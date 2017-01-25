Art that affords spirit

In February, the Incline Village Visitors Information Center will bring together four artists who work in four different mediums for a new show titled “Whimsical Spirit.” The four featured artists are as follows.

Untitled Ellen Beauregard | Incline Village Visitors Information Center

Troi Follansbee is a native Californian artist who creates mosaic sculptures using many types of materials, called tesserae. Follansbee will display a new series entitled, “Get Busted,” which features a spontaneous style.

Ellen Beauregard uses mixed medium within her large paintings from tar, epoxy and metals. She uses color, texture and luster to balance the composition of each piece.

Anastiscia Chantler-Lang is a self-taught artist from Toronto, who relocated to Tahoe in 2015 after traveling extensively and working in fashion and handbag design. She uses pastels and colored pencils to convey her feelings and experiences while living in the Sierra region.

Bill Stevenson is a Truckee photographer for whom the art of taking pictures is practically genetic. Both Stevenson’s great-great grandfather and great-grandfather photographed living on the edge of the American frontier from their home in Leavenworth, Kan.

The exhibit opens Feb. 1 and runs through April 30, with an artists’ reception on Feb. 17. | (800) 468-2463

First Friday event

Truckee

High Fives Foundation presents the 6th annual Lion Heart Art Show at Riverside Art Studios on Feb. 3 from 4 to 8 p.m. Art will be for sale and proceeds will benefit the High Fives Foundation. All are welcome to this free event. | riversideartstudios.com

The physics of art

Incline Village, Nev.

Wolff Soren’s oil and acrylic paintings are on display through the month of January at Incline Village Library. Soren’s work pays homage to people and events that inspire him. His influences range from Peter Higgs to Al Held, from Lisa Randall to Jan Vermeer, as well as Roger Penrose and Naum Gabo. He believes that the most creative people are scientists working on the cutting edge of cosmology and particle physics with theoretical scientists asking questions that hover on the boundaries of human perception. | (775) 832-4130

Two new in January

South Lake Tahoe

An exhibit of oil paintings by Sheila Walker, titled “Friends,” is at Lake Tahoe Community College library in January. Walker has been painting for a number of years; she learned several media before finding herself most comfortable with oil. She connects on an emotional level and seems to see inside and bring out the essence of her subjects.

An amazing series of primary color collages by Carol Brown is on display at El Dorado Library on Rufus Allen Boulevard. | talart.org

Whimsical and innocent

Reno, Nev.

The Sierra Arts Gallery hosts a solo exhibition by Lisa Kurt, “Somewhere in the desert there’s a forest,” until Jan. 27. Kurt has become known for her distinctive illustrative characters full of whimsy and innocence with a touch of sadness between the lines. | sierra-arts.org

Untitled Jess Weems | Atelier

Connection to nature

Truckee

The artwork of Jess Weems will be on display at Atelier Truckee until Feb. 28. Weems searches for the intersection between belief and fact, the spiritual and the scientific. He draws attention to the aesthetic beauty of scientific data, migration patterns and geological processes for the bigger picture of our interconnected universe. The materials he uses are beeswax, resin, earth pigments, thread, fabric and paper and the processes of application are physical and technical.

Atelier hosts many workshops including Ceramic Pinch Pots and Intro to Drawing both on Jan. 27, Advanced Smartphone Photography on Jan. 29, Intro to Crochet on Jan. 31, Marble Valentines on Feb. 4 and Wax-Dipped Valentines on Feb. 5 and Love for Watercolor on Feb. 10. | ateliertruckee.com

Diversity of creativity

Carson City, Nev.

The Capital City Arts Initiative announces its exhibition, “ART from SNC,” at the Brick in Carson City, Nev. Nine student artists from Sierra Nevada College in Incline Village, Nev., are featured. The exhibition, open to the public until Jan. 30, includes paintings, drawings, photography, printmaking and mixed-media pieces that show the diversity of the students’ creativity. The participating student artists are Collyn Aubrey, Lily Luna Bennett, Piera Bernhard, Bryce Betterley, Garrett Effa, Meiasha Gray, Miranda McFarland, Vanessa O’Neill and Ian Wieczorek. | (775) 721-7424

The art of nature

Incline Village, Nev.

The Visitor Center in Incline Village features the art exhibit called, “Blue Brilliance,” which will be on display until Jan. 30. The exhibit features the works of the students of Sierra Nevada College associate professor Mary Kenny’s printmaking class.

Students used images photographed within the Tahoe Basin from their Instagram accounts. The relief printing process is like using an inkpad and stamp. Linocut is a type of relief printing in which linoleum is used as the printing surface. The material is cut with small gouge tools. Using these gouges and knives, the artist cuts the design into four pieces of linoleum. Each of the linoleum blocks is printed with colored ink applied to the raised surface and transferred onto the paper.

In addition to the prints, there will be several sculptural pieces in the exhibition, which were created by advanced students in SNC’s art department. | gotahoenorth.com

Interests run wild

Carson City, Nev.

Western Nevada College Carson Galleries presents Jill Brugler’s “Dirty Diapers/Rabbit Ears,” which uses ceramics and mixed media to express the whimsical and the curious.

According to Brugler, the exhibition of her recent body of work represents her interests in creating form from clay, an age-old medium. “I am hoping to express a certain feeling I have as an artist working primarily in clay and ceramics. The feeling I am trying to express is that of the curious: the curiosity of form, clay, ceramic, glaze and concept,” she says.

This exhibition runs until Feb. 3. There will be a closing reception on Feb. 2 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Refreshments will be provided. | (775) 350-9036

What’s at SNC

Incline Village, Nev.

Sierra Nevada College offers “This Place: Selection from the Frontier” by Frontier Fellows until March 2, at the Tahoe Gallery. An artist reception will be on March 2 from 5 to 7 p.m. with an artist talk at 5:30 p.m.

Gabie Strong will host an exhibition until Feb. 17 at the Garage Door Gallery. An artist reception will be on Feb. 2 from 5 to 7 p.m. with an artist talk at 5:30 p.m.

“Library of Approximate Locations” by Charlie Macquarie will be at the Garage Door Gallery from March 2 to 10. An artist reception will be on March 8 from 5 to 7 p.m. with an artist talk at 5:30 p.m. | sierranevada.edu

Passion for community

Reno, Nev.

Metro Gallery in City Hall hosts “No Expectations,” an exhibition by photographer Matthew McIver that will run until Feb. 24. From his passion for community and photography is a series that is inspired by architecture, sustainability, water and art. An artist’s reception will be on Feb. 2 from 5 to 7 p.m. | reno.gov

Blending experience

Reno, Nev.

“Extravagant Chemistry: New Paintings” by Liz Penniman is in the West Gallery in McKinley Arts & Culture Center until Feb. 24. A Californian native with influences from the San Francisco’s Figurative Movement and a background that includes a hand in the color palette of Jeff Koon’s studio, Penniman believes in allowing the paint to take precedence over subject. She currently lives in California, working in her Truckee studio blending her experience in color, composition, texture and abstraction.

East Gallery in McKinley Arts & Culture Center hosts abstract painter Lainie Vreeland’s “Light Abundant” until Feb. 24. A business owner, writer and artist Vreeland creates innovative and imaginative compositions centered on water, forms and plant life as they interact with light. According to Vreeland, “My abstract artwork represents deep and cheerful songs from my heart to yours.” There will be an artist’s reception on Feb. 2 from 5 to 7 p.m. | (775) 334-6264

Cobalt like the lake

Incline Village, Nev.

Cobalt Artist Studio presents Lainie Vreeland’s exhibit of hand-pressed/torn mono-prints through January. Vreeland explores imaginative textural techniques by hand pressing and enhancing a wide variety of blank papers, enhancing them with layers of hand-blended acrylic paints.

Sara Smith’s paintings will be on display in February. Smith is always pushing herself to stretch her methods and to better express whatever needs a voice. Her public murals can be seen around Tahoe including KidZone Museum and Truckee Elementary School. There will be an artist’s reception for her on Feb. 11 from 4 to 6 p.m. It is open to the public.

Workshops at the studio include Painting Dramatic Skies in Watercolor on Feb. 4 and Painting Water in Watercolor on March 4. | cobaltartiststudio.com

Show us your tats

Tahoe City

Tahoe Maritime Museum will offer an exhibit, “Ink and Ivory,” which will feature two nautical art forms. Scrimshaw, attributed to American sailors, is the art of intricate carvings on bone, ivory and other found objects. These works of art capture visuals of the past and tell the story of environmental impact, laws and regulations.

“Ink and Ivory” will also trace the nautical tradition of tattooing. Tattoos were meant to bring sailors luck, offer skin-deep evidence of their travels and convey sentimental tributes to wives and sweethearts back home.

The museum curators would like to feature tattoos specific to nautical tradition or Tahoe, such as intricate Tahoe maps, whimsical lake monsters, boats and lake-scapes. A professional photo shoot will be scheduled for mid-February for all chosen tattoos. Submissions are being accepted now; they should include a snapshot and the story behind the tattoo. Those interested in contributing should contact barbara@tahoemaritime.org.

Print fans welcome

Meyers

Bona Fide Books in South Lake Tahoe offers Open Print Studio on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Those who want to work on linocuts or wood block prints and those who have taken a letterpress class at Tahoe Letterpress are welcome. Assistance and some supplies are on site. | bonafidebooks.com

Drop in for fun

South Lake Tahoe

Tahoe Art League offers Tuesday Just for Fun workshops from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with silk painters and watercolorists. Socialize and learn from each other the techniques of applying dyes on silk and watercolor paints on paper. There will be some demonstrations and information on materials and techniques. The free workshops will be at the South Lake Tahoe Senior Center. All ages and artistic abilities welcome. | RSVP (530) 542-6094 or addiesilkart@aol.com

Lots of art for $5

Reno, Nev.

Art Walk Reno starts at 5 p.m. the first Thursday of every month throughout the year. Guests can see the works of local and regional artists on display in venues within the Arts District, between Liberty Street and Second Street and Virginia Street and Arlington Avenue. The walk begins at West Street Market in downtown Reno. Tickets are $5. | artspotreno.com

Glass artist featured

Tahoe City

Lynn McGeever is the featured artist at the Tahoe City Visitors Information Center in January. This Tahoe City artist has been working with glass since the 1970s and fusing glass since 1986. She gets her inspiration from her travels and the local region. Her handcrafted original designs are on display through January. | gotahoenorth.com

Exhibition features Northern California artists

Northstar

The Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe, has joined with SLATE Art Consulting to feature a new winter exhibition of the works of 31 Northern California artists throughout the hotel’s lobby and public areas through April.

Artists featured include Jonah Burlingame, Maria Burtis, Elaine Coombs, Pauletta Chanco, Micah Crandell-Bear, Joanne Fox, Holly Van Hart, Carol Lefkowitz, David Nyquist, Thea Schrack, Amy Lee Solomon, Jeff Snell, Rob Synder, David Wellner and Diane Williams. Works from the collection are clearly labeled and additional information about the artists is also provided. There are notes to help with a self-guided tour, a walk-through map and price sheet of the SLATE winter collection at the concierge desk. Private tours of the rotating art collection, led by one of the exhibition’s curators, can also be arranged for groups of eight or more, through SLATE Art Consulting. | ritzcarlton.com/laketahoe

Hang it proudly

Kings Beach

North Tahoe Business Association (NTBA) is inviting proposals for streetlight banner art to be displayed along the main street in Kings Beach this summer on a rotating schedule. The banners for this art call will be selected based on design and content. Proposals from artists of all experience levels, young and old, established and emerging, are encouraged.

The selection committee is looking for artwork that is colorful, meaningful and will enhance downtown Kings Beach. The 18-inch-by-36-inch banners, hung from streetlights, will be viewed by motorists and pedestrians.

NTBA will have selected artwork professionally printed onto poly canvas. Proposals should include a preliminary color rendition and a brief narrative description of the artwork. Proposals are due Feb. 24. Winners will be announced in May. An $80 honorarium will be awarded for each selected banner. Proposals should be e-mailed to info@northtahoebusiness.org.

Camera as paintbrush

Carson City, Nev.

Nevada State Museum will present, “Beyond Nature’s Light,” the photography of Abe Blair until March 20. Many grand vistas and unique geologic features occur in Nevada and eastern California. Through careful study of a scene and extensive knowledge of his medium, Blair captures the mood and power of natural scenes many never see.

“As an artist choosing to work in photography, I am always trying to push the limits of my cameras, whether film or digital. I am traditional in my method, working to get the image correct in the camera without building one in the computer. I use my camera as a painter would use a brush, focusing on the mood and power of a pre-visualized scene before the camera even comes out of the bag,” he says.

There will be a free reception with light refreshments on March 9 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. | (775) 687-4810

Summer playground celebrated

Tahoe City

Tahoe Maritime Museum features the exhibit is “On the Water: Sport and Leisure at the Lake” at its new location in Tahoe City. Lake Tahoe’s crystal waters have attracted people for generations, but it wasn’t until the 1850s that the region had its first year-round settlers when logging camps formed around the basin. Knowing logging was a fleeting industry, the camp owners quickly turned to tourism.

By 1900, Tahoe’s summer resorts were catering to visitors from the nearby Nevada cities, and the larger Californian cities to the West. Tahoe was truly a summer playground, with recreation at the resorts focused around boating and other water activities. The exhibit will be on display throughout the year. | tahoemaritimemuseum.org

The best of summer featured

Truckee

Truckee Public Arts Commission invites the community to the community exhibit “Truckee Summer Snapshots: A Collaborative Community Photo Mural.”

The show will feature Truckee’s best summertime photos, submitted by members of the community. Celebrate the new season and look back on Truckee’s Big Life summer, illustrated by hundreds of photos on the walls at the Truckee Community Recreation Center. The show will run until February 2017. | tdprd.org

Made in Truckee

Truckee

Truckee Roundhouse will offer an expanded class schedule over the next few months. Classes are available in a variety of subjects, such as wood shop, textiles, ceramics and metal, and cater to all experience levels. Check out the class schedule on the Web site. | truckeeroundhouse.org

Water, water everywhere

Sparks, Nev.

The Sparks Museum & Cultural Center presents “Truckee Meadows Reflections,” the Latimer Art Club Show, through March 25. This exhibition detailing historical water usage highlights artists from Latimer who explore the theme of water in their artwork showcasing a wide variety of mediums. Meet the artists and enjoy light refreshments at the exhibit’s reception on Feb. 25 from 4 to 7 p.m. | (775) 355-1144

American West in all its glory

Reno, Nev.

Nevada Museum of Art proudly presents the paintings and rare drawings by Maynard Dixon, one of the premier artists working in the American West during the first half of the 20th Century. Drawn from the private collections of Bruce C. Paltenghi and Dr. Richard Paltenghi, this exhibition offers an intimate look at Dixon’s life and creative process, providing insight into the passionate way he traversed and interpreted the world. “Maynard Dixon: The Paltenghi Collections” will remain on view through July 16.

For more than five decades, Dixon documented the landscapes and cultures of the American West with unparalleled passion and authenticity. Nevada especially appealed to the artist; he spent significant time exploring the state’s desert and mountain landscapes during the 1920s and 1930s.

Inspired to begin collecting by their father, the California-based Paltenghi brothers have amassed a collection of more than 70 artworks that offer an intimate look at Dixon’s life in the American West between 1889 and 1944. Included are many never-before-seen drawings with subjects ranging from mountain and desert landscapes, to portraits and nude figure studies.

In conjunction with the exhibit, the museum offers educational and entertaining offerings.

On March 2: Member’s Premiere and First Thursday is at 5 p.m. Meet the collectors Bruce C. Paltenghi and Dr. Richard Paltenghi, explore the exhibition and enjoy live music by Dusty Miles and the Cryin’ Shame.

On March 3: Art Bite at noon is a lunchtime talk with collectors Bruce C. Paltenghi and Dr. Richard Paltenghi who will highlight some of their favorite collecting stories and artworks by Maynard Dixon.

On March 4: Talk with Donald J. Hagerty from 2 to 3 p.m. on Dixon’s time spent in Nevada and the artist’s passion for the desert.

On March 4: Singer songwriter, painter and essayist Tom Russell presents a Sky Room concert from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Rolling Stone dubbed Russell the “greatest living folk-country songwriter” and critics have called him “the last great American voice.”

On March 30: John Ott will talk from 6 to 8 p.m. on Maynard Dixon and the Great Depression. | nevadaart.org

What’s on tap at NMOA

Reno, Nev.

A Place in the Country: Aboriginal Australian Paintings is at the Earl and Wanda Casazza Gallery until June. This exhibition presents a concise selection of paintings by Aboriginal Australian female artists, drawn from the collection of Martha Hesse Dolan and Robert E. Dolan. The Nevada-based couple began researching Aboriginal Australian art and acquiring work by female artists, as well as collaborative work or group projects. Each artist shares a commitment and responsibility to country. They paint the natural features of their country in a non-representational style that enables the artists to keep secret and sacred elements hidden from uninitiated viewers.

Peter Stichbury’s “Anatomy of a Phenomenon” will be on display until May 28 at Gallery North. New Zealand artist Stichbury is fascinated by society’s ongoing obsession with UFO phenomena. He paints historical UFO sightings, as well as portraits of the people who purportedly saw them. His subjects are caught in an alternate reality — forever changed by their sighting experience, but also influenced by the myths, disinformation and conspiracy theories.

Tarek Al-Ghoussein will be in the Carol Franc Buck Gallery until Feb. 19. Al-Ghoussein was raised in Kuwait. He is a prominent photographer known for his works that combine elements of landscape and portrait photography. This exhibition features 12 photographic prints from the artist’s K Files series, as well as a sampling of new works from his Al Sawaber series, both focused on his experience in his native Kuwait. | nevadaart.org

Home is who we are

Carson City, Nev.

Capital City Arts Initiative presents Amelia Currier’s “Glyphs and Houses” until Feb. 24 at Carson City Community Center Sierra Room. Currier views the house “as our first and most primordial symbol, the first image we draw in kindergarten and the seat of our desire for wholeness.” These images represent her interest in the ability to shade memories between reality and fantasy.

As inspiration, Currier researched Etruscan tomb carvings and Chinese, Japanese and Hebrew characters that represent the door/home symbol or glyph. | arts-initiative.org

County art by county workers

Placer County venues

Placer County’s fourth annual Employee Art Show, “Placer Creates,” coordinated in partnership with PlacerArts, will display more than 60 pieces created by 27 artists at five county building locations for public viewing.

Visitors will experience a different flavor of art with each county building they visit. Textiles, paint, fused glass and even music will be on display for everyone to enjoy.

This year, the Placer County Youth Commission contributed a collaborative piece to the show as a guest artist entry. Inspired by its involvement in the International Hexagon Project, each commissioner created a hexagon that represented a passion for leadership and completed the phrase: “I stand for….” This work will be on display at the County Administrative Center in Auburn.

All art will be on display through Feb. 28 at Community Development Resource Center, County Administrative Center and Larry Oddo Finance Administration Building in Auburn; and Tahoe Administrative Center and Tahoe City Library in Tahoe City. | placercounty.ca.gov

Butterflies come home

Truckee

Truckee Donner Recreation and Park District offers the Charles Fayette McGlashan Butterfly Collection at the Community Recreation Center. It had been housed in the Nevada City courthouse for 61 years. C.F. McGlashan and his daughter, Ximena, sometimes referred to as the “Butterfly Princess,” assembled more than 20,000 butterfly specimens. | tdrpd.org