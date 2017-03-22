Literary Notes

Apply to Community of Writers

The Community of Writers at Squaw Valley has announced the dates for the 2017 Summer Writing Workshops and is accepting applications now. The Poetry Workshop is from June 24 to July 1 and the Writing Workshops in fiction, nonfiction and memoir are from July 9 to July 15; the deadline to submit applications is March 28.

This year, the Alexander Cushing Scholarship will be awarded to one poet and one writer who are accepted to the program and live within a 75-mile radius of Olympic Valley. The gathering also features workshops and panel discussions during the event open to the public. | communityofwriters.org

Celebration of Poetry

The Sierra Nevada College Poetry Center in Incline Village, Nev., is hosting its annual Poetry Center Celebration from March 31 to April 1 on the college campus. The event will feature poets Cedar Sigo, Lara Mimosa Montes and Lauren Levin.

There will be a free reception and readings on March 31 at 7 p.m. in Prim Library on campus. On April 1, the Center hosts free workshops from 9 to 11 a.m. at Sundance Books and Music in Reno, Nev. Space is limited. E-mail jstanley@sierranevada.edu to register.

Look for the annual Tahoe Poetry Slam to return on April 28 at 7 p.m. | sierranevada.edu

Poetry takes to the streets

Nevada County Arts Council (NCArts) will present the inaugural Sierra Poetry Festival on April 1 from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Sierra College in Grass Valley. With partial support from the California Arts Council, activities will include a keynote address by California State Poet Laureate Dana Gioia and an array of local, national and international poets and performers. Among the day’s lineup of poets and presenters are Al Young, Kazim Ali, Genny Lim, Molly Fisk, Pablo Frasconi, Maya Khosla, Tahoe-Truckee poets and more.

Fringe events will take place in the streets, cafes, art galleries and local libraries to create active and engaging poetry experiences for everyone, including Poetry Place, a literary vendor fair with books, information, literary items and interactive multimedia activities on the day of the festival.

NCArts will also be working with Poetry Out Loud and California Poets in the Schools to showcase student poets and Poetry Out Loud champions. As well, Nevada County’s first Poet Laureate Program will be announced during the festival. | nevadacountyarts.org