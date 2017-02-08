Camera as paintbrush

Carson City, Nev. |

Nevada State Museum will present, “Beyond Nature’s Light,” the photography of Abe Blair until March 20. Many grand vistas and unique geologic features occur in Nevada and eastern California. Through careful study of a scene and extensive knowledge of his medium, Blair captures the mood and power of natural scenes many never see.

“As an artist choosing to work in photography, I am always trying to push the limits of my cameras, whether film or digital. I am traditional in my method, working to get the image correct in the camera without building one in the computer. I us

“Tahoe Glow” Abe Blair | Nevada State Museume my camera as a painter would use a brush, focusing on the mood and power of a pre-visualized scene before the camera even comes out of the bag,” he says.

There will be a free reception with light refreshments on March 9 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. | (775) 687-4810

Fab ’n’ Funky

Tahoe City

North Tahoe Arts presents its annual Fab ’n’ Funky exhibit and sale in February. Featured ARTisan Shop artists are clearing out his or her inventories offering a variety of arts and crafts at deeply discounted prices. Works on sale include original paintings, pastels, watercolors, photography and more.

Exhibits in the Corison Loft for the month of February will feature art by students at North Tahoe High School. In April, the exhibit will feature North Tahoe Arts members. | northtahoearts.com

Hooked on painting

Tahoe City

North Lake Tahoe Chamber CVB Resort Association announces the February Visitor Center artist of the month: Heidi Reeves. She moved to North Tahoe in 1979, but it wasn’t until 1992 that she took her first watercolor class and she was hooked. She paints everything from landscapes to portraits and started teaching watercolor classes in 2001 in Tahoe, Reno and Grass Valley. In 2003, she had a one-woman show at North Tahoe Arts, participated in a European show in 2005 and a Small Painting Show in 2006 at Pogan Gallery.

More recently, her art medium has shifted to pastels and it is opening her up to a new awareness of color and textures. | gotahoenorth.com



Love him, yeah, yeah, yeah

Reno, Nev.

Sierra Arts Foundation Gallery will host “Ron Campbell: Pop Up” from Feb. 17 to 19. Campbell, who is now retired, appears occasionally at art shows showcasing his pop art paintings. Campbell paints during the exhibit, creating new works and personal paintings on the Letters of Authenticity for customers who purchase any of his works.

Campbell was one of the animators on the Beatles film, “Yellow Submarine” and the director of “The Beatles” 1960s TV cartoon series. For more than 50 years, he was involved in cartoons including Scooby Doo, The Smurfs, Rugrats, Flintstones and Jetsons. | sierra-arts.org

The physics of art

Incline Village, Nev.

Wolff Soren’s oil and acrylic paintings are on display through the month of February at Incline Village Library. Soren’s work pays homage to people and events that inspire him. His influences range from Peter Higgs to Al Held, from Lisa Randall to Jan Vermeer, as well as Roger Penrose and Naum Gabo. He believes that the most creative people are scientists working on the cutting edge of cosmology and particle physics with theoretical scientists asking questions that hover on the boundaries of human perception. | (775) 832-4130

Art that affords spirit

Incline Village, Nev.

In February, the Incline Village Visitors Information Center will bring together four artists who work in four different mediums for a new show titled “Whimsical Spirit.” The exhibit runs through April 30, with an artists’ reception on Feb. 17.

Troi Follansbee is a native Californian artist who creates mosaic sculptures using many types of materials, called tesserae. Follansbee will display a new series entitled, “Get Busted,” which features a spontaneous style.

Ellen Beauregard uses mixed medium within her large paintings from tar, epoxy and metals. She uses color, texture and luster to balance the composition of each piece.

Anastiscia Chantler-Lang is a self-taught artist from Toronto, who relocated to Tahoe in 2015 after traveling extensively and working in fashion and handbag design. She uses pastels and colored pencils to convey her feelings and experiences while living in the Sierra region.

Bill Stevenson is a Truckee photographer for whom the art of taking pictures is practically genetic. Both Stevenson’s great-great grandfather and great-grandfather photographed living on the edge of the American frontier from their home in Leavenworth, Kan. | (800) 468-2463

Connection to nature

Truckee

The artwork of Jess Weems will be on display at Atelier Truckee until Feb. 28. Weems searches for the intersection between belief and fact, the spiritual and the scientific. He draws attention to the aesthetic beauty of scientific data, migration patterns and geological processes for the bigger picture of our interconnected universe. The materials he uses are beeswax, resin, earth pigments, thread, fabric and paper and the processes of application are physical and technical.

Atelier hosts many workshops including Love for Watercolor on Feb. 10, Painting Miniatures in Watercolor on Feb. 11, Ceramic plates on Feb. 24 and Natural Dyeing on Feb. 25. | ateliertruckee.com

“Black Bear” Sara Smith | Cobalt Artist Studio

Cobalt like the lake

Incline Village, Nev.

Cobalt Artist Studio presents Sara Smith’s paintings, which will be on display in February. Smith is always pushing herself to stretch her methods and to better express whatever needs a voice. Her public murals can be seen around Tahoe including KidZone Museum and Truckee Elementary School. There will be an artist’s reception for her on Feb. 11 from 4 to 6 p.m. It is open to the public.

Workshops at the studio include Painting Water in Watercolor on March 4, Painting Interesting Animals on March 11 and Painting Lake Tahoe in Oil with a Palette Knife on March 18. | cobaltartiststudio.com

What’s at SNC

Incline Village, Nev.

Sierra Nevada College offers “This Place: Selection from the Frontier” by Frontier Fellows until March 2, at the Tahoe Gallery. An artist reception will be on March 2 from 5 to 7 p.m. with an artist’s talk at 5:30 p.m. Gabie Strong will host an exhibition until Feb. 17 at the Garage Door Gallery.

“Library of Approximate Locations” by Charlie Macquarie will be at the Garage Door Gallery from March 2 to 10. An artist’s reception will be on March 8 from 5 to 7 p.m. with an artist’s talk at 5:30 p.m. | sierranevada.edu



“Amacker Ranch” Liana Zambresky | Lake Tahoe Community College

Out and about

South Lake Tahoe

Tahoe Art League announces exhibits being shown around town. A Cup of Cherries Café hosts a display of wintry photographs and paintings by TAL artists Donna Reid, Lois Loveless, Cherie Pinsky, Michael Schaer, Barb Gustafson and Rick Espinor through mid-April.

The newest “Art Around Town” exhibit is at Bank of the West, featuring wildlife portraits by Barb Gustafson, Carroll Sue Jones, Nancy Lynch, Nina Major and Ellen Nunes through mid-April.

“Presenting the Tahoe Art League” exhibit at the Lake Tahoe Community College features a sampling of the diverse media and talent of the art league’s membership. More than 20 artists are represented in this winter exhibit, featuring paintings, prints, photographs, sculptures and ceramics. The show is open to the public through March 24. | talart.org

Hang it proudly

Kings Beach

North Tahoe Business Association (NTBA) is inviting proposals for streetlight banner art to be displayed along the main street in Kings Beach this summer on a rotating schedule. The banners for this art call will be selected based on design and content. Proposals from artists of all experience levels, young and old, established and emerging, are encouraged.

The selection committee is looking for artwork that is colorful, meaningful and will enhance downtown Kings Beach. The 18-inch-by-36-inch banners, hung from streetlights, will be viewed by motorists and pedestrians.

NTBA will have selected artwork professionally printed onto poly canvas. Proposals should include a preliminary color rendition and a brief narrative description of the artwork. Proposals are due Feb. 24. Winners will be announced in May. An $80 honorarium will be awarded for each selected banner. Proposals should be e-mailed to info@northtahoebusiness.org.

The best of summer featured

Truckee

Truckee Public Arts Commission invites the community to the community exhibit “Truckee Summer Snapshots: A Collaborative Community Photo Mural.”

The show will feature Truckee’s best summertime photos, submitted by members of the community. Celebrate the new season and look back on Truckee’s Big Life summer, illustrated by hundreds of photos on the walls at the Truckee Community Recreation Center. The show will run through February. | tdprd.org

Water, water everywhere

Sparks, Nev.

The Sparks Museum & Cultural Center presents “Truckee Meadows Reflections,” the Latimer Art Club Show, through March 25. This exhibition detailing historical water usage highlights artists from Latimer who explore the theme of water in their artwork showcasing a wide variety of mediums. Meet the artists and enjoy light refreshments at the exhibit’s reception on Feb. 25 from 4 to 7 p.m. | (775) 355-1144

Passion for community

Reno, Nev.

Metro Gallery in City Hall hosts “No Expectations,” an exhibition by photographer Matthew McIver until Feb. 24. From his passion for community and photography is a series that is inspired by architecture, sustainability, water and art. | reno.gov

Blending experience

Reno, Nev.

“Extravagant Chemistry: New Paintings” by Liz Penniman is in the West Gallery in McKinley Arts & Culture Center until Feb. 24. A Californian native with influences from the San Francisco’s Figurative Movement and a background that includes a hand in the color palette of Jeff Koon’s studio, Penniman believes in allowing the paint to take precedence over subject. She currently lives in California, working in her Truckee studio blending her experience in color, composition, texture and abstraction.

East Gallery in McKinley Arts & Culture Center hosts abstract painter Lainie Vreeland’s “Light Abundant” until Feb. 24. A business owner, writer and artist, Vreeland creates innovative and imaginative compositions centered on water, forms and plant life as they interact with light. “My abstract artwork represents deep and cheerful songs from my heart to yours,” says Vreeland. | (775) 334-6264

Home is who we are

Carson City, Nev.

Capital City Arts Initiative presents Amelia Currier’s “Glyphs and Houses” until Feb. 24 at Carson City Community Center Sierra Room. Currier views the house “as our first and most primordial symbol, the first image we draw in kindergarten and the seat of our desire for wholeness.” These images represent her interest in the ability to shade memories between reality and fantasy.

As inspiration, Currier researched Etruscan tomb carvings and Chinese, Japanese and Hebrew characters that represent the door/home symbol or glyph. | arts-initiative.org

County art by county workers

Placer County venues

Placer County’s fourth annual Employee Art Show, “Placer Creates,” coordinated in partnership with PlacerArts, will display more than 60 pieces created by 27 artists at five county building locations for public viewing.

Visitors will experience a different flavor of art with each county building they visit. Textiles, paint, fused glass and even music will be on display for everyone to enjoy.

This year, the Placer County Youth Commission contributed a collaborative piece to the show as a guest artist entry. Inspired by its involvement in the International Hexagon Project, each commissioner created a hexagon that represented a passion for leadership and completed the phrase: “I stand for….” This work will be on display at the County Administrative Center in Auburn.

All art will be on display through Feb. 28 at Community Development Resource Center, County Administrative Center and Larry Oddo Finance Administration Building in Auburn; and Tahoe Administrative Center and Tahoe City Library in Tahoe City. | placercounty.ca.gov

Made in Truckee

Truckee

Truckee Roundhouse will offer an expanded class schedule over the next few months. Classes are available in a variety of subjects, such as wood shop, textiles, ceramics and metal, and cater to all experience levels. Check out the class schedule on the Web site. | truckeeroundhouse.org

Show us your tats

Tahoe City

Tahoe Maritime Museum will offer an exhibit, “Ink and Ivory,” which will feature two nautical art forms. Scrimshaw, attributed to American sailors, is the art of intricate carvings on bone, ivory and other found objects. These works of art capture visuals of the past and tell the story of environmental impact, laws and regulations.

“Ink and Ivory” will also trace the nautical tradition of tattooing. Tattoos were meant to bring sailors luck, offer skin-deep evidence of their travels and convey sentimental tributes to wives and sweethearts back home.

The museum curators would like to feature tattoos specific to nautical tradition or Tahoe, such as intricate Tahoe maps, whimsical lake monsters, boats and lake-scapes. A professional photo shoot will be scheduled for mid-March for all chosen tattoos. Submissions are being accepted now; they should include a snapshot and the story behind the tattoo. | barbara@tahoemaritime.org

Print fans welcome

Meyers

Bona Fide Books in South Lake Tahoe offers Open Print Studio on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Those who want to work on linocuts or wood block prints and those who have taken a letterpress class at Tahoe Letterpress are welcome. Assistance and some supplies are on site. | bonafidebooks.com

Drop in for fun

South Lake Tahoe

Tahoe Art League offers Tuesday Just for Fun workshops from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with silk painters and watercolorists. Socialize and learn from each other the techniques of applying dyes on silk and watercolor paints on paper. There will be some demonstrations and information on materials and techniques. The free workshops will be at the South Lake Tahoe Senior Center. All ages and artistic abilities welcome. | RSVP (530) 542-6094 or addiesilkart@aol.com

What’s on tap at NMOA

Reno, Nev.

A Place in the Country: Aboriginal Australian Paintings is at the Earl and Wanda Casazza Gallery until May 21. This exhibition presents a concise selection of paintings by Aboriginal Australian female artists, drawn from the collection of Martha Hesse Dolan and Robert E. Dolan. The Nevada-based couple began researching Aboriginal Australian art and acquiring work by female artists, as well as collaborative work or group projects. Each artist shares a commitment and responsibility to country. They paint the natural features of their country in a non-representational style that enables the artists to keep secret and sacred elements hidden from uninitiated viewers.

Peter Stichbury’s “Anatomy of a Phenomenon” will be on display until May 28 at Gallery North. New Zealand artist Stichbury is fascinated by society’s ongoing obsession with UFO phenomena. He paints historical UFO sightings, as well as portraits of the people who purportedly saw them. His subjects are caught in an alternate reality — forever changed by their sighting experience, but also influenced by the myths, disinformation and conspiracy theories.

Spinifex: Aboriginal Paintings from the Robert Kaplan and Margaret Levi Collection will be on display until May 28 in the Ina Mae and Raymond Rude Gallery. This exhibition of Aboriginal paintings were made by the Spinifex people of the Great Victoria Desert in Western Australia. The Spinifex Arts Project was established in 1996 as a way for the Spinifex people to record and document land ownership following their forced expulsion from the desert due to the Australian government’s atomic testing program in the 1950s.

Tarek Al-Ghoussein will be in the Carol Franc Buck Gallery until Feb. 19. Al-Ghoussein was raised in Kuwait. He is a prominent photographer known for his works that combine elements of landscape and portrait photography. This exhibition features 12 photographic prints from the artist’s K Files series, as well as a sampling of new works from his Al Sawaber series, both focused on his experience in his native Kuwait. | nevadaart.org

Lots of art for $5

Reno, Nev.

Art Walk Reno starts at 5 p.m. the first Thursday of every month throughout the year. Guests can see the works of local and regional artists on display in venues within the Arts District, between Liberty Street and Second Street and Virginia Street and Arlington Avenue. The walk begins at West Street Market in downtown Reno. Tickets are $5. | artspotreno.com

Gathering of Artists

Tahoe City

Gathering of Artists is every first and third Wednesday of the month at North Tahoe Arts Center. Artists are welcome to drop in and share studio space from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | northtahoearts.com.

Not just horsing around

Minden, Nev.

Carson Valley Arts Council presents local artist Ronda Eden, whose work is done in oil stick (cattle stick), mixed media and occasionally papier-mâché. Her art features modern, energetic, equine images, such as “Whinny and Gesture.” Eden will be displaying her art, including 20 new pieces, at the Copeland Building Gallery in Minden through March 4. | (775) 782-8207

Exhibition features Northern California artists

Northstar

The Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe, has joined with SLATE Art Consulting to feature a new winter exhibition of the works of 31 Northern California artists throughout the hotel’s lobby and public areas through April.

Artists featured include Jonah Burlingame, Maria Burtis, Elaine Coombs, Pauletta Chanco, Micah Crandell-Bear, Joanne Fox, Holly Van Hart, Carol Lefkowitz, David Nyquist, Thea Schrack, Amy Lee Solomon, Jeff Snell, Rob Synder, David Wellner and Diane Williams. Works from the collection are clearly labeled and additional information about the artists is also provided. There are notes to help with a self-guided tour, a walk-through map and price sheet of the SLATE winter collection at the concierge desk. Private tours of the rotating art collection, led by one of the exhibition’s curators, can also be arranged for groups of eight or more, through SLATE Art Consulting. | ritzcarlton.com/laketahoe

Students represent

Carson City, Nev.

The Capital City Arts Initiative announces its exhibition, “ART from WNC,” at the Community Development Building until March 30. The exhibition presents art from students of Western Nevada College. Two graphic design projects are by graphic communications students, including Sarah Benson, Melessa Camilon, Martina Doan, Rachel Guthrie, Zephen Guthrie, Stephany Hash, Zach Leonard, Ace McClellan, Jesse Mireless, Gina Padilla, Heath Proctor, Jennifer Smith and Stephen Wadsworth.

Noah Shek, Oakley Workman and Jennifer Dunn did photographic typology projects with photos of similar objects combined into grids. Four self-portrait pencil drawings are by Azltand Carriollo, Dowain Swain, Kody Valdez and Amanda Yau. Kurt Meyer’s color photographs feature a truck partially burned in the recent Little Valley fire. | arts4nevada.org

Grounded art

Carson City, Nev.

Gil Martin: “From the Ground Up” is at the CCAI Courthouse Gallery until May 24. For more than 20 years, Martin has made his own paint from natural earth pigments that he digs up from various sources in the western United States. He uses a starch paste made from corn meal as a binder and adds water to create a more or less viscous paint. His latest body of work has unmistakable references to Western landscapes that come about by working horizontal bands of color against one another until the painting unifies. | arts-initiative.org

Summer playground celebrated

Tahoe City

Tahoe Maritime Museum features the exhibit is “On the Water: Sport and Leisure at the Lake” at its new location in Tahoe City. Lake Tahoe’s crystal waters have attracted people for generations, but it wasn’t until the 1850s that the region had its first year-round settlers when logging camps formed around the basin. Knowing logging was a fleeting industry, the camp owners quickly turned to tourism.

By 1900, Tahoe’s summer resorts were catering to visitors from the nearby Nevada cities, and the larger Californian cities to the West. Tahoe was truly a summer playground, with recreation at the resorts focused around boating and other water activities. The exhibit will be on display throughout the year. | tahoemaritimemuseum.org

Great Basin, great art

Carson City

The Carson City Visitors Bureau presents the Great Basin Native Artists exhibit until June 19. The artists featured include Ben Aleck, Topaz Jones, Jack Malotte, Melissa Melero-Moose and Topah Spoonhunter. The Great Basin Native Artists was established in 2014, a collective group of indigenous artists, emerging and professional, residing in or originally from the Great Basin areas of Nevada, California, Southern Oregon, Southern Idaho and Utah. | visitcarsoncity.com

NTA looking forward

Tahoe City

North Tahoe Arts announces dates for upcoming events. ARTour will be from Aug. 12 to 13. This popular annual event has been reinvented into a walking tour of Tahoe City with artist vendors and art-related events throughout the weekend.

The North Lake Tahoe Plein Air Open will be from Sept. 5 to 10. This week of painting events and competitions with artists from all over culminates in a two-day exhibit at the Autumn Food & Wine Festival at Northstar California Resort.

American West in all its glory

Reno, Nev.

Nevada Museum of Art proudly presents the paintings and rare drawings by Maynard Dixon, one of the premier artists working in the American West during the first half of the 20th Century. Drawn from the private collections of Bruce C. Paltenghi and Dr. Richard Paltenghi, this exhibition offers an intimate look at Dixon’s life and creative process, providing insight into the passionate way he traversed and interpreted the world. “Maynard Dixon: The Paltenghi Collections” will remain on view through July 16.

For more than five decades, Dixon documented the landscapes and cultures of the American West with unparalleled passion and authenticity. Nevada especially appealed to the artist; he spent significant time exploring the state’s desert and mountain landscapes during the 1920s and 1930s.

Inspired to begin collecting by their father, the California-based Paltenghi brothers have amassed a collection of more than 70 artworks that offer an intimate look at Dixon’s life in the American West between 1889 and 1944. Included are many never-before-seen drawings with subjects ranging from mountain and desert landscapes, to portraits and nude figure studies.

In conjunction with the exhibit, the museum offers educational and entertaining offerings.

On March 2: Member’s Premiere and First Thursday is at 5 p.m. Meet the collectors Bruce C. Paltenghi and Dr. Richard Paltenghi, explore the exhibition and enjoy live music by Dusty Miles and the Cryin’ Shame.

On March 3: Art Bite at noon is a lunchtime talk with collectors Bruce C. Paltenghi and Dr. Richard Paltenghi who will highlight some of their favorite collecting stories and artworks by Maynard Dixon.

On March 4: Talk with Donald J. Hagerty from 2 to 3 p.m. on Dixon’s time spent in Nevada and the artist’s passion for the desert.

On March 4: Singer songwriter, painter and essayist Tom Russell presents a Sky Room concert from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Rolling Stone dubbed Russell the “greatest living folk-country songwriter” and critics have called him “the last great American voice.”

On March 30: John Ott will talk from 6 to 8 p.m. on Maynard Dixon and the Great Depression.

| nevadaart.org

Butterflies come home

Truckee

Truckee Donner Recreation and Park District offers the Charles Fayette McGlashan Butterfly Collection at the Community Recreation Center. It had been housed in the Nevada City courthouse for 61 years. C.F. McGlashan and his daughter, Ximena, sometimes referred to as the “Butterfly Princess,” assembled more than 20,000 butterfly specimens. | tdrpd.org