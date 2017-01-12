Vibrant landscapes at Wolfdale’s

Wolfdale’s Restaurant in Taho eCity is featuring oil paintings by Andy Skaff through January. Skaff’s love of the West provides the inspiration for his light-filled, vibrant landscapes. His paintings have been exhibited at the Napa Valley Museum, the Oil Painters of America Western Regional exhibit in Santa Barbara, the Sunset Magazine Western Idea House in Truckee and are part of the permanent collection of Martis Camp Lodge, the Ritz-Carlton Lake Tahoe, the Tahoe Forest Cancer Center and the Larkspur Hotel Group. He is a member of the California Art Club and North Tahoe Arts. A selection of his paintings and news of upcoming exhibits can be found at www.askaff.com.

Summer Grove Andy Skaff | Wolfdale’s

Show us your tats

Tahoe City

Tahoe Maritime Museum will offer an exhibit, “Ink and Ivory,” which will feature two nautical art forms. Scrimshaw, attributed to American sailors, is the art of intricate carvings on bone, ivory and other found objects. These works of art capture visuals of the past and tell the story of environmental impact, laws and regulations.

“Ink and Ivory” will also trace the nautical tradition of tattooing. Tattoos were meant to bring sailors luck, offer skin-deep evidence of their travels and convey sentimental tributes to wives and sweethearts back home.

The museum curators would like to feature tattoos specific to nautical tradition or Tahoe, such as intricate Tahoe maps, whimsical lake monsters, boats and lake-scapes. A professional photo shoot will be scheduled for mid-February for all chosen tattoos. Submissions are being accepted now; they should include a snapshot and the story behind the tattoo. Those interested in contributing should contact barbara@tahoemaritime.org.

Mindfully creative

Tahoe venues

Arts in Wellness offers “Mindfulness in the Microcosms,” an iPhone Photography Workshop, facilitated by Emily Rademacher, on Jan. 14 and 21 and Feb. 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at North Tahoe Arts Center. Participants can learn to find beauty anywhere through iPhone photography of the micro-world, how to be mindful of the smaller complexities often take for granted and the basics of photographic composition and the iPhone’s basic camera and editing applications. The workshop fee is $60. | artsinwellness.org

New executive director has clout

Tahoe City

Tahoe Public Art’s board of directors selected Mia Hanak as the organization’s first executive director. The organization’s mission is to enhance and preserve the natural beauty and history of North Lake Tahoe through visual arts that promote environmental stewardship and cultural unity. A proven leader with more than 15 years of executive director experience, Hanak has a track record of delivering public environmental art exhibitions and installations worldwide. She demonstrates a capacity to galvanize effective collaborations and partnerships, critical to expanding the reach and impact of the organization.

Before moving to Lake Tahoe in 2015, Hanak was the executive director for environmental art organizations serving the San Francisco Bay Area and the international community through traveling exhibitions with the United Nations. She is now looking forward to utilizing her vast network and expertise to bring unique art experiences to the Lake Tahoe community. | tahoepublicart.org

The physics of art

Incline Village, Nev.

Wolff Soren’s oil and acrylic paintings are on display through the month of January at Incline Village Library. Soren’s work pays homage to people and events that inspire him. His influences range from Peter Higgs to Al Held, from Lisa Randall to Jan Vermeer, as well as Roger Penrose and Naum Gabo. He believes that the most creative people are scientists working on the cutting edge of cosmology and particle physics with theoretical scientists asking questions that hover on the boundaries of human perception. | (775) 832-4130

Two new in January

South Lake Tahoe

An exhibit of oil paintings by Sheila Walker, titled “Friends,” is at Lake Tahoe Community College library in January. Walker has been painting for a number of years; she learned several media before finding herself most comfortable with oil. She connects on an emotional level and seems to see inside and bring out the essence of her subjects.

An amazing series of primary color collages by Carol Brown is on display at El Dorado Library on Rufus Allen Boulevard. | talart.org

From common to elegant

Carson City, Nev.

The Capital City Arts Initiative presents, “Pocket Ziggurat,” by artist Chelsea Pegram at the CCAI Courthouse Gallery until Jan. 19. In her sculptures, Pegram explores materials, context and collaboration through gestures and constructions, transforming common building materials into simple and elegant forms. In planning “Pocket Ziggurat,” Pegram imagined the gallery space as a desert vista with ancient religious structures emerging from the sand and dirt. The pedestals and shelving recede and hover off the walls and floor to display small sculptures and gestures. | arts-initiative.org

Whimsical and innocent

Reno, Nev.

The Sierra Arts Gallery hosts a solo exhibition by Lisa Kurt, “Somewhere in the desert there’s a forest,” until Jan. 27. Kurt has become known for her distinctive illustrative characters full of whimsy and innocence with a touch of sadness between the lines. There will be an artist’s reception on Jan. 19 from 6 to 8 p.m. with refreshments courtesy of Wild River Grille. | sierra-arts.org

From humble folk

Reno, Nev.

Nevada Museum of Art welcomes works by 19th-Century rural American artists “A Shared Legacy: Folk Art in America” examines how makers, craftspeople and painters created fine objects that exemplified the breadth of American creative expression during a period of enormous political, social and cultural change in the United States. Folk art is not typically made by professionally trained artists and does not attempt to emulate art made in urban centers by classically trained artists. The exhibit will remain on view through Jan. 22 at the Donald W. Reynolds Center for the Visual Arts, E. L. Wiegand Gallery.

The Peaceable Kingdom with the Leopard of Serenity Edward Hicks | Nevada Museum of Art

Consisting of more than 60 works, the exhibit showcases rare and fine portraits; vivid still life and landscapes; figurative and animal sculptures; whimsical trade signs; furniture and other household objects from artists living across New England, the Midwest the Mid-Atlantic and the South between 1800 and 1925. Along with the exhibit are talks and presentations at the museum.

On Jan. 20 at noon Art Bite presents Wild Woman Katherine Case on Linoleum-cut Printmaking. Case converses about artistic traditions, her work in the community and the California and Nevada artists and crafts(wo)men that inspire her. | nevadaart.org

Visually contemporary

Carson City, Nev.

“THEN AND NOW: Works by Elaine Jason and Maria Arango-Diener” showcases two GAA Commission artists who exemplify the diversity of contemporary visual arts in Nevada. The exhibit hosted by the Nevada Arts Council will run through Jan. 23 at the OXS Gallery in Carson City. The abstract forms that connect Jason’s neon sculptures relate to the aesthetics of sculptural constructivism as well as the layering of events and places in her life. Jason began incorporating neon into some of her sculptures in the mid-1980s and has since approached her process as a puzzle that is solved as each piece comes together.

Arango-Diener creates woodcut prints that illustrate how her materials imprint her work. The wood grain, texture of the paper and consistency of the ink all lend themselves to the style and subject matter found in her prints. | nac.nevadaculture.org

Connection to nature

Truckee

The artwork of Jess Weems will be on display at Atelier Truckee until Feb. 28. Weems searches for the intersection between belief and fact, the spiritual and the scientific. He draws attention to the aesthetic beauty of scientific data, migration patterns and geological processes for the bigger picture of our interconnected universe. The materials he uses are beeswax, resin, earth pigments, thread, fabric and paper and the processes of application are physical and technical.

Atelier hosts many workshops including Introduction to Knitting and Tahoe String Art Maps both on Jan. 15., Writing for Artists on Jan. 18 and Art Journal on Jan. 19. | ateliertruckee.com

Cobalt like the lake

Incline Village, Nev.

Cobalt Artist Studio presents Lainie Vreeland’s exhibit of hand-pressed/torn mono-prints through January. Vreeland explores imaginative textural techniques by hand pressing and enhancing a wide variety of blank papers, enhancing them with layers of hand-blended acrylic paints.

Sarah Smith’s paintings will be on display in February. Smith is always pushing herself to stretch her methods and to better express whatever needs a voice. Her public murals can be seen around Tahoe including KidZone Museum and Truckee Elementary School. There will be an artist’s reception for her on Feb. 11 from 4 to 6 p.m. It is open to the public.

Workshops at the studio include Watercolor Painting in the Batik Method on Jan. 21 and Painting Dramatic Skies in Watercolor on Feb. 4. | cobaltartiststudio.com

Print fans welcome

Meyers

Bona Fide Books in South Lake Tahoe offers Open Print Studio on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Those who want to work on linocuts or wood block prints and those who have taken a letterpress class at Tahoe Letterpress are welcome. Assistance and some supplies are on site.

In January Makers Monday is offered from 6 to 9 p.m. The free session will offer mail art, print club and projects to share and brainstorm. | bonafidebooks.com

Glass artist featured

Tahoe City

Lynn McGeever is the featured artist at the Tahoe City Visitors Information Center in January. This Tahoe City artist has been working with glass since the 1970s and fusing glass since 1986. She gets her inspiration from her travels and the local region. Her handcrafted original designs are on display through January. | gotahoenorth.com

Exhibition features Northern California artists

Northstar

The Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe, has joined with SLATE Art Consulting to feature a new winter exhibition of the works of 31 Northern California artists throughout the hotel’s lobby and public areas through April.

Tahoe Rob Snyder | Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe

Artists featured include Jonah Burlingame, Maria Burtis, Elaine Coombs, Pauletta Chanco, Micah Crandell-Bear, Joanne Fox, Holly Van Hart, Carol Lefkowitz, David Nyquist, Thea Schrack, Amy Lee Solomon, Jeff Snell, Rob Synder, David Wellner and Diane Williams. Works from the collection are clearly labeled and additional information about the artists is also provided. There are notes to help with a self-guided tour, a walk-through map and price sheet of the SLATE winter collection at the concierge desk. Private tours of the rotating art collection, led by one of the exhibition’s curators, can also be arranged for groups of eight or more, through SLATE Art Consulting. | ritzcarlton.com/laketahoe

Hang it proudly

Kings Beach

North Tahoe Business Association (NTBA) is inviting proposals for streetlight banner art to be displayed along the main street in Kings Beach this summer on a rotating schedule. The banners for this art call will be selected based on design and content. Proposals from artists of all experience levels, young and old, established and emerging, are encouraged.

The selection committee is looking for artwork that is colorful, meaningful and will enhance downtown Kings Beach. The 18-inch-by-36-inch banners, hung from streetlights, will be viewed by motorists and pedestrians.

NTBA will have selected artwork professionally printed onto poly canvas. Proposals should include a preliminary color rendition and a brief narrative description of the artwork. Proposals are due Feb. 24. Winners will be announced in May. An $80 honorarium will be awarded for each selected banner. Proposals should be e-mailed to info@northtahoebusiness.org.

Diversity of creativity

Carson City, Nev.

The Capital City Arts Initiative announces its exhibition, “ART from SNC,” at the Brick in Carson City, Nev. Nine student artists from Sierra Nevada College in Incline Village, Nev., are featured. The exhibition, open to the public until Jan. 30, includes paintings, drawings, photography, printmaking and mixed-media pieces that show the diversity of the students’ creativity. The participating student artists are Collyn Aubrey, Lily Luna Bennett, Piera Bernhard, Bryce Betterley, Garrett Effa, Meiasha Gray, Miranda McFarland, Vanessa O’Neill and Ian Wieczorek. | (775) 721-7424

The art of nature

Incline Village, Nev.

The Visitor Center in Incline Village features a new art exhibit called, “Blue Brilliance,” which will be on display until Jan. 30. The exhibit features the works of the students of Sierra Nevada College associate professor Mary Kenny’s printmaking class.

Students used images photographed within the Tahoe Basin from their Instagram accounts. The relief printing process is like using an inkpad and stamp. Linocut is a type of relief printing in which linoleum is used as the printing surface. The material is cut with small gouge tools. Using these gouges and knives, the artist cuts the design into four pieces of linoleum. Each of the linoleum blocks is printed with colored ink applied to the raised surface and transferred onto the paper.

In addition to the prints, there will be several sculptural pieces in the exhibition, which were created by advanced students in SNC’s art department. | gotahoenorth.com

Interests run wild

Carson City, Nev.

Western Nevada College Carson Galleries presents Jill Brugler’s “Dirty Diapers/Rabbit Ears,” which uses ceramics and mixed media to express the whimsical and the curious.

According to Brugler, the exhibition of her recent body of work represents her interests in creating form from clay, an age-old medium. “I am hoping to express a certain feeling I have as an artist working primarily in clay and ceramics. The feeling I am trying to express is that of the curious: the curiosity of form, clay, ceramic, glaze and concept,” she says.

This exhibition runs until Feb. 3. There will be a closing reception on Feb. 2 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Refreshments will be provided. | (775) 350-9036

What’s at SNC

Incline Village, Nev.

Sierra Nevada College offers “This Place: Selection from the Frontier” by Frontier Fellows until March 2, at the Tahoe Gallery. An artist reception will be on March 2 from 5 to 7 p.m. with an artist talk at 5:30 p.m.

Gabie Strong will host an exhibition until Feb. 17 at the Garage Door Gallery. An artist reception will be on Feb. 2 from 5 to 7 p.m. with an artist talk at 5:30 p.m.

“Library of Approximate Locations” by Charlie Macquarie will be at the Garage Door Gallery from March 2 to 10. An artist reception will be on March 8 from 5 to 7 p.m. with an artist talk at 5:30 p.m. | sierranevada.edu

Camera as paintbrush

Carson City, Nev.

Nevada State Museum will present, “Beyond Nature’s Light,” the photography of Abe Blair until March 20. Many grand vistas and unique geologic features occur in Nevada and eastern California. Through careful study of a scene and extensive knowledge of his medium, Blair captures the mood and power of natural scenes many never see.

“As an artist choosing to work in photography, I am always trying to push the limits of my cameras, whether film or digital. I am traditional in my method, working to get the image correct in the camera without building one in the computer. I use my camera as a painter would use a brush, focusing on the mood and power of a pre-visualized scene before the camera even comes out of the bag,” he says. | (775) 687-4810

Summer playground celebrated

Tahoe City

Tahoe Maritime Museum features the exhibit is “On the Water: Sport and Leisure at the Lake” at its new location in Tahoe City. Lake Tahoe’s crystal waters have attracted people for generations, but it wasn’t until the 1850s that the region had its first year-round settlers when logging camps formed around the basin. Knowing logging was a fleeting industry, the camp owners quickly turned to tourism.

By 1900, Tahoe’s summer resorts were catering to visitors from the nearby Nevada cities, and the larger Californian cities to the West. Tahoe was truly a summer playground, with recreation at the resorts focused around boating and other water activities. The exhibit will be on display throughout the year. | tahoemaritimemuseum.org

Drop in for fun

South Lake Tahoe

Tahoe Art League offers Tuesday Just for Fun workshops from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with silk painters and watercolorists. Socialize and learn from each other the techniques of applying dyes on silk and watercolor paints on paper. There will be some demonstrations and information on materials and techniques. The free workshops will be at the South Lake Tahoe Senior Center. All ages and artistic abilities welcome. | RSVP (530) 542-6094 or addiesilkart@aol.com

Lots of art for $5

Reno, Nev.

Art Walk Reno starts at 5 p.m. the first Thursday of every month throughout the year. Guests can see the works of local and regional artists on display in venues within the Arts District, between Liberty Street and Second Street and Virginia Street and Arlington Avenue. The walk begins at West Street Market in downtown Reno. Tickets are $5. | artspotreno.com

The best of summer featured

Truckee

Truckee Public Arts Commission invites the community to the community exhibit “Truckee Summer Snapshots: A Collaborative Community Photo Mural.”

The show will feature Truckee’s best summertime photos, submitted by members of the community. Celebrate the new season and look back on Truckee’s Big Life summer, illustrated by hundreds of photos on the walls at the Truckee Community Recreation Center. Enjoy food, refreshments and music at the opening. The show will run until February 2017. | tdprd.org

What’s on tap at NMOA

Reno, Nev.

Internationally acclaimed artist Leiko Ikemura opened her first solo show in the United States at Nevada Museum of Art in “Poetics of Form.” The exhibition, which will be on display until Jan. 15, presents a selection of paintings and sculptures by the Japanese-born artist, with a special focus on work that addresses aspects of the natural world such as the female figure, the landscape and the animal creatures that inhabit it. Ikemura’s works describe conditions of loneliness, longing and existential searching and are informed by the artist’s personal experiences and relationships.

A Place in the Country: Aboriginal Australian Paintings is at the Earl and Wanda Casazza Gallery until June. This exhibition presents a concise selection of paintings by Aboriginal Australian female artists, drawn from the collection of Martha Hesse Dolan and Robert E. Dolan. The Nevada-based couple began researching Aboriginal Australian art and acquiring work by female artists, as well as collaborative work or group projects. Each artist shares a commitment and responsibility to country. They paint the natural features of their country in a non-representational style that enables the artists to keep secret and sacred elements hidden from uninitiated viewers.

Peter Stichbury’s “Anatomy of a Phenomenon” will be on display until May 28 at Gallery North. New Zealand artist Stichbury is fascinated by society’s ongoing obsession with UFO phenomena. He paints historical UFO sightings, as well as portraits of the people who purportedly saw them. His subjects are caught in an alternate reality — forever changed by their sighting experience, but also influenced by the myths, disinformation and conspiracy theories.

Tarek Al-Ghoussein will be in the Carol Franc Buck Gallery until Feb. 19. Al-Ghoussein was raised in Kuwait. He is a prominent photographer known for his works that combine elements of landscape and portrait photography. This exhibition features 12 photographic prints from the artist’s K Files series, as well as a sampling of new works from his Al Sawaber series, both focused on his experience in his native Kuwait. | nevadaart.org

Home is who we are

Carson City, Nev.

Capital City Arts Initiative presents Amelia Currier’s “Glyphs and Houses” until Feb. 24 at Carson City Community Center Sierra Room. Currier views the house “as our first and most primordial symbol, the first image we draw in kindergarten and the seat of our desire for wholeness.” These images represent her interest in the ability to shade memories between reality and fantasy.

As inspiration, Currier researched Etruscan tomb carvings and Chinese, Japanese and Hebrew characters that represent the door/home symbol or glyph. | arts-initiative.org

County art by county workers

Placer County venues

Placer County’s fourth annual Employee Art Show, “Placer Creates,” coordinated in partnership with PlacerArts, will display more than 60 pieces created by 27 artists at five county building locations for public viewing.

Visitors will experience a different flavor of art with each county building they visit. Textiles, paint, fused glass and even music will be on display for everyone to enjoy.

This year, the Placer County Youth Commission contributed a collaborative piece to the show as a guest artist entry. Inspired by its involvement in the International Hexagon Project, each commissioner created a hexagon that represented a passion for leadership and completed the phrase: “I stand for….” This work will be on display at the County Administrative Center in Auburn.

All art will be on display through Feb. 28 at Community Development Resource Center, County Administrative Center and Larry Oddo Finance Administration Building in Auburn; and Tahoe Administrative Center and Tahoe City Library in Tahoe City. | placercounty.ca.gov

Butterflies come home

Truckee

Truckee Donner Recreation and Park District offers the Charles Fayette McGlashan Butterfly Collection at the Community Recreation Center. It had been housed in the Nevada City courthouse for 61 years. C.F. McGlashan and his daughter, Ximena, sometimes referred to as the “Butterfly Princess,” assembled more than 20,000 butterfly specimens. | tdrpd.org