Mikaela Shiffrin takes her third GS victory of the season in the Audi FIS World Cup at Squaw Valley on March 10.

Tahoe Weekly photographers Matt Bansak and Hale Irwin share some photos of the action on Friday, March 10.

The celebrations continue through Sunday with the Ladies Slalom on Saturday, free concerts, F-18 Flyovers, fireworks, the Toyota Ski ProAm Race and the vendor village. Check out the details here: World Cup at Squaw Valley.