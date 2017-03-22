Classical Tahoe returns for summer season

Experience a virtuoso orchestra of musicians from the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra, San Francisco Symphony, Seattle Symphony, LA Phil, Reno Phil and more in an intimate setting surrounded by the majesty of Lake Tahoe at this year’s Classical Tahoe from July 28 to Aug. 12.

The sixth season brings together America’s greatest classical musicians for three weeks to perform nine stunning concerts under the direction of Maestro Joel Revzen. The season opens with the Classical Tahoe White Nights Gala on July 9. | classicaltahoe.org