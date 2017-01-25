Tahoe’s winter beauty

Click here for the Digital Edition

Scott Gaffney makes the most of Tahoe’s recent blizzard by enjoying his time snowbound with an impromptu ski session off different points on the house with Noah Gaffney in a series dubbed “Deep in the Streets” by photographer Matt Bansak. | MattBansak.com @matt.bansak.photography

It’s hard to be still in Tahoe. With so many outdoor activities, great nightlife, stellar restaurants and places to explore, there’s little time to be still in Tahoe, but finding the joy of winter’s stillness was just what writer Tim Hauserman discovered during the recent Bald Eagle Count.

The Tahoe Institute for Natural Science mission is to open the natural world to visitors and locals through activities from guided hikes to bird watching, to tracking Tahoe’s Bald Eagles. Tim recently volunteered for the winter count and was captivated not only by these spectacular birds but also by the winter beauty awaiting if we just slow down and be still for a moment in his story “Majesty of Tahoe’s bald eagles.”

Lake Tahoe native Miranda Worrell has found a passion for the lesser-known sport of snowskating, which she describes as freeing. Miranda talked to writer Kayla Anderson to extoll the virtues of her new favorite sport in “Snowskating: Free your feet.”

Following the recent system of January snowstorms and accompanying power outages, writer and chef Priya Hutner penned her story on “Cooking when the power is out.” Priya offers some tips on easy-to-cook meals on the grill or in the fireplace for the next time the power is out.