High Sierra tickets on sale

The 27th Annual High Sierra Music Festival returns this year from June 29 to July 2 at the Plumas-Sierra County Fairgrounds in Quincy with discounted tickets on sale until March 27.

The Festival has been recognized for its trademark sense of community and annual traditions among festivalgoers and music lovers. The picturesque location, wide variety of artists, unique musical settings and affordable prices have all combined to make High Sierra the ultimate, intimate festival experience. The Festival features intimate artist playshops, an interactive Family Area, daily parades, fabulous food with no waiting lines, yoga, pilates and dance classes, along with the opportunity to just relax and camp with good friends. With a full spectrum of music offered on multiple daytime stages and multiple nighttime venues, the High Sierra Music Festival is an anticipated yearly event and an experience for people of all ages.

Performers that have been recently added to the lineup include Gov’t Mule, BoomBox, David Lindley, Lebo & Friends feat. Melvin Seals, The Brothers Comatose, Manic Focus, El Ten Eleven, Sweet Crude, Hamish Anderson and Skerik. | highsierramusic.com

The 27th Annual High Sierra Music Festival lineup to date

Trey Anastasio Band (Two Sets), Ween, STS9, Gov’t Mule, Andrew Bird, Snarky Puppy, Galactic, Mike Gordon, The Greyboy Allstars, Hard Working Americans, Deer Tick, BoomBox, The Travelin’ McCourys, Keller Williams’ Grateful Gospel, The Record Company, White Denim, Jeff Austin Band, David Lindley, Cory Henry & The Funk Apostles, Ott & The All-Seeing I, Con Brio, Lebo & Friends feat. Melvin Seals, Fruition, Aoife O’Donovan (Solo), Keller Williams (Solo), Earth, Wind & Power: The Nth Power w/TAB Horns & more perform the music of Earth, Wind & Fire, The Brothers Comatose, The Suffers, Dopapod, Manic Focus, The Werks, Phutureprimitive, Carolyn Wonderland, Billy Strings, River Whyless, The Nth Power, I Draw Slow, El Ten Eleven, Bokanté, The Lil’ Smokies, Polyrhythmics, Skerik, Jerry Joseph & The Jackmormons, Afrolicious, Gene Evaro Jr, BIG Something, Sweet Crude, Hamish Anderson, Achilles Wheel, Kat Myers & The Buzzards, and more.