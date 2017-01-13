Snowmageddon packs a punch

Up to 15 feet at Tahoe resorts

The Tahoe Sierra has been pounded by storm after storm system over the last week that brought up to 15 feet of powder at ski resorts. Many Tahoe ski areas are open with all expected to be open for the holiday weekend with fresh powder blanketing the region. Regions at lake level have received 6 to 10 feet of snow in the last four days.

Courtesy Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows

Check out our Snow Report for Tahoe Sierra resorts in the right pane updated daily.

As visitors head to Tahoe for the holiday weekend, officials are urging caution as roads are expected to remain icy, some areas are still without power and other utilities, and an epic amount of snowfall has hampered road clearings. Use caution when traveling in the Tahoe Sierra and slow down.

The National Weather Service is calling for another system to move into the region on Wednesday into Thursday with snow levels at 7,000 to 8,000 feet in elevation.

Courtesy Sugar Bowl

Courtesy Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows

Courtesy Sugar Bowl

Courtesy Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows

Courtesy Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows

Courtesy Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows

Courtesy Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows