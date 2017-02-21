The Show Ponies ride into town

Los Angeles band The Show Ponies’ third full-length album kicks off with a catchy tune called, “The Time It Takes.” Lead singer and bassist Clayton Chaney’s voice enters honestly and expressively, quickly hooking the ear into the melody — so much so, that the addition of banjoist Andi Carder’s soprano on the second verse arrives as an extraordinary bonus. When they come in together on the chorus, the duo hits that old-time harmony just right.

“Right now, I’d describe our music as Americana because Americana can describe a lot of things,” says Chaney. “I feel like it’s anything that’s bluegrass that’s not completely bluegrass, anything that’s blues or roots that’s not strictly that, anything that’s folk that’s not strictly folk.”

The album, “How It All Goes Down,” was recorded in San Francisco at Studio Discrete. Previously known as Hyde Street studio D, this room has produced several records of note, including Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young’s “Déjà Vu,” Herbie Hancock’s “Head Hunters” and Tupac Shakur’s “2Pacalypse Now.”

Like various other albums released during this year of political upheaval, the title refers the end of the world, and how society might react to that possibility.

“If you look at the album cover, you see people having a party and dancing,” says Chaney. “It’s like a party at the end of the world and, if that happens, what our response would be. Like the lyrics of the last song: And if we’re still around to see how it all goes down, I promise I will love you through the blaze with a love that is strong enough to withstand anything.”

By way of practice, most of the album was cut live with overdubs only when necessary.

“We isolated everything to a point where we could get a final drum take,” explains Chaney. “Then anything with too much noise, we’d go back and go over. For me, it’s more a musicianship thing, being able to play the parts in a live setting.”

As far as being an Americana band from La La Land, he says, “It’s kind of a natural fit. You can find anything you want in L.A., but at the same time, I don’t think the Hollywood scene is designed for this type of music, so we can’t play there all the time.”

Exhibit A: The Show Ponies’ first show in Crystal Bay, Nev., comes on the last day of an 11-nights-in-a-row tour down the West Coast from Seattle to Portland to San Francisco with plenty of smaller cities packed in between.

“I think the most we’ve ever done in a row is 15,” says Chaney.

After Lake Tahoe, The Show Ponies ride down to Southern California, Arizona and Texas, before ending up near Chaney’s hometown in Fayetteville, Ark., for a gig at George’s Majestic Lounge in solidarity with his brother’s band, The Sons of Otis Malone.

“It’s our first extended tour playing these newer songs,” says Chaney. “So it’s nice be able to sell albums and play with an updated new set list. There are a lot venues on the list we’ve played before, but it’s a kind of good mixture of familiar places and brand new places. We’re definitely looking forward to that last one.” | crystalbaycasino.com