Trocadero reopens after 50 years

Downtown Reno has a new music venue. The historic Trocadero building once hosted celebrities such as singer Sophie Tucker, comedian Chico Marx and pianist Victor Borge. But, for more than 50 years the Trocadero has sat dormant.

Partners Marcus Lee and Ryan Goldhammer want to offer a new experience in the Reno music scene. The upscale establishment will be the up and coming place to see shows with a state of the art sound system and affordable drinks. Scott Pemberton performs April 8. The grand opening for the venue will be hosted in April. | thetrocadero.com