Out and about

Tahoe Art League announces exhibits being shown around town. A Cup of Cherries Café hosts a display of wintry photographs and paintings by TAL artists Donna Reid, Lois Loveless, Cherie Pinsky, Michael Schaer, Barb Gustafson and Rick Espinor through mid-April.

The newest “Art Around Town” exhibit is at Bank of the West, featuring wildlife portraits by Barb Gustafson, Carroll Sue Jones, Nancy Lynch, Nina Major and Ellen Nunes through mid-April.

“Presenting the Tahoe Art League” exhibit at the Lake Tahoe Community College features a sampling of the diverse media and talent of the art league’s membership. More than 20 artists are represented in this winter exhibit, featuring paintings, prints, photographs, sculptures and ceramics. The show is open to the public through March 24. | talart.org

“HonuWorld” Nina Major | Lake Tahoe Community College

Stevenson opens gallery

Kings Beach

Renowned outdoor photographer Bill Stevenson recently opens his gallery, Bill Stevenson Photography, in downtown Kings Beach. The new gallery is located on Highway 28 across from Jason’s restaurant.

“I’ve been creating stock photos and doing corporate assignment photography for over 15 years,” Stevenson says of his work. “I also offer fine-art prints specializing in landscapes of Lake Tahoe and the Sierra Mountains. In my collection, you’ll also find adventure sports and landscape images from the mountains of Pakistan, Nepal, Tibet, Alaska, Chile and France.” | beautifuloutdoorphotos.com

Solo excursions on display

Truckee

The photography of Nicole Dreon will be featured at Riverside Studios in March with her collection “Solo.”

As a photojournalist and writer, Dreon has covered stories about women boxers in Uganda, a special surfing community in Senegal, and an all-women’s rally car race in Morocco, just to name a few.

Using her camera to capture unique shots of humanity all over the world, she frequently travels solo to remote places like the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Cambodia.

“When you’re alone, especially as a woman, it suggests to people that you trust them,” says Dreon in a press release.

Her photography collection, “Solo,” offers a glimpse into Dreon’s travels and the people and places she’s discovered along the way. | riversideartstudios.com

Local Olympic ties

Tahoe City

Sierra State Parks Foundation has an exhibit on display until March 11 at North Tahoe Arts Center. Learn about the connection between the 1960 Winter Olympics and local California State parks in an interactive display designed for children and families. | sierrastateparks.org

Local artist highlighted

Tahoe City

The Tahoe City Visitors’ Center presents the artist of the month: local Keoki Flagg. His works will be on display through March. Flagg is a fine art, nature, outdoor sports and adventure photographer based in Lake Tahoe. He has worked on all seven continents, creating images for Fortune 500 corporations, including Disney, VISA, the California and New Zealand Tourist Boards, ESPN, Warren Miller Films, Audubon, National Geographic Adventure and numerous outdoor magazines. | gotahoenorth.com

Masters at work

Incline Village, Nev.

Shahri Masters artwork will be on display at Incline Village Library through the month of March. She was inspired by her daughter toward creativity for healing and recently began painting. Her work has been well received and she has sold several pieces. She currently has three commissions in progress. Masters is also the author of three books. There will be an artist presentation on March 21 at 6:30 p.m. Masters will talk about her respective artworks and what inspires her creativity. | (775) 832-4130

Join to apply

South Lake Tahoe

Tahoe Art League is accepting applications for this year’s 11th annual Studio Tour Event, which will be from July 28 to 30 and Aug. 4 to 6 in South Lake Tahoe. The deadline for submitting Studio Tour applications is on March 15. Applicants must be members of Tahoe Art League to participate in this popular summer event and to feature art in the Studio Tour Brochure and on the TAL Web site. | talart.org

Burning Man art fundraiser

Reno, Nev.

ArTech will be hosting Bloom: A Reno Art Fundraiser for Reno artist Peter Hazel on March 18 starting at 4 p.m. to raise funds for the 2017 Burning Man sculpture, a 40-foot tall glass and steel interactive Jellyfish.

Starting at 4 p.m. there will be a free, open house-style event of Hazel’s studio including live art, art demonstrations, live mural paintings, local pop-up shops, art exhibits, live music and live fire spinning. There will also be two bars, food trucks and art cars.

At 7 p.m., the entertainment starts with a $20 entry featuring musical entertainment and glass blowing studio. The evening progresses as more musicians join the performance along with aerial artists and other performers featuring Jelly Bread, C Menos, Limbo State and others. | peterhazel.com

“Wine Time in Carson Valley” Nancy Clark | Brewery Arts Center

Best of winter show

Carson City, Nev.

The Nevada Artists Association announces the winners of its “Winter Art Show,” which runs through March 31 in the NAA Gallery located at Carson City’s Brewery Arts Center.

Judges awarded honors in seven categories featuring Best of Show, “Man on a Mission” by Ronnie Rector of Incline Village; First Place, watercolor, “Wild and Free” by Christen Elder of Carson City; First Place, oil, “Corks” by Gary Helseth of Carson City; People’s Choice, Road to the Future Show, watercolor, “Corner of Musser and Carson Streets,” Tara Bay, Carson City; and People’s Choice, oil, “Wine Time in Carson Valley” by Nancy Clark of Carson City. | nevadaartists.org

Read more about Bona Fide Books

Print fans welcome

Meyers

Bona Fide Books offers Activist Art on March 9 to allow participants to make a zine, print or chapbook. A zine is a one-page book of text and images that promotes self-expression. A chapbook is a short booklet, suitable for longer texts or a collection of stories, poems or micro-essays. Prints can be made from wood blocks or linoleum.

Open Print Studio on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Those who want to work on linocuts or wood block prints and those who have taken a letterpress class at Tahoe Letterpress are welcome. Assistance and some supplies are on site. | bonafidebooks.com

Camera as paintbrush

Carson City, Nev.

Nevada State Museum will present, “Beyond Nature’s Light,” the photography of Abe Blair until March 20. Many grand vistas and unique geologic features occur in Nevada and eastern California. Through careful study of a scene and extensive knowledge of his medium, Blair captures the mood and power of natural scenes many never see. There will be a free reception with light refreshments on March 9 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. | (775) 687-4810

“Dreaming” Abe Blair | Nevada State Museum

Make it fit to a T

Tahoe City

Tahoe City Downtown Association is inviting all artists to submit T-shirt design ideas for the 72nd 4th of July celebration at Commons Beach. Submissions from artists of all experience levels are encouraged. The design for this art call will be selected based on adherence to the association’s theme, which represents a fun, family-friendly beach bash and fireworks celebration. Artwork submissions are due on March 15. Designs may be submitted to Dana Tanner Powell at dana@visittahoecity.com.

Popular summer art workshops

Incline Village, Nev.

Registration is open for Sierra Nevada College’s 33rd annual Summer Visiting Artist Workshops, which will take place from June 12 to the end of July. The variety of summer workshops are given by nationally known ceramists, glass artists, painters, sculptors, printmakers, digital artists, photographers, paper makers, jewelers and more. Participants can learn new techniques and expand their knowledge in the medium. The workshops are open to ages 16 and older.

On Tuesday night at 7 p.m. each week during the workshops, “Meet the Artist” lectures will be held in the Prim Library, followed by an informal reception in the Tahoe Gallery. They are free and open to the public. | sierranevada.edu

Show us your tats

Tahoe City

Tahoe Maritime Museum will offer an exhibit, “Ink and Ivory,” which will feature two nautical art forms. Scrimshaw, attributed to American sailors, is the art of intricate carvings on bone, ivory and other found objects. These works of art capture visuals of the past and tell the story of environmental impact, laws and regulations.

“Ink and Ivory” will also trace the nautical tradition of tattooing. Tattoos were meant to bring sailors luck, offer skin-deep evidence of their travels and convey sentimental tributes to wives and sweethearts back home.

The museum curators would like to feature tattoos specific to nautical tradition or Tahoe, such as intricate Tahoe maps, whimsical lake monsters, boats and lake-scapes. A professional photo shoot will be scheduled for mid-March for all chosen tattoos. Submissions are being accepted now; they should include a snapshot and the story behind the tattoo. | barbara@tahoemaritime.org

Therapeutic exhibit

Truckee

Image Nation, a new art installation featuring Nevada County veterans, comes to the Truckee Community Recreation Center on March 10. Image Nation is an initiative of the Nevada County Arts Council in partnership with Welcome Home Vets, funded in part by the California Arts Council and local contributions. The photographs, self-portraits and pictures of veterans’ hands are the result of a therapeutic workshop with veteran and master photographer Michael Llewellyn.

Image Nation helps veterans express themselves and connect with each other and society, a key element in treating post-traumatic stress disorder. Llewellyn, a veteran himself, has been working in photography since 1988.

“I have personal experience with the debilitating social isolation caused by episodes of trauma,” Llewellyn said in a press release. “The practice of photography offered me insight into understanding creative self expression, which contributed to the success of my career.”

Llewellyn will attend the exhibit opening on March 10 from 5 to 7 p.m., and will host a series of nine veteran photography workshops in 2017. The exhibit opening is free and open to public through June. | tdprd.org

Drop in for fun

South Lake Tahoe

Tahoe Art League offers Tuesday Just for Fun workshops from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with silk painters and watercolorists. Socialize and learn from each other the techniques of applying dyes on silk and watercolor paints on paper. There will be some demonstrations and information on materials and techniques. The free workshops will be at the South Lake Tahoe Senior Center. All ages and artistic abilities welcome. | RSVP (530) 542-6094 or addiesilkart@aol.com

Call for exhibits

Tahoe City

North Tahoe Arts will feature the works of members in the exhibit from April 5 to 30 at the North Tahoe Art Center. NTA is now accepting applications; the deadline to apply is March 27. In gratitude for its members’ generous support, application and exhibit fees are waived for this exhibit. | northtahoearts.com.

Boat names focus of exhibit

Tahoe City

“What’s in a name?” Juliet famously pondered. Well, if you are a boat, the answer is: quite a lot. Tahoe Maritime Museum announces that the museum will feature an exhibition that explores the stories behind the names of familiar Tahoe places and beloved Tahoe boats in May.

Despite Shakespeare’s conceptualization of names as meaningless constructs, choosing a name for a boat is a personal choice and is rarely arbitrary. Many boat owners choose names that reflect a part of their life or family. Many are expressions of the owner’s personality and sense of humor. Other boat names pay homage to the tradition of the boat as a gendered object. Not only will “What’s in a Name” explore all these fascinating elements, it will also highlight the many superstitions and myths which surround this deeply personal choice. Visitors can also expect to delve into the complex nautical history behind the female persona of ships and boats.

The museum invites boat owners to share the story behind his or her boat, as well as loan any transoms, nameplates or photographs that will help illustrate this fascinating element of boating culture. The museum will accept submissions through April. | barbara@tahoemaritime.org

Both sides of the border

Reno, Nev.

The Nevada Museum of Art welcomes “Miradas: Ancient Roots in Modern and Contemporary Mexican Art, Works from the Bank of America Collection,” which celebrates and reveals a variety of cultural aspects that emerged in the years after the Mexican Revolution to the present day. The exhibit will remain on view through July 16.

“Miradas” consists of more than 100 paintings, prints and photographs created over the past 80 years by artists who have been attracted to and inspired by Mexico’s ancient civilizations and modern artistic theories. Highlights include works by some of the best-known Mexican artists, including Diego Rivera, Rufino Tamayo and Gabriel Orozco, as well as Mexican-American artists such as Judithe Hernández, Roberto Juarez and Robert Graham.

The exhibit will include a number of educational and entertaining offerings:

On March 9, April 13, May 11, June 8 and July 15 at 5 p.m.: Gallery Conversations and Tour in Spanish designed for native and non-native Spanish speakers alike. Reservations not required.

On April 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Hands On! Second Saturday-Celebrate the Art of Mexico. Engage in traditional Mexican arts and enjoy a performance by Reno Philharmonic’s RPAK Mariachi Band. Free hands-on workshops include metal tooling and alebrijes-inspired puppets. Storytelling and a guided tour round out the day.

On April 8 and 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Fundamentals of Backstrap Weaving Workshop by weaver Rachel Cruz. She introduces students to intricate weaving techniques with locally sourced yarns and natural dyes. $170 | $160 museum members.

On April 14 at noon: Art Bite-Everything Old is New Again, 20th-Century Mexican Art & Photography. Darrell B. Lockhart, UNR associate dean discusses the influences of Mexico’s past on modern and contemporary Mexican art and photography.

On April 26 at 6 p.m.: Special Event: Yelp Presents Mercado Mexicano This is an event celebrating Mexican culture, cuisine and businesses in our community.

On April 28 at noon: Art Bite: The Indigenous Roots of Mexican Identity. Dr. Linda Curcio-Nagy, an UNR associate professor presents how Pre-Columbian indigenous culture came to be integrated with Mexican identity in art, literature and film.

On May 6 at 2 p.m.: Miradas artist Judithe Hernandez talks on the 20th century social-political art of Mexico with a focus on the artists of Miradas and their influence on the rise of Chicano Art.

On May 20 at 5 p.m.: The Folk & The Lore. An evening of bilingual storytelling and films based on “Latino Reno.”

On July 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Barrio Block Party. A blowout summer block party with free access to the museum, performances, music, art projects, an artisans’ market and food trucks. | nevadaart.org

Art that affords spirit

Incline Village, Nev.

The Incline Village Visitors Information Center has brought together four artists who work in four different mediums for a new show titled “Whimsical Spirit.” The exhibit runs through April 30.

Troi Follansbee is a native Californian artist who creates mosaic sculptures using many types of materials, called tesserae. Follansbee will display a new series entitled, “Get Busted,” which features a spontaneous style.

Ellen Beauregard uses mixed medium within her large paintings from tar, epoxy and metals. She uses color, texture and luster to balance the composition of each piece.

Anastiscia Chantler-Lang is a self-taught artist from Toronto, who relocated to Tahoe in 2015 after traveling extensively and working in fashion and handbag design. She uses pastels and colored pencils to convey her feelings and experiences while living in the Sierra region.

Bill Stevenson is a Truckee photographer for whom the art of taking pictures is practically genetic. Both Stevenson’s great-great grandfather and great-grandfather photographed living on the edge of the American frontier from their home in Leavenworth, Kan. | (800) 468-2463

Water, water everywhere

Sparks, Nev.

The Sparks Museum & Cultural Center presents “Truckee Meadows Reflections,” the Latimer Art Club Show, through March 25. This exhibition detailing historical water usage highlights artists from Latimer who explore the theme of water in their artwork showcasing a wide variety of mediums. | (775) 355-1144

Students represent

Carson City, Nev.

The Capital City Arts Initiative announces its exhibition, “ART from WNC,” at the Community Development Building until March 30. The exhibition presents art from students of Western Nevada College. Two graphic design projects are by graphic communications students, including Sarah Benson, Melessa Camilon, Martina Doan, Rachel Guthrie, Zephen Guthrie, Stephany Hash, Zach Leonard, Ace McClellan, Jesse Mireless, Gina Padilla, Heath Proctor, Jennifer Smith and Stephen Wadsworth.

Noah Shek, Oakley Workman and Jennifer Dunn did photographic typology projects with photos of similar objects combined into grids. Four self-portrait pencil drawings are by Azltand Carriollo, Dowain Swain, Kody Valdez and Amanda Yau. Kurt Meyer’s color photographs feature a truck partially burned in the recent Little Valley fire. | arts4nevada.org

Gathering of Artists

Tahoe City

Gathering of Artists is every first and third Wednesday of the month at North Tahoe Arts Center. Artists are welcome to drop in and share studio space from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | northtahoearts.com.

Lots of art for $5

Reno, Nev.

Art Walk Reno starts at 5 p.m. the first Thursday of every month throughout the year. Guests can see the works of local and regional artists on display in venues within the Arts District, between Liberty Street and Second Street and Virginia Street and Arlington Avenue. The walk begins at West Street Market in downtown Reno. Tickets are $5. | artspotreno.com

Oils at the library

South Lake Tahoe

Tahoe Art League announces two new exhibits. A series of oil paintings by Tom Walker is now at Lake Tahoe Community College Library until April 3. Many locals have met Walker while taking in a show at MontBleu or touring his uniquely landscaped property on a summer garden tour. But, few are aware of his skills with the paint brush. This exhibit features plein air works from Hope Valley, Fallen Leaf Lake and Kiva Beach.

A one-woman show of oil paintings by Norma Cili will be on display at the El Dorado County Library until April 8. Cili has studied extensively at home and abroad. This collection features plein air and studio works. | talart.org

Exhibition features Northern California artists

Northstar

The Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe, has joined with SLATE Art Consulting to feature a new winter exhibition of the works of 31 Northern California artists throughout the hotel’s lobby and public areas through April.

Artists featured include Jonah Burlingame, Maria Burtis, Elaine Coombs, Pauletta Chanco, Micah Crandell-Bear, Joanne Fox, Holly Van Hart, Carol Lefkowitz, David Nyquist, Thea Schrack, Amy Lee Solomon, Jeff Snell, Rob Synder, David Wellner and Diane Williams. Works from the collection are clearly labeled and additional information about the artists is also provided. There are notes to help with a self-guided tour, a walk-through map and price sheet of the SLATE winter collection at the concierge desk. Private tours of the rotating art collection, led by one of the exhibition’s curators, can also be arranged for groups of eight or more, through SLATE Art Consulting. | ritzcarlton.com/laketahoe

What’s on tap at NMOA

Reno, Nev.

A Place in the Country: Aboriginal Australian Paintings is at the Earl and Wanda Casazza Gallery until May 21. This exhibition presents a concise selection of paintings by Aboriginal Australian female artists, drawn from the collection of Martha Hesse Dolan and Robert E. Dolan. The Nevada-based couple began researching Aboriginal Australian art and acquiring work by female artists, as well as collaborative work or group projects. Each artist shares a commitment and responsibility to country. They paint the natural features of their country in a non-representational style that enables the artists to keep secret and sacred elements hidden from uninitiated viewers.

Peter Stichbury’s “Anatomy of a Phenomenon” will be on display until May 28 at Gallery North. New Zealand artist Stichbury is fascinated by society’s ongoing obsession with UFO phenomena. He paints historical UFO sightings, as well as portraits of the people who purportedly saw them. His subjects are caught in an alternate reality — forever changed by their sighting experience, but also influenced by the myths, disinformation and conspiracy theories.

Spinifex: Aboriginal Paintings from the Robert Kaplan and Margaret Levi Collection will be on display until May 28 in the Ina Mae and Raymond Rude Gallery. This exhibition of Aboriginal paintings were made by the Spinifex people of the Great Victoria Desert in Western Australia. The Spinifex Arts Project was established in 1996 as a way for the Spinifex people to record and document land ownership following their forced expulsion from the desert due to the Australian government’s atomic testing program in the 1950s. | nevadaart.org

Grounded art

Carson City, Nev.

Gil Martin: “From the Ground Up” is at the CCAI Courthouse Gallery until May 24. For more than 20 years, Martin has made his own paint from natural earth pigments that he digs up from various sources in the western United States. He uses a starch paste made from corn meal as a binder and adds water to create a more or less viscous paint. His latest body of work has unmistakable references to Western landscapes that come about by working horizontal bands of color against one another until the painting unifies. | arts-initiative.org

Summer playground celebrated

Tahoe City

Tahoe Maritime Museum features the exhibit is “On the Water: Sport and Leisure at the Lake” at its new location in Tahoe City. Lake Tahoe’s crystal waters have attracted people for generations, but it wasn’t until the 1850s that the region had its first year-round settlers when logging camps formed around the basin. Knowing logging was a fleeting industry, the camp owners quickly turned to tourism.

By 1900, Tahoe’s summer resorts were catering to visitors from the nearby Nevada cities, and the larger Californian cities to the West. Tahoe was truly a summer playground, with recreation at the resorts focused around boating and other water activities. The exhibit will be on display throughout the year. | tahoemaritimemuseum.org

Great Basin, great art

Carson City

The Carson City Visitors Bureau presents the Great Basin Native Artists exhibit until June 19. The artists featured include Ben Aleck, Topaz Jones, Jack Malotte, Melissa Melero-Moose and Topah Spoonhunter. The Great Basin Native Artists was established in 2014, a collective group of indigenous artists, emerging and professional, residing in or originally from the Great Basin areas of Nevada, California, Southern Oregon, Southern Idaho and Utah. | visitcarsoncity.com

NTA looking forward

Tahoe City

North Tahoe Arts announces dates for 23rd annual ARTour is from Aug. 12 to 13. This popular annual event has been reinvented into a walking tour in downtown Tahoe City with artist vendors and art-related events throughout the weekend. Artists will be gathered in several locations throughout the city demonstrating their artistic processes and offering their work for sale. A colorful map will guide visitors to all the locations. In addition, work from some of the artists will be exhibited in Corison Loft from Aug. 2 through Sept. 12, with a reception on Aug. 4. In keeping with ARTour’s focus on local art, preference will be given to artists who reside within 50 miles of Tahoe City. There will be five locations with five artists each for a total of 25 artists. However, this may be expanded. | northttahoearts.com

All things art

Tahoe City

North Tahoe Arts offers workshops for a fee and art talks free of charge. Guided Mindfulness Adult Coloring for Women with Tina Lensing is on May 4 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at NTA’s Corison Loft. The workshop will begin with a Mindfulness exercise and discussion on the importance of living with intention and purpose. Lensing will be open to engaging conversation on female empowerment, intentional living and how to integrate mindfulness and into life. The $20 fee includes a coloring book.

Fused Glass Pendants with Catherine Strand and Toni Rockwell is on June 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Corison Loft. Participants learn to make fused-glass pendants. NTA fused-glass artists Strand and Rockwell will teach basic glass properties and how to cut, shape and place layers of glass to make various pendants. All glass and tools are provided, as well as something to hang the pendants on. All pendants will be fired after class and can be picked up at North Tahoe Arts after July 7. The fee for the class is $45. Participants must be age 18 or older.

Getting Your Art Career on Track with Eva Nichols is on June 1 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the NTA Artisan Shop. Nichols will show participants how to take the first steps to identify artistic goals, break them down into manageable steps and make them fit into real life.

Elemental Magic: Combining Art and Feng Shui with Catherine Strand is on Aug. 25 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Artisan Shop. This talk is those interested in the magic of balance using the Five Elements and Feng Shui. Strand will explain this approach using ART and optimizing its placement. | northttahoearts.com

Don’t paint me in

Tahoe City

North Tahoe Arts presents The North Lake Tahoe Plein Air Open from Sept. 5 to 10. Artists of all levels from all over the country will gather in North Lake Tahoe to paint the breathtaking scenery of North Lake Tahoe in the open air. The week’s events include Farmer’s Market Quick Draw Competition on Sept. 7 and two morning paint-outs and painting demonstrations.

The Public Exhibit will be at Northstar California Resort during the Autumn Food &Wine Festival. Main competition prizes will be awarded at the opening of the festival on Sept. 9 at 11:30 a.m. This exhibit is free and open to the public. Viewers can vote for the “People’s Choice” award.

Applications are now being accepted. The deadline to apply with an early registration fee of $85 is April 1. Late registration is open until May 1, with a $100 application fee. | northtahoearts.com

American West in all its glory

Reno, Nev.

Nevada Museum of Art proudly presents the paintings and rare drawings by Maynard Dixon, one of the premier artists working in the American West during the first half of the 20th Century. Drawn from the private collections of Bruce C. Paltenghi and Dr. Richard Paltenghi, this exhibition offers an intimate look at Dixon’s life and creative process, providing insight into the passionate way he traversed and interpreted the world. “Maynard Dixon: The Paltenghi Collections” will remain on view through July 16.

For more than five decades, Dixon documented the landscapes and cultures of the American West with unparalleled passion and authenticity. Nevada especially appealed to the artist; he spent significant time exploring the state’s desert and mountain landscapes during the 1920s and 1930s.

Inspired to begin collecting by their father, the California-based Paltenghi brothers have amassed a collection of more than 70 artworks that offer an intimate look at Dixon’s life in the American West between 1889 and 1944. Included are many never-before-seen drawings with subjects ranging from mountain and desert landscapes, to portraits and nude figure studies.

In conjunction with the exhibit, the museum offers a talk with John Ott on March 30 from 6 to 8 p.m. He will focus on Maynard Dixon and the Great Depression. | nevadaart.org

Butterflies come home

Truckee

Truckee Donner Recreation and Park District offers the Charles Fayette McGlashan Butterfly Collection at the Community Recreation Center. It had been housed in the Nevada City courthouse for 61 years. C.F. McGlashan and his daughter, Ximena, sometimes referred to as the “Butterfly Princess,” assembled more than 20,000 butterfly specimens. | tdrpd.org