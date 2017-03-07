March 9-22, 2017

Adrian Ballinger of Alpenglow Expeditions skis National Geographic Bowl in the side country at Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows on Feb. 24 as part of a free community day hosted by Alpenglow Expeditions for the recent Alpenglow Mountain Festival, sponsored by Alpenglow Sports in Tahoe City (yes, they are separate businesses). “It was really fantastic skiing that day,” notes photographer Logan Talbott, director of operations for Alpenglow Expeditions. Explore Squaw’s side country with Alyssa Ganong in “Crossing the line” in this edition. | AlpenglowExpeditions.com

Mother Nature keeps on giving

We’ve been hearing the word epic used a lot this year to describe the 2016-17 ski season, and I think that we can now officially say that this winter is truly epic – the Tahoe Sierra has already received more than 34 feet of snow, with most higher-elevation areas reporting an excess of 45 feet and winter is far from over.

As Tahoe Weekly went to press, Mt. Rose Ski Area had recorded the highest snowfall in North America at 650 inches with another storm expected to bring an additional 1 to 2 feet on the horizon. The goods just keep coming as the Sierra snowpack has reached 179% of average and the Tahoe City dam gates are open allowing water to flow from Lake Tahoe into the Truckee River – all good news for drought-stricken California and Nevada.

If you follow us on Facebook or are signed up for our e-newsletter, then you already know about the snowpack, that the Truckee River gates opened and which ski resorts have extended their ski seasons, including one that will be open on the 4th of July. To get the latest ski news, powder alerts, digital exclusives and more, follow us at facebook.com/TheTahoeWeekly.

Tahoe extends 2017 ski season

Truckee River gates open. Snowpack 179% of average

World Cup

There will be spectacular conditions as the FIS Ski World Cup returns to Squaw Valley for the first time in nearly 50 years. This is an exciting time to live in and visit Tahoe, and the World Cup action from the races to free concerts, fireworks, parades, F-18 fly overs and much more are a fitting tribute to this amazing season. We have all the details to get you to Squaw to see the World Cup, and historian Mark McLaughlin recounts the last World Cup at Squaw in 1969.