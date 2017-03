Harvey’s Tahoe continues to turn up the heat, adding two new performers to their lineup for the summer Outdoor Concert Series. Paul Simon will perform on June 25, while Lenny Kravitz will be performing on July 14. | harveystahoe.com

Paul Simon | Mark Seliger

Outdoor Concert Series lineup

June 25 | Paul Simon

June 30 | Rebelution

July 2 | Sammy Hagar & The Circle

July 9 | Train

July 14 | Lenny Kravitz

July 16 | Third Eye Blind

July 28 | Jack Johnson

Aug. 8 | Slightly Stoopid