist, Thea Schrack, Amy Lee Solomon, Jeff Snell, Rob Synder, David Wellner and Diane Williams. Works from the collection are clearly labeled and additional information about the artists is also provided. There are notes to help with a self-guided tour, a walk-through map and price sheet of the SLATE winter collection at the concierge desk. Private tours of the rotating art collection, led by one of the exhibition’s curators, can also be arranged for groups of eight or more, through SLATE Art Consulting. | ritzcarlton.com/laketahoe

What’s new to see at SNC

Incline Village, Nev.

Sierra Nevada College presents “Long Since the Sun Has Set,” by artist Jane Cassidy in Tahoe Gallery from April 6 to May 19. Cassidy is a multidisciplinary artist and educator from Galway, Ireland. Primarily trained in music composition and animation, her main interests lie in audio-visual immersive environments, visual music, live VJing and multi-channel work. She is currently assistant professor of digital media at the University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa. There will be an artist’s talk on April 20 from 5 to 7 p.m.

Miranda Mcfarland’s BFA exhibit will be from April 6 to 14 at Holman Arts & Media Center. According to the artist, “People gonna be good. Practice your awesome.” An artist reception will be on April 13 from 5 to 7 p.m.

The annual student show will be from April 27 to May 19 at the Holman Arts & Media Center. A reception will be on May 2 from 5 to 6 p.m. | sierranevada.edu

On exhibit at Sierra Arts

Reno, Nev.

Sierra Arts Gallery features the works for Glynn Cartledge on display until April 28, with an artist’s reception on April 20 from 6 to 8 p.m.

The Gallery features the work of Katy Ann Fox from May 3 to 29, with a reception on May 18 from 6 to 8 p.m. | sierraarts.org

Art challenges at Earth Day

Reno, Nev.

Mercury Momentum presents numerous challenges and contests open to the public that promote education, inquiry and expression this season. From science and writing, to art and fashion, there is something for everyone, such as poster art showcase, edible art challenge, upcycled trashion show, poetry reads, photography contests and more. These contests will showcase the creations and winners will be given awards in front of thousands at the annual Earth Day event at Idlewild Park on April 23. | renoearthday.org

Big art for all to see

Reno, Nev.

Artist submissions for Circus Circus Reno’s 24-Hour Mural Marathon is now open. The event, which will be held from July 15 to 16, will challenge selected competitors to paint an original mural in a panel 19 feet 7 inches wide by 14 feet high on the Virginia Street side of the hotel casino. The murals will remain on the walls for one year and competitors will compete for prize money. Each artist will also receive a $750 stipend to pay for paint and materials. The competition will begin at 10 a.m. on July 15 and end at 10 a.m. on July 16. The winners will be selected by a panel of judges.

Artist submissions are open to all artists. Interested artists may submit no more than two original concepts. Entries must be submitted by 12 a.m. on April 21. | circusreno.com

Opposites attract

Reno, Nev.

The Metro Gallery in Reno City Hall presents “Paint & Metal: Mahsan Ghazianzad and Grant Miller” until April 21. The two seemingly opposite abstract pieces are tied together coherently with the expressive and authentic use of color, mediums and concepts. Using its abstract imagery, the works deal with ideas of truth and exploration of emotions.

Ghazianzad’s work carries intimate meaning, capturing the essence of her experiences through her paintings, including personal history and philosophies. Miller designed and built furniture and then became interested in welding and metalworking. | reno.gov

Boat names focus of exhibit

Tahoe City

“What’s in a name?” Juliet famously pondered. Well, if you are a boat, the answer is: quite a lot. Tahoe Maritime Museum announces that the museum will feature an exhibition that explores the stories behind the names of familiar Tahoe places and beloved Tahoe boats in May.

Despite Shakespeare’s conceptualization of names as meaningless constructs, choosing a name for a boat is a personal choice and is rarely arbitrary. Many boat owners choose names that reflect a part of their life or family. Many are expressions of the owner’s personality and sense of humor. Other boat names pay homage to the tradition of the boat as a gendered object. Not only will “What’s in a Name” explore all these fascinating elements, it will also highlight the many superstitions and myths which surround this deeply personal choice. Visitors can also expect to delve into the complex nautical history behind the female persona of ships and boats.

The museum invites boat owners to share the story behind his or her boat, as well as loan any transoms, nameplates or photographs that will help illustrate this fascinating element of boating culture. The museum will accept submissions through April. | barbara@tahoemaritime.org

Two photographic displays

Reno, Nev.

McKinley Arts and Culture Center presents, “Every Image Has a Story: Dotty Molt,” until April 27. Dotty Molt transplanted to the Sierra Nevada region 10 years ago from Florida. Her work is largely focused on an exploratory journey she underwent starting early last year, traveling across the country in her car and solely focusing on her art. The set of photographs being shown are representative of this journey.

“Nature in Black and White” by Barbie Crawford will be on display until April 27. Crawford is a professional photographer residing in the Lake Tahoe area. She creates detailed macro-photography portraits of the natural world around her she takes on solitary hiking trips in back country Tahoe. | reno.gov

All things art

Tahoe City

North Tahoe Arts offers workshops for a fee and art talks free of charge. Guided Mindfulness Adult Coloring for Women with Tina Lensing is on May 4 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at NTA’s Corison Loft. The workshop will begin with a Mindfulness exercise and discussion on the importance of living with intention and purpose. Lensing will be open to engaging conversation on female empowerment, intentional living and how to integrate mindfulness and into life. The $20 fee includes a coloring book.

Fused Glass Pendants with Catherine Strand and Toni Rockwell is on June 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Corison Loft. Participants learn to make fused-glass pendants. NTA fused-glass artists Strand and Rockwell will teach basic glass properties and how to cut, shape and place layers of glass to make various pendants. All glass and tools are provided, as well as something to hang the pendants on. All pendants will be fired after class and can be picked up at North Tahoe Arts after July 7. The fee for the class is $45. Participants must be age 18 or older.

Getting Your Art Career on Track with Eva Nichols is on June 1 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the NTA Artisan Shop. Nichols will show participants how to take the first steps to identify artistic goals, break them down into manageable steps and make them fit into real life.

Elemental Magic: Combining Art and Feng Shui with Catherine Strand is on Aug. 25 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Artisan Shop. This talk is those interested in the magic of balance using the Five Elements and Feng Shui. Strand will explain this approach using ART and optimizing its placement. | northttahoearts.com

What’s on tap at NMOA

Reno, Nev.

A Place in the Country: Aboriginal Australian Paintings is at the Earl and Wanda Casazza Gallery until May 21. This exhibition presents a concise selection of paintings by Aboriginal Australian female artists, drawn from the collection of Martha Hesse Dolan and Robert E. Dolan. The Nevada-based couple began researching Aboriginal Australian art and acquiring work by female artists, as well as collaborative work or group projects. Each artist shares a commitment and responsibility to country. They paint the natural features of their country in a non-representational style that enables the artists to keep secret and sacred elements hidden from uninitiated viewers.

Peter Stichbury’s “Anatomy of a Phenomenon” will be on display until May 28 at Gallery North. New Zealand artist Stichbury is fascinated by society’s ongoing obsession with UFO phenomena. He paints historical UFO sightings, as well as portraits of the people who purportedly saw them. His subjects are caught in an alternate reality — forever changed by their sighting experience, but also influenced by the myths, disinformation and conspiracy theories.

Spinifex: Aboriginal Paintings from the Robert Kaplan and Margaret Levi Collection will be on display until May 28 in the Ina Mae and Raymond Rude Gallery. This exhibition features Aboriginal paintings made by the Spinifex people of the Great Victoria Desert in Western Australia. The Spinifex Arts Project was established in 1996 as a way for the Spinifex people to record and document land ownership following their forced expulsion from the desert due to the Australian government’s atomic testing program in the 1950s. | nevadaart.org

Grounded art

Carson City, Nev.

Gil Martin: “From the Ground Up” is at the CCAI Courthouse Gallery until May 24. For more than 20 years, Martin has made his own paint from natural earth pigments that he digs up from various sources in the western United States. He uses a starch paste made from corn meal as a binder and adds water to create a more or less viscous paint. His latest body of work has unmistakable references to Western landscapes that come about by working horizontal bands of color against one another until the painting unifies. | arts-initiative.org

Summer playground celebrated

Tahoe City

Tahoe Maritime Museum features the exhibit is “On the Water: Sport and Leisure at the Lake” at its new location in Tahoe City. Lake Tahoe’s crystal waters have attracted people for generations, but it wasn’t until the 1850s that the region had its first year-round settlers when logging camps formed around the basin. Knowing logging was a fleeting industry, the camp owners quickly turned to tourism.

By 1900, Tahoe’s summer resorts were catering to visitors from the nearby Nevada cities, and the larger Californian cities to the West. Tahoe was truly a summer playground, with recreation at the resorts focused around boating and other water activities. The exhibit will be on display throughout the year. | tahoemaritimemuseum.org

Chemistry of the desert

Carson City, Nev.

Gail Rappa and Elaine Parks are Nevada artists who transform raw and found materials in mysterious and impressive ways and their work is the centerpiece of a new exhibit at the Nevada Art Council’s OXS Gallery. The exhibit, “High Desert Alchemy” will be in place until June 2. An artist talk and reception is on May 23 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. It is free and open to the public. Rappa and Parks, who both live in Tuscarora in Elko County, explore time, transformation, and death in their artwork. | (775) 687-6680

Politics and art

Reno, Nev.

Sierra Arts Gallery presents “My Body Your Body” from June 1 to 22 featuring professional teaching artists from Sierra Nevada College, Truckee Meadows Community College and University of Nevada, Reno. This multimedia exhibition examines the current political climate and its effect on personal rights. Participating artists include Chris Lanier, Julia Schwadron, Rick Parsons, Sheri Leigh O’Connor and Mary Kenny from Sierra Nevada College; Candace Garlock, Dean Burton, Mahsan Ghazainzad, Bahareh Shahrabi Farahani and Erin Shearin from TMCC and Tamara Scronce and Paul Baker Prindle from UNR. An artists’ reception will be on June 15 from 6 to 8 p.m. | sierraarts.org

Art at 7,000 feet

Hope Valley

A four-day Plein Art Watercolor Workshop with “Lady” Jill Mueller is from June 5 to 8 at Sorenson’s Resort. Participants will paint in the fresh air of Hope Valley with snow-capped mountains and bursts of spring colors. Class size is limited to 16 students. The fee is $375 per person or $300 for those staying at Sorenson’s Resort. | ladyjill.com

Great Basin, great art

Carson City, Nev.

The Carson City Visitors Bureau presents the Great Basin Native Artists exhibit until June 19. The artists featured include Ben Aleck, Topaz Jones, Jack Malotte, Melissa Melero-Moose and Topah Spoonhunter. The Great Basin Native Artists was established in 2014, a collective group of indigenous artists, emerging and professional, residing in or originally from the Great Basin areas of Nevada, California, Southern Oregon, Southern Idaho and Utah. | visitcarsoncity.com

From the Bay

Reno, Nev.

Sierra Arts Gallery will exhibit “Strange Cousins from the West,” featuring Joshua Coffy, Heather Robinson, Catherine E. Moore, Shane Izykowski and Maggie Hurley from July 1 to 31. This group exhibition is of contemporary, emerging artists from San Francisco. The guest curator is Joshua Coffy. An artists’ reception is on July 20 from 6 to 8 p.m. | sierraarts.org

NTA looking forward

Tahoe City

North Tahoe Arts announces dates for 23rd annual ARTour is from Aug. 12 to 13. This popular annual event has been reinvented into a walking tour in downtown Tahoe City with artist vendors and art-related events throughout the weekend. Artists will be gathered in several locations throughout the city demonstrating their artistic processes and offering their work for sale. A colorful map will guide visitors to all the locations. In addition, work from some of the artists will be exhibited in Corison Loft from Aug. 2 through Sept. 12, with a reception on Aug. 4. In keeping with ARTour’s focus on local art, preference will be given to artists who reside within 50 miles of Tahoe City. There will be five locations with five artists each for a total of 25 artists. However, this may be expanded. | northttahoearts.com

Developing art

Reno, Nev.

Sierra Arts Gallery presents a four-artist exhibit from Aug. 3 to 25. In January 2015, this group of artists spent 10 days in the desert at the Goldwell Open Air Museum in Rhyolite, Nev. This group, consisting of Jill Baker, Megan Berner, Nicole Donnelly and Jennifer Myers, used the time and space together to start new work and collaborate with each other, letting the work be influenced by the environment and conversation. Some individual pieces were completed during the residency, but a lot became starting points for larger ideas. An artists’ reception will be on Aug. 17 from 6 to 8 p.m. | sierraarts.org

Don’t paint me in

Tahoe City

North Tahoe Arts presents The North Lake Tahoe Plein Air Open from Sept. 5 to 10. Artists of all levels from all over the country will gather in North Lake Tahoe to paint the breathtaking scenery of North Lake Tahoe in the open air. The week’s events include Farmer’s Market Quick Draw Competition on Sept. 7 and two morning paint-outs and painting demonstrations.

The Public Exhibit will be at Northstar California Resort during the Autumn Food &Wine Festival. Main competition prizes will be awarded at the opening of the festival on Sept. 9 at 11:30 a.m. This exhibit is free and open to the public. Viewers can vote for the “People’s Choice” award.

Applications are now being accepted. The deadline to apply is May 1. | northtahoearts.com

American West in all its glory

Reno, Nev.

Nevada Museum of Art proudly presents the paintings and rare drawings by Maynard Dixon, one of the premier artists working in the American West during the first half of the 20th Century. Drawn from the private collections of Bruce C. Paltenghi and Dr. Richard Paltenghi, this exhibition offers an intimate look at Dixon’s life and creative process, providing insight into the passionate way he traversed and interpreted the world. “Maynard Dixon: The Paltenghi Collections” will remain on view through July 16.

For more than five decades, Dixon documented the landscapes and cultures of the American West with unparalleled passion and authenticity. Nevada especially appealed to the artist; he spent significant time exploring the state’s desert and mountain landscapes during the 1920s and 1930s.

Inspired to begin collecting by their father, the California-based Paltenghi brothers have amassed a collection of more than 70 artworks that offer an intimate look at Dixon’s life in the American West between 1889 and 1944. Included are many never-before-seen drawings with subjects ranging from mountain and desert landscapes, to portraits and nude figure studies. | nevadaart.org



Butterflies come home

Truckee

Truckee Donner Recreation and Park District offers the Charles Fayette McGlashan Butterfly Collection at the Community Recreation Center. It had been housed in the Nevada City courthouse for 61 years. C.F. McGlashan and his daughter, Ximena, sometimes referred to as the “Butterfly Princess,” assembled more than 20,000 butterfly specimens. | tdrpd.org

Popular summer art workshops

Incline Village, Nev.

Registration is open for Sierra Nevada College’s 33rd annual Summer Visiting Artist Workshops, which will take place from June 12 to the end of July. The variety of summer workshops are given by nationally known ceramists, glass artists, painters, sculptors, printmakers, digital artists, photographers, paper makers, jewelers and more. Participants can learn new techniques and expand their knowledge in the medium. The workshops are open to ages 16 and older.

On Tuesday night at 7 p.m. each week during the workshops, “Meet the Artist” lectures will be held in the Prim Library, followed by an informal reception in the Tahoe Gallery. They are free and open to the public. | sierranevada.edu

Largely inspired

Reno, Nev.

Sierra Arts Gallery presents an exhibit by Rachel Stiff from Sept. 7 to 29. Still is a mixed-media painter with an addiction to physical labor and an obsession with process. Her large-scale paintings reflect the beauty found in growth and decay. She has recently relocated to the high desert from Montana. This is her first solo exhibition in Northern Nevada. An artist’s reception will be on Sept. 21 from 6 to 8 p.m. | sierraarts.org