Tahoe pounded with powder · 2 to 3 feet of new snow on the way

Tahoe ski resorts are reported upwards of 2 feet of fresh powder over the first two days of 2017. The party continues this week with another 12 to 18 inches at lake level and an additional 2 to 3 feet about 7,000 feet expected through Wednesday night, according to the National Weather Service.

Preliminary snow report for the Sierra, with more snow on the way! How much snow have you received so far? Posted by US National Weather Service Reno Nevada on Tuesday, January 3, 2017

Another weekend storm system is gearing up with the potential for several feet of snow in the Tahoe Sierra and Western Nevada, according to NOAA.