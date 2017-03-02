Tahoe extends 2017 ski season

Like us on Facebook to get the latest in ski conditions

Epic snowfalls throughout the Tahoe Sierra has brought more than 34 feet of powder to ski resorts through the region, prompting many ski areas to extend the 2016-17 ski season with Mt. Rose pushing its closing day until Memorial Day and Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows announcing skiing until the 4th of July.

Courtesy Sierra-at-Tahoe

And the best news – winter is far from over as another winter storm moves into Tahoe on Saturday night into Sunday bringing several inches of fresh powder with it.

Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe has the ultimate bragging rights so far this season as it’s received the most snow in North America – 650 inches as of March 2.

Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows topped its 45-years historic record of snowfall in a single month this season with 282 inches in January. The resort’s annual average snowfall is 450 inches, but it already stands at 578 inches on March 2.

The average annual snowfall for the Tahoe Sierra is 409 inches, a number already surpassed in February.

Cross-country resorts hope for long season



Cross-country resorts throughout the region are also hoping to extend the Nordic season.

While many cross-country resorts sit at lower elevations than the downhill resorts, and thus generally have shorter seasons, most are hoping to take advantage of the good conditions as long as possible with operations likely to continue through Easter at least.

Auburn Ski Club on Donner Summer is planning on extending its season, executive director Bill Clark said, and is also discussing holding cross-country and biathlon training camps in May and into June as of press time.

“We may even be able to host a July 4th cross-country race like we did in 2011,” says Clark.

Stay up to date with the latest Tahoe ski news, by following us on facebook.com/TheTahoeWeekly.

Extended ski season (announced as of March 2)

Heavenly | April 30

Mt. Rose | May 29

Northstar California | April 23

Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows | July 4

Sugar Bowl | April 23

Tahoe Donner | Past April 9

2016-17 snowfall totals (as of March 2)

Average Snowfall | 409”

Alpine Meadows | 577”

Boreal | 598”

Diamond Peak | 411”

Heavenly | 556”

Homewood | 483”

Kirkwood | 578”

Mt. Rose | 650”

Northstar | 561”

Sierra-at-Tahoe | 492”

Soda Springs | 588”

Squaw Valley | 575”

Sugar Bowl | 635”

Tahoe Donner | 457”