The excitement is palpable in Tahoe as the Audi FIS Ski World Cup returns to Squaw Valley from March 9 to 12. The event marks the return of World Cup ski racing to Squaw Valley for the first time in nearly 50 years.

Mikaela Shiffrin trains on the Red Dog course. | Courtesy Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows

Spectators are in for a treat as Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows is pulling out the stops to make this historic World Cup return one to remember. Fireworks, free concerts, parades, F-18 fly overs and much more will welcome athletes and spectators to mark the occasion.

World Cup events will consist of a Women’s Giant Slalom on March 10 and Women’s Slalom on March 11. Olympic champions like Squaw Valley’s own Julia Mancuso and Mikaela Shiffrin will compete on the legendary Red Dog run, which also played host to the 1969 World Cup and 1960 Winter Olympics.

Race spectators can enjoy free standing room viewing near the finish arena, as well as skier spectator viewing on looker’s right of Red Dog Face, and live stream viewing will also be available at locations in The Village at Squaw Valley including KT Base Bar Sun Deck. Premium view tickets are available for sale at worldcupsquaw.com.

In addition to the Audi FIS World Cup Events, Squaw Valley will host the Toyota ProAm Ski Challenge to benefit the Waterkeeper Alliance and Protect Our Winters. The event will begin on March 11 with a benefit gala at the Resort at Squaw Creek and continue into March 12 with head-to-head races on the lower portion of the Red Dog course.

Download the Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows app for the latest World Cup information including event schedules, athlete bios, course info and real-time race results.

Music & fireworks

The free music lineup will start with Dustbowl Revival on March 9 at 5:15 p.m. and continues with Rusted Root at 7 p.m. on March 10 followed by a fireworks show. The trifecta of free shows concludes with HoneyHoney at 2:45 p.m. on March 11. All concerts will take place on the KT Base Bar main stage.

Community Kickoff Parade

Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows will commence World Cup weekend with a Community Kickoff Parade celebrating the region’s alpine skiing and Olympic legacy. Beginning at 4:15 p.m. on Thursday, an estimated 1,000 youth representatives from more than 15 different ski teams from across California and Nevada, and former Olympians and U.S. Ski Team members will walk from the east end of The Village at Squaw Valley to the KT Deck. Following the parade, performance artist and America’s Got Talent finalist David Garibaldi makes his return to Squaw Valley for his second show of the 2016-17 season.

Flag Ceremony & F-18 fly over

Sixty-six young female athletes from the Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows Ski Team will kick off the celebrations on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, carrying the national flags of all countries represented in the Audi FIS Ski World Cup. Separated into groups of 22, these young women will participate in the Community Kickoff Parade on Thursday and ski down the bottom portion of the course before the National Anthems on Friday and Saturday. In addition, an F-18 jet fly over is planned for Friday and Saturday following the National Anthem.

Poster signing & Bib Draw

Following Friday’s Giant Slalom event, the U.S. Ski Team will host a poster signing at 5 p.m. on the Plaza Bar deck and Public Pick Bib Draw at 6 p.m., a staple event at World Cups across the world. The top 15 athletes skiing in Saturday’s Slalom will be presented with their randomly assigned bib number. Each athlete will be accompanied by a Squaw Valley Ski Patroller and Squaw Valley Ski Patrol Dog.

California Way

Throughout the World Cup festivities, The Village at Squaw Valley will be transformed into California Way, open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. California Way will feature a sampling of notable California-grown food and beverage products, mixed in with product displays. The resort will host a coat drive during the event with donation bins on California Way in The Village at Squaw Valley.

Transportation

Spectators are encouraged to take advantage of easy and stress-free options to get to and from the race venue at Squaw Valley including bus service, Squaw Valley shuttle’s, local transit, carpooling options and more. Parking will be limited, and alternative transportation is the best option.

Red Dog course | Courtesy Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows

March 9

4:15 p.m. | Community Kickoff Parade

4:40 p.m. | David Garibaldi performance

5:15 p.m. | Dustbowl Revival concert

March 10

9 a.m.-5 p.m. | California Way & Vendor Village

10 a.m. | Ladies Giant Slalom, 1st run

1 p.m. | Ladies Giant Slalom, 2nd run

1:45 p.m. | Ladies Giant Slalom awards

5 p.m. | Poster Signing

6 p.m. | Public Bib Draw

7 p.m. | Rusted Root concert

9 p.m. | Fireworks

March 11

9 a.m.-5 p.m. | California Way & Vendor Village

9:40 a.m. | Flag Ceremony & National Anthem

10 a.m. | Ladies Slalom, 1st run

1 p.m. | Ladies Slalom, 2nd run

1:45 p.m. | Ladies Slalom awards

2:45 p.m. | HoneyHoney concert

March 12

10 a.m. | Toyota Ski ProAm Race

2:30 p.m. | ProAm awards

With the addition of premium bus service to and from both Truckee and Tahoe City, all Squaw Valley ground transportation will drop off and pick up at the Shuttle stop near Member’s Locker Room. The Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows App will provide transportation notifications during the World Cup events as well as World Cup information including event schedules, athlete bios, course information and real-time race results. In addition, the World Cup Transportation page will host the most up-to-date information on getting to and from the World Cup.

Premium Coach Bus Service

Guests travelling through or from Truckee and Tahoe City can park their cars and forget about driving. Premium 48-passenger Amador Stage Lines buses will run regularly between Squaw Valley and Truckee Tahoe Airport, as well as between Squaw Valley and the Tahoe City Transit Center at 64 Acres. Availability will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

Truckee Tahoe Airport | Four buses will run round-trip between Squaw Valley and Truckee Tahoe Airport, departing every 15 minutes between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m., and every half hour from 7 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on March 10 and 11. Parking will be available at South Lot Truckee Tahoe Airport Event Parking, adjacent to the bus pick up/drop off.

6:00 a.m.: 1st Bus departs Truckee Tahoe Airport

6:15 a.m.: 2nd Bus departs Truckee Tahoe Airport

6:30 a.m.: 3rd Bus departs Truckee Tahoe Airport

6:45 a.m.: 4th Bus departs Truckee Tahoe Airport

7:00 a.m.: Buses run a continuous roundtrip between Truckee Tahoe Airport and Squaw Valley departing each location approximately every 30 minutes

9:30 p.m.: Last bus departs from Squaw Valley to Truckee Tahoe Airport

Tahoe City Transit Center | Two buses will run round trip between the Tahoe City Transit Center and Squaw Valley every 30 minutes between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m., and every hour from 7 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on March 10 and 11. Parking will be available at the Tahoe Area Regional Transit (TART) event overflow parking, adjacent to the bus pick up/drop off.

6:00 a.m.: 1st Bus departs Tahoe City Transit Center

6:30 a.m.: 2nd Bus departs Tahoe City Transit Center

7:00 a.m.: Buses run a continuous roundtrip between Tahoe City Transit Center and Squaw Valley departing each location approximately every 60 minutes

9:30 p.m.: Last bus departs from Squaw Valley to Tahoe City Transit Center

POW Carpool Parking

To reduce congestion on the roads, guests visiting Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows between March 9 and March 12 are encouraged to carpool to the resort and take advantage of free premium Protect Our Winters parking for vehicles with four or more passengers. Close-in parking at both Squaw Valley and Alpine Meadows is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Transportation from Resort at Squaw Creek

Guests staying at the Resort at Squaw Creek will have access to the Resort at Squaw Creek Shuttle running to and from Squaw Valley every 15 minutes from 7:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Additional shuttle service will be provided during the World Cup, operating 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on March 9 and 6 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on March 10 and 11.

As the Squaw Creek chairlift will be closed to the public until March 11, additional round trip on-snow transportation will be offered every 15 minutes between the base station of the Squaw Creek chair and the SnoVentures Adventure Zone/Far East Express area from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Squaw Alpine Express & SnoVentures Shuttle

The Squaw Alpine Express shuttle will run as normal between Squaw Valley and Alpine Meadows, running between the two mountains every 20 to 30 minutes from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30pm. The SnoVentures shuttle will run as normal between The Village at Squaw Valley (Member’s Locker Room) and SnoVentures Activity Zone, 9 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. on weekdays and 8:15 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. weekends and holidays. Click here for more information on Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows free shuttles.

Alpine Meadows

Limited additional day-use parking will be available at Deer Park at the base of Alpine Meadows Road near the intersection with Highway 89. Shuttle service will operate between Deer Park and Alpine Meadows, as well as between Deer Park and Squaw Valley. Two additional shuttles will service Deer Park for service to Squaw Valley from 6 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on March 10 and 11.

Additional Transportation Options

Amtrak: Avoid traffic and take Amtrak to Truckee for World Cup weekend. Amtrak offers a convenient and enjoyable travel option from the Bay Area. Easily connect to the California Zephyr with daily departures from Emeryville, Richmond, Martinez and Sacramento to Truckee. From the Truckee Amtrak Station use public or private transportation to get to your destination.

Tahoe Truckee Area Regional Transit (TART)

Uber and UberX

Tahoe Sierra Transportation: Mention World Cup for an event discount.

What Not to Bring

