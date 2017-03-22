Pops on River returns

The 49th Season of the Reno Philharmonic has been announced featuring the return of Pops on the River on July 8 at Wingfield Park in downtown Reno.
Pops on the Rocks welcomes back audience favorite LaKisha Jones along with guest vocalists Chloe Lowery and Rob Evan. Along with the Reno Phil Orchestra and Maestro Laura Jackson, enjoy performances of legendary rock and pop songs including “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “Stairway to Heaven,” “Hotel California,” “Like a Prayer” and “Man in the Mirror.” | renophil.com
April 13 & 20 | Classix & Cocktails
April 23 & 25 | Classic Six Infinity
May 13 | Youth Orchestra Spring Showcase
May 19 | Rhythm & Rawhides
July 4 | Free summer concert
July 8 | Pops on the River
July 17 | Bravo on the Beach: Reno Phil Rocks Tahoe!
July 24 | Beethoven Lives Upstairs!
Aug. 7 | Bravo on the Beach: Reno Phil Rocks Tahoe!
Oct. 1 & 3 | Classix One with Chloe Hanslip
Nov. 5 & 7 | Classix Two with Christopher O’Riley
Dec. 2 & 3 | Spirit of the Season
Jan. 14 & 16 | Classix Three with Joyce Yang
Feb. 11 & 13 | Classix Four with Joe Broom
March 11 & 13 | Classix Five with Guest Conductor Alvise Casellati
April 22 & 24 | Classix Six with Elena Perroni, Olga Perez Flora and James Flora