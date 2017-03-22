The Sextones kick off Music on the Beach

North Tahoe Business Association has announced the summer lineup for Music on the Beach, the free summer concerts are offered every Friday from June 30 to Sept. 1 at Kings Beach State Recreation Area at 6 p.m. Local and regional bands scheduled to perform will offer attendees a wide variety of musical genres. New this year, NTBA has announced that Alibi Ale Works’ craft beers will be exclusively served at the concert series. The series kicks off on June 30 with The Sextones. | northtahoebusiness.org

The 2017 Music on the Beach scheduled band line-up is:

June 30 | The Sextones

July 7 | Sneaky Creatures

July 14 | Calling Ophelia

July 21 | Lumanation

July 28 | Achilles Wheel

Aug. 4 | Mojo Green

Aug. 18 | Big Blu Soul Revue

Aug. 25 | Yolo Mambo

Sept. 1 | The Wrinkle