Apps for Tahoe snow lovers

Whether you’re interested in tracking Tahoe snowfalls, tracking vert at your favorite ski resorts, sharing on-mountain experiences or riding virtual rails, there’s an app to help you enjoy your mountain experience.

Ride the Magic

Released in December, Boreal Mountain Resort’s Ride the Magic is a throwback to a 1980s video-game classic that is addicting. Users launch into a snowy course that allows him or her to hit jumps, ride rails and dodge trees while a pixilated wizard encourages faster riding. It’s simple and fun and at the end, the user may be granted the chance to purchase discounted lift tickets. The app is available at borealmagic.com

EpicMix

Combining a gamification aspect to a real-mountain experience, the technology experts at Vail Resorts were true innovators when it came to developing EpicMix. This app allows the user to track vertical feet, earn pins after reaching certain milestones, race, share photos and more. Special RFID-chip-reading gates and scanners record the user’s moves and saves them to his or her EpicMix account at any Vail resort including Kirkwood, Northstar and Heavenly. Users can also share the day on the hill through social media.

Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows

The recently re-launched Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows mobile app comes with the added bonus of a friend locator on the mountain in real time. Along with quick access to snow totals, open lifts and Web cams in an easy-to-view format, the Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows app tracks the user’s total number of days on the mountain, miles traveled on skis and maximum speed down the mountain.

Sierra-at-Tahoe

With a quick tap of the Record button, vertical feet, miles per hour, altitude, distance, calories expended and compass all come into play. The Goods button holds important notifications, upcoming events and deals to keep the user in the know on the way to the mountain.

Tahoe Donner

This simple, yet effective, app measures the user’s performance and lets him or her view the trail map/open chairlifts with a few fast swipes. My favorite part of this app is the camera that allows you to capture memorable experiences on the mountain and add a decorative motif for a personalized touch.

Tahoe Snow Map

This app gives users snowfall totals across Tahoe in one glance and is one of the more accurate resources. Users can view 24-hour, three-day and seven-day snow totals with base total increments of the various resorts around the lake.