Feb. 9-22, 2017

Dane Shannon blasts through winter during a moment of perfection on Tahoe’s East Shore. Photography by Ryan Salm | RyanSalmPhotography.com @RyanSalmPhotography

Celebrating 35 years

The Tahoe Weekly has grown up a lot over the last 35 years from that first 12-page publication that boasted “Don’t Nobody Bring Me No Bad News” on Feb. 18, 1982 (read the first issue at TheTahoeWeekly.com).

The magazine has gone through multiple name variations through the decades, along with expanded coverage and distribution. We’ve grown our coverage to include print and digital versions of Tahoe Weekly, and grown our digital presence to include TheTahoeWeekly.com, @TheTahoeWeekly, facebook.com/TheTahoeWeekly and our e-newsletter.

More than a year ago, who also grew our print distribution to include South Lake Tahoe, Stateline, Reno and Sparks, and today we’re happy that the magazines fly off the racks.

We also began publishing Tahoe Powder ski and snowboard magazine in 2014, which now reaches more 132,000 readers throughout Northern California and Northern Nevada.

Through the years we’ve looked to better serve our readers and clients by provided the best in local coverage of the Tahoe Sierra in Outdoors & Recreation, Events & Festivals, Entertainment & Live Music, Food & Wine, and The Arts.

With this 35th anniversary edition of Tahoe Weekly, we’re expanding our coverage again with our new Arts & Culture feature in every issue. We’ve been excited to see the arts and culture community in the Tahoe Sierra growing through the years with so many creative endeavors from artists, makers, writers and poets, and many others.

We’ll look to explore more of Tahoe’s “Creative Awareness” in each edition, and we’re pleased to feature photographer and artist Keoki Flagg in our inaugural Arts & Culture feature.

Thank you to all our readers and clients for your support through the years.