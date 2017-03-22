Pops on River returns

The 49th Season of the Reno Philharmonic has been announced featuring the return of Pops on the River on July 8 at Wingfield Park in downtown Reno.

Pops on the Rocks welcomes back audience favorite LaKisha Jones along with guest vocalists Chloe Lowery and Rob Evan. Along with the Reno Phil Orchestra and Maestro Laura Jackson, enjoy performances of legendary rock and pop songs including “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “Stairway to Heaven,” “Hotel California,” “Like a Prayer” and “Man in the Mirror.” | renophil.com

April 13 & 20 | Classix & Cocktails

April 23 & 25 | Classic Six Infinity

May 13 | Youth Orchestra Spring Showcase

May 19 | Rhythm & Rawhides

July 4 | Free summer concert

July 8 | Pops on the River

July 17 | Bravo on the Beach: Reno Phil Rocks Tahoe!

July 24 | Beethoven Lives Upstairs!

Aug. 7 | Bravo on the Beach: Reno Phil Rocks Tahoe!

Oct. 1 & 3 | Classix One with Chloe Hanslip

Nov. 5 & 7 | Classix Two with Christopher O’Riley

Dec. 2 & 3 | Spirit of the Season

Jan. 14 & 16 | Classix Three with Joyce Yang

Feb. 11 & 13 | Classix Four with Joe Broom

March 11 & 13 | Classix Five with Guest Conductor Alvise Casellati

April 22 & 24 | Classix Six with Elena Perroni, Olga Perez Flora and James Flora