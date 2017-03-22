Lake Tahoe Music Festival releases summer dates

The Lake Tahoe Summer Music Festival joins the Lake Tahoe Dance Collective for concerts at the Gatekeeper’s Museum in Tahoe City and at West End Beach on Donner Lake for its 2017 summer series from Aug. 15 to 20 featuring the 20-piece Academy Orchestra.

This year for the first time, the Festival is also presenting an Open Rehearsal at the Tahoe Maritime Museum/Tahoe Tree Company in Tahoe City on Aug. 16. This free event designed for families with children will be an opportunity to see how an orchestra comes together through practice. | tahoemusic.org

Aug. 15 | Sugar Pine Point State Park | Tahoma

Aug. 17 | West Shore cafe | Homewood

Aug. 18 | West End Beach | Donner Lake

Aug. 19 | The Gatekeeper’s Museum | Tahoe City

Aug. 20 | TBD | Truckee