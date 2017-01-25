Dead Winter Carpenters grow up

Story by Sean McAlindin ·

Feb. 4 | 9 p.m.

$15 advance | $18 at the door

Crystal Bay Club | Crystal Bay, Nev.

With new life, personnel changes and cross country moves, Tahoe darlings Dead Winter Carpenters are growing up and looking forward to a big 2017.

“It feels like a new beginning,” says founding guitarist Jesse Dunn.

He and fiddler Jenni Charles welcomed a happy, healthy baby daughter, Mabel Juniper, to the world on Dec. 5.

“She’s doing really well, man,” says Dunn with a smile. “We’re super proud of her and excited to have her as a family member.”

While they are taking it a little bit at a time, the couple plans to continue touring and recording with their little girl in tow.

Read the review for “Mermaid’s Curse” from Peter Joseph Burtt & The Kingtide, who are also on the bill for the Feb. 4 show

“I think the biggest thing is some changes to the logistical program,” explains Dunn. “There’s a lot more to consider. Tour planning has to be done precisely and further in advance. Having both parents in the band is a bit unique. Luckily, my wife is super human.”

Dunn just crested Donner Summit on his way toward a weekend of music in the Bay Area, including an opening slot at the Fillmore for jamgrass pioneers Leftover Salmon.

“It’s always a huge star on the calendar when we get to play for the hometown crowd at the Crystal Bay Club. No matter where we go, there is nothing that will ever measure up to it.” –Jesse Dunn

“I’m driving the van solo right now,” he reports. “With the weather being as hairy as it has been, I threw some chains on her last night and Jenni’s following behind. We’re kind of building up into longer trips, but so far so good. This is what we’ve chosen to do as a profession. We’re passionate about it and we want to try to make it work as best we can.”

On his way down the hill, Dunn picks up the Carpenters’ other new addition, lead guitarist Nick Swimley. Born and raised in El Dorado, where he was a founding member of psych-country band The Golden Cadillacs, Swimley earned his chops playing for Jackie Green, Hellbound Glory and Bastard Sons of Johnny Cash.

“He’s got quite the resume, for sure,” admits Dunn. “When it came time to be on a hunt for a new guitar player, he was at the top of the list.”

Swimley plays a 1951 Fender “Nocaster,” the first Telecaster, which earned its moniker when labels were stripped post-production from Fender’s original Broadcaster after the company received a polite, yet clear letter from Gretsch letting them know the name was already taken.

The Carpenters worked up about 30 tunes with Swimley and his vintage tele just in time for New Year’s Eve.

“Nick’s breathing new life into our material,” says Dunn. “He’s got a bluesy style, plays a good bit of slide, and a lot of hot country licks. It makes for a real good feel that adds a lot to our sound.”

Meanwhile, founding bassist Dave Lockhart relocated to Montclair, N.J., with his wife, Courtney, in December. They are expecting their first child later this year and moved to be closer to her family, but he still plans to be a full-time member of the band.

“Things are getting more spread out and interesting by the minute,” says Dunn. “Dave’s commute is about to get quite a bit longer, but family support is crucial. He recently bought a folding upright bass to make himself more mobile. A lot of bands that are further into their development have people who are spread out in different regions of the country. If it works well, then that’s great.”

The Carpenters will be coming home on Feb. 4 to the Crystal Bay Club with local favorites Peter Joseph Burtt & The Kingtide and Grant Farm of Boulder, Colo.

“It’s always a huge star on the calendar when we get to play for the hometown crowd at the Crystal Bay Club,” says Dunn. “No matter where we go, there is nothing that will ever measure up to it. The community support along the way has been unbelievable really, so we’re hoping to have some new material ready for everybody. To have Peter Joseph Burtt on the bill is something we’ve been wanting to do for a long time. Grant Farm is a killer band with incredible pickers. We’re going to have some collaboration going on with the two bands for sure that night.”

After a short Northwest tour and a WinterWonderGrass slot in April, the Carpenters are looking forward to a busy summer touring the East Coast, the Midwest and possibly back up to Alaska, plus an album with the new lineup scheduled for recording this fall.

“There’s a lot to look forward to,” says Dunn. “It’s exciting for Jenni and I to have a daughter and to be able to bring her on the road. It’s going to be a unique experience for us as parents and for her as a baby. We plan to do the best we can and work hard at it. We wanted to give it a shot and here we are giving it a shot.”

For more information, visit crystalbaycasino.com.