Hard Rock International is calling on emerging musicians to take center stage for its Battle of the Bands competition.

Hard Rock, in partnership with ReverbNation, has opened registration at hardrockrising.com through March 30 for musicians to participate.

Following open registration, entrants will receive a unique URL to share, encouraging their fans to vote online. The act who receives the largest number of online votes will become the wildcard winner for their local Hard Rock. The online voting period is from May 1 to 6.

The top three acts and one wildcard winner in each market will perform as part of the Hard Rock Rising Battle of the Bands competition taking place around the world between May 18 and 25. A panel of international music industry professionals will then narrow the local winners down to four regional finalists and one global grand prize winner. | hardrockrising.com